スライド資料の作り方 (How to make a slide deck)

スライド資料のつくりかた 伝わる資料をつくるには Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 1 小原 誠 / Kobara,Makoto Danilo D'Agostino S W Coast Path, Mullion,...
スライド資料作りの3つのステップ Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 2 スライド資料「作り」には「計画」と「設計」が重要。急がば回れ。いきなり「作成」から入らない。 計画（Plan） 設計（Design） 作成（C...
ステップ1：計画 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 3 計画（Plan） 1 設計（Design） 2 作成（Create） 3
ステップ1：計画 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 4 資料を作成する目的から考える。何を解決したいのか。何を伝えたいのか。 問題の定義 （Define the Problem） 論点の解決 （Solve the ...
ステップ1：計画 ー（1）問題の定義 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 5 「正しい答えは何か」の前に、「答えるべき問いは何か」「論点は何か」を突き詰める。 • "The most serious mistakes...
ステップ1：計画 ー（1）問題の定義 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 6 対象の状況や背景等を理解し、問題の本質を洞察、核となる「問い」（=中心論点）を設定して問題を定義する。 1.状況の把握 2.相談・提案背景...
ステップ1：計画 ー（2）問題の解決 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 7 「中心論点」から出発し、論点を段階的に細分化・具体化し、個別具体的な打ち手（課題）へと落とし込む。 ロジックツリー / 問題解決ツリー （...
【参考】 ロジックツリー（問題解決ツリー） と MECE（モレなく・ダブリなく） Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 8 ロジックツリー（問題解決ツリー）は物事を構造化しながら論理的に考える手法で、その際にMECEが...
ステップ1：計画 ー（3）メッセージの構造化 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 9 結論を頂点にメッセージを構造化する「ピラミッド原則」（※）を用いながら、メッセージを研ぎ澄まし、シンプルにしていく。 ※：一見、課...
【ご参考】 論点抽出や仮説設定によく使うフレームワーク Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 10 フレームワークは「思考の枠組み」。「考え方」の参考として、また説明に説得力を持たせるために活用する。 拡散 収束 表現...
ステップ2：設計 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 11 計画（Plan） 1 設計（Design） 2 作成（Create） 3
ステップ2：設計 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 12 メッセージがストレートに伝わるよう、資料の構造は当然として、外観と印象にも気を配る。 構造 （Structure） 1. 時と場合に応じて「伝え方」を工夫す...
ステップ2：設計 構造 全体概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 13 全体を通してメッセージがストレートに伝わるように、スライドの構成を練り上げる。 構造 （Structure） 外観と印象 （Look & F...
ステップ2：設計 構造1. 時と場合に応じて「伝え方」を工夫する（1/2） Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 14 同じメッセージでも、相手の役職・立場、関心等、時と場合に応じて「伝え方」の工夫が必要。 役職 最高...
ステップ2：設計 構造1. 時と場合に応じて「伝え方」を工夫する（2/2） Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 15 メッセージの伝え方には幾つか方法論があり、時と場合により適切な方法を選択して組み立てる必要がある。...
ステップ2：設計 構造2. メッセージが「主」、ボディは「従」 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 16 スライドには1～3行のメッセージラインを設け、メッセージに沿ったボディを用意する。必ずメッセージから書き始める...
ステップ2：設計 構造3. 1スライド、1メッセージ Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 17 1つのスライドに複数のメッセージを詰め込まない。適度にスライドを分ける。 国内果樹農業の現状と課題 果樹農園は多くが中山...
ステップ2：設計 構造4. 勇気を持って切り捨てる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 18 詰め込み過ぎはメッセージがぶれ理解を難しくする。最小限に絞り、それ以外は分けるか捨てる。 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3...
After ステップ2：設計 構造5. 結論は何か Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 19 ボディに表やグラフを載せる場合、得られる示唆・結論を書く（※1）。「だから何？」と考えさせない。 ※2：ただし、会議での作...
ステップ2：設計 外観 全体概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 20 メッセージがクリアに伝わるように、スライドの外観（見た目）にも留意する。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高...
ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 21 ひと目で必要な情報を見つけ要点を読み取れるように工夫し、読み手の理解を助ける。 構造 （Structure） ...
ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 1.長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 22 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する。行間・段落間は適度にあけ、箇条書き記号/番号は深...
ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 2.図表には要点を記載する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 23 資料自体の読み解き・説明に時間をかけなくてすむように、図表には吹き出しや矢印等で要点を記...
ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 3.目線の動きを意識する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 24 スライド上で情報を探さなくていいように、目線の動きを意識する。順序性のあるものは原則、上か...
ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 25 誤解を避けるため、意味に応じてモノの色や形に一貫性をもたせ、配置の位置関係も工夫する。 構造 （Structur...
ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 1.色使いや形状には一貫性をもたせる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 26 誤解を与えないように、文字や図形の色、線の形状（※）など、表現方法には一貫性をも...
ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 2.流れに沿って配置する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 27 時間の流れや高低・優劣等を表すとき、誤解を与えないよう、感覚的な「流れ」に逆らわない（※）。...
ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 3.意味の異なるものを同列に並べない Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 28 意味の異なるものを横並びにすると、読み手が混同し誤解してしまう。見た目を変える、...
ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 29 読み手の集中力を削がないように、簡素で一貫性のある見た目にする。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Loo...
ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 1.文体を揃える Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 30 文体は原則揃える（※1）。文体の揺らぎは違和感をうみ、理解を妨げてしまう。 ※1：常体（である調）...
ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 2.図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 31 図表中の「ズレ」や目立つ罫線は視線を吸い寄せ、理解の妨げになる。図表は整列し罫線は...
ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 3.見た目に落ち着きをもたせる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 32 一貫した色使いやフォントスタイルがプロフェッショナルな印象を与える。落ち着きの無さは...
ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 33 ひと目で必要な情報を見つけ要点を読み取れるように工夫し、読み手の理解を助ける。 構造 （Structure...
ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 1.全体の流れを図で示す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 34 複雑な内容はまず話の流れやロジックの全体像を図示してから各論に入る。いきなり各論に入る...
ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 2.「パンくず」で位置を示す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 35 全体の流れの中でいまどこにいるのか、「パンくず」で位置を示し、現在置を見失わないよ...
ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 3.概要と詳細では図の見た目を揃える Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 36 概要と詳細では図表の見た目を揃える（※1）。見た目が異なる図表を持ち出すと...
ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 37 会議資料を作成するときには、資料が議論を助け導くように、付番や吹き出し等の工夫をする。 構造 （Structur...
ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 1.箇条書きや図表には項番を入れる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 38 議論のなかで資料上の項目を簡単に指せるように、箇条書きや図表の見出しには項番を振る...
ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 2.確認点や論点を吹き出し等で示す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 39 会議前の認識共有や、会議中の検討漏れを防ぐため、確認点や論点を吹き出し等で示す（※...
ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 3.議題やスライド毎に時間配分を記す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 40 議題やスライドに時間の配分や使い方（「説明」「討議」等）を記すことで、議論の迷走...
【ご参考】 様々な表現方法 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 41 定量的な内容はグラフ、定性的な内容は図表等、伝えたい内容に応じて適切な表現方法を選択する。 定量的 定性的 時系列での遷移 表現方法 縦棒・積み上...
ステップ3：作成 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 42 計画（Plan） 1 設計（Design） 2 作成（Create） 3
ステップ3：作成 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 43 繰り返しおこなう作業は効率化を心がける。ちょっとした積み重ねが差を生む。
ステップ3：作成 （A）保全性を高める ～ 1.ぶら下げインデント機能 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 44 箇条書きは「ぶら下げインデント」（※）を利用する。改行とスペースで整えてしまうと再編集時に無駄な手間が...
ステップ3：作成 （A）保全性を高める ～ 2.スライドマスター Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 45 配色やフォントを一括変更できるようにするため、スライドマスターで定義した配色やフォントを利用する。 Befo...
ステップ3：作成 （A）保全性を高める ～ 3.ロゴやイラストの画像形式 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 46 背景の白抜けを避けるため、ロゴやイラストには、ベクター形式又は透過ラスター形式の画像を利用する。 B...
ステップ3：作成 （B）作業効率を上げる ～ 1.ショートカットキー Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 47 書式のコピー/貼り付けやフォントサイズ調整等、繰り返す操作はショートカットキーを活用して作業効率を上げる...
ステップ3：作成 （B）作業効率を上げる ～ 2.アイコン等のストック Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 48 よく使うアイコンや写真、スライド、配色見本や統計データ等はストックしておく。商用利用の可否等には要注意...
ステップ3：作成 （C）情報漏えいに気をつける Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 49 プロパティやスライドマスター等、見えないところに意図せず情報が埋め込まれていることがある。配布前には要注意。 3. テキスト/...
参考3. 色の使い方 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 50 テーマカラーはブランドカラー等を参考に、基本は3色までとする。グラフ等では色相環上の補色を組み合わせる。 ベースカラー：75% （背景色等） アクセント...
参考4. フォントの使い分け Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 51 フォントによる見た目の違いを知り、適切に使い分ける。 ゴシック体 / セリフなし（Sans-serif） 明朝体 / セリフあり（Serif） ...
スライド資料のつくりかた Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 52Danilo D'Agostino S W Coast Path, Mullion, Helston, UK, United Kingdom 1.0版...
スライド資料の作り方 (How to make a slide deck)

スライド資料の作り方について、「計画」「設計」「作成」の3つのステップに分けて解説しています。

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
スライド資料の作り方 (How to make a slide deck)

  1. 1. スライド資料のつくりかた 伝わる資料をつくるには Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 1 小原 誠 / Kobara,Makoto Danilo D'Agostino S W Coast Path, Mullion, Helston, UK, United Kingdom 1.0版 2020/11/15
  2. 2. スライド資料作りの3つのステップ Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 2 スライド資料「作り」には「計画」と「設計」が重要。急がば回れ。いきなり「作成」から入らない。 計画（Plan） 設計（Design） 作成（Create） 表現方法 （どのように伝えるのか） 効率的な作業方法 （どのように作るか） 1 2 3 内容と論理的構造 （何を伝えるか）
  3. 3. ステップ1：計画 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 3 計画（Plan） 1 設計（Design） 2 作成（Create） 3
  4. 4. ステップ1：計画 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 4 資料を作成する目的から考える。何を解決したいのか。何を伝えたいのか。 問題の定義 （Define the Problem） 論点の解決 （Solve the Issue） メッセージの構造化 （Build the message） 計画（Plan） 設計（Design）1 2 1-1 1-2 作成（Create）3 1-3 作成 3 設計計画 計画1 定義 解決 構造化 2
  5. 5. ステップ1：計画 ー（1）問題の定義 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 5 「正しい答えは何か」の前に、「答えるべき問いは何か」「論点は何か」を突き詰める。 • "The most serious mistakes are not being made as a result of wrong answers. The truly dangerous thing is asking the wrong questions“ - Peter Drucker 最も深刻な過ちは、間違った答えの結果うまれるのではない。本当に危険なことは、間違った質問をすることである。 – ピーター・ドラッカー • "If I'd asked my customers what they wanted, they'd have said a faster horse.“ - Henry Ford もし私がお客に何がほしいかと訪ねていたら、お客はきっと、「もっと早い馬がほしい」と答えたことだろう。 – ヘンリー・フォード いきなり「答え」「手段」に飛びつかない 作成 3 設計計画 計画1 定義 解決 構造化 2 • 「私はラーメンを売っているのではない。お客様に時間を提供しているのである。」 - 安藤 百福
