เมธาพร สีสาวแห

ประกอบรายวิชา IS1 โดย นางสาวเมธาพร สีสาวแห เลขที่22 ห้อง5/2
คานา ประเทศรัฐกาตาร์เป็นประเทศที่น่าสนใจมากๆอีกประเทศหนึ่ง เลยทีเดียวมีเรื่องในศึกษามากมายไม่ว่าจะเป็น ประวัติความ เป็นมา ...
ประวัติประเทศ กาตาร์ กาตาร์เคยอยู่ภายใต้การปกครองของตุรกีจนถึงสงครามโลกครั้งที่ 1 ต่อมา อังกฤษได้เข้ามามีอิทธิพลโดยได้ทาสน...
ลักษระประเทศ จากแผนที่ บบการเมืองของกาตาร์เป็นระบอบสมบูรณาญาสิทธิราชย์ ที่มีประมุข ของกาตาร์เป็นประมุขแห่งรัฐและหัวหน้ารัฐ...
ความเป็นมา ต่างๆ กาตาร์(อาหรับ: ‫قطر‬‎ ‎ , [ ˈ qɑtˁɑr]) หรือชื่อทางการคือ รัฐกาตาร์ (อาหรับ: ‫قطر‬ ‫دولة‬‎ ‎)เป็นประเทศที่...
กาตาร์ถูกปกครองโดยราชวงศธานีนับตั้งแต่ โมฮัมเหม็ด บินธานี ลงนาม ในสนธิสัญญากับอังกฤษใน ค.ศ. 1868 ภายหลังการปกครองของตุรกี ...
ความเป็นมาของธงชาติ ธงชาติกาตาร์(อาหรับ: ‫قطر‬ ‫علم‬‎ ‎)ประกาศใช้เมื่อวันที่ 9 กรกฎาคม ค.ศ. 1971 เป็นธงสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้า ภา...
ภูมิศาสตร์ กาตาร์ภูมิประเทศแบบแหลมที่ยื่นออกไปในอ่าวเปอร์เซีย เรียกกันว่า ไข่มุกแห่งเปอร์เซีย ด้านทิศตะวันออก ทิศเหนือ และ...
สัตว์ประจาชาติ ออริกซ์(อังกฤษ: oryx) เป็นสกุลของสัตว์เลี้ยงลูกด้วยนม กีบคู่เคี้ยวเอื้อง จาพวกแอนทิโลปหรือกาเซลล์ พบกระจาย ...
ดัชนีเศรษฐกิจสาคัญ ผลิตภัณฑ์มวลรวมภายในประเทศ (GDP) : 147,790 ล้านดอลลาร์ สหรัฐ (ประมาณการปี 2563 ของ IMF) อัตราการเติบโตท...
สุดยอดสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในกาตาร์ Doha Sports City Doha Sports City หรือ Aspire Zone สถานที่แห่งนี้ถูกสร้าง ขึ้นเมื่อปี 2546...
The Pearl Qatar (เดอะ เพิร์ล กาตาร์) กาตาร์ไม่ได้มีแค่ทะเลทรายที่แห่งแร้งเท่านั้น แต่ยังมี “The Pearl Qatar” เกาะหรูหราที่...
พิพิธภัณฑ์ศิลปะอิสลาม (The Museum of Islamic Art) The Museum of Islamic Art เป็นพิพิธภัณฑ์ที่รวบรวม ผลงานศิลปะของวัฒนธรรมอ...
เทศกาลของ กาตาร์ เทศกาลในกาต้าร์ส่วนใหญ่จะเป็นเทศกาลที่สืบสานมาจากความเชื่อ ทางศาสนาและวัฒนธรรมอาหรับ แต่ในขณะเดียวกัน ก็ม...
ตราแผ่นดินของกาตาร์ ตราแผ่นดินของกาตาร์เริ่มใช้เมื่อพ.ศ. 2519 มี ส่วนประกอบคือโล่ เป็นรูป ต้นปาล์มอยู่บนเกาะ เรือ โดว์กาลั...
