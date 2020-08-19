Industrial ai mes fems and use cases

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 마스터 제목 스타일 편집 • 마스터 텍스트 스타일을 편집합니다 • 둘째 수준 • 셋째 수준 • 넷째 수준 • 다섯째 수준 2020-08-15 1 차석근 부사장/CTO ㈜ 에이시에스 sk_cha@acs.co.kr In...
2 Speaker 차 석 근 • 스마트 공장 솔루션 • MES/ISO 표준화 • 총 경력: 40년 주요경력 - 현 ACS 설립 부사장/CTO - POSCO 생산관제시스템 및 현대기아자동차 MES 프로젝트 포함 1500 ...
3 추진 조직 *주관기관 : 한국전자정보통신산업진흥회(KEA)_김기정 본부장 *참여기관 : 전자부품연구원(유준재 수석) 국민대학교(김용성 교수) 서울대학교(조보형 교수) Before start..
4 Before start.. DABOM®은 ACS 등록상표로 “다 보여준다”는 순 우리말 1988년 설립 이후 현대 기아자동차 ALC (Assembly Line Control), POSCO 광양제철소 생산관제 및 슬라...
5 Before start.. 스마트제조 솔루션에서 유무선 센서 및 에츄에이터를 실시간 제어가 요구되는 스마트시티, 스마트안전, 스마트국방, 스마트 유통 등 전 산업 분야로 Digital Transformation 확장...
6 목 차 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성 2. 업종별 구축 사례 3. 구축 시 고려 사항 4. 맺는 말
7 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성 After Corona(AC), 제조업은? 삼정KPMG “코로나19로 국내 17개 산업 중 16개 부정적 영향” 코로나19 대응 방향 가이드 – 거시경제 모니터링 및 장 단기 ...
8 전략 투자 분야 및 100대 핵심기술 선정 (수요자 맞춤형 스마트제조) After Corona(AC), 산업부 는 산업부 ‘제7차 산업기술혁신계획 (’19~’23) 발표- 2020.3.25 1. MES/FEMS 및 ...
9 수요자 맞춤형 스마트제조? 수요자 맞춤형이란 “제조업 변화를 이끄는 3대 트렌드 인 ▶연결성(connectivity) ▶지능화(intelligence) ▶유연한 자동화(flexible automation)를 적용하는...
10 1. 스마트 제조에서 MES 및 표준화 중요성 생산현장의 현실은? 20년간 사용 외부 연결 포트 없음 2019 하노버 보쉬 발표자료
11 MES 정의 (2010~) 도입 전 실시간 POP/MES 연속개선 (4 Zero) 도입 후 4M 시시각각 변하는 생산자원 (4M:Man,Machine, Material, Method) 을 실시간으로 측정(Measu...
12 제조 문제점 및 스마트화에 대한 본질의 탐색 제조 품질에 영향을 미치는 3개 축은 작업자의 의존도가 높은 암묵지 관리가 필요한 숙련, 표준화 기반의 시스템, 고객의 요구사항에 충족하는 본질적 문제가 영향을 줌. 이...
13 스마트제조 혁신에 있어 생산자원(4M1E) 관리는? 생산현장을 구성하고 있는 자동화 설비, 생산기술, 프로세스 혁신 변화관리를 정보통신기술 을 이용 실시간 데이터 관리로 구성되어 스마트 제조 혁신 시스템 구성의 기...
14 어떻게 생산자원(4M1E) 데이터 관리의 업종별 표준화 적용 MES는 생산현장을 구성하고 있는 자동화 설비, 생산기술, 프로세스 혁신 변화관리를 정보통신기술 을 이용 실시간 데이터 관리로 구성되어 스마트 제 조 구...
15 Green of IT (Direct) 클라우드 컴퓨팅 M2M/IoT 소형 저전력 센싱 기술(Indirect) Green by IT 지능형 분석 기술(Indirect) Green by IT 출처: 에너지관리공단 출처...
16 공장에서의 FMES 위치 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
17 스마트제조 고도화를 위한 생산운영 분야 국제표준화 현황 IEC 62264/ISO22400 (MES/KPI) ISO20140 (EPE Data) ISO/AWI23247 (Digital Twin) TTAK.KO-11....
18 ISO 20140 Environment Performance Evaluation Data (Evaluation of energy efficiency and other factors of environmental i...
19 ISO 20140 과 RAMI 4.0 AAS, 2020-02-14 Gaithersburg Meeting 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
20 국내 스마트제조의 업종별 수준 평가 표준화 스마트제조는 OT+IT+AT의 합으로 현재 구축되어 활용하고 있는 정보화 수준을 평가한다. - KS X 9001-3 스마트공장 제 3부: 운영관리시스템. (진단 평가 모델...
21 제조에서 인공지능을 위한 3가지 예측 예측 #1: 2021 말까지 50% 제조업에서 인공지능 사용 예측 #2: 2020년 말까지 25%의 제조 기획자는 시스템에 대하여 검토 예측 #3: 2020년 말까지 25%가 ...
22 세계 등대공장 (2019 중국 10개, 한국 1개-POSCO), 우리는? [2019.1 중앙일보] 세계 제조업 이끌 ‘등대 공장’ 16곳 중 한국 기업은 없어 컨설팅그룹 맥킨지&컴퍼니와 세계경제포럼(WEF)이 세계...
