Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the H...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Stage 3-8

38 views

Published on

See snowmedia.com/liberation/documents

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Stage 3-8

  1. 1. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 1/10 FOREIGN RELATIONS OF THE UNITED STATES, 1952–1954, NATIONAL SECURITY AFFAIRS, VOLUME II, PART 2 TOP SECRET NSC 5430 [Page 1778] S/S–NSC les, lot 63 D 351, NSC 5430 Report to the National Security Council1 [Extract] [WASHINGTON, August 18, 1954.] STATUS OF UNITED STATES PROGRAMS FOR NATIONAL SECURITY AS OF JUNE 30, 1954 . . . . . . . PART 7—THE USIA PROGRAM January 1, 1954, Through June 30, 1954 Prepared by the United States Information Agency [Here follows a short table of contents.] I. SUMMARY OF USIA OPERATIONS With its representatives now attending meetings of the NSC Planning Board and meetings of the Operations Coordinating Board and its working groups, the Agency, during the last six months, has been better enabled to intensify its e orts to adapt its policies and programs to the mission assigned to it under its year-old charter within the NSC area. Organizational and program plans covered in the Agency’s NSC 5407 report2 under the headings of Mission, Information Policy and Programs, and Reorganization and Reprogramming, have been carried out and need not, therefore, be covered here. The Agency’s task varies from area to area in response to area problems. Most area problems, whether in Europe, Asia or elsewhere, call for an application, in one way or another, of the Agency’s central theme: “Unite the Free World in order to reduce the communist threat without war.” There is, of course, a corollary to this: “Expose Red Colonialism—the Communist conspiracy as a foreign force directed from Moscow or Peiping for expansionist purposes.” Search... 
  2. 2. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 2/10 [Page 1779] [Page 1780] One speci c world-wide application of these two themes has been the compilation of two Shelves of Basic Books, one on Democracy (33 books with emphasis on its manifestations in the United States), the other on Communism (54 books subjecting that movement to analysis and sober, factual questioning). These two shelves have been shipped to all USIA libraries throughout the world. In addition, preparation of three basic books on Democracy, Communism and the American Economic System is well advanced. These shelves of basic books and these single basic books are evidence of the Agency’s determination to engage not in a multiplicity, but in a unity, of theme-approaches. Every wire story, every feature article, photograph, exhibit, lm and broadcast sponsored by the Agency is now, with due adaptation to the character of local audiences and local issues, closely related to these theme-approaches. Western Europe: With budgets and sta s reduced from the 1953 level, USIA now concentrates greater e ort toward in uencing leaders who are judged capable of in uencing, in turn, that mass audience which, because of limited funds, the Agency cannot regularly reach directly. One type of leader intensively cultivated by USIA representatives in the area consists of publishers, editors and writers. Another type is the president, chairman or executive secretary of a private organization which has either a sizeable membership or a potentially sizeable audience. Through such people, USIA has sought to combat neutralism, the blandishments of the USSR in the matter of East-West trade, and the indecisiveness of France and Italy in the matter of EDC. It has also sought to expound U.S. foreign policy in general, to promote greater support for NATO, and to publicize President Eisenhower’s o er to pool atomic energy products for peaceful uses. On this last theme, the Agency opened in Rome an Atomic Energy Exhibit which is already attracting not only an elite audience but a general one. Now touring other cities in Italy, it will also be shown in other countries in Europe. Soviet Orbit: To the Soviet Union itself, the Agency has continued, under established NSC directives, to broadcast (1) detailed expositions of U.S. policy and its peaceful objectives and (2) expressions of the sympathy which the American people feel for the average Soviet citizen. Soviet developments exploited during the period under review were (1) the rst anniversary of Stalin’s death and (2) the crisis in Soviet agriculture. To the Soviet Satellites of Eastern Europe, broadcasts have continued to encourage (1) popular resistance to Soviet consolidation and (2) faith in eventual liberation from Soviet control. Developments which were specially exploited were (1) the hearings of the Kersten Committee on the Soviet takeover of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, (2) stories about escapees from the Iron Curtain, and (3) accounts of how escapees have been resettled in the Free World. To Communist China, the themes most often broadcast have been (1) the friendship of the American people for the Chinese people themselves, (2) the undemocratic nature of the Communist Party’s draft constitution, (3) the violence of the Party’s economic measures, (4) the frequent subservience of the Party’s higher command to the Kremlin, and (5) the shipments of Chinese food to