  6. 6. ステップ1：計画 ー（1）問題の定義 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 6 対象の状況や背景等を理解し、問題の本質を洞察、核となる「問い」（=中心論点）を設定して問題を定義する。 1.状況の把握 2.相談・提案背景の理解 3.中心論点の設定 • 対象（顧客）を取り巻く状況を把握する。 ✓ 網羅的に取り組むと時間がいくらあっても足りないので、アタリをつけて実施。 • 何がきっかけとなって、今回の相談・提案に至ったのか、その背景を理解する。 ✓ 問題（事象）の範囲・境界線はどこにあるのか、「探針を刺すように」質問する。 ✓ 対象（顧客）が表現していることの奥底にあることなのが何なのかよく考える。 ✓ ここから始める場合もあるが、ときにより、「1.状況の把握」に立ち戻る。 • 何にこたえるべきなのか、ただ1つの核となる「問い」（中心論点）を設定する。 ✓ 「～をするには/となるには、どうすればよいだろうか？」 作成 3 設計計画 計画1 定義 解決 構造化 2
  7. 7. ステップ1：計画 ー（2）問題の解決 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 7 「中心論点」から出発し、論点を段階的に細分化・具体化し、個別具体的な打ち手（課題）へと落とし込む。 ロジックツリー / 問題解決ツリー （Logic Tree / Issue Tree） 定めた核となる「問い」（中心論点）から出発し、副論点に分割・落とし込む ✓ 細分化していくことで、問題を単純化し、解きやすく・次の行動につなげ易くする ✓ 「MECE」（モレなく、ダブリなく）を意識 仮説思考 自分なりの「仮のこたえ」をもって考える（≠決め付け・思い込みではない） ✓ 1つずつ網羅的に問題を解く・解決策を考えていると、時間が足りない ✓ 「仮設」を打ち立て、「筋が良さそう」な部分を優先的に、検証する。 （検証は網羅的に行うのではなく、まずはクイックに手応えを確かめつつテンポよく） ✓ 優れたコンサルタントは、仮設構築が早く、的確。（優れた医者と同じ） 作成 3 設計計画 計画1 定義 解決 構造化 2
  8. 8. 【参考】 ロジックツリー（問題解決ツリー） と MECE（モレなく・ダブリなく） Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 8 ロジックツリー（問題解決ツリー）は物事を構造化しながら論理的に考える手法で、その際にMECEが重要になる。 全体 部分 部分 部分 結果 原因 原因 原因 目的 手段 手段 手段 A.要素の分解 B.問題の発見 C.問題の解決 MECE （モレもダブりもない） MECEではない （ダブりがある） • MECEに考えるときの観点の例 ✓ 現在 / 過去 / 未来 ✓ ハード / ソフト ✓ 上流 / 下流 ✓ 外部 / 内部 その他、様々なフレームワークが参考になる（3C/4C, 4P 等々） MECE（モレなく、ダブリなく） Mutually Exclusive and Collectively Exhaustive （相互に重複せず、全体として漏れがない） What? MECE MECE MECE Why? How? ロジックツリー（問題解決ツリー）の3つの型 どの型でも、横方向の広がりはMECEであることが重要 MECEではない （モレがある）
  9. 9. ステップ1：計画 ー（3）メッセージの構造化 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 9 結論を頂点にメッセージを構造化する「ピラミッド原則」（※）を用いながら、メッセージを研ぎ澄まし、シンプルにしていく。 ※：一見、課題解決ツリーと似ているが、課題解決ツリーは問題解決ツール、ピラミッド原則は主張組み立てのツールであり、構成も異なるので要注意。 ピラミッド原則（pyramid principle）の例 作成 3 設計計画 計画1 定義 解決 構造化 2 日本の果樹農業の 生産力増強・経営安定化策が必要 日本の農業は危機を乗り越え 輸出品目としてのポテンシャルも高い 一方で、生産基盤は弱体化しつつあり 国内外の需要に応え続けるのが困難 よって、農家の利益を最大化し、 国内外需要に応需する施策が必要 なぜ? （Why?） つまり? （So what?） … … … … … … 農家も高齢化し 臨時雇用も困難 農地集積が進まず 小規模農家中心 機械化が困難で 労働集約的 論理的な説明（帰納法や演繹法 等） 縦方向 結論と理由 横方向 論理的な説明 参考図書：バーバラ・ミント著, 「考える技術・書く技術―問題解決力を伸ばすピラミッド原則」, ダイヤモンド社,（1999）
  10. 10. 【ご参考】 論点抽出や仮説設定によく使うフレームワーク Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 10 フレームワークは「思考の枠組み」。「考え方」の参考として、また説明に説得力を持たせるために活用する。 拡散 収束 表現方法 論点を抜けモレなく洗い出す 戦略的な立ち位置や意義を掴む • PEST分析（※1） • プロダクトポートフォリオマトリクス（BCGマトリクス）（※2） • 3C（※3） • 4P（※4） • ハイプ・サイクル • マジッククアドラント（MQ） ※1：政治（Politics）、経済（Economy）、社会（Society）、技術（Technology）の4領域でマクロな状況を把握する手法。 ※2：市場成長率と市場占有率の2軸から、「負け犬」、「問題児」、「花形」、「金のなる木」 の4象限に分けて分析する手法。 ※3：Customer（顧客）、Company（自社）、Competitor（競合）の3つの観点でマクロな状況を把握する手法。 ※4：Product（商品）、Price（価格）、Place（立地・流通・販路）、Promotion（販売・広告）の4つの観点で競合（や自社）のマーケティング戦略を分析する手法。 論点を明確にし迷走を防ぐ 施策に優先順位をつける • ロジックツリー • バリューチェーン • システムマップ、シーケンス図 • ロードマップ • 効果（緊急度）×難易度マトリクス フレームワーク（一例）
  11. 11. ステップ2：設計 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 11 計画（Plan） 1 設計（Design） 2 作成（Create） 3
  12. 12. ステップ2：設計 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 12 メッセージがストレートに伝わるよう、資料の構造は当然として、外観と印象にも気を配る。 構造 （Structure） 1. 時と場合に応じて「伝え方」を工夫する 2. メッセージが「主」、ボディは「従」 3. 1スライド、1メッセージ 4. 勇気を持って切り捨てる 5. 結論は何か 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高め理解を助ける 2. 誤解を招く表現は避ける 3. 一貫性のある見た目とする 4. 流れの中で迷わないように導く 5. 議論を助ける工夫をする & 作成計画 設計 外観構造 31 2
  13. 13. ステップ2：設計 構造 全体概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 13 全体を通してメッセージがストレートに伝わるように、スライドの構成を練り上げる。 構造 （Structure） 外観と印象 （Look & Feel） 1. 時と場合に応じて「伝え方」を工夫する 2. メッセージが「主」、ボディは「従」 3. 1スライド、1メッセージ 4. 勇気を持って切り捨てる 5. 結論は何か 設計 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 外観
  14. 14. ステップ2：設計 構造1. 時と場合に応じて「伝え方」を工夫する（1/2） Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 14 同じメッセージでも、相手の役職・立場、関心等、時と場合に応じて「伝え方」の工夫が必要。 役職 最高責任者クラス（Cクラス）/ 部門長クラス / 担当クラス / … 立場 意思決定者 / 推薦者 / 第三者 / … 関心 賛同 / 反対（論理的/感情的） / 中立 / 無関心 / … 理解度 経緯含めて知っている / 経緯は知らないが何事・何物かは知っている / 何も知らない / … 文化・性格 例：「振り返り」を必要とする、断定を嫌う、… 形態・環境 例：対面/オンライン/書面、資料事前配布あり/なし、ホーム/アウェイ（場の主導権）、… 時間・進行 例：長時間・短時間、自由発言の可否、… 時と場合に応じて、メッセージの伝え方・説明の流れの工夫が必要 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 外観