23 무엇을 어떻게 관리해야 하는가? 눈에 보이는 것은 표준화와 연속개선을 통하여 해결 가능하나 제조에서 미지 지식을 위한 지능화 정보의 사용으로 가치를 창출에는 암묵적 제조 데이터를 지능화가 숙제- Unknown Un...
24 미지 지식을 위한 지능화 정보관리는 ? 숨어 있는 미지 지식(암묵지: Unknown unknowns)를 형식지 및 최적화하기 위해서는 산업 지능화(Industrial AI: Systematic Learning 접근...
25 산업용 IIoT를 활용한 선두 GE Digital은 상용화를 왜 실패하였는가 ? GE’s Predix’s biggest problem was using tools as an end, not as a means to...
26 기존 제조방식에서 스마트제조 고도화 구축 방안 ? 1단계: 눈으로 보이는 문제를 해결 방법 (토요다생산시스템, 린생산, 식스 시그마) 2단계: 부가가치 개선에서 미지 문제 해결 방법 (예지정비, 머신런닝, 데이터 ...
27 손정의 "한국, 첫째도 둘째도 셋째도 AI에 집중해야" 중기부: 스마트제조혁신센터 비전 및 목표: 제조강국 4위 달성 1단계(2014~) 스마트공장 보급 확산 2단계(2020~) 클라우드 빅 데이터 DNA 플랫폼 ...
28 산업부 2020. 1. 14 과기정통부 2019. 12.17 우리는 지금 3. 구축 시 고려사항
29 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 AI 실행방안 (중기부 스마트제조혁신 추진단)
30 2. 업종별 구축 사례 제조 시스템의 특징과 분류 제조공정과 고객 대응 방식에 따른 제조 시스템 분류 및 특징 출처: 이용관박사, 스마트제조혁신 포럼, 2019
31 2. 업종별 구축 사례 스마트제조 고도화 염색가공 지능형 공장시스템- 산업부 연구과제 개발기간: 2019.07 ~ 2021. 12(2.5년) 총 9개 기관: IT솔루션기업(2), 섬유전문연구소(2),섬유기계업체(2...
32 2. 업종별 구축 사례 핵심 기술과 성과 목표 ERP/SCM/PLM 4M1E Data 생산자원(4M1E) 데이터 – IIoT & Edge computing Real time Data Integration 수요기업 ...
33 2. 업종별 구축 사례 봉제산업에 적용 방안 휴대폰 카메라 머신 비전 휴대폰 카메라 머신 비전 자율재구성 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuBQs-QUg78 전기 프러그에 측정 장치 삽입...
34 2. 업종별 구축 사례 PO+HIP(특수화학:벳치) 반도체에 소요되는 자재를 생산하는 정밀화학 선두기업으로 6 시그마, 자체혁신, TPM의 가치활용을 통하여 2020년 매출 2조 5천억을 목표. [월드클래스 300...
35 2. 업종별 구축 사례 시스템 기능 흐름도 검사/포장 여과 혼합 생산계획 4M 1E 생산관리 공정검사/포장 ▶ 검사(양불)정보 리워크 정보 바코드 발행(포장) ★ 가동상태 ◎ 반제품 투입(자동실적) ◆ 생산관리 :...
36 2. 업종별 구축 사례 Product Tracking(주조산업) TCP/IP RS232/Ethernet Dabom-Gateway (통신서버) Monitoring ERP/MES@ CTP 0 50 100 150 200...
37 2. 업종별 구축 사례 구축성과 (전 품목 품질 수준 95% -> 97%) IoT 기반의 지능형 고효율 선진공장 구축 생산조건 Big Data분석을 통한 설비자동 제어 시스템 ~ 도입 1년 차 IoT 시범도입 • ...
38 2. 업종별 구축 사례 Process Optimization(독일 자동차 부품)
39 2. 업종별 MES 구축 사례
40 2. 업종별 구축 사례 스마트공장 대표공장(디지털 트윈) 브레이크 디스크 생산 시스템 제품 자동 투입 공장 운영자) 제어 명령 (연삭유 분사량 조정 ) 알고리즘 기반 AI 시스템 구현 대응전략 (JIG 안착면 이물...
41 2. 업종별 구축 사례 스마트공장 대표공장(디지털 트윈) 연삭 공정 브레이크 디스크 라인 데이터 연결 AI 공정 감시 및 제어 PHM 기반 지능 알고리즘 센서 데이터 공정 데이터 기 준 값 진단 예즉 디지털 트윈 ...
42 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 장치산업의 Digital Twin 적용 사례 (H steel)
43 2. 업종별 구축 사례 KIAT 국제공동연구 (2011~2014)
44 2. 업종별 구축 사례 에기평 FEMS 과제
45 2. 업종별 구축 사례 * Source: Jay Lee, Industrial AI 에너지 절감에 산업용 AI 적용-LCD 공장 성과 - Accuracy rate is higher then 85% - Operatio...
46 3. 구축 시 고려사항 스마트제조 지원사업에 대한에 평가 • 모든 계층에서 스마트공장을 보는 시각: 장님이 코끼리 더듬기긍정 평가: 매출↑, 생산성 ↑, 불량율↓, 일자리 ↑ 부정 평가: 100억짜리를 5000만원...
