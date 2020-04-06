การกำหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lists การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ ในรูปของรายการ
การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ Unordered Lists แสดงข้อความแยกเป็นบรรทัดๆ ด้วย Bullet ใช้คาสั่ง <ul> Ordered Lists ...
การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ Definition Lists ใช้กับการนิยามความหมายของคาใดๆ โดยคา และความหมายจะอยู่แยกบรรทัดกัน ...
การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ นอกจากนี้ในการสร้าง Lists เราจะใช้ <br> มาช่วยแยกบรรทัด หรืออาจใช้ <li> ก็ได้ นอกจาก...
ตัวอย่าง <ul> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO
ตัวอย่าง <ul> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO • HELLO • HELLO •...
ตัวอย่าง <ol> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ 1. HELLO 2. HELLO 3. HELLO 4. HELLO
ตัวอย่าง <ol> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO 1. HELLO 2. HELLO...
ตัวอย่าง <dl> <lh>Important Web term</lh><br> <dt>HTML <dd>HyperText Markup Lanquage <dt>WWW <dd>World Wide Web <dt>VRML <...
การกาหนดรูปแบบ Bullet ให้กับ Unordered Lists Unordered Lists นอกจากจะแสดง Bullet ให้เป็นสีดาแล้วยัง สามารถแสดงในรูปแบบอื่น...
ตัวอย่าง <ul type="disc"> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO • HEL...
ตัวอย่าง <ul type="circle"> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO o H...
ตัวอย่าง <ul type="square"> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO  H...
การกาหนดรูปแบบตัวเลขให้กับ ordered Lists ordered Lists นอกจากจะแสดงตัวเลขแบบ 1 , 2 , 3 ตามปกติ แล้ว ยังสามารถแสดงในรูปแบบอ...
ตัวอย่าง <ol type=A> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO A.HELLO B....
ตัวอย่าง <ol type=a> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO a. HELLO b...
ตัวอย่าง <ol type=I> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO I. HELLO I...
ตัวอย่าง <ol type=i> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO i. HELLO i...
ตัวอย่าง <ol type=1> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO 1. HELLO 2...
การกาหนดรูปแบบตัวเลขให้กับ ordered Lists ในบางครั้งเราอาจต้องการเปลี่ยนแปลงค่าของตัวเลขที่กาหนด ใน ordered Lists ซึ่งสามาร...
ตัวอย่าง <ol type=1 start=3> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li value=20>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลล...
การกำหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ

การกำหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ

  1. 1. Lists การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ ในรูปของรายการ
  2. 2. การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ Unordered Lists แสดงข้อความแยกเป็นบรรทัดๆ ด้วย Bullet ใช้คาสั่ง <ul> Ordered Lists เหมือน Unordered Lists แต่เป็นตัวเลข ใช้คาสั่ง <ol> Menu Lists เหมือน Order Lists แต่ข้อความต้องมี ความยาวไม่เกิน 1 บรรทัด ใช้คาสั่ง <menu> Directory Lists เหมือน Menu Lists แต่ใช้ได้สั้นๆ ไม่เกิน 20 ตัวอักษร ใช้คาสั่ง <dir>
  3. 3. การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ Definition Lists ใช้กับการนิยามความหมายของคาใดๆ โดยคา และความหมายจะอยู่แยกบรรทัดกัน ใช้คาสั่ง <dl> , <dt> และ <dd> โดย <dl> , </dl> เป็นการเริ่มต้นใช้งาน <dt> , </dt> Definition Term ใช้กาหนด คา (Word) <dd> , </dd> Definition Description ใช้ กาหนดคาอธิบายของคา