  15. 15. ステップ2：設計 構造1. 時と場合に応じて「伝え方」を工夫する（2/2） Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 15 メッセージの伝え方には幾つか方法論があり、時と場合により適切な方法を選択して組み立てる必要がある。 （C）DESC （D）Golden Circle（A）SDS 1. Summary （概要：～です） 2. Detail （詳細：詳しくは～） 3. Summary （再び概要：～です） 1. Describe （客観的描写：いま～） 2. Express （主観的表現：よって～） 3. Suggest （提案：そこで～） 4. Consequence （結論：これにより～） 基本・汎用 依頼（共感的） 1. Why （なぜ：課題認識・理念） 2. How （どのように：方針・概念） 3. What （なにを：モノ・プロセス等） 動機づけ（共感的） （B）PREP 1. Point （要点：～です） 2. Reason （理由：なぜなら～） 3. Example （例：例えば/実際に～） 4. Point （再び要点：～です） 説得（論理的） メッセージの伝え方（説明の流れ）に係る方法論（代表的な例） 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 外観
  16. 16. ステップ2：設計 構造2. メッセージが「主」、ボディは「従」 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 16 スライドには1～3行のメッセージラインを設け、メッセージに沿ったボディを用意する。必ずメッセージから書き始める。 A. タイトル（※1） B. メッセージライン （文章で1行～3行以内） C. ボディ （図、表、グラフ、箇条書きテキスト等） D. フッター（注釈、出典、著作権表示、ページ番号等） ✓ 「xxは以下の通り。」は、メッセージになっていないので要注意 ✓ 参考スライドや「魅せる」スライドは、設けない場合もある ✓ ボディから書き始めてしまうと、メッセージが鈍り一貫性がなくなる （スライド間でのモレ・ダブリや迷走が発生） ✓ メッセージラインから書き始めることで手戻り・無駄を抑える ✓ 長くなると要点がぼやけ、読み手の理解も追いつかない スライドの基本的なレイアウト（左）と3つの鉄則（右） ※1：タイトルとメッセージラインを上下逆に配置するパータンや、タイトルとメッセージラインを1つにする（=アクションタイトル）パターンもある。 鉄則1. メッセージラインを設ける 鉄則3. メッセージラインから書き始める 鉄則2. メッセージラインは1～3行に収める 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 外観
  17. 17. ステップ2：設計 構造3. 1スライド、1メッセージ Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 17 1つのスライドに複数のメッセージを詰め込まない。適度にスライドを分ける。 国内果樹農業の現状と課題 果樹農園は多くが中山間傾斜地に立地し、重労働で、機械化も困 難である。 さらに、経営者は高齢化しており、小規模農家が大半で、 経営基盤は脆弱である。そのため、今後の果樹農業の担い手の明 確化と園地集約、経営安定化が必要とされている。 1. 国内果樹農業の現状1 ～ 果樹農業の特徴 果樹農園は多くが中山間傾斜地に立地し、重労働で、機械化も困難。 2. 国内果樹農業の現状2 ～ 果樹農家の現状 経営者は高齢化しており、小規模農家が大半で、経営基盤は脆弱。 3. 国内果樹農業の課題 今後の果樹農業の担い手の明確化と園地集約、経営安定化が必要。 1スライドに多くメッセージが含まれ理解が難しくなる （ボディも過剰になる/書ききれずメッセージの一部しか支えられない） 1スライド、1メッセージで理解しやすくなる （ボディも簡素にできる/不足なくメッセージを支えられる） 備考：どの程度まで分割するかは場合にもよる。エグゼクティブ・サマリー等では詳細を削ぎ落とした上で（詳細は補足資料に回して）、1枚に詰め込む場合もある。 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 外観 Before After 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  18. 18. ステップ2：設計 構造4. 勇気を持って切り捨てる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 18 詰め込み過ぎはメッセージがぶれ理解を難しくする。最小限に絞り、それ以外は分けるか捨てる。 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 外観 Before After 色数も文字も多く、どこに注目するのかが分かりにくい。 どこに注目するのか分かりやすい。 果実産出割合トップ3 （H29産出額ベース） 温州みかん 20% りんご 16% ぶどう 16%日本なし 9% その他 27% もも 7% 黄桃 5% 果実産出割合トップ3 （H29産出額ベース） その他 48% 温州みかん 20% りんご 16% ぶどう 16% 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  19. 19. After ステップ2：設計 構造5. 結論は何か Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 19 ボディに表やグラフを載せる場合、得られる示唆・結論を書く（※1）。「だから何？」と考えさせない。 ※2：ただし、会議での作戦の1つとして、あえて資料上で示唆・結論を示さず、相手の出方をみながら説明するというやり方もある。 作成計画 設計 構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 外観 農産物価格指数の推移（2005年=100） Before 農 産 物 物 価 指 数 ‘05 200 150 100 50 ‘04 ’06 ’07 ’08 ’09 ’09 ’10 みかん りんご 農産物価格指数の推移（2005年=100） 農 産 物 物 価 指 数 ‘05 200 150 100 50 ‘04 ’06 ’07 ’08 ’09 ’09 ’10 みかん りんご みかんは価格変動が大きく農業所得が比較的不安定 何を伝えたいのか、読み手が考えなければならない （メッセージが正しく伝わらない・伝わるまで時間がかかる） 何を伝えたいのか、読み手にストレートに伝わる （メッセージが正しく伝わる・伝わるまで短時間で済む） 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  20. 20. ステップ2：設計 外観 全体概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 20 メッセージがクリアに伝わるように、スライドの外観（見た目）にも留意する。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高め理解を助ける 2. 誤解を招く表現は避ける 3. 一貫性のある見た目にする 4. 流れの中で迷わないように導く 5. 議論を助ける工夫をする 1. 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する 2. 図表には要点を記載する 3. 目線の動きを意識する 設計 1. 色使いには一貫性をもたせる 2. 流れに沿って配置する 3. 意味の異なるものを同列に並べない 1. 文体を揃える 2. 図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに 3. 見た目に落ち着きをもたせる 1. 全体の流れを図で示す 2. 「パンくず」で位置を示す 3. 詳細と概要で図の見た目を揃える 1. 箇条書きや見出しには項番を入れる 2. 確認点や論点を吹き出しなどで示す 3. 議題/スライドごとに時間配分を記す 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2