บรรณานุกรม วิกิพีเดีย. "สัตว์ประจาชาติกาตาร์. "ประเทศกาตาร์. 25ส.ค 2564 <NiNa.Azhttp://wikipedia.th.nina.az> ส.ค 2564. "ประเทศรัฐกาตาร์. 25ส.ค 2564 <https://wikipang.com > ส.ค 2564
  1. 1. ประกอบรายวิชา IS1 โดย นางสาวเมธาพร สีสาวแห เลขที่22 ห้อง5/2
  2. 2. คานา ประเทศรัฐกาตาร์เป็นประเทศที่น่าสนใจมากๆอีกประเทศหนึ่ง เลยทีเดียวมีเรื่องในศึกษามากมายไม่ว่าจะเป็น ประวัติความ เป็นมา ภูมิศาสตร์เศรษฐกิจ สัตว์ประจาชาติ ธงชาติ รวมถึง ตราประจาแผนดิน สารบัณ 1. ประวัติของประเทศ หน้าที่1 2. ความเป็นมาของประเทศ หน้าที่3 3. ภูมิศาสตร์-เศรษฐกิต หน้าที่6 4. สัตว์ประจาชาติ หน้าที่7 5. ดัชนีเศรษฐกิจสาคัญ หน้าที่8 6. สถานที่ท่องเที่ยว หน้าที่9 7. เทศการของต่างๆ หน้าที่12 8. ตราประจาแผนดิน หน้าที่13
  3. 3. ประวัติประเทศ กาตาร์ กาตาร์เคยอยู่ภายใต้การปกครองของตุรกีจนถึงสงครามโลกครั้งที่ 1 ต่อมา อังกฤษได้เข้ามามีอิทธิพลโดยได้ทาสนธิสัญญาปี พ.ศ. 2459 (ค.ศ. 1916) กับกาตาร์มีผลทาให้กาตาร์อยู่ภายใต้การคุ้มครองของอังกฤษ โดยอังกฤษ ดูแลกิจการระหว่างประเทศของกาตาร์และต้องป้องกันกาตาร์จากการถูก รุกรานจากภายนอก และต่อมาสนธิสัญญาปี พ.ศ. 2477 (ค.ศ. 1934) ได้ ขยายการคุ้มครองของอังกฤษออกไปทุก ๆ ด้าน ในปี พ.ศ. 2511 (ค.ศ. 1968) รัฐบาลอังกฤษประกาศจะถอนตัวออกจาก ภูมิภาค อ่าวเปอร์เซียภายในปี พ.ศ. 2514 (ค.ศ. 1971) กาตาร์จึงพยายาม รวมตัวเป็นสหพันธรัฐกับบาห์เรนและสหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์ แต่ไม่ประสบ ความสาเร็จ กาตาร์เป็นเอกราชเมื่อวันที่ 3 กันยายน พ.ศ. 2514 (ค.ศ. 1971) โดยอังกฤษได้ยกเลิกสนธิสัญญาปี พ.ศ. 2459 (ค.ศ. 1916) และได้มีการลง นามในสนธิสัญญามิตรภาพระหว่างกันแทน ต้นเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ พ.ศ. 2515 (ค.ศ. 1972) Shaikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al – Thani ได้ทารัฐประหารสาเร็จโดยปราศจากการนอง เลือด และต่อมา เมื่อวันที่ 27 มิถุนายน พ.ศ. 2538 (ค.ศ. 1995) Shaikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al – Thani พระโอรส ซึ่งขณะนั้นดารง ตาแหน่งเป็นมกุฎราชกุมารของกาตาร์ ก็ได้ยึดอานาจการปกครองและตั้งตน ขึ้นเป็นเจ้าผู้ครองรัฐองค์ใหม่