Russia, a country traditionally distrusted by the Chinese people. Near East, South Asia and Africa: Following Vice President Nixon’s visit to the Far and Near East in late 1953, the Agency cooperated with the OCB in steps to increase the number of U.S. books in this part of the world, where Soviet-produced publications are many and cheap. It has cooperated with the Department of State and the Central Intelligence Agency in preparations for a spectacular U.S. cinerama exhibit, to compete for prestige with an exhibit expected to be set up by Russia at the international fair to be held in Damascus this coming September. In the NEA areas, as in other parts of the world, the Soviets have been using fairs as a means of disseminating propaganda and impressing the audience with the wonders of life in the Soviet Union. The Agency has also carried on educational publicity for the UN- sponsored plan, represented by Ambassador Eric Johnston,3 for uni ed Jordan–Israel development of the Jordan Valley. It has obtained wide coverage among Arabs and Israelis for Assistant Secretary of State Byroade’s declarations of U.S. impartiality vis-à-vis those two sensitive peoples. It has directed to the Government of Iran,
  3. 3. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 3/10 [Page 1781] which has re-directed it to the Iranian populace, extensive propaganda in favor of an oil settlement in that country. In Pakistan, it has obtained wide coverage for the U.S. purposes behind military assistance extended there. It has been directly responsible for the rea liation, away from Communism, of the Gold Coast Trade Union Congress with the ICFTU. And throughout the Near East, South Asia and Africa it has exploited the Supreme Court decision on racial segregation. Far East: Here, as in the Near East, following Vice President Nixon’s recommendation that the U.S. compete more actively with the Soviet in the eld of publications, the Agency expanded its book presentation program. Increased attention was also given to discrediting Red China among the Overseas Chinese and to featuring the achievements of Free China. In Japan, the program was aimed mainly at countering heavy anti-American Communist propaganda. In Korea, the emphasis shifted from the armistice and prisoner-of-war issues to U.S. and UN reconstruction. In Thailand, a comprehensive program of educating the people on the nature of the Communist menace was inaugurated, with Ambassador Donovan,4 in e ect, playing the leading role for USIA and members of the Thai Government publicly supporting him. Because of a great degree of illiteracy in the Far East, and because of limited funds, concentration of program e orts was mainly on in uential leaders. The non- colonial nature of U.S. foreign policy and the expansionist nature of Soviet and Red Chinese aggression were themes which were continuously stressed. American Republics: As tensions increased between Latin America and the U.S., and as Soviet propaganda was stepped up in most of the area, the Agency acted promptly to divert resources on two crucial occasions: the Caracas Conference and the revolt in Guatemala. Agency activities centering around the Conference, and during the period preceding the revolt, succeeded in getting into many Latin American communications media the story of Communism as an international conspiracy. Coincidental with the e ort directed against Communist penetration in the hemisphere, the Agency expanded and emphasized the economic content of its program in accordance with the report of Dr. Milton Eisenhower. High priority attention was given to the ve Central American countries and Panama. Among the measures taken to strengthen the Agency’s e ort in those six countries was the establishment of a subregional arrangement whereby the small countries could draw upon the large facilities (both USIS and commercial) in Mexico City. Moves to improve the operation in the Caribbean area included the establishment of an o ce in Trinidad, with responsibilities involving British Guiana, and the strengthening of the program for the French West Indies and French Guiana, based in Martinique, where in the last election the Communists polled 41% of the vote. Domestic: Preparations for the transfer of the “Voice of America” from New York to Washington are under way. Elaborate circuits and electronic equipment are being installed in the Health, Education and Welfare Building, and arrangements have been made for increasing the volume of commercial news-service intake at 1778 Pennsylvania Avenue, where the editorial room of the “Voice” will be located. II. AMPLICATION OF SUMMARY Although the area programs and activities just summarized were budgeted in advance as carefully as possible, the uid nature of events compelled the Agency to divert funds from important projects to others considered even more important. Under these diversions of funds more than two million dollars were allocated to the following projects: 1. Program Expansion in S.E. Asia . . . . . $820,000
