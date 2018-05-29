Successfully reported this slideshow.
SMART SCHOOL SSI 3013 Information and Communication Technology in Science Group B 1. Nurul Najiha Husna binti Baharudin (D...
What is Smart School?  Smart School are learning institutions that design in terms of teaching and learning practice  Te...
Objectives  Provide opportunities to enhance individual strength and abilities in Information and Communication technolog...
Issues and Challenges • The computer facilities are not limited to certain groups of people but involves the entire studen...
Roles and Advantages  Roles  Teachers • Need intensive training in the use of ICT • Need to augment their skills regular...
Conclusion  Smart School is one of Multimedia Super Corridor flagship that emphasizes teaching and learning in software c...
  1. 1. SMART SCHOOL SSI 3013 Information and Communication Technology in Science Group B 1. Nurul Najiha Husna binti Baharudin (D20151070960) 2. Siti Khadijah binti Khalid (D20151070972) 3. Aimi Fatihah binti Muhammad Fauzi (D20151071003) 4. Najwa Husna binti Saahwal (D20151070957)
  2. 2. What is Smart School?  Smart School are learning institutions that design in terms of teaching and learning practice  Teaching and learning process including curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and teaching learning material using ICT.  The teachers, students and parent will be able to access the online Smart School assessment  Lead student management to take a greater responsibility for managing and directing their own learning
  3. 3. Objectives  Provide opportunities to enhance individual strength and abilities in Information and Communication technology in education  Apply technology in teaching and learning  Produce a knowledge society that creative and innovative learning based on Information and Communication in Technology
  4. 4. Issues and Challenges • The computer facilities are not limited to certain groups of people but involves the entire student regardless of economic status, social, ethnic, and so on. • Teachers who use the guidance contained in this document shall first determine the level of ICT infrastructure capacity available in their schools before planning any learning activities using ICT. 1. Lack of Infrastructure and Support Materials • Not many of teachers who utilize the Internet as an alternative that • Provides access to information that can help enhance teaching and learning materials. • They also lack of ICT skills and they feel that to save time they can teach more content with more traditional methods, finish the curriculum and succeed in National examination. 2. Lack of Skills • It is quite hard to convince senior teachers. • They would prefer the traditional system (chalk and talk) rather than Smart School. • Difficult for them to adapt with this new technology. 3. Negative attitude of teachers • Students and teachers felt that learning using computers will consume time. • Teachers need to prepare everything before the lesson starts which they may no always have time for that. • Interrupt the teaching and learning process. 4. Time constraint
  5. 5. Roles and Advantages  Roles  Teachers • Need intensive training in the use of ICT • Need to augment their skills regularly  Students • Construct knowledge from information  Parents • Monitor child’s progress Advantages Curriculum is more flexible and open •Student-centered Equipped with the latest technology •Various methods of teaching and learning are used Improvement of interactive learning •Using smart board
  6. 6. Conclusion  Smart School is one of Multimedia Super Corridor flagship that emphasizes teaching and learning in software courses.  To ensure the effective use of software courses in smart schools, effective courseware production is important.  Effective use of software will guide and shape the mind so they will be more creative during learning process.