  4. 4. ลักษระประเทศ จากแผนที่ บบการเมืองของกาตาร์เป็นระบอบสมบูรณาญาสิทธิราชย์ ที่มีประมุข ของกาตาร์เป็นประมุขแห่งรัฐและหัวหน้ารัฐบาล ภายใต้การลงประชามติ รัฐธรรมนูญ ค.ศ. 2003 กลายเป็นระบอบรัฐธรรมนูญ และในเดือน พฤศจิกายน ค.ศ. 2011 Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ประกาศให้มีการเลือกตั้งสภาที่ปรึกษาแห่งกาตาร์เป็นครั้งแรก โดยมีแผนจะเลือกตั้งในปี ค.ศ. 2013 แต่ภายหลังเลื่อนออกไปอย่างไม่มี กาหนด กาตาร์ภูมิประเทศแบบแหลมที่ยื่นออกไปในอ่าวเปอร์เซีย เรียกกันว่า ไข่มุกแห่งเปอร์เซีย ด้านทิศตะวันออก ทิศเหนือ และทิศตะวันตก ล้อมรอบด้วยทะเล ด้านทิศใต้ติดประเทศซาอุดิอาระเบีย พื้นที่ส่วนใหญ่ เป็นทะเลทราย อยู่ระหว่างเส้นรุ้ง 24 °และ 27 ° N, และลองจิจูด 50 ° และ 52 °E จุดที่สูงที่สุดในกาตาร์เป็น Qurayn Abu al Bawl สูง 103 เมตร (338 ฟุต)[16] ใน Jebel Dukhan ทางทิศตะวันตก
  5. 5. ความเป็นมา ต่างๆ กาตาร์(อาหรับ: ‫قطر‬‎ ‎ , [ ˈ qɑtˁɑr]) หรือชื่อทางการคือ รัฐกาตาร์ (อาหรับ: ‫قطر‬ ‫دولة‬‎ ‎)เป็นประเทศที่ปกครองโดยเจ้าผู้ครองรัฐใน ตะวันออกกลาง ตั้งอยู่บนคาบสมุทรขนาดเล็กที่แตกมาจากคาบสมุทร อาหรับ มีพรมแดนทางใต้ติดกับประเทศซาอุดีอาระเบีย และมีชายฝั่งริม อ่าวเปอร์เซียใน ค.ศ. 2017 ประชากรทั้งหมดของกาตาร์อยู่ที่ประมาณ 2.6 ล้านคน โดยเป็นพลเมืองกาตาร์เพียง 313,000 คน และเป็น ชาวต่างชาติ มากถึง 2.3 ล้านคน[3] ศาสนาประจาชาติของกาตาร์คือ ศาสนาอิสลาม กาตาร์เป็นหนึ่งในประเทศที่ร่ารวยที่สุดในโลก[4][5] โดย ในแง่ของรายได้กาตาร์มีผลิตภัณฑ์มวลรวมในประเทศ (GDP) ต่อหัว สูงที่สุดเป็นอันดับสามของโลก[6] และมีรายได้ประชาชาติ (GNI) ต่อหัว สูงที่สุดเป็นอันดับหก[7] องค์การสหประชาชาติจัดอันดับให้กาตาร์เป็น ประเทศที่มีอัตราการพัฒนาคุณภาพประชากรในระดับสูง[8] โดยมี ดัชนี การพัฒนามนุษย์ (HDI) สูงเป็นอันดับสามในบรรดากลุ่มประเทศ ตะวันออกกลาง รองจากสหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์และซาอุดีอาระเบีย กาตาร์เป็นประเทศเศรษฐกิจที่มีรายได้สูงและเป็นผู้ส่งออกน้ามันราย ใหญ่อันดับต้นๆของโลก โดยมีแหล่งสารองก๊าซธรรมชาติและปริมาณ น้ามันสารองที่ใหญ่เป็นอันดับสามของโลก และยังเป็นประเทศที่ปล่อย ก๊าซเรือนกระจกที่ใหญ่ที่สุดชาติหนึ่งในโลก