  4. 4. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 4/10 1. 2. [Page 1782] The countries covered by this project were Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Burma. The theme was—and continues to be: “Resist Communism.” Provision was made for documentary lms, newsreels, photo displays, radio programs and pamphlets. 2. Atoms for Progress and Peace . . . . . $500,000 This project covered the production of two lms, four mobile exhibits, two stationary exhibits, 200 exhibit panels, and pamphlets for distribution in connection with the exhibits and the lms. The exhibits and the lms will be useful for months and years hence and will be routed throughout all areas to reach mass audiences. 3. Expanded Latin American Programs . . . . . $340,000 These funds were used to strengthen the program in critical areas. Activities included the nancing of special service operations in the Caribbean and for the Central American countries, increased emphasis on economic information programs as recommended by Dr. Milton Eisenhower, and support for increased activities to meet the situation created by the crisis in Guatemala. 4. Special Book Program in Asia . . . . . $325,000 Undertaken as a result of Vice President Nixon’s survey of the area. The funds have gone into an expansion of the USIA book program in the Near and Far East, where Soviet activity in the eld of publications is immense. 5. Doctrinal Program . . . . . $140,000 Aimed at both qualitative and quantitative improvement in the Agency’s approach to the leader audience. The funds will make possible the publication of 100,000 copies each of 2 basic books: “What Do You Know About Democracy?” and “What Do You Know About Communism?” 6. Guatemalan Crisis . . . . .——— Actual expenses of the Agency’s coverage of the crisis have not been estimated. Some people were shifted on temporary detail from New York to Washington; others were ordered from Latin America to the United States. For a time, almost all of the resources of the American Republics operation of the Agency were used in this e ort. 7. Program Expansion in Indonesia . . . . . $20,000 In order to reach certain literate, energetic and in uential people in this neutralist country, two Reading Rooms were opened, one in Sumatra and one in Celebes, for the distribution of pamphlets, magazines and lea ets. A. Western Europe In this area, which includes Scandinavia, the UK and the Commonwealth in addition to the Western European continent, a major theme was to promote greater support for collective security and for economic and political integration. Since progress in these elds depends primarily on European rather than American initiative, the USIS missions in this area stepped up the “indirect” approach of encouraging and assisting indigenous groups and individuals willing to work on behalf of these policy objectives.
  5. 5. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 5/10 [Page 1783] [Page 1784] 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. In Denmark, for instance, a widely-distributed publication promoting support for NATO and pegged to NATO’s Fifth Anniversary was prepared by a Danish organization in collaboration with the USIS sta in Copenhagen. The publication was so well regarded that the Danish Government called it to the attention of elements of the U.S. Department of State which were not familiar with the project. Equally impressed, the Department of State drew it to the attention of USIA, with the suggestion that the Agency might wish “to utilize it in some way.” A project maintained throughout as an indigenous operation had come full- circle. Meanwhile, in France, USIS planned a series of ceremonies and projects commemorating the Tenth Anniversary of the Liberation of France by the U.S. and other allied forces under the leadership of General Eisenhower. The series was inaugurated on the Normandy beaches on June 5, when Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge, on behalf of President Eisenhower, presented a aming Torch of Freedom as a symbol of friendship between France and the United States. Publicity on this entire project—designed to emphasize the need for combined e ort in the face of aggressive intent by a common enemy—will continue throughout the summer and autumn of 1954. Also in France, USIS was instrumental in the publication of a book, written by a well-known, retired French army general, designed to promote French support for EDC. As a follow-up to the Four Power Foreign Ministers Conference in Berlin last February, the Agency prepared a pamphlet using the Soviet delegates’ own statements to demonstrate the falsity of Moscow’s professions of peace and its determination to pursue its plans for world domination. Distribution of this pamphlet included other areas of the world in addition to Europe. Another problem which received increasing attention was the need for greater Franco-German rapprochement as the answer to one of the major factors which continues to adversely a ect U.S. policy objectives in the European area. In Italy, one of the Agency’s major e orts was the atomic energy exhibit mentioned earlier in this report. Its aim was to convince the Italian people of the economic bene ts that could be derived from a world-wide adoption of President Eisenhower’s proposals for putting the atom to work for peaceful purposes and to show them how Soviet obstructionism in this matter is frustrating economic betterment. In Spain, USIS took advantage of its additional responsibilities and opportunities growing out of the signing of the base agreement. With preparation of these military bases progressing steadily