  21. 21. ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 21 ひと目で必要な情報を見つけ要点を読み取れるように工夫し、読み手の理解を助ける。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高め理解を助ける 2. 誤解を招く表現は避ける 3. 一貫性のある見た目にする 4. 流れの中で迷わないように導く 5. 議論を助ける工夫をする 1. 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する 2. 図表には要点を記載する 3. 目線の動きを意識する 設計 1. 色使いには一貫性をもたせる 2. 流れに沿って配置する 3. 意味の異なるものを同列に並べない 1. 文体を揃える 2. 図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに 3. 見た目に落ち着きをもたせる 1. 全体の流れを図で示す 2. 「パンくず」で位置を示す 3. 詳細と概要で図の見た目を揃える 1. 箇条書きや見出しには項番を入れる 2. 確認点や論点を吹き出しなどで示す 3. 議題/スライドごとに時間配分を記す 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2
  22. 22. ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 1.長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 22 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する。行間・段落間は適度にあけ、箇条書き記号/番号は深さで変える。 Before After 平成24年と28年を比較すると、国内生産と輸入の合 計値は9.5％減少だった。 そのうち、国内生産の減少率は4.6％、輸入の減少 率は12.5％と、輸入の減少率が大きく、国内生産は温 州みかんの減少率が大きかった。また輸入については、 果汁等加工品の減少率が大きかった。 果実の平成29年度国内産出額は8,450億円で農 業産出額の1割程度を占めている。 1. 果実国内生産・輸入合計は9.5%減 （平成24年・28年比） • 国内生産は4.6％減（温州みかんの減少率大） • 輸入は12.5％減（果汁等加工品の減少率大） 2. 果実国内産出額は8,450億円（平成29年） • 農業産出額の約1割を占める 全体を通して読まなければ、何が書かれているか分からない 構造化されており、どこに何が書かれているか掴みやすい 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  23. 23. ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 2.図表には要点を記載する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 23 資料自体の読み解き・説明に時間をかけなくてすむように、図表には吹き出しや矢印等で要点を記載する。 Before After 何に注目すればいいのか、考えなければ分からない 何に注目すればいいのか、ひと目で分かる 果 物 供 給 国内生産 輸入 S50 S60 H7 H17 H27S40 果物供給の構造 果 物 供 給 国内生産 輸入 S50 S60 H7 H17 H27S40 果物供給の構造 ～ 減少する国内生産 減少傾向 昭和54年 国内生産ピーク 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  24. 24. ステップ2：設計 外観 1.視認性を高め理解を助ける ～ 3.目線の動きを意識する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 24 スライド上で情報を探さなくていいように、目線の動きを意識する。順序性のあるものは原則、上から下、左から右へ。 Before After 順位の並びと吹き出し位置がつながっておらず読みにくい 左上から右下に目線を動かすだけで順位をたどれる 3位 静岡県 1位 和歌山県 2位 愛媛県 温州みかん収穫量ランキング（平成26年） 1位 和歌山県 3位 静岡県 2位 愛媛県 温州みかん収穫量ランキング（平成26年） 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  25. 25. ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 25 誤解を避けるため、意味に応じてモノの色や形に一貫性をもたせ、配置の位置関係も工夫する。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高め理解を助ける 2. 誤解を招く表現は避ける 3. 一貫性のある見た目にする 4. 流れの中で迷わないように導く 5. 議論を助ける工夫をする 1. 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する 2. 図表には要点を記載する 3. 目線の動きを意識する 設計 1. 色使いには一貫性をもたせる 2. 流れに沿って配置する 3. 意味の異なるものを同列に並べない 1. 文体を揃える 2. 図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに 3. 見た目に落ち着きをもたせる 1. 全体の流れを図で示す 2. 「パンくず」で位置を示す 3. 詳細と概要で図の見た目を揃える 1. 箇条書きや見出しには項番を入れる 2. 確認点や論点を吹き出しなどで示す 3. 議題/スライドごとに時間配分を記す 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2
  26. 26. ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 1.色使いや形状には一貫性をもたせる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 26 誤解を与えないように、文字や図形の色、線の形状（※）など、表現方法には一貫性をもたせる。 ※：破線、矢印、太さ等 Before After 色使いが図表の間で異なっており、誤解の恐れがある （さらに、色数も多く、ビジーな印象） 色使いが図表の間で一致しており、誤解を与えにくい （さらに、必要な情報に絞ることで色数も少なく） 果実産出割合トップ3 （H29産出額ベース） 温州みかん 269円/kg りんご 292円/kg ぶどう 1,041円/kg 果実卸売価格 （H30） 温州みかん 20% りんご 16% ぶどう 16%日本なし 9% その他 27% もも 7% 黄桃 5% 果実卸売価格 （H30） 温州みかん 269円/kg りんご 292円/kg ぶどう 1,041円/kg 果実産出割合トップ3 （H29産出額ベース） その他 48% 温州みかん 20% りんご 16% ぶどう 16% 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  27. 27. ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 2.流れに沿って配置する Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 27 時間の流れや高低・優劣等を表すとき、誤解を与えないよう、感覚的な「流れ」に逆らわない（※）。 ※：時間の流れは左が過去で右が未来、高低（優劣）は下が低で上が高、等。 Before After 過去に遡っているようにも、悪化しているようにも見えてしまう 将来 現状 果樹農業の現状と将来の方向（案） 果実需給に ギャップ 高品質果実を 安定供給 果樹農業の現状と将来の方向（案） 果実需給に ギャップ 高品質果実を 安定供給 現状 将来 制度見直し 現在から将来に向かって右肩上がり成長であることが分かる 制度見直し 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  28. 