  6. 6. กาตาร์ถูกปกครองโดยราชวงศธานีนับตั้งแต่ โมฮัมเหม็ด บินธานี ลงนาม ในสนธิสัญญากับอังกฤษใน ค.ศ. 1868 ภายหลังการปกครองของตุรกี โดยจักรวรรดิออตโตมัน กาตาร์อยู่ภายใต้ความคุ้มครองอังกฤษในช่วง ต้นศตวรรษที่ 20 จนกระทั่งได้รับเอกราชใน ค.ศ. 1971 ประมุขของ กาตาร์เป็นผู้สืบเชื้อสายมาจากการปกครองระบอบเผด็จการ (ปัจจุบันคือ ตะมีม บิน ฮะมัด อัษษานี) และมีอานาจบริหารและนิติบัญญัติทั้งหมด รวมทั้งควบคุมระบบตุลาการ เขายังทาการแต่งตั้งนายกรัฐมนตรีและ คณะรัฐมนตรีด้วยตนเอง การเลือกตั้งและสิทธิทางการเมืองรวมถึง เสรีภาพของสื่อภายในประเทศยังถูกจากัดสิทธิ์ นับตั้งแต่ศตวรรษที่ 21 กาตาร์กลายเป็นชาติมหาอานาจที่สาคัญในโลกอาหรับใน ด้านทรัพยากรและความมั่งคั่ง เช่นเดียวกับการมีอิทธิพลทางสื่อที่ขยายตัวไปทั่ว โลก โดยเครือข่ายที่มีชื่อเสียงเป็นที่รู้จักกันดีคือ อัลญะซีเราะฮ์ (อาหรับ: ‫قناة‬ ‫الجزيرة‬‎ ‎)หรือ แอลจะเซียรา (อังกฤษ: Al Jazeera) ซึ่งมีรายงานว่าให้การ สนับสนุนทางการเงินแก่กลุ่มกบฏหลายกลุ่ม กาตาร์ถูกมองว่าเป็นชาติมหาอานาจ ระดับกลาง กาตาร์จะได้เป็นเจ้าภาพในการแข่งขันมหกรรมกีฬาระดับโลกสอง รายการในอนาคตได้แก่ ฟุตบอลโลก 2022 โดยพวกเขาจะถือเป็นประเทศมุสลิม และประเทศตะวันออกกลางชาติแรกที่ได้เป็นเจ้าภาพการแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลก และ การแข่งขันเอเชียนเกมส์ 2030 จะจัดขึ้นที่กาตาร์เช่นกัน
  7. 7. ความเป็นมาของธงชาติ ธงชาติกาตาร์(อาหรับ: ‫قطر‬ ‫علم‬‎ ‎)ประกาศใช้เมื่อวันที่ 9 กรกฎาคม ค.ศ. 1971 เป็นธงสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้า ภายในแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วนด้วยเส้นฟันปลา 9 ซี่ ตาม แนวตั้ง ด้านคันธงเป็นพื้นสีขาว ส่วนด้านปลายธงเป็นสีแดงม่วง โดยสีขาวแทน สันติภาพ สีแดงม่วงแทนเกียรติยศของประเทศชาติและเส้นฟันปลา 9 ซี่หมายถึง กาตาร์ที่เป็นเอมิเรตลาดับที่ 9กาตาร์มีธงชาติใช้ก่อนหน้าจะได้รับเอกราชจาก อังกฤษ โดยกลางศตวรรษที่ 19 มีการเพิ่มแถบสีขาวแนวตั้งลงบนด้านคันธงของธง สีแดงล้วน เส้นฟันปลา 9 ซี่ถูกเพิ่มเติมในภายหลัง และสีแดงถูกเปลี่ยนเป็นสีแดง ม่วงในปี ค.ศ. 1949 เมื่อประกาศใช้อย่างเป็นทางการในปี ค.ศ. 1971 ธงชาติ กาตาร์ก็มีการปรับเปลี่ยนเล็กน้อยคือขนาดธง ธงชาติกาตาร์มีความคล้ายคลึงกับธงชาติบาห์เรน ซึ่งมีขนาดเล็กกว่าและมีสีที่ แตกต่างกัน ธงในอดีต ประมาณ ค.ศ. 1916 ประมาณ ค.ศ. 1936 ระหว่าง ค.ศ. 1949 – ค.ศ. 1971