and with increasing numbers of Americans going to Spain on business or for pleasure, Spanish people have been showing a greater interest than ever in the United States. By increasing its programs of lectures, photograph exhibits, lm showings, and cultural activities, the Agency has attempted to turn this additional curiosity to advantage. As one example, it has undertaken a radio program, “Bob y Maria”, which is somewhat unique in the eld of USIS activities abroad. A young American husband, “Bob”, and his Spanish wife, “Maria”, travel throughout the United States, during which time Bob teaches her English as a device to describe signi cant aspects of American way of life, institutions and policies. Broadcast over the Spanish national network and ve other stations, the program consists of three series of twelve English lessons each. So far 135,700 requests have been received for the three USIS pamphlet word-lists and grammar rules which are o ered in connection with the lessons. Thousands of letters have been received without one adverse comment. Each letter writer receives a reply. Analyses disclose that 74% of the listeners are male, 26% female, with the majority in the medium educational level and the clerical-business category. The response has been such as to realize USIS objectives in ve months and to enable new objectives to be attained by expansion of the basic program. Ten additional Spanish stations have requested broadcast rights.
  6. 6. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 6/10 9. 10. 1. 2. [Page 1785] In Great Britain, the Agency’s London sta concentrated further on personal contacts with publishers and molders of opinion in a stepped-up e ort to increase understanding of U.S. policies and minimize U.S.–UK di erences on certain foreign policies. In Finland, Norway and Sweden, some program emphasis was shifted to the northern areas, where backward economic conditions and inadequate communications with the Western World have invited increasing Soviet propaganda activity. With regard to Switzerland, the Agency completed plans for reopening its Bern o ce at the request of the U.S. Embassy. The o ce lls an urgent need to work in close contact with the internationally in uential Swiss press and counter growing Communist e orts in that eld. B. Soviet Orbit The themes broadcast to this area have been covered in the Summary above. Seventy- ve percent of the total programming of the “Voice of America” is beamed at the USSR, the Eastern European satellites and Red China. Local jamming continued to a considerable degree in the large urban centers of the USSR and to a lesser degree in the satellites. Evidence indicates that passable reception of the VOA is fairly commonplace in rural areas. In these areas, factual broadcasts on the Soviet agricultural crisis, of which the peasants are so aware, strengthen the VOA’s claims to reliability. A daily additional 30-minute Russian language broadcast to the Far East was undertaken on the Berlin and Geneva Conferences. Also, at the beginning of the Geneva Conference, a 15-minute period daily was added to the Mandarin, Cantonese and Amoy language services and also to the broadcasts to North Korea. Of concern to USIA at the end of scal 1954 is the success of the Chinese Communist regime in instilling a sense of the regime’s permanance among Chinese people and a pride in its rising international prestige. This undoubtedly cancels out a measure of the e ect of the growing disillusionment with Communism that so far has been felt in China. There is, however, one continuing and tragic situation which, by way of countering the regime’s prestige, the Agency has been able to exploit: food problems in the USSR, food problems in China—and Chinese food, nevertheless, being shipped to the USSR regularly. In exploiting this situation, the Agency is always careful, while condemning Red o cials, not to gloat. Sympathy with the average Chinese man, woman and child is always expressed. C. Near East, South Asia and Africa A challenge emanating from the military aid program in Pakistan arose across the border in India. Fortunately, the uproar of protest in that country reached a crescendo while the aid program was still in the rumor stage; it had largely spent itself before the aid agreement was actually signed. Nevertheless, USIA planned in advance a major campaign to assure the Indians that the aid was not directed against India and to explain the philosophy of collective Free World strength as a guarantee of peace. While the Indians continue to harbor a serious and deep resentment over the issue, the fact that India did not react more strongly against the American action may be attributed in part to the Agency’s thorough treatment of the subject. In early 1954, USIA undertook a campaign (1) to persuade the Arabs to regard favorably the granting of military aid to Iraq by the U.S. and (2) to spread knowledge among the Israelis of American reasons for doing so. Through unattributed materials and cross-reported comment on the indigenous nature of the Turkish- Pakistan pact and its being a deterrent to Soviet aggression, Iraq’s eventual participation in the pact was prepared for. Reaction in the Arab world has been more favorable than was expected, and while Israel has been critical, U.S. motives have been made plain.