47 3. 구축 시 고려사항 국내 스마트제조는 왜 실패하는가? 업체 요구에 의한 프로세스 구성과 개별 시스템 개발현재 프로젝트 진행방식 업무 협의, APP. 설계 M/ W를 이용 한 개 발 단위 테스 트 통합 테스 트 ...
48 3. 구축 시 고려사항 최고경영자/임원 정보화 담당자 생산관리자 스마트공장 솔루션 전문가 현장작업자 스마트제조에 대한 인식?
49 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 우리 회사는? 프로젝트생산 개별생산 대량생산 주 문 생 산 부 품 생 산 예 측 생 산 항공,조선 금형 공작기계 산업용부품 자동차부품 전기전자 식품,제약 시멘트,제지 화학,철강...
50 3. 구축 시 고려사항 우리 회사의 스마트제조 정보화 수준은? 스마트공장 진단 평가를 권고하고 각 산업과 회사 정보화 수준 평가를 고려하는가?
51 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 경제적 관점의 생산자원(4M1E) 데이터 통합화 ACS DABOM-POP/MES 연속개선 (CIP) 4M1E 데이터 In KPI 정보 4 Zero out KPI: Key Per...
52 3. 구축 시 고려사항 표준을 적용을 검토하였는가? 생산기술 암묵지의 형식지를 위한 작업장 정보화 융합(OT+IT) – Unknown Unknows 스마트공장의 대표적 표준 적용 검토(목적이 무엇인가?)
53 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 규정준수에 대한 검토는? 자동차 산업에서 리콜 사태: 2010년 토요타 자동차 교훈 섬유산업 환경 오염, 자원소모 문제점에 대한 요구 증대 (2020년 부터 수행)
54 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 스마트공장 보안위협 스마트공장 보안침해 사례 IT OT Transactional data(업무처리 데이터) 재무, 인사, 물류, 품질, 고객관리 Real-time data(실시...
55 3. 구축 시 고려사항 Smart Factory 모은 DATA를 어떻게 저장할까? 필요한 Tool은? - Big DATA, 기존 DBMS, Data Warehouse 가상세계에 넣을 DATA는? 표준, 기준정립은 ...
56 4. 맺는 말 이순신 장군의 서재인 '운주당(運籌堂)': "모든 일을 같이 의논하고 계획을 세웠다(同論畫計).“, "온갖 방책을 의논했다(百爾籌策).“, "밤낮으로 의논하고 약속했다(日夜謀約)."
57 감사합니다 정보요청: sk_cha@acs.co.kr 동영상 자료 모음집: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC79zOQvSgDJz23Oca8XQacQ/videos?view_as=subscr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Industrial ai mes fems and use cases

26 views

Published on

1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
2. 업종별 구축 사례
3. 구축 시 고려 사항
4. 맺는 말

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Industrial ai mes fems and use cases

  1. 1. 1 마스터 제목 스타일 편집 • 마스터 텍스트 스타일을 편집합니다 • 둘째 수준 • 셋째 수준 • 넷째 수준 • 다섯째 수준 2020-08-15 1 차석근 부사장/CTO ㈜ 에이시에스 sk_cha@acs.co.kr Industrial AI 기반 MES/ FEMS관련기술 및 표준화 http://news.kbs.co.kr/news/view.do?ncd=3282631 Energy DATA Camp(August 2020)
  2. 2. 2 Speaker 차 석 근 • 스마트 공장 솔루션 • MES/ISO 표준화 • 총 경력: 40년 주요경력 - 현 ACS 설립 부사장/CTO - POSCO 생산관제시스템 및 현대기아자동차 MES 프로젝트 포함 1500 프로젝트 수행 경험 - 미국 ISA ANSI S-95 및 MESA Model 표준위원 - ISO TC 184 SC5 Manufacturing Integration 표준위원 - ISO/IEC JTC IoT 표준위원 - 국내 스마트제조 공장운영 표준분과위원장 - 중소기업청 생산정보화 지원사업 기획위원 (2001~) - 미래부 Connected smart factory 기획위원 (2014~) - 산업자원부 스마트공장 지원사업 기획위원 (2015~) - 중기부 스마트제조혁신 Smart On Shoring Work Group 기획위원(2019~) - 산업부 KIAT 산업지능화 기획위원(2020~) 주요 스마트 팩토리 경험 - ANSI S-95 MES 표준참조 모델 개발 (1998~2000) - MESA Model 표준 모델 개발 APAC (2005~2010) - ISO 22400 KPI for MOM 표준안 개발 (2012~) - 중소기업청 생산정보화 지원사업 (e-Manufacturing 및 u- Manufacturing 참조모델 개발 (2006~2010) - EU EUREKA 국제공동연구과제 UES 과제 수행 (2013~2016) - 미래부 국내최초 스마트팩토리 적용 시스템 구축 (2015~) - 산업부 스마트공장 지원사업 업종별 참조 모델 개발 (2016) - 독일 셰플러 Group 스마트공장 시스템 구축(2010~) - 현대자동차 Group KEPICO 스마트공장 시스템 구축 (2017) - 스마트공장 수준평가 및 업종별 4M1E 데이터 국제표준화 (2018~) 주요저서 및 수상 - 제조수행시스템 (2005)외 다수 - 스마트제조 논문 39건, 7,300건 인용(DBpia) - 대통령표창 및 장관상 외 다수 - 관련 특허 12 건 보유
  3. 3. 3 추진 조직 *주관기관 : 한국전자정보통신산업진흥회(KEA)_김기정 본부장 *참여기관 : 전자부품연구원(유준재 수석) 국민대학교(김용성 교수) 서울대학교(조보형 교수) Before start..