  8. 8. ภูมิศาสตร์ กาตาร์ภูมิประเทศแบบแหลมที่ยื่นออกไปในอ่าวเปอร์เซีย เรียกกันว่า ไข่มุกแห่งเปอร์เซีย ด้านทิศตะวันออก ทิศเหนือ และทิศตะวันตก ล้อมรอบด้วยทะเล ด้านทิศใต้ติดประเทศ ซาอุดิอาระเบีย พื้นที่ส่วนใหญ่เป็นทะเลทราย อยู่ระหว่าง เส้นรุ้ง 24 °และ 27 ° N, และลองจิจูด 50 °และ 52 °E จุด ที่สูงที่สุดในกาตาร์เป็น Qurayn Abu al Bawl สูง 103 เมตร (338 ฟุต)[16] ใน Jebel Dukhan ทางทิศ ตะวันตก เศรษฐกิจ อัตราแลกเปลี่ยน 1 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐ เท่ากับ 3.64 ริยัล หรือประมาณ 9 บาท GDP ประมาณ 20.1 พันล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ (2004) รายได้ต่อหัว 30,410 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐ (2003) สูงสุดในกลุ่มประเทศอาหรับ ผลิตน้ามันได้วันละ 928,055 บาร์เรลต่อวัน (2003) ปริมาณน้ามันดิบสารอง 15.2 พันล้านบาร์เรล (2003) ปริมาณก๊าซธรรมชาติสารอง 509 ล้านล้านลูกบาศ์กฟุต (2003) ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติที่สาคัญ ได้แก่ น้ามัน ก๊าซธรรมชาติ และทรัพยากร ประมง สินค้าออกที่สาคัญ ได้แก่ น้ามัน ปุ๋ ย เหล็ก ผลิตภัณฑ์ปิโตรเคมี สินค้าเข้าที่สาคัญ เชื้อเพลิง เครื่องจักร เครื่องยนต์เคมีภัณฑ์ อาหารและ เสื้อผ้า ประเทศคู่ค้าที่สาคัญ ญี่ปุ่น อังกฤษ สหรัฐอเมริกา อิตาลี เยอรมนี ฝรั่งเศส เกาหลีใต้
  9. 9. สัตว์ประจาชาติ ออริกซ์(อังกฤษ: oryx) เป็นสกุลของสัตว์เลี้ยงลูกด้วยนม กีบคู่เคี้ยวเอื้อง จาพวกแอนทิโลปหรือกาเซลล์ พบกระจาย พันธุ์ในทวีปแอฟริกาและคาบสมุทรอาหรับ มีลักษณะเด่น คือ เป็นแอนทิโลปขนาดใหญ่ และมีเขาที่บิดเป็นเกลียวยาว แหลม เห็นได้ชัดเจน มีใบหน้ารวมถึงลาตัวช่วงขาที่เป็นลาย สีเส้นดาพาดผ่าน ขณะที่ตามลาตัวเป็นสีขาวหรือสีสว่าง
  10. 10. ดัชนีเศรษฐกิจสาคัญ ผลิตภัณฑ์มวลรวมภายในประเทศ (GDP) : 147,790 ล้านดอลลาร์ สหรัฐ (ประมาณการปี 2563 ของ IMF) อัตราการเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจ : - 4.5% ดุลบัญชีเดินสะพัด : ขาดดุล 887 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ อัตราเงินเฟ้อ : - 2.2% รายได้เฉลี่ยต่อหัวต่อปี : 91,900 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐ ทุนสารองเงินตราต่างประเทศและทองคา : 39,718 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ (ประมาณการปี 2562 ของธนาคารโลก) แรงงาน : 2.165 ล้านคน (ข้อมูลเมื่อ มิ.