  7. 7. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 7/10 [Page 1786] 3. 4. 6. [Page 1787] Throughout the NEA area, USIA exploited to the fullest the anti-segregation decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, but this decision was of especially far-reaching importance in Africa and India. In Africa, for example, the decision is regarded as the greatest event since the Emancipation Proclamation, and it removes from Communist hands the most e ective anti-American weapon they had in Black Africa. Articles on the decision were placed by the Agency in almost every African publication, and its post in Accra published a special edition of the American Outlook for distribution in British West Africa and Liberia. Throughout NEA, the initial e ort is being followed up with reports of how the decision is being put into e ect. In supporting the Jordan Valley project, the Agency over the “Voice of America,” broadcast a series of talks in Arabic on the history, geography and possibilities of the Valley. The scripts were later made available for magazine articles. Pamphlets in Arabic were published by USIA’s Near East Regional Service Center in Beirut. Ambassador Johnston was encouraged to make several speeches on the subject in the U.S.; these were then transmitted to the area by Agency press and radio services. Motion pictures of hydro-electric and irrigation projects in the U.S. were shown to government leaders, agricultural experts and engineers. By June, 1954, when Mr. Johnston made his second visit to the area, the climate of opinion on the issue, among both Arabs and Israelis, had notably improved over that which existed at the time of his rst visit in October, 1953. . . . . . . . Iran listenership to the Persian program of the “Voice of America” has risen, judging from a tremendous increase in “fan mail”. A signi cantly large proportion of these letters came from the leadership group within the country. In Africa, the rea liation of the Gold Coast Trade Union Congress with ICFTU and away from Communist in uence was primarily the result of USIA educational labor lectures and lm showings. Prime Minister Nkrumah’s5 historic anti-Communist policy statement was nurtured by a USIA sta member and, in part, drafted by him. D. Far East 1. In Thailand, the program for anti-Communist indoctrination of the whole national structure began in Bangkok with an impressive and fully-documented exhibit exposing Communism’s record of crimes in Asia and Europe. The exhibit, part of a national police fair attended by an estimated 180,000 persons, was sponsored by the police and was unattributed to USIS. Besides being the rst major undertaking of the psychological o ensive, it represented the strong public position of the government against Communism, leaving no doubt in the public mind that the Government had made an all-out commitment in the anti-Communist ght. The intensive indoctrination of the government apparatus began in mid-May when 28 senior o cials representing all Thai ministries and administrative areas began the rst formal course. These o cials form the leadership nucleus from which the indoctrination will ultimately penetrate to the provincial and village level. The opening session of the six-week course was addressed by Police General Phao Sriyanond, one of the most in uential gures in Thailand, who stressed the signi cance of the program and the necessity of continuing cooperation and understanding between Thai and American participants in the face of the Communist danger. Much of this Agency activity in Thailand, greatly assisted by the U.S. Ambassador, has already radiated from Bangkok to other areas of Southeast Asia, and the collection of photographs on Communism, rst assembled for Bangkok speci cally, will be useful throughout the USIA program generally.