  4. 4. 4 Before start.. DABOM®은 ACS 등록상표로 “다 보여준다”는 순 우리말 1988년 설립 이후 현대 기아자동차 ALC (Assembly Line Control), POSCO 광양제철소 생산관제 및 슬라브 야드 자동화 프로젝트 시작 으로 현재까지 국내외 1,500 여 과제 수행. ACS DABOM 솔루션은 15개 이상의 핵심기술 관련 특허 및 국내외 연구과제를 통하여 국내 업 계 최초 NeT, NeP, 세계일류상품, Industrial Excellent Software, Good Software 인증. ACS ? How to rebound stronger from COVID-19: Resilience in manufacturing and supply systems-World Economic Forum, 2020.05
  5. 5. 5 Before start.. 스마트제조 솔루션에서 유무선 센서 및 에츄에이터를 실시간 제어가 요구되는 스마트시티, 스마트안전, 스마트국방, 스마트 유통 등 전 산업 분야로 Digital Transformation 확장 (12개 특허 등록, 5개 특허 출원) ACS DABOM® 과 확장 비즈니스 모델 확 장 모 델
  6. 6. 6 목 차 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성 2. 업종별 구축 사례 3. 구축 시 고려 사항 4. 맺는 말
  7. 7. 7 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성 After Corona(AC), 제조업은? 삼정KPMG “코로나19로 국내 17개 산업 중 16개 부정적 영향” 코로나19 대응 방향 가이드 – 거시경제 모니터링 및 장 단기 대응 방향 모색 - 2020.3
  8. 8. 8 전략 투자 분야 및 100대 핵심기술 선정 (수요자 맞춤형 스마트제조) After Corona(AC), 산업부 는 산업부 ‘제7차 산업기술혁신계획 (’19~’23) 발표- 2020.3.25 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  9. 9. 9 수요자 맞춤형 스마트제조? 수요자 맞춤형이란 “제조업 변화를 이끄는 3대 트렌드 인 ▶연결성(connectivity) ▶지능화(intelligence) ▶유연한 자동화(flexible automation)를 적용하는 무인화 공장(Worry-Free Factory, Light Off Factory).” 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  10. 10. 10 1. 스마트 제조에서 MES 및 표준화 중요성 생산현장의 현실은? 20년간 사용 외부 연결 포트 없음 2019 하노버 보쉬 발표자료
  11. 11. 11 MES 정의 (2010~) 도입 전 실시간 POP/MES 연속개선 (4 Zero) 도입 후 4M 시시각각 변하는 생산자원 (4M:Man,Machine, Material, Method) 을 실시간으로 측정(Measurement)하여, 의사결정정보, 고객과 납기 정보, 현장감시 및 분석정보 실시간 제공과 연속개선을 통하여 공장 전체의 생산성 향상과 최적화 운영 (4Zero; Zero Inventory, Zero Waiting Time, Zero Defect, Zero Down Time) - Known Knowns(시각화를 통한 연속개선과 표준화) 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  12. 12. 12 제조 문제점 및 스마트화에 대한 본질의 탐색 제조 품질에 영향을 미치는 3개 축은 작업자의 의존도가 높은 암묵지 관리가 필요한 숙련, 표준화 기반의 시스템, 고객의 요구사항에 충족하는 본질적 문제가 영향을 줌. 이를 위해서는 문제점을 발생하는 생산자원(4M1E) 데이터화 가 필수 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  13. 13. 13 스마트제조 혁신에 있어 생산자원(4M1E) 관리는? 생산현장을 구성하고 있는 자동화 설비, 생산기술, 프로세스 혁신 변화관리를 정보통신기술 을 이용 실시간 데이터 관리로 구성되어 스마트 제조 혁신 시스템 구성의 기반 시스템. 의식전환 (수평통합) 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  14. 14. 14 어떻게 생산자원(4M1E) 데이터 관리의 업종별 표준화 적용 MES는 생산현장을 구성하고 있는 자동화 설비, 생산기술, 프로세스 혁신 변화관리를 정보통신기술 을 이용 실시간 데이터 관리로 구성되어 스마트 제 조 구성의 기반 시스템. 정보원 내용 기계 동작횟수 가동시간 고장원인 설비 전압, 전류 유량, 압력 전력량 제품 위치, 특성 성능, 치수 제품명 작업자 Lot번호 시작/종료시각 뷸량코드 비가동 사유 에너지 사용량 시간 생산자원 4M1E 유선 센서 네트워크 제어기기 RFID PLC 기계 DABOM- Device DABOM_G/W ERP/SCM/PLM/MES 제조 애플리케이션 프로토콜 프로세서 I/O 센서 I/O 무선 센서 네트워크 RFID/USN 터치스크린 모바일 DABOM-Device DABOM-Device 센서 시켄서 Access Point 바코드 리더 Touch Screen ISO 20140 ISO 22400 IEC62264 OPC ISO JTC 1 IoT 자동수집 방식 반 자동수 집방식 수동수집 방식 Big Data, AI 예지 관리 엔진 Machine Vision AR/VR Cyber world (Analytics Technology) Physical world(Data Technology) 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  15. 