ย.2563 ขององค์การแรงงาน ระหว่างประเทศ) อัตราการว่างงาน : 0.082% (ข้อมูลเมื่อ มิ.ย.2563 ขององค์การแรงงาน ระหว่างประเทศ) ดุลการค้าระหว่างประเทศ : เกินดุล 43,757 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ (ประมาณการปี 2562 ขององค์การการค้าโลก) มูลค่าการส่งออก : 72,935 ล้านดอลลาร์สหร สินค้าส่งออก : ก๊าซธรรมชาติเหลว (LNG) น้ามันและผลิตภัณฑ์ ปิโตรเลียม (88.4%) ผลิตภัณฑ์และสินค้าเกษตร อาหาร และอื่น ๆ (0.1%) เช่น ข้าวและแป้งสาลี น้ามันพืช สัตว์มีชีวิต น้าผึ้งธรรมชาติ เครื่องดื่ม ผลิตภัณฑ์ และสินค้าอุตสาหกรรมต่าง ๆ (11.5%) เช่น เคมีภัณฑ์และผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ เกี่ยวข้อง เครื่องจักรกลและอุปกรณ์ขนส่ง ประเทศส่งออกสินค้าสาคัญ : ญี่ปุ่น เกาหลีใต้จีน อินเดีย สิงคโปร์ สหภาพยุโรป มูลค่าการนาเข้า : 29,178 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ สินค้านาเข้า : ผลิตภัณฑ์และสินค้าอุตสาหกรรมต่าง ๆ (74.4%) เช่น รถยนต์และชิ้นส่วนยานยนต์ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และสินค้าเกษตร อาหาร และอื่น ๆ (17.9%) เช่น เนื้อสัตว์และเครื่องใน สัตว์ปีก ข้าว เครื่องดื่ม ขนมปัง เชื้อเพลิง และผลิตภัณฑ์ปิโตรเลียมต่าง ๆ (7.7%) ประเทศนาเข้าสินค้าสาคัญ : สหรัฐฯ จีน เยอรมนี อินเดีย สหราช อาณาจักร จีน สหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์ ญี่ปุ่น
  11. 11. สุดยอดสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในกาตาร์ Doha Sports City Doha Sports City หรือ Aspire Zone สถานที่แห่งนี้ถูกสร้าง ขึ้นเมื่อปี 2546ซึ่งเป็นปีที่กาตาร์เป็นเจ้าภาพจัดการแข่งขันกีฬา เอเชี่ยนเกมส์ค่ะ แถมยังเป็นสถานที่จัดการแข่งขันกีฬาระดับชาติและ นานาชาติที่ใหญ่ที่สุดและทันสมัยที่สุดของประเทศ โดยได้แบ่งพื้นที่เป็น 3 ส่วน ได้แก่ 1.สนามฟุตบอล ที่จะใช้ในการแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลกปี 2565 ที่กาตาร์ได้เป็นเจ้าภาพ 2.สระว่ายน้าขนาดโอลิมปิก และ 3.ศูนย์กีฬาใน ร่มที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก นอกจากนี้ Aspire Zone ยังเป็นศูนย์ การแพทย์กีฬา ศูนย์วิจัยด้านการกีฬา และโรงเรียนการกีฬาด้วย เรียกว่า ครบเครื่องเรื่องการกีฬาต้องมาที่นี่ค่ะ!