28. ステップ2：設計 外観 2.誤解を招く表現は避ける ～ 3.意味の異なるものを同列に並べない Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 28 意味の異なるものを横並びにすると、読み手が混同し誤解してしまう。見た目を変える、スライドを分ける等する。 Before After 注意深く読まなければ違いが分からず、誤解を招きやすい パッと見で違いが分かり、誤解を招きにくい 0 ‘14 128 113 115 みかん卸売価格 価格（円/kg） 93 93 84 ‘15‘13 50 100 150 0 50 100 生産量（万t） ‘14 ‘15‘13 りんご生産量 0 ‘14 128 113 115 みかん卸売価格 価格（円/kg） ‘15‘13 50 100 150 りんご生産量 93 93 84 0 50 100 生産量（万t） ‘14 ‘15‘13 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  29. 29. ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 29 読み手の集中力を削がないように、簡素で一貫性のある見た目にする。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高め理解を助ける 2. 誤解を招く表現は避ける 3. 一貫性のある見た目にする 4. 流れの中で迷わないように導く 5. 議論を助ける工夫をする 1. 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する 2. 図表には要点を記載する 3. 目線の動きを意識する 設計 1. 色使いには一貫性をもたせる 2. 流れに沿って配置する 3. 意味の異なるものを同列に並べない 1. 文体を揃える 2. 図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに 3. 見た目に落ち着きをもたせる 1. 全体の流れを図で示す 2. 「パンくず」で位置を示す 3. 詳細と概要で図の見た目を揃える 1. 箇条書きや見出しには項番を入れる 2. 確認点や論点を吹き出しなどで示す 3. 議題/スライドごとに時間配分を記す 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2
  30. 30. ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 1.文体を揃える Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 30 文体は原則揃える（※1）。文体の揺らぎは違和感をうみ、理解を妨げてしまう。 ※1：常体（である調）と敬体（です調）の使い分け、句読点の形や句点の有無、全角半角等。但し強調等のため意図的に揺らぎを埋め込む場合もある。 Before After 文体がゆらいでいるので、理解の妨げになる 文体が揃っているので、理解に集中できる 1. 果実国内生産・輸入合計は9.5%減 （平成24年・28年比） • 国内生産は4.6％減（温州みかんの減少率大） • 輸入は12.5％減（果汁等加工品の減少率大） 2. 果実国内産出額は8,450億円（平成29年） • 農業産出額の約1割を占める 1. 果実国内生産・輸入合計は9.5%減であった。 （平成24年・28年比） • 国内生産は4.6％減（温州みかんの減少率大） • 輸入は12.5％減（果汁等加工品の減少率大） 2. 果実国内産出額は８，４５０億円（平成29年） • 農業産出額の約1割を占めます 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  31. 31. ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 2.図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 31 図表中の「ズレ」や目立つ罫線は視線を吸い寄せ、理解の妨げになる。図表は整列し罫線は控えめにする（※1）。 ※1：表のセルは幅や高さを揃えて配置し、罫線は薄色や細線・破線を基本にする。 Before After ズレや強い罫線が視線を吸い寄せ、理解の妨げになる 整列され罫線も控えめになり、中身の理解に集中できる 極早生（ごくわせ） 早生（わせ） 普通温州 9月 10月 11月 12月 温州みかんの収穫時期 温州みかんの収穫時期 極早生（ごくわせ） 早生（わせ） 普通温州 9月 10月 11月 12月 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  32. 32. ステップ2：設計 外観 3.一貫性のある見た目にする ～ 3.見た目に落ち着きをもたせる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 32 一貫した色使いやフォントスタイルがプロフェッショナルな印象を与える。落ち着きの無さは集中力を削ぎ理解を妨げる。 Before After 見た目の違いによる情報量が多すぎ理解の妨げになる （異なるフォントや色、イラストの乱用は、チープな印象を与える） 一貫性のある見た目で理解に集中できる （異なるフォントや色は「ここぞ」というときのアクセントに留める） 3位 静岡県 1位 和歌山県 2位 愛媛県 温州みかん収穫量ランキング（平成26年） 3位 静岡県 1位 和歌山県 2位 愛媛県 温州みかん収穫量ランキング（平成26年） 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  33. 33. ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 33 ひと目で必要な情報を見つけ要点を読み取れるように工夫し、読み手の理解を助ける。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高め理解を助ける 2. 誤解を招く表現は避ける 3. 一貫性のある見た目にする 4. 流れの中で迷わないように導く 5. 議論を助ける工夫をする 1. 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する 2. 図表には要点を記載する 3. 目線の動きを意識する 設計 1. 色使いには一貫性をもたせる 2. 流れに沿って配置する 3. 意味の異なるものを同列に並べない 1. 文体を揃える 2. 図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに 3. 見た目に落ち着きをもたせる 1. 全体の流れを図で示す 2. 「パンくず」で位置を示す 3. 詳細と概要で図の見た目を揃える 1. 箇条書きや見出しには項番を入れる 2. 確認点や論点を吹き出しなどで示す 3. 議題/スライドごとに時間配分を記す 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2
  34. 34. ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 1.全体の流れを図で示す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 34 複雑な内容はまず話の流れやロジックの全体像を図示してから各論に入る。いきなり各論に入ると理解が続かない。 After 複雑な説明の流れやロジックの全体像を掴みやすくなる 1-B. 果樹農業の現状調査 2-A. 果樹農業の課題整理 3. 果樹農業の施策提言 2-B. 先進事例の調査 1-A. 果樹市場の動向調査 本書での説明の流れ 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例
  35. 35. ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 2.「パンくず」で位置を示す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 35 全体の流れの中でいまどこにいるのか、「パンくず」で位置を示し、現在置を見失わないようにする。 After 「このスライドはいまどこの説明をしているのか」がひと目で分かり、全体の中での流れを見失いにくくなる 1-A 1-B 2-A 2-B 3 1-A. 果樹市場の動向調査 1-B. 果樹農業の現状調査本書での説明の流れ 1-B. 果樹農業の 現状調査 1-A. 果樹市場の 動向調査 2-A. 果樹農業の 課題整理 2-B. 先進事例の 調査 3. 果樹農業の 施策提言 1-A 1-B 2-A 2-B 3 1 2 3 ボディ ボディ 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例