15. 15 Green of IT (Direct) 클라우드 컴퓨팅 M2M/IoT 소형 저전력 센싱 기술(Indirect) Green by IT 지능형 분석 기술(Indirect) Green by IT 출처: 에너지관리공단 출처: Energy Saving Design in FA Equipment, FANUC FA America 출처: Green IT를 위한 software의 역할, NIPA, 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  16. 16. 16 공장에서의 FMES 위치 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  17. 17. 17 스마트제조 고도화를 위한 생산운영 분야 국제표준화 현황 IEC 62264/ISO22400 (MES/KPI) ISO20140 (EPE Data) ISO/AWI23247 (Digital Twin) TTAK.KO-11.0227 (4M1E data integration) NIST SMRM RAMI 4.0 IoT, AI, Big Data 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  18. 18. 18 ISO 20140 Environment Performance Evaluation Data (Evaluation of energy efficiency and other factors of environmental influence of manufacturing system) 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  19. 19. 19 ISO 20140 과 RAMI 4.0 AAS, 2020-02-14 Gaithersburg Meeting 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  20. 20. 20 국내 스마트제조의 업종별 수준 평가 표준화 스마트제조는 OT+IT+AT의 합으로 현재 구축되어 활용하고 있는 정보화 수준을 평가한다. - KS X 9001-3 스마트공장 제 3부: 운영관리시스템. (진단 평가 모델) 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  21. 21. 21 제조에서 인공지능을 위한 3가지 예측 예측 #1: 2021 말까지 50% 제조업에서 인공지능 사용 예측 #2: 2020년 말까지 25%의 제조 기획자는 시스템에 대하여 검토 예측 #3: 2020년 말까지 25%가 제품 운반용 로봇 적용 세계는 지금 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuBQs-QUg78 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  22. 22. 22 세계 등대공장 (2019 중국 10개, 한국 1개-POSCO), 우리는? [2019.1 중앙일보] 세계 제조업 이끌 ‘등대 공장’ 16곳 중 한국 기업은 없어 컨설팅그룹 맥킨지&컴퍼니와 세계경제포럼(WEF)이 세계 제조업의 변화를 이끄는 ‘등대 공장’(lighthouse factories) 16곳을 선정했다. 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  23. 23. 23 무엇을 어떻게 관리해야 하는가? 눈에 보이는 것은 표준화와 연속개선을 통하여 해결 가능하나 제조에서 미지 지식을 위한 지능화 정보의 사용으로 가치를 창출에는 암묵적 제조 데이터를 지능화가 숙제- Unknown Unknowns 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  24. 24. 24 미지 지식을 위한 지능화 정보관리는 ? 숨어 있는 미지 지식(암묵지: Unknown unknowns)를 형식지 및 최적화하기 위해서는 산업 지능화(Industrial AI: Systematic Learning 접근) 필수 산업 지능화(Industrial AI) 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  25. 25. 25 산업용 IIoT를 활용한 선두 GE Digital은 상용화를 왜 실패하였는가 ? GE’s Predix’s biggest problem was using tools as an end, not as a means to an end. It is true of all kinds of cloud platforms: They promote the machine data to the cloud, but the quality and downtime problems of the machine still exist. If we could put the problem data on the cloud, or embed it within a diagnostic and problem-solving process, then all similar devices could be used as a reference to solve their own problems in a meaningful way. 출처: Jay Lee Advanced Manufacturing University of Cincinnati, Industrial AI (2020.3) 1. MES/FEMS 및 표준화 중요성