  8. 8. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 8/10 [Page 1788] 2. In the Philippines, the Agency aided the Philippine Army in its drive against the Huk rebels. General Jesus Vargas, Philippine Chief of Sta , termed the loan of three USIA mobile lm units “a most welcome addition to the meager resources at our command in winning the people to our side.” He added, “These instruments shall continue to pave the way towards popular endorsement of the ways of democracy.” 3. Strengthening of the Agency program in Burma was begun early in 1954 when arrangements were made to open a new information center at Moulmein to reach the Karen minority; another center at Taunggyi to penetrate into the Shan states; and a library extension at Rangoon University to counter Communist in uence among the students. The program has also made progress toward its anti-Communist objectives through a newly-developed association with the Ministry of Information, to which it furnishes assistance and material for the Burmese Government’s drive to reduce Communist in uence among minorities. 4. Increasing attention has been given to the large, extremely important but widely scattered group of Overseas Chinese located throughout Southeast Asia. This program has been put on an area-wide basis, with responsibility for coordinating the production of suitable materials centered in Hong Kong. Vital to the program is the campaign to dissuade young Overseas Chinese from going to Red China for higher education and Communist indoctrination. The campaign includes providing textbooks to supplant Communist books in Chinese schools and, through the medium of translations, a constantly increasing volume of evidence of U.S. and Free World economic and military strength and cultural maturity. 5. The Agency’s Far East Regional Production Center in Manila, so essential to providing information posts in the Far East with editorial and printed matter, was hard hit by budgetary reductions at the beginning of scal 1954; but towards the end of the year, funds were diverted to it, positions were restored, and supplies of paper increased. Since, along with Far East posts, Near East posts in India, Pakistan and Ceylon also call upon it for services, the Center is not able to ll all requests. But it is lling two-thirds of them and it is operating at the full capacity for which it is budgeted. It is extremely important to the Agency’s accelerated programs in Thailand, Burma, and Indochina. 6. In Japan, the biggest single event with which the Agency had to cope was the fall-out of hydrogen bomb ash on a Japanese shing vessel. The role of USIA in this was to replace hysteria, rumor and intensive Communist propaganda, with temperateness and fact. 7. One of the Agency’s principal publications addressed to the leadership audience is the magazine Problems of Communism, published in English, French and Spanish under attribution of the Agency itself. There is also a Japanese edition, partially subsidized by the Agency but under the attribution of a Japanese cultural organization, which now circulates 10,000 copies per issue. E. Latin America There were four major developments in the area during this period: an increased economic information program, organizational arrangements to strengthen the program in Central America and the Caribbean, the Caracas Conference, and the Guatemala crisis. 1. In recognition of the growing urgency of inter-American economic problems, of serious misunderstandings and distortions of the U.S. economic system and philosophy throughout Latin America, and of the opportunity to be provided at the economic conference to be held in Rio de Janeiro in November, 1954, a special project has been established to increase the ow of economic information to the area. Operations underway include immediate preparation of additional press material, a motion picture, sets of 30-odd books on economics for presentation and for translation, special radio and TV material for local use, and selection of U.S. economists and businessmen for speaking tours. Private enterprise cooperation e orts will be further stimulated, and pertinent material from other areas will be sought. The program is long-term, with special emphasis now upon preparation for the Rio conference.