  36. 36. ステップ2：設計 外観 4.流れの中で迷わないように導く ～ 3.概要と詳細では図の見た目を揃える Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 36 概要と詳細では図表の見た目を揃える（※1）。見た目が異なる図表を持ち出すと、別の話と誤解を招く。 ※1：例えば、同じ図を縮小して利用する、スクリーンショットを貼り付ける等して、それに詳細情報を書き込む。 After 図表の見た目の揃えることで、内容につながりがあることを視覚的に掴みやすくなる （見た目の大きく異なる図表を使うと、図自体の説明・理解から始める必要があり、議論に時間がかかる/脇道にそれてしまう） 果 物 供 給 国内生産 輸入 S50 S60 H7 H17 H27S40 果物供給の構造 ～ 減少する国内生産 減少傾向 昭和54年 国内生産ピーク 果 物 供 給 国内生産 輸入 S50 S60 H7 H17 H27S40 参考資料：果物の供給数量と主な出来事 H3：生鮮オレンジ輸入自由化 S46：りんご輸入自由化 S54:685万t H24:306万t 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例
  37. 37. ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 概要 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 37 会議資料を作成するときには、資料が議論を助け導くように、付番や吹き出し等の工夫をする。 構造 （Structure） 外観 （Look） 1. 視認性を高め理解を助ける 2. 誤解を招く表現は避ける 3. 一貫性のある見た目にする 4. 流れの中で迷わないように導く 5. 議論を助ける工夫をする 1. 長文は避け、箇条書きを利用する 2. 図表には要点を記載する 3. 目線の動きを意識する 設計 1. 色使いには一貫性をもたせる 2. 流れに沿って配置する 3. 意味の異なるものを同列に並べない 1. 文体を揃える 2. 図表は整列し、罫線は控えめに 3. 見た目に落ち着きをもたせる 1. 全体の流れを図で示す 2. 「パンくず」で位置を示す 3. 詳細と概要で図の見た目を揃える 1. 箇条書きや見出しには項番を入れる 2. 確認点や論点を吹き出しなどで示す 3. 議題/スライドごとに時間配分を記す 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2
  38. 38. ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 1.箇条書きや図表には項番を入れる Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 38 議論のなかで資料上の項目を簡単に指せるように、箇条書きや図表の見出しには項番を振る（※1）。 ※1：組織によっては、使う文字の組み合わせが文書標準（ガイドライン）で決まっている場合もあるので要注意。 After 項目に番号・文字を添えることで、議論の際に言葉で指しやすくなる （このとき、1つの図表の中で番号・文字が重複しないように注意すること） • 国内果実の卸売数量は減少傾向 • 一方で卸売価格は上昇傾向 ✓ 理由1. 優良品種・品目への転換により単価が上昇 ✓ 理由2. 人口減による需要減以上に生産量が減少 箇条書きの例 表の例 温州みかん りんご ぶどう 1,722 1,384 1,381 1 2 3 名称 産出額（億円）項番 日本なし 7644 果実産出額（平成29年） 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例
  39. 39. ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 2.確認点や論点を吹き出し等で示す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 39 会議前の認識共有や、会議中の検討漏れを防ぐため、確認点や論点を吹き出し等で示す（※1）。 ※1：会議での作戦の1つとして、あえて資料上で論点を吹き出し等で示さないやり方もある（相手の出方をみながら論点として取り上げる場合）。 After 会議中の検討漏れや議論の迷走を防ぎ、会議前の資料配布により事前認識共有ができる 論点1 昭和54年前後に何があったのか？ 果 物 供 給 国内生産 輸入 S50 S60 H7 H17 H27S40 果物供給の構造減少する国内生産 減少傾向 昭和54年 国内生産ピーク 論点2 減少傾向を改善するには? 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例
  40. 40. ステップ2：設計 外観 5.議論を助ける工夫をする ～ 3.議題やスライド毎に時間配分を記す Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 40 議題やスライドに時間の配分や使い方（「説明」「討議」等）を記すことで、議論の迷走や時間の超過を防ぐ（※1）。 ※1：時間配分は余裕をみて会議時間よりも少し短めにしておく。また時間を超過した場合は、この配分を目安に臨機応変に議題や時間配分を見直す。 After 議論が各論にハマって・脇道にそれて全体感を失うことを防ぐ 本日の議題 1.果実の需給構造 【説明10分, 資料1】 2.果樹農業の特徴 【説明10分, 資料1】 3.果樹農業の課題 【説明10分, 資料2】 4.課題への対応策検討 【討議20分】 5.まとめ 【説明5分】 作成計画 設計 外観構造 1 2 3 4 5 31 2 改修例
  41. 41. 【ご参考】 様々な表現方法 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 41 定量的な内容はグラフ、定性的な内容は図表等、伝えたい内容に応じて適切な表現方法を選択する。 定量的 定性的 時系列での遷移 表現方法 縦棒・積み上げ棒グラフ 折れ線グラフ 複数データの比較が不要（又は少ない） 傾向・相関を 一目で掴みたい 複数データ間の順位・優劣比較（ランキング等） 横棒グラフ ある時点での構成比の比較（マーケットシェア等） 円グラフ 複数データの比較が必要 頻度や分布（得点分布等） ヒストグラム 2つの値の間での相関関係（年齢層と年収等） 散布図 元となったデータをそのまま示したい 表 事実・事象を 示したい 役割や関わりを 示したい シンプルに表現したい / 2軸で示したい 複雑な事柄を直感的に掴めるようにしたい 現場の様子をそのまま伝えたい 役割や立場関係を示したい 箇条書き、表 図 写真、動画 組織図 構造マップ関係者・関係組織間の関係を示したい 今後のスケジュールや進め方、進歩を示したい スケジュール、ステップ 業務の流れを示したい プロセス図、フローチャート 問題とその原因や今後の対策を構造立てて示したい ロジックツリー 物事の因果関係や拡がりを示したい マインドマップ 流れを示したい 論点を整理したい 様々な表現方法（一例）
  42. 42. ステップ3：作成 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 42 計画（Plan） 1 設計（Design） 2 作成（Create） 3
  43. 43. ステップ3：作成 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 43 繰り返しおこなう作業は効率化を心がける。ちょっとした積み重ねが差を生む。