  26. 26. 26 기존 제조방식에서 스마트제조 고도화 구축 방안 ? 1단계: 눈으로 보이는 문제를 해결 방법 (토요다생산시스템, 린생산, 식스 시그마) 2단계: 부가가치 개선에서 미지 문제 해결 방법 (예지정비, 머신런닝, 데이터 마인닝) 3단계: 미지 지식을 스마트정보를 사용하여 가치 생성 방법 (Digital Twin, CPPS. 산업지능화) 3. 구축 시 고려사항
  27. 27. 27 손정의 "한국, 첫째도 둘째도 셋째도 AI에 집중해야" 중기부: 스마트제조혁신센터 비전 및 목표: 제조강국 4위 달성 1단계(2014~) 스마트공장 보급 확산 2단계(2020~) 클라우드 빅 데이터 DNA 플랫폼 구축 3단계(2022~) HPC기반의ㅣ DNA 플랫폼 구축 우리는 지금 3. 구축 시 고려사항
  28. 28. 28 산업부 2020. 1. 14 과기정통부 2019. 12.17 우리는 지금 3. 구축 시 고려사항
  29. 29. 29 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 AI 실행방안 (중기부 스마트제조혁신 추진단)
  30. 30. 30 2. 업종별 구축 사례 제조 시스템의 특징과 분류 제조공정과 고객 대응 방식에 따른 제조 시스템 분류 및 특징 출처: 이용관박사, 스마트제조혁신 포럼, 2019
  31. 31. 31 2. 업종별 구축 사례 스마트제조 고도화 염색가공 지능형 공장시스템- 산업부 연구과제 개발기간: 2019.07 ~ 2021. 12(2.5년) 총 9개 기관: IT솔루션기업(2), 섬유전문연구소(2),섬유기계업체(2), 수요기업(2: 안산, 대구), IT연구소(1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaM5WcPlHMM
  32. 32. 32 2. 업종별 구축 사례 핵심 기술과 성과 목표 ERP/SCM/PLM 4M1E Data 생산자원(4M1E) 데이터 – IIoT & Edge computing Real time Data Integration 수요기업 생산성 목표 원단입고 배색 원단준비 전처리 (정련/표백) 염색 가공 품질출고 MES 염색일발율 향상을 위한 실시간 양방향 색상제어 2 set (500, 1,000kg) 가공품질 향상을 위한 실시간 양방향 가공제어 2 set 3차원 시각화- 디지털 트윈 품질 예측-산업지능화 빅데이터 기술 적용 국제표준 적용 세계 최초 염색변수 센싱 (염색시간단축, 품질향상) · 염색 ending, 알칼리 투입시점, 수세종료시점 관리/제어 - 가공변수 센싱 (가공시간단축, 품질향상) · 밀도, 폭, 사행도, 온도, 잔류수분 관리/ 제어
  33. 33. 33 2. 업종별 구축 사례 봉제산업에 적용 방안 휴대폰 카메라 머신 비전 휴대폰 카메라 머신 비전 자율재구성 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuBQs-QUg78 전기 프러그에 측정 장치 삽입 만으로 가동정보 정보시스템에 통합화-> 전문가 필요 없음 일반 휴대폰 카메라를 이용한 머신 비전의 적용으로 제품 물류 추적 및 적정 검사 활용 Lean 생산 방식의 자율 재구성 구축 시스템 구축 가능
  34. 34. 34 2. 업종별 구축 사례 PO+HIP(특수화학:벳치) 반도체에 소요되는 자재를 생산하는 정밀화학 선두기업으로 6 시그마, 자체혁신, TPM의 가치활용을 통하여 2020년 매출 2조 5천억을 목표. [월드클래스 300 기업]
  35. 35. 35 2. 업종별 구축 사례 시스템 기능 흐름도 검사/포장 여과 혼합 생산계획 4M 1E 생산관리 공정검사/포장 ▶ 검사(양불)정보 리워크 정보 바코드 발행(포장) ★ 가동상태 ◎ 반제품 투입(자동실적) ◆ 생산관리 : Lot별 생산실적 품질실적 수입검사공정 ▶ 시험지시 확인/선택, 수입검사 / 성적서 ★ 시험 데이터 ◎ 시험샘플 입고/시약관리 ◆ 생산관리 : Lot별 시험이력 모니터링 혼합공정 ▶ 작업지시 확인/선택, 실적 /비가동 요인, Loss 공정검사 의뢰 ★ 가동상태(파리매터) ◎ 자재투입 ◆ 생산관리 : Lot별 생산실적 품질 : 생산품질 파라메터 온도, 시간, 불량(PPM) 여과공정 ▶ 작업지시 확인/선택, 실적 /비가동 요인, Loss 공정검사 의뢰 ★ 가동상태(파리매터) ◎ 자재투입 ◆ 생산관리 : Lot별 생산실적 품질 : 생산품질 파라메터 온도, 시간, 불량(PPM 자재 ▶ 입/출고 처리, 재고실사 ◎ 공정별 반제품 ◆ 자재 : 자재 투입관리 생산 가상창고(스토리지) - 공정중대기(WIP)관리 시험결과 공정별 시험 진행 모니터링 LOT 통합트래킹 주간계획 실적등록 포장/출하 시험결과 공정/시험 간 정보공유 제고 생산자원 (4M1E) 데이터 PO 범례 ▶ 작업자, ★ 기계, ◎ 자재, ◆ 중점관리항목 수입검사 초품/ 공정/ 완성 검사 출하검사 통합품질 관리 고장조치 예방정비계획 예비품 관리 공정별 시험 의뢰 예방정비계획 비가동 모니터링 설비 관리 분석setup 관리 SOP관리 승인관리 오라클 SPC D+0 D+1 D+2 D+3 D+4 D+5 D+6ERP 생산계획 LOT 트래킹 ERP MES GW 프로젝트 1프로젝트 2프로젝트 3 X-R관리도, PPM관리도, CPK, MR, 생산정보 (환경/파라메터) 시험정보 대문자