  9. 9. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 9/10 [Page 1790] 1. [Page 1789] 2. The ve Central American countries, plus Panama, were given high priority consideration and one method of strengthening the Agency’s e ort among them was the establishment of a sub-regional o ce in Mexico City, upon which they could call for the superior facilities, both USIA and commercial, available in that city. This regional o ce is a device, already working well, to give six small USIA posts some of the advantages of a large post. A similar device, with o ces in Trinidad, has been set up for Trinidad and British Guiana. 3. As for the Caracas Conference, in the absence of determined U.S. policies on key economic issues, the Agency concentrated its pre-Conference e orts on stimulating regional sentiment against the foreign direction of the Communist movement in Latin America and its aspects of an illegal conspiracy. Existing policy precluded issuance by the Agency of its identi able output of any original comment containing accusations against the Guatemalan Government; however, a series of articles exposing certain Guatemalan o cials and policies as Communist were prepared and placed through indirect channels in various countries, including Venezuela, where they appeared in a leading paper after the Conference was opened. The task of explaining and interpreting U.S. positions to the public of Latin America, encouraging support of the anti-Communist resolution, and portraying the Conference to all areas as an expression of inter-American cooperation and fundamental unity required temporary reinforcement of the resources of the Agency’s Latin American operation. Shortwave broadcasts were instituted through Station WRUL, and an information team was sent to Caracas to produce news stories, feature articles, photographs and recorded interviews. These were disseminated throughout Latin America in a continuous ow, and on a more selective basis to Western Europe. The speeches of the Secretary of State on the subject of the Communist danger to the Americas were given extensive coverage by the press and radio media, issued in pamphlet form in Spanish translation, and further exploited through the production of a motion picture, “Caracas: Resolution and Reality.” 4. In Guatemala, during the early stages of the Armas revolt, some ten days of discriminatory censorship imposed by the Arbenz Government favored the world-wide Communist version of conditions in that country. To meet this situation, the Agency set up a small operation in Honduras whereby a daily account of events within Guatemala, assembled from intelligence sources, was informally passed on to selected correspondents, with marked improvement in the quality of news coverage. During the month of June, more than 200 articles and radio scripts were transmitted for press and radio placement abroad. These were developed partly from public sources and partly from declassi ed intelligence supplied by the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency. Content ranged from developments in Guatemala, Washington, the UN and elsewhere, to original veri ed exposés of Communist penetration and documented articles counteracting speci c charges against the U.S. Illustrative of numerous pamphlets issued, “Chronology of Communism in Guatemala”, written within the Agency and printed in Havana in 100,000 copies, was distributed throughout the continent. In addition, approximately 27,000 pieces of anti-Communist cartoon and poster material were transmitted to Latin America for selective placement. WRUL broadcasts were increased for the duration of the crisis. Newsreel coverage of events in the UN and the OAS was released world-wide and, when circumstances made it possible, lm photographers were assigned to Guatemala to gather tactically useful material of permanent value to the information program. As this report is submitted, information treatment of the Guatemalan incident has entered the phase of disseminating the documentation only now available from within the country, which con rms the Communist nature of the Arbenz regime and vindicates the actions and assertions of the United States. III. THREE NOTES ON ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS Technical preparations for the transfer of the “Voice of America” from New York to Washington have already been summarized above. Recruitment of new employees to replace those who will not be moving from New York has already begun.
  10. 10. 5/28/2020 Foreign Relations of the United States, 1952–1954, National Security Affairs, Volume II, Part 2 - Ofﬁce of the Historian https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1952-54v02p2/d366 10/10 2. 3. Personnel during the reporting period remained fairly constant. As of June 30, 1954, there were 2,207 employees in the United States and 7,332 abroad. Of those abroad, 1,028 were Americans and 6,304 were nationals of other countries. In response to a request from USIA, the Central Intelligence Agency conducted a survey to identify USIA Intelligence needs and to recommend the action required not only by USIA but also by all the other Intelligence agencies. The principal administrative recommendation a ecting USIA resulted in the consolidation of four separate units into a single Intelligence unit to service USIA. This unit will tailor the intelligence required from other agencies to the speci c needs of USIA. 1. For information on this report as a whole, see the editorial note, p. 632 . Part 7, printed here, was actually dated Aug. 12, 1954, but was circulated with certain other sections of NSC 5430 under one cover on Aug. 18, 1954.↩ 2. Regarding NSC 5407, “Status of United States Programs for National Security as of December 31, 1953”, see the editorial note, p. 633 .↩ 3. Eric A. Johnston, Special Representative of the President with personal rank of Ambassador.↩ 4. William J. Donovan, Ambassador in Thailand.↩ 5. Kwame Nkrumah, Prime Minister of the Gold Coast.↩

×