  44. 44. ステップ3：作成 （A）保全性を高める ～ 1.ぶら下げインデント機能 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 44 箇条書きは「ぶら下げインデント」（※）を利用する。改行とスペースで整えてしまうと再編集時に無駄な手間がかかる。 ※：「箇条書き」「段落番号」機能を含む。 Before After 改行+スペースで見た目を整えると、 編集時に無駄な手間がかる ぶら下げインデントを使えば、 編集時に無駄な手間がかからない 1. 機械化が困難な作業が多く 労働集約的 テキストボックスの 幅を縮めると… 1. 機械化が困難な作業が多く 労働集約的 1. 機械化が困難な作業が 多く労働集約的 1. 機械化が困難な作業が 多く 労働集約的 テキストボックスの 幅を縮めると… 箇条書き 段落番号 備考：「箇条書き」「段落番号」機能を使うと、 ぶら下げインデントが自動設定される 1行目の開始位置 2行目以降の開始位置 「ぶら下げインデント」機能 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  45. 45. ステップ3：作成 （A）保全性を高める ～ 2.スライドマスター Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 45 配色やフォントを一括変更できるようにするため、スライドマスターで定義した配色やフォントを利用する。 Before After 配色変更のため多くの手間がかかる （調色した部分はスタイルを編集しても変わらない） 配色変更のための手間がかからない 温州みかん りんご 1 2 名称項番 温州みかん りんご 1 2 名称項番 温州みかん りんご 1 2 名称項番 テーマの色 温州みかん りんご 1 2 名称項番 マスターを編集（ → ） マスターを編集（ → ） 調色した色 テーマの色 テーマで定義した色 自分で調色した色 ⇒ スライドマスターの定 義編集で配色を一括 変更可能 ⇒ スライドマスターの定 義によらず固定 同じ色でも、どちらから選ぶかが重要 （変える可能性のある色 / 固定したい色） テーマの色 / その他の色 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  46. 46. ステップ3：作成 （A）保全性を高める ～ 3.ロゴやイラストの画像形式 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 46 背景の白抜けを避けるため、ロゴやイラストには、ベクター形式又は透過ラスター形式の画像を利用する。 Before After 非透過ラスター形式の画像の場合、 図形に重ねると背景が「白抜け」する ベクター/透過ラスター形式の場合、 図形に重ねても「白抜け」しない 重ねてみる 重ねてみる ベクター形式 •JPG,PNG,GIFファイルなど •画像を点の集まりで表現 •透明にするには透過色を指定 •拡大すると荒くなる ロゴやイラストは、可能な限り、 ベクター形式画像の利用を推奨 • WMF, SVGファイルなど • 画像を図形の集まりで表現 • PowerPoint 内でも編集可 • 拡大しても荒くならない ラスター形式 ベクター形式 / ラスター形式 改修例（左：改修前、右：改修後）
  47. 47. ステップ3：作成 （B）作業効率を上げる ～ 1.ショートカットキー Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 47 書式のコピー/貼り付けやフォントサイズ調整等、繰り返す操作はショートカットキーを活用して作業効率を上げる。 3. 書式のコピー/貼り付け 4. フォントを大きく / 小さく Ctrl C++ Shift / V Cmd C++ Shift / V 5. 上付き Ctrl ++ Ctrl ^++ Shift Ctrl >++ Shift / < Cmd >++ Shift / < 1. 形式を指定して貼り付け Ctrl V++ Alt Cmd V++ Ctrl 2. 複製 Ctrl + D Cmd + D又は + ドラッグCtrl 又は + マウスドラッグCtrl 6. グリッドを無視して移動 Ctrl + カーソルキー 又は Alt + ドラッグ Windows版 PowerPoint Mac版 PowerPoint Tips 1： Windows版の場合、クイックアクセスツールバーに登録することで、「Alt+数字」のショートカットに割り当てできる。 Tips 2： Mac版はWindows版とキーバインドも異なり、ショートカット設定の自由度も低いものの、MacOSでのショートカット機能 や、キーバインド変更ツール（Karabiner等）を使うことで、多少のカスタマイズは可能。 Microsoft PowerPoint 固有のショートカット（代表例）
  48. 48. ステップ3：作成 （B）作業効率を上げる ～ 2.アイコン等のストック Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 48 よく使うアイコンや写真、スライド、配色見本や統計データ等はストックしておく。商用利用の可否等には要注意。 https://colorsupplyyy.com/ Color Supply https://unsplash.com/ Unsplash • アイコン（ベクター形式又は透過ラスター形式）（※） • 写真 • スライド（事例やファクト等、インフォグラフィック等） • 統計データ ✓ 白書（情報通信白書等） ✓ 総務省統計局 ✓ 各種業界団体（JUAS等） 等 • 配色見本 便利なWebサイトの例 ※：Google画像検索で、「色：透明、ライセンス：CC」などで検索してアタリをつけるなど。
  49. 49. ステップ3：作成 （C）情報漏えいに気をつける Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 49 プロパティやスライドマスター等、見えないところに意図せず情報が埋め込まれていることがある。配布前には要注意。 3. テキスト/図形オブジェクト 編集途中のオブジェクトが、オブジェクト の背面や、スライドの枠外に残ったまま 1. プロパティ 作成者名や古いタイトル等が入ったまま 2. スライドマスター 流用したスライドのスライドマスターが入っ たまま（古い表紙・背表紙等） 4. 埋め込みオブジェクト （特にExcelの表やグラフ） 埋め込みオブジェクトの元データがそのま ま入ったまま 5. トリミングした画像 トリミングで切り捨てた画像が入ったまま ファイルブラウザ（Explorer / Finder）や PowerPointのプロパティ表示画面から削除 スライドマスター編集画面を開いて確認、削除 オブジェクトの選択・移動や、編集画面の縮小 表示をして確認、削除 埋め込みオブジェクトは、必ず、表や図形に変換 して貼り付け 「画像の圧縮」メニューから、トリミング部分の削 除を選択、実行 項目 ありがちな事故 事故防止策 Tips 1： Windows版の場合、ドキュメント検査機能でいくつかは確認可能（[ファイル]-[情報]-[問題のチェック]-[ドキュメント検査]） Microsoft PowerPoint でのありがちな情報漏えい事故とその防止策
  50. 50. 参考3. 色の使い方 Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 50 テーマカラーはブランドカラー等を参考に、基本は3色までとする。グラフ等では色相環上の補色を組み合わせる。 ベースカラー：75% （背景色等） アクセントカラー：5% （強調部分） メインカラー：25% （見出し、枠線等） 色相環上で補色に近い色を選ぶと差が際立つ 色相環（カラーホイール）と彩度・明度 補色
  51. 51. 参考4. フォントの使い分け Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 51 フォントによる見た目の違いを知り、適切に使い分ける。 ゴシック体 / セリフなし（Sans-serif） 明朝体 / セリフあり（Serif） 美しい文字 ABCDEFGHI abcdefghi 美しい文字 ABCDEFGHI abcdefghi 見せる文字 （プレゼン資料向き） 読ませる文字 （長文の報告書向き） 和文と欧文では基準線の位置が異なる 和文では、いわゆる「全角カッコ」を利用する （「半角カッコ」を使うとバランスが崩れる（カッコが飛び出す）） (Hamburg)（赤い山）
  52. 52. スライド資料のつくりかた Copyright © 2020, Kobara,Makoto 52Danilo D'Agostino S W Coast Path, Mullion, Helston, UK, United Kingdom 1.0版 2020/11/15 小原 誠 / Kobara,Makoto