  36. 36. 36 2. 업종별 구축 사례 Product Tracking(주조산업) TCP/IP RS232/Ethernet Dabom-Gateway (통신서버) Monitoring ERP/MES@ CTP 0 50 100 150 200 250 Sample No 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 Error(%) 예측 상대 오차 (%) 0 50 100 150 200 250 Sample No 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8 2 2.2 Outputresultsteps 예측 결과 Prediction by Neural Network Experimental results 네트워 크 단절 지원 모든 생산품에 대한 주조조건 실시간 품질 분석 및 향후 문제점 분석을 위한 빅 데이터 적용 UBE 4EA : 저속속도, 고속속도, 비스켓 두께(mm), 메탈압(Mpa), 승압시간(msec), 가속위치(mm), 감속위치(mm), 고속구간(mm), 마킹기, 용탕온도 TOSHIBA 4EA : 쇼트No, 사이클타임, 저속속도, 고속속도, 고속개시, 고속구간, 비시켓 두께, 주조압력, 승압시간, 마킹기, 용탕온도 KEBA 4EA : 저속속도,고속속도,고속위치,감속위치,VP절환,승합시간,주조압력,이형제시간(ms),형개시간 , 마킹기 , 용탕온도
  37. 37. 37 2. 업종별 구축 사례 구축성과 (전 품목 품질 수준 95% -> 97%) IoT 기반의 지능형 고효율 선진공장 구축 생산조건 Big Data분석을 통한 설비자동 제어 시스템 ~ 도입 1년 차 IoT 시범도입 • 실시간 주조조건 모니터링 • 소재 개별 바코드 관리 • 생산정보 자동집계 • 가공공정검사 자동화 도입 • 초,중,종물 검사 전산화 • 공정 모니터링 앱 개발 • 생산조건 빅테이터 분석 • 주조기 양품판정 조건부여 • 가공설비 모니터링 시범 • 물류 바코드 체계 확대 • 설비 자동제어 시범운영 • 유틸리티 원격 자동제어 • 생산공정 SPC 확대 • 풀프루프 관리 전산화 • 최적 생산조건 산출 운영 ~도입 2년 차 Big Data 분석 ~도입 3년 차 최적 생산시스템
  38. 38. 38 2. 업종별 구축 사례 Process Optimization(독일 자동차 부품)
  39. 39. 39 2. 업종별 MES 구축 사례
  40. 40. 40 2. 업종별 구축 사례 스마트공장 대표공장(디지털 트윈) 브레이크 디스크 생산 시스템 제품 자동 투입 공장 운영자) 제어 명령 (연삭유 분사량 조정 ) 알고리즘 기반 AI 시스템 구현 대응전략 (JIG 안착면 이물질 침입) 데이터 분식 품질 특성해석 (Eg. Runout ) 데이터 특성 Big Data (Balance checking, grinding process & Vision inspection) 결함 특성 결함해석 공정 원인 및 조치 도출 결함 종류 알고리즘 발란스 측정 & 수정 습동면 연삭 가공 DIM’S,머신비전 측정 제품 적재 및 출하 습동부 RUNOUT 값 과다
  41. 41. 41 2. 업종별 구축 사례 스마트공장 대표공장(디지털 트윈) 연삭 공정 브레이크 디스크 라인 데이터 연결 AI 공정 감시 및 제어 PHM 기반 지능 알고리즘 센서 데이터 공정 데이터 기 준 값 진단 예즉 디지털 트윈 모델  Runout  Order (FFT)  평행도 품질 문제제어 알고리즘 주축 모터 전류치 연마석 진입 거리 연마유 분사량 클램프 압력 주축 RPM (SPARK OUT) 적용된 프로세스 파라메터 PLC 모터 펌프 생산 운영자 알람 해결책 가상 제어 기술 AI 예지 & 보전 시스템 한계값 Big data 공정 변수 이상감지 이상감지 공정감시 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP9u_v1CknI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGDIu7hsgHI&t=15s
  42. 42. 42 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 장치산업의 Digital Twin 적용 사례 (H steel)
  43. 43. 43 2. 업종별 구축 사례 KIAT 국제공동연구 (2011~2014)
  44. 44. 44 2. 업종별 구축 사례 에기평 FEMS 과제
  45. 45. 45 2. 업종별 구축 사례 * Source: Jay Lee, Industrial AI 에너지 절감에 산업용 AI 적용-LCD 공장 성과 - Accuracy rate is higher then 85% - Operation and maintenance costs can be reduced by up to 20% 중국 LCD 공장 에너지 절감에 산업용 AI 적용 - 221,200 Cubic meters per day - 5 Million USD per year,
  46. 46. 46 3. 구축 시 고려사항 스마트제조 지원사업에 대한에 평가 • 모든 계층에서 스마트공장을 보는 시각: 장님이 코끼리 더듬기긍정 평가: 매출↑, 생산성 ↑, 불량율↓, 일자리 ↑ 부정 평가: 100억짜리를 5000만원에 해보라고?
  47. 47. 47 3. 구축 시 고려사항 국내 스마트제조는 왜 실패하는가? 업체 요구에 의한 프로세스 구성과 개별 시스템 개발현재 프로젝트 진행방식 업무 협의, APP. 설계 M/ W를 이용 한 개 발 단위 테스 트 통합 테스 트 유지 보수 완료 업무 변경 • 업무 프로세서 설계 • 데이터 베이스 설계 • 화면설계서 작성 • 고객의 요구사항 변경 • 업무프로세서 오류 • 추가 요구사항 발생 • 통신프로그램 개발 • 작업자 단말기, PDA 개발 • 관리자 화면 개발 • 테스트 표준 M/W 플랫폼을 벗 어나는 화면 설계에 따른 USER PAGE 추가개발 공수소요 반복적인 수정으로 인한 공수소요, 납기지연 개인별 개발에 따른 타개발자의 유지보수 어려움 MES A MES B MES C 생산방식에 따른 비표준 업무 프로세스 때문에 개별 시스템 구축과 사후 관리 어려움. • 생산방식에 따른 표준 혹은 참조 프로세스 (Best Practices)가 없다. • 업체 요구에 의한 프로세스 개발로 비즈니스 환경 변화에 따라 구축 된 시스템의 유지보수가 어렵다. : 관련된 직원 퇴사, 구축업체의 도산, 문서 최신화, 표준화 부재 등..