  4. 4. การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยู่ในรูปของรายการ นอกจากนี้ในการสร้าง Lists เราจะใช้ <br> มาช่วยแยกบรรทัด หรืออาจใช้ <li> ก็ได้ นอกจากนี้ยังต้องใช้ <lh> เพื่อกาหนด หัวข้อให้กับ Lists ด้วย
  5. 5. ตัวอย่าง <ul> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO
  6. 6. ตัวอย่าง <ul> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO
  7. 7. ตัวอย่าง <ol> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ 1. HELLO 2. HELLO 3. HELLO 4. HELLO
  8. 8. ตัวอย่าง <ol> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO 1. HELLO 2. HELLO 3. HELLO 4. HELLO
  9. 9. ตัวอย่าง <dl> <lh>Important Web term</lh><br> <dt>HTML <dd>HyperText Markup Lanquage <dt>WWW <dd>World Wide Web <dt>VRML <dd>Virtual Reality Markup Lanquage </dl> ผลลัพธ์ Important Web term HTML HyperText Markup Lanquage WWW World Wide Web VRML Virtual Reality Markup Lanquage
  10. 10. การกาหนดรูปแบบ Bullet ให้กับ Unordered Lists Unordered Lists นอกจากจะแสดง Bullet ให้เป็นสีดาแล้วยัง สามารถแสดงในรูปแบบอื่นได้อีกด้วย <ul type=Disc> , </ul> กาหนด Bullet ให้เป็นสีดาแบบปกติ <ul type=Circle> , </ul> กาหนด Bullet ให้เป็นสีเหลือง <ul type=Square> , </ul> กาหนด Bullet ให้เป็นสีทึบ
  11. 11. ตัวอย่าง <ul type="disc"> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO • HELLO
  12. 12. ตัวอย่าง <ul type="circle"> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO o HELLO o HELLO o HELLO o HELLO
  13. 13. ตัวอย่าง <ul type="square"> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ul> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO  HELLO  HELLO  HELLO  HELLO
  14. 14. การกาหนดรูปแบบตัวเลขให้กับ ordered Lists ordered Lists นอกจากจะแสดงตัวเลขแบบ 1 , 2 , 3 ตามปกติ แล้ว ยังสามารถแสดงในรูปแบบอื่นได้อีกด้วย <ol type=A> , </ol> กาหนดตัวเลขเป็นแบบ A , B , C , D ,… <ol type=a> , </ol> กาหนดตัวเลขเป็นแบบ a , b , c , d ,… <ol type=I> , </ol> กาหนดตัวเลขเป็นแบบ I , II , III , IV ,… <ol type=i> , </ol> กาหนดตัวเลขเป็นแบบ i , ii , iii , iv ,… <ol type=1> , </ol> กาหนดตัวเลขเป็นแบบ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ,…
  15. 15. ตัวอย่าง <ol type=A> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO A.HELLO B. HELLO C.HELLO D.HELLO
  16. 16. ตัวอย่าง <ol type=a> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO a. HELLO b. HELLO c. HELLO d. HELLO
  17. 17. ตัวอย่าง <ol type=I> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO I. HELLO II. HELLO III. HELLO IV. HELLO
  18. 18. ตัวอย่าง <ol type=i> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO i. HELLO ii. HELLO iii. HELLO iv. HELLO
  19. 19. ตัวอย่าง <ol type=1> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO 1. HELLO 2. HELLO 3. HELLO 4. HELLO
  20. 20. การกาหนดรูปแบบตัวเลขให้กับ ordered Lists ในบางครั้งเราอาจต้องการเปลี่ยนแปลงค่าของตัวเลขที่กาหนด ใน ordered Lists ซึ่งสามารถเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ดังต่อไปนี้ skip ใช้สาหรับข้ามการเรียงลาดับตัวเลขในรายการ start ใช้กาหนดค่าเริ่มต้นของตัวเลขในรายการ valueใช้ระบุลงไปเลยว่าต้องการให้รายการนั้นเป็นตัวเลขอะไร
  21. 21. ตัวอย่าง <ol type=1 start=3> <lh>HELLO HELLO</lh><br> <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li>HELLO <li value=20>HELLO <li>HELLO </ol> ผลลัพธ์ HELLO HELLO 3. HELLO 4. HELLO 5. HELLO 20. HELLO 21. HELLO