  12. 12. The Pearl Qatar (เดอะ เพิร์ล กาตาร์) กาตาร์ไม่ได้มีแค่ทะเลทรายที่แห่งแร้งเท่านั้น แต่ยังมี “The Pearl Qatar” เกาะหรูหราที่ถูกสร้างขึ้นจากการถมทะเลโดยออกแบบผังเป็น รูปคล้ายไข่มุก ตั้งอยู่ชายฝั่งแถบ West Bay ของโดฮา มีครบครันทุก อย่างตั้งแต่วิลล่าหรูส่วนตัว อพาร์ทเมนต์สูงรายล้อมเกาะ โรงแรมระดับ 5 ดาว รวมทั้งร้านอาหารและแหล่งช้อปปิ้งสุดเริ่ดก็มาอยู่ที่นี่ ไม่ต้อง แปลกใจที่มีนักท่องเที่ยวจานวนไม่น้อยจะนิยมมาเดินเล่นชมวิวทะเล ถ่ายภาพสวยๆ ท่ามกลางสายลมและบรรยากาศที่เหมาะกับการพักผ่อน สบายๆ นอกจากนี้ที่นี่ยังใช้เป็นสถานที่จอดเรือยอร์ชสุดหรูได้กว่า 700 ลา!! Souq Waqif (ถนนคนเดิน’ซูก วากิฟ’) ตลาด Souq Waqif เป็นตลาดท้องถิ่นเก่าแก่ชื่อดังของชาวกาตาร์ที่ จะออกมาจับจ่ายใช้สอยหลังพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน ถือว่าเป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยว ที่สาคัญของกาตาร์และยังติดกับพระราชวังด้วยค่ะ ตลาดแห่งนี้เขาจะ ขายสินค้าพื้นเมืองนานาชนิดไม่ว่าจะเป็น อาหาร น้าหอม เสื้อผ้า เครื่อง ดนตรีพื้นเมือง ฯลฯ และยังมีชื่อเสียงในเรื่องของที่ตั้งของร้านอาหารจาก ประเทศอาหรับต่าง ๆ ให้เลือกรับประทานอีกด้วย
  13. 13. พิพิธภัณฑ์ศิลปะอิสลาม (The Museum of Islamic Art) The Museum of Islamic Art เป็นพิพิธภัณฑ์ที่รวบรวม ผลงานศิลปะของวัฒนธรรมอิสลาม ไม่ว่าจะเป็น เอกสารทาง ประวัติศาสตร์อัญมณี วัสดุเครื่องใช้ต่าง ๆ ฯลฯ โดยรวบรวมจาก ประเทศต่าง ๆ ที่นับถือศาสนาอิสลาม นอกจากผลงานศิลปะที่มีการจัด แสดงเป็นการถาวรแล้ว พิพิธภัณฑ์แห่งนี้ยังมีการจัดแสดงนิทรรศการ ชั่วคราวอีกด้วย แถมบริเวณรอบนอกพิพิธภัณฑ์ยังเป็นจุดชมวิวที่ สามารถมองเห็นใจกลางเมืองของกรุงโดฮาได้ทั้งหมด หมู่บ้านวัฒนธรรม Katara หมู่บ้านวัฒนธรรม Katara เป็นสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวอีกหนึ่งที่ของกาตาร์ ที่รวบรวมผลงานทางศิลปะ วัฒนธรรม สถาปัตยกรรมเก่าแก่ของชาว พื้นเมืองให้ได้เที่ยวชม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นหอคอย มัสยิด หอศิลป์ ที่โดดเด่น ที่สุดก็คือโรงละครขนาดใหญ่ซึ่งสร้างขึ้นด้วยศิลปะแบบตะวันออกกลาง หรือเมโสโปเตเมีย ที่สาคัญ! หมู่บ้านแห่งนี้ยังใช้เป็นสถานที่จัดงานและ นิทรรศการทางศิลปะและวัฒนธรรมตลอดทั้งปี
