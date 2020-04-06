Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LOGO www.themegallery.com การตกแต่งเอกสาร Add your company slogan
การจัดตาแหน่งข้อความ เอกสารต่างๆ นั้นบางครั้งอาจจะไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ข้อความที่ชิด ซ้ายเพียงอย่างเดียว อาจจะมีการจัดกึ่งกลาง ...
ตัวอย่าง <html> <head> <title>ควำมรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับอินเตอร์เนตEX</title> </head> <body bgcolor="#abcdef"> <p align=cen...
การกาหนดรูปแบบตัวอักษร ในกำรที่จะทำให้ Web Page ของเรำดูดีขึ้นนั้น จำเป็นที่จะต้องมีกำรตกแต่งรูปแบบ ขนำด และสีสันให้ดู สวย...
face=”n” กาหนดลักษณะของตัวอักษร โดยที่ n เป็นชื่อของอักษร เช่น AngsanaUPC , CordiaUPC นอกจากนี้ยังมีการใส่ลักษณะของตัวอักษ...
ตัวอย่าง <html> <head> <title>ควำมรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับอินเตอร์เนตEX</title> </head> <body bgcolor="#abcdef"> HELLO<br> <f...
ตัวอย่าง <font size=4>HELLO</font><br> <font size=5>HELLO</font><br> <font size=6>HELLO</font><br> <font size=7>HELLO</fon...
การจัดรูปแบบของตัวอักษร รูปแบบของตัวอักษรมี 2 แบบ คือ Physical Styles และ Logical Styles Physical Styles เป็นรูปแบบที่ B...
Physical Styles  <b> , </b> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวหนำ  <i> , </i> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวเอียง  <u> , </u> ใช้กำหน...
 <marquee> , </marquee> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็น ตัวเลื่อน โดยใช้ร่วมกับคำสั่งอื่นๆ ดังต่อไปนี้ www.themegallery.com behavi...
Logical Styles รูปแบบตัวอักษร รูปแบบคาสั่ง รูปแบบตัวอักษร รูปแบบคาสั่ง Citations <cite> , </cite> Keyboard <kbd> , </kbd> ...
ตัวอย่าง <html> <head> <title>ควำมรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับอินเตอร์เนตEX</title> </head> <body bgcolor="#abcdef"> <font size=6...
ตัวอย่าง <sub>HELLO</sub><p> <blink>HELLO</blink><p> <marquee>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=90>HELLO</marquee><p> <mar...
ตัวอย่าง <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" behavior=scroll direction=left>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor...
ตัวอย่าง <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" align=middle>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" loop=5>...
LOGO www.themegallery.com Add your company slogan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

