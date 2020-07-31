Successfully reported this slideshow.
GAN １
（とても軽く） ⽣成モデルの世界 ２
前提 私たちが観測するデータはとある分布からサンプリングされている！ 観測データ（ヒストグラム） 3
⽣成モデル⼀⾔で あるデータの⽣成過程を確率分布によってモデル化すること データの特徴をより低次元の空間で表現し、⽣成されるデータを操作したい。。。 4
（今回の）⽣成モデル⼀⾔で 任意の分布を何かしらのデータを⽣成する真の分布に変換する関数 任意の分布 真の分布 学習 観測データ p✓(x) = Z p✓(x|z)p(z)dz ⽣成モデルp(z) pdata(x) = p✓(x) 変換前のベク...
何ができる？ データ⽣成 潜在変数を連続的に 変化させたときの結果 https://crypko.ai/#/ 6
何ができる？ 異常検知 データの⽣成確率がわかるので 異常な値の検知が可能 ? 7
何ができる？ ⽋損値補間 https://arxiv.org/pdf/2003.03808.pdf 8
深層⽣成モデル 実応⽤において変換前の任意の分布と推定したい真の分布は ⾮線形に依存していることが多い 計算機の性能が向上し、現実的な時間で学習が可能になったこと も重なり、DNNを⽤いた⽣成モデルが提案され始め、それらの ことを深層⽣成モデル...
GAN Generative adversarial network（敵対的⽣成ネットワーク） 10
GANを⼀⾔で ⽣成ネットワークGと識別ネットワークDの騙し合いゲーム イメージ 贋作を作る ⽣成機G ⽣成 贋作 本物 真贋⾒分ける 識別機D (Fate/grand order) vs 11
⽣成ネットワークGの⽬的 ⽣成 𝐷に⾃分の⽣成した出⼒が本物であると誤認させたい ⼊⼒: 潜在変数 𝑧 出⼒: 偽データ 𝑥!"#$ ロス: 𝐷が𝑥!"#$を受け取って出⼒する偽物への確信度 1 − 𝑝 𝐶 = 1 𝑥!"#$ インスピレーショ...
識別ネットワークDの⽬的 𝐺の作った贋作なのか本物なのかを識別したい ⼊⼒: とあるデータ𝑥 (本物 𝑥%"&" or 贋作 𝑥!"#$) 出⼒: 本物への確信度 𝑝(𝐶 = 1|𝑥) ロス: 出⼒と正解ラベルとの誤差 正解ラベル 誤差関数 評...
数式に落とし込む 潜在変数 𝑧 訓練データ 𝑥-./. ⽣成データ 𝑥0.12 = 𝐺(𝑧) 識別機の出⼒ 𝑦 = 𝐷(𝑥) 識別機の損失関数 ⽣成機の損失関数 ED(x) = (t log y + (1 t) log(1 y)) G G(z)...
⽣成モデル⼀⾔で 任意の分布を何かしらのデータを⽣成する真の分布に変換する関数 任意の分布 真の分布 学習 観測データ p✓(x) = Z p✓(x|z)p(z)dz ⽣成モデルp(z) pdata(x) = p✓(x) 変換前のベクトル𝑧は ...
理想的な識別機 訓練データから真の分布が、 ⽣成機から予測された分布が与えられたとして理想的な判別機は どの様な出⼒をするのか？ pdata(x)pg(x) 16
理想的な識別機 理想的には となり、損失関数 の正解ラベルがそれぞれの分布から抽出される ことに注意して と変換したものに代⼊すると pdata(x) D(x) ED(x) = (t log y + (1 t) log(1 y)) D(x) =...
Z pdata ln pdata ddata + pg dx Z pdata ln pg ddata + pg dx Z pdata ln 2pdata ddata + pg dx + Z pdata ln 2dx Z pdata ln 2pg...
理想的な⽣成機 理想的な識別機の働きについて確認したらそれに敵対する⽣成機 の学習内容を考えることは簡単です。識別器が適切に分布間距離 を求めることで損失関数を最⼩化しようとしているのに対し、 ⽣成機は を に近づけることで、識別機の損失関数を...
実験 実際にデータが⽣成されていく様⼦を⾒ていく 潜在変数 p(z) = N(0, 1) 20
実験 データの真の分布 と そこからサンプリングされ、学習に⽤いられるデータ集合 p(x) X p(x) X 21
実験 ⽣成機の構造 z ● ● ● G(z) 10ノード LeakyReLU tanh 22
実験 識別機の構造 ● ● ● 10ノード sigmoid x p(C = 1|x) LeakyReLU 23
実験 学習データ数 10000 1度の学習に使⽤するデータ数 1024(ランダム抽出) 学習回数 1000回 100回ごとに⽣成機からの出⼒をサンプリング 24
結果 真の分布（からのサンプリング） 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 モード崩壊の始まり 25
ロスの推移 G_loss D_loss 敵対的に学習が⾏われている様⼦ 26
（今回の）問題点 モード崩壊 あるデータ点の近傍のみが出⼒される様になり表現⼒が乏しくな る問題( オーバーフィッティング） 原因 （モデルの複雑さに対して）学習データが少なく、真の分布を表せていない （学習データの分布に対して）⽣成機の表現⼒...
再実験 今回の場合はネットワークの表現⼒不⾜が考えられるので 中間層の数を増やして再度検証を⾏う 同じ 分布だ！ 28
再実験 先ほどのネットワークが （⼊⼒層, 中間層, 出⼒層）=(1, 10, 1)と 構成されていたのに対して今回はD, Gそれぞれ （⼊⼒層, 中間層*2, 出⼒層）=(1, 100, 100, 1)と 層とノードを増やすことで表現⼒の向上...
結果 真の分布（からのサンプリング） 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 先ほどよりも真の分布に近そう 30
（個⼈的な）感想 今回はGANの学習過程や結果を可視化して理解したいと⾔う理 由で⼀次元データの⽣成に挑戦 基本的に（画像などの）ベクトル同⼠が⾮線形に⼤きく依存して おり、カーネル密度推定などができないといった場合の⽣成に適 していて今回の様...
余談 学習⽤データから1024個サンプリングしてカーネル密度推定 真の分布 密度推定（正規化なし） 32
GANのこれから 実応⽤に際しては、今回の様にパラメータ数を多くとって解決！ とはならない 現実で扱いたい問題は基本的にデータの次元数が多い（画像など） 分布を説明できるだけの⼤量の教師データを作るのが難しい 次元数に沿った⼗分な表現⼒を持つ完...
GANの発展 A Review on Generative Adversarial Networks: Algorithms, Theory, and Applications written by Jie Gui, Zhenan Sun, Y...