  14. 14. เทศกาลของ กาตาร์ เทศกาลในกาต้าร์ส่วนใหญ่จะเป็นเทศกาลที่สืบสานมาจากความเชื่อ ทางศาสนาและวัฒนธรรมอาหรับ แต่ในขณะเดียวกัน ก็มีการจัดงาน เทศกาลเพื่อจัดกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวด้วยเช่นกัน โดยมีเทศกาล ต่างๆที่น่าสนใจตลอดทั้งปี เช่น เทศกาลฤดูร้อนกาต้าร์เป็นต้น เทศกาลวัฒนธรรมโดฮา (Doha Cultural Festival) เป็นงานเทศกาลที่จัดขึ้นในช่วงเดือนมีนาคมของทุกปีซึ่งในเมืองโดฮาซึ่ง ถือได้ว่าเป็นเมืองหลวงและศูนย์กลางด้านวัฒนธรรมของประเทศที่ สามารถ ดึงดูดนักท่องเที่ยวให้มาร่วมงานเป็นประจาทุกปี โดยจะมีการ แสดงผลงานที่มีความเป็นเอกลักษณ์ทางวัฒนธรรมของท้องถิ่น เช่น การ แสดงดนตรี เต้นรา เครื่องแต่งกายและอาหาร ตลอดการจัดงาน ##เทศกาลเมืองท่าแห่งกาต้าร์(Qatar Marine Festival) เป็นงานเทศกาลที่จัดต่อเนื่องกันมาตั้งแต่จปี 2010 หลังจากนั้นก็มีการ จัดงานขึ้นในเดือนมีนาคมของทุกปีที่หมู่บ้านวัฒนธรรมคาทาร่า ริม ชายฝั่งทะเล โดยรูปแบบของงานจะมี การแสดงดนตรี การจัดแสดง ประติมากรรมต่างๆ และกิจกรรมที่น่าสนใจอื่นๆ อีกมากมายทั้งภาค กลางวันและกลางคืน ถือได้ว่าเป็นงานประจาปีกงานใหญ่งานหนึ่งเลย ทีเดียว เทศกาลศิลปะแห่งกาต้าร์(Art Festival of Qatar) เป็นงานแสดงผลงานศิลปะโดยฝีมือของศิลปินท้องถิ่นมีความสามารถ เป็นที่รู้จักในกาตาร์จัดขึ้นในเดือนธันวาคมของทุกๆปี ที่หอศิลป์ และ พิพิธภัณฑ์ทั่วประเทศ ถือเป็นการจัดนิทรรศการเพื่อแสดงความสามารถ ทางศิลปะอันหลากหลายของศิลปินในท้องถิ่น ตลอดจนศิลปินรับเชิญ จากประเทศในกลุ่มอาหรับด้วยกัน เช่น สหรัฐอาหรับเอมิเรตส์และ ซาอุดีอาระเบีย
  15. 15. ตราแผ่นดินของกาตาร์ ตราแผ่นดินของกาตาร์เริ่มใช้เมื่อพ.ศ. 2519 มี ส่วนประกอบคือโล่ เป็นรูป ต้นปาล์มอยู่บนเกาะ เรือ โดว์กาลังแล่นอยู่ที่ทะเล ดาบไขว้กัน พื้นหลังสีเหลือง ส้ม และธงชาติกาตาร์ มีคาขวัญในวงกลมธงชาติกาตาร์เขียนว่า รัฐกาตาร์ (อาหรับ: ‫قطر‬ ‫دولة‬‎ )
  16. 16. บรรณานุกรม วิกิพีเดีย. “สัตว์ประจาชาติกาตาร์. “ประเทศกาตาร์. 25ส.ค 2564 <NiNa.Azhttp://wikipedia.th.nina.az> ส.ค 2564. “ประเทศรัฐกาตาร์. 25ส.ค 2564 <https://wikipang.com > ส.ค 2564