การตกแต่งเอกสาร

25 views

Published on

การตกแต่งเอกสาร

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

การตกแต่งเอกสาร

  1. 1. LOGO www.themegallery.com การตกแต่งเอกสาร Add your company slogan
  2. 2. การจัดตาแหน่งข้อความ เอกสารต่างๆ นั้นบางครั้งอาจจะไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ข้อความที่ชิด ซ้ายเพียงอย่างเดียว อาจจะมีการจัดกึ่งกลาง หรือชิดขวาบ้าง <p align=”n”>, </p> ใช้กาหนดตาแหน่งข้อความให้อยู่ในรูปแบบ ตามที่กาหนดโดย n คือ รูปแบบที่ต้องการจัดได้แก่ www.themegallery.com center จัดตำแหน่งอักษรไว้ที่กึ่งกลำงบรรทัด left จัดตำแหน่งอักษรไว้ที่ชิดซ้ำยบรรทัด right จัดตำแหน่งอักษรไว้ที่ชิดขวำบรรทัด
  3. 3. ตัวอย่าง <html> <head> <title>ควำมรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับอินเตอร์เนตEX</title> </head> <body bgcolor="#abcdef"> <p align=center>ควำมรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับอินเตอร์เนต</p> <p align=right>3 หน่วยกิต</p> <p align=left>4 คำบ/สัปดำห์</p> </body> </html> www.themegallery.com
  4. 4. การกาหนดรูปแบบตัวอักษร ในกำรที่จะทำให้ Web Page ของเรำดูดีขึ้นนั้น จำเป็นที่จะต้องมีกำรตกแต่งรูปแบบ ขนำด และสีสันให้ดู สวยงำม <font> , </font> ใช้กำหนดรูปแบบ ขนำด และ สีสันของตัวอักษร โดยกำรใช้แค่ <font> , </font> นั้นจะ ไม่เกิดผลใด ภำยใน <font> จะต้องมีคำสั่งดังต่อไปนี้ร่วมอยู่ด้วย จึงจะเกิดผล www.themegallery.com
  5. 5. face=”n” กาหนดลักษณะของตัวอักษร โดยที่ n เป็นชื่อของอักษร เช่น AngsanaUPC , CordiaUPC นอกจากนี้ยังมีการใส่ลักษณะของตัวอักษรดังต่อไปนี้ AngsanaUPC,CordiaUPC size=n กาหนดขนาดความหนาของตัวอักษร โดยที่ n เป็นขนาดของอักษร ตั้งแต่เลข 1 ถึง 7 จาก 1 เป็นขนาดเล็กสุดไป จนถึง 7 เป็นขนาด ใหญ่สุด 1. size=1 จะมีขนาด 8 pixel 2. size=2 จะมีขนาด 10 pixe 3. size=3 จะมีขนาด 12 pixel 4. size=4 จะมีขนาด 14 pixel 5. size=5 จะมีขนาด 18 pixel 6. size=6 จะมีขนาด 24 pixel 7. size=7 จะมีขนาด 36 pixel color กาหนดสีให้กับตัวอักษร www.themegallery.com
  6. 6. ตัวอย่าง <html> <head> <title>ควำมรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับอินเตอร์เนตEX</title> </head> <body bgcolor="#abcdef"> HELLO<br> <font face="AngsanaUPC">HELLO</font><br> <font face="Thonburi,Thai Fix Font,MS Sans Serif">HELLO</font><br> <font size=1>HELLO</font><br> <font size=2>HELLO</font><br> <font size=3>HELLO</font><br> www.themegallery.com
  7. 7. ตัวอย่าง <font size=4>HELLO</font><br> <font size=5>HELLO</font><br> <font size=6>HELLO</font><br> <font size=7>HELLO</font><br> <font color="#ff00ff">HELLO</font><br> <font color="#ff0000">HELLO</font><br> <font face="AngsanaUPC" size=6 color="#ff00ff">HELLO</font><br> <font size=6 color="#ff00ff" face="AngsanaUPC">HELLO</font><br> </body> </html> www.themegallery.com
  8. 8. การจัดรูปแบบของตัวอักษร รูปแบบของตัวอักษรมี 2 แบบ คือ Physical Styles และ Logical Styles Physical Styles เป็นรูปแบบที่ Browser บางตัวอาจไม่ รู้จัก ทาให้แสดงออกไม่ได้ Logical Styles จะถูกแปลงให้ไปใช้ตามรูปแบบของ Browser ที่เรียก ทาให้สามารถใช้งานได้ในทุก Browser www.themegallery.com
  9. 9. Physical Styles  <b> , </b> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวหนำ  <i> , </i> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวเอียง  <u> , </u> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวขีดเส้นใต้  <strike> , </strike> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวมีเส้นตรง ขีดทับกลำงข้อควำม  <tt> , </tt>ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวอักษรแบบพิมพ์ดีด  <sup> , </sup> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวยก  <sub> , </sub> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวห้อย  <blink> , </blink> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็นตัวกระพริบ www.themegallery.com
  10. 10.  <marquee> , </marquee> ใช้กำหนดข้อควำมให้เป็น ตัวเลื่อน โดยใช้ร่วมกับคำสั่งอื่นๆ ดังต่อไปนี้ www.themegallery.com behavior ให้แสดงลักษณะของข้อควำมบนจอภำพมีให้เลือก 3 แบบ คือ scroll , slide และ alternate direction กำหนดทิศทำงในกำรเลื่อนของข้อควำมมี 2 แบบ คือ left และ right width กำหนดควำมกว้ำงของกรอบที่ใช้แสดงข้อควำม scrallamount=n กำหนดระยะห่ำงระหว่ำงข้อควำม scrolladelay=n กำหนดให้รอเป็นเวลำ n milliners ก่อนจะแสดงข้อควำมซ้ำ loop กำหนดจำนวนครั้งที่จะแสดงข้อควำมซ้ำ กำหนดเป็น n ครั้ง หรือ INFINITE align กำหนดกำรวำงตัวของข้อควำม แบ่งเป็น top , middle และ bottom height กำหนดควำมสูงของกรอบที่ใช้แสดงข้อควำม hspace กำหนดระยะห่ำงของข้อควำมและกรอบในแนวซ้ำยขวำ vspace กำหนดระยะห่ำงของข้อควำมและกรอบในแนวบนล่ำง
  11. 11. Logical Styles รูปแบบตัวอักษร รูปแบบคาสั่ง รูปแบบตัวอักษร รูปแบบคาสั่ง Citations <cite> , </cite> Keyboard <kbd> , </kbd> Compute Code <code> , </code> Samples <samp> Definition <dfn> , </dfn> Strong <strong> Emphasis <em> , </em> Variable Name <var> www.themegallery.com
  12. 12. ตัวอย่าง <html> <head> <title>ควำมรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับอินเตอร์เนตEX</title> </head> <body bgcolor="#abcdef"> <font size=6 color="#ff00ff" face="AngsanaUPC"> <b>HELLO</b><p> <i>HELLO</i><p> <u>HELLO</u><p> <strike>HELLO</strike><p> <tt>HELLO</tt><p> <sup>HELLO</sup><p> www.themegallery.com
  13. 13. ตัวอย่าง <sub>HELLO</sub><p> <blink>HELLO</blink><p> <marquee>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=90>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=90%>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f">HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" direction=left>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" direction=right>HELLO</marquee><p> www.themegallery.com
  14. 14. ตัวอย่าง <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" behavior=scroll direction=left>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" behavior=slide direction=left>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" behavior=alternate direction=right>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" align=top>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" align=bottom>HELLO</marquee><p> www.themegallery.com
  15. 15. ตัวอย่าง <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" align=middle>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" loop=5>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" height=50>HELLO</marquee><p> <marquee width=60% bgcolor="#ffcd6f" hspace=5 vspace=5>HELLO</marquee><p> </font> </body> </html> www.themegallery.com
  16. 16. LOGO www.themegallery.com Add your company slogan

×