  48. 48. 48 3. 구축 시 고려사항 최고경영자/임원 정보화 담당자 생산관리자 스마트공장 솔루션 전문가 현장작업자 스마트제조에 대한 인식?
  49. 49. 49 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 우리 회사는? 프로젝트생산 개별생산 대량생산 주 문 생 산 부 품 생 산 예 측 생 산 항공,조선 금형 공작기계 산업용부품 자동차부품 전기전자 식품,제약 시멘트,제지 화학,철강 연계의 강화 대 고객서비스의 다양화 평균생산과 비용절감 납 기 단 축 재 고 감 소 다품종 소량생산 소품종 대량생산 수요자와 공급자는 적용하는 시스템에 대한 중점관리항목에 대한 이해를 하고 있는가? 스마트공장에 적용하는 업무 범위 (SOW: Scope of Work)에 대한 수요자와 공급간 요건정의 명확한가? PI (Process Innovation) 및 변화관리를 고려하는가?
  50. 50. 50 3. 구축 시 고려사항 우리 회사의 스마트제조 정보화 수준은? 스마트공장 진단 평가를 권고하고 각 산업과 회사 정보화 수준 평가를 고려하는가?
  51. 51. 51 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 경제적 관점의 생산자원(4M1E) 데이터 통합화 ACS DABOM-POP/MES 연속개선 (CIP) 4M1E 데이터 In KPI 정보 4 Zero out KPI: Key Performance Indication 4M1E: Man, Machine, Material, Method, Energy 4Zero: Zero waiting-time, Zero Inventory, Zero Defect, Zero Down-time 스마트공장의 핵심은 POP/MES 잘 구축하여 활용하고 이를 경영 성과와 조직(사람) 모두에 초점을 맞추고 있는가?
  52. 52. 52 3. 구축 시 고려사항 표준을 적용을 검토하였는가? 생산기술 암묵지의 형식지를 위한 작업장 정보화 융합(OT+IT) – Unknown Unknows 스마트공장의 대표적 표준 적용 검토(목적이 무엇인가?)
  53. 53. 53 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 규정준수에 대한 검토는? 자동차 산업에서 리콜 사태: 2010년 토요타 자동차 교훈 섬유산업 환경 오염, 자원소모 문제점에 대한 요구 증대 (2020년 부터 수행)
  54. 54. 54 3. 최적의 MES 구축 시 고려사항 스마트공장 보안위협 스마트공장 보안침해 사례 IT OT Transactional data(업무처리 데이터) 재무, 인사, 물류, 품질, 고객관리 Real-time data(실시간 데이터) 제어, 안전, 보안, 이벤트, 상태, 진단 융 합 스마트공장 보안위협 스마트공장의 사이버 보안을 검토하였는가? 스마트 공장의 OT 환경 뿐만 아니라 IT환경의 보안위협에 대한 대응방안 필요 알려진 위협 뿐만 아니라 알려지지 않은 보안위협에 대한 대응방안 필요
  55. 55. 55 3. 구축 시 고려사항 Smart Factory 모은 DATA를 어떻게 저장할까? 필요한 Tool은? - Big DATA, 기존 DBMS, Data Warehouse 가상세계에 넣을 DATA는? 표준, 기준정립은 되어있는가? machine learning을 이용한 지속적인 optimized solution은 어떻게 만들까? 가상세계의 Optimization Solution을 현실세계로 전달한 방법은? AR, Robots, Platform, 제품과 Service결합 등 현실세계 적용 시 인간계에 발생할 걸림돌 찾기 조화된 관리 및 운영, 보수유지 타당성, ① DATA수집 ② DATA저장/분석 ③ DATA Optimization ④Service design [가상세계>현세계로]⑤ Prototyping ⑥ 적용 시 걸림돌 정리 ⑦ 적용 & 관리 [MFG Operation management] “Thinking Big Start Small Act now” 단계별 구축에 대한 계획을 수립했는가?
  56. 56. 56 4. 맺는 말 이순신 장군의 서재인 '운주당(運籌堂)': "모든 일을 같이 의논하고 계획을 세웠다(同論畫計).“, "온갖 방책을 의논했다(百爾籌策).“, "밤낮으로 의논하고 약속했다(日夜謀約)."
  57. 57. 57 감사합니다 정보요청: sk_cha@acs.co.kr 동영상 자료 모음집: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC79zOQvSgDJz23Oca8XQacQ/videos?view_as=subscriber 발표 자료 모음집: https://www.slideshare.net/sukkeuncha/edit_my_uploads Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sukkeun Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suk-keun-cha-69748814/detail/recent-activity/

×