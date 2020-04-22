Successfully reported this slideshow.
HAPPY CONS-ENDO DAY !
Dr. Sheetal Kotni I PGT IMPRESSION MATERIALS Dr.Sheetal Kotni I PGT Dept. of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics
An impression is a negative reproduction of the tissue. A cast is defined as the positive replica of upper or lower jaw, w...
CONTENTS
HISTORY
Ideal characteristics of an impression material ● Should be to sufficiently fluid to adapt to oral tissues. ● Should be vi...
GUIDELINES FOR A GOOD IMPRESSION 1. A homogenous, uniform blend of the impression material evident in the impression 2. Th...
Based on setting mechanism Examples Reversible ● Impression compound ● Dental waxes ● Agar hydrocolloids Irreversible ● Al...
Based on flexibility Examples Inelastic ● Plaster of Paris ● Impression compound ● Zinc oxide eugenol Elastic ● Elastomers...
Based on type of tray Examples Perforated metal tray Alginate hydrocolloid Water-cooled metal tray Agar hydrocolloid Custo...
INELASTIC IM ● Lack the property of flexibility- rigid once set. ● Undergo permanent distortion when subjected to tensile ...
IMPRESSION PLASTER ● Type I gypsum product-b-calcium sulfate hemihydrate. ● Sets to a rigid mass by a chemical reaction- i...
USES OF I.PLASTER 1. Used to record completely edentulous arches and regions (window technique). 2. Used in dental solderi...
PROS & CONS of I. Plaster 1. The hydrophilic nature and thin consistency allows it to flow and record fine details with le...
IMPRESSION WAXES ● Thermoplastic organic compounds containing saturated hydrocarbons, such as paraffin, ceresin, and bee w...
BORDER MOLDING WAX CORRECTIVE IMPRESSION WAX BITE REGISTRATION WAX ● Simultaneous molding of all the borders of a complete...
IMPRESSION COMPOUND ● ADA Spec. No.- 3. ● Alternative names- Dental compound, model compound, model plastic, impression co...
COMPONENT % Function Natural/Synthetic resin 40 Thermoplasticity Imparts flow and cohesion Compound wax 7 Organic matrix,T...
● Flow: TYPE FLOW FUSION TEMPERATURE 37 degrees C 45 degrees C I < 6% > 85% 43.5 degrees C II < 2% 70-85% > 50 degrees C
PROPERTIES ● Thermodynamic material. ● Poor thermal conductivity ● Undergoes linear contraction, as the compound cools fro...
Green stick//Pinnacle stick compound
USES 1. Edentulous arch impressions 2. In partially dentulous patients having deep palates, impression compound is added t...
5. To stabilize the rubber dam during restorative procedures. 6. The high biocompatibility and rigid nature of the materia...
ADVANTAGES OF I.C 1. Edentulous arches- high viscosity - records the full depth of the sulcus 2. The copper ring impressio...
ZINC OXIDE EUGENOL PASTE ● ADA SPECIFICATION NO. 16. ● Dispensed as: Two paste system( base and reactor), P L system. ● Co...
SETTING REACTION. ●Ionic in nature ●First reaction - hydrolysis of zinc oxide to its hydroxide . ●When the two pastes are ...
USES OF ZnOE paste 1. For making secondary/definitive impression of completely edentulous arches. 2. As a denture relining...
ADVANTAGES 1. Dimensionally stable 2. Good surface details -Mucostatic. 3. Can be reinforced with wax or compound for bite...
MODIFICATIONS OF ZnOE Paste Modification Bite registration paste Surgical paste Non-eugenol paste Objectives To record int...
ELASTIC IM The inability of rigid impression materials to record the accurate details in undercut areas lead to the advent...
HYDROCOLLOID IM ● Polysaccharides. ● Fourth state of matter, i.e., colloidal state. ● Derived from the extracts of marine ...
CHARACTERISTICS OF HYDROCOLLOIDS ● During impression making, the material sets from a flowable state to a solid state-sol-...
Disinfection of hydrocolloid impressions ● Due to imbibition of water, the impression should not be left immersed in a liq...
AGAR(reversible) hydrocolloid ● ADA SPECIFICATION NO. 82; ISO 1564:1995. ● Agar-agar (so called in Malay) is an edible mar...
Agar composition COMPONENT % FUNCTION Agar 13-17 Dispersion medium of gel Borax 0.2-0.5 Increases strength Potassium sulfa...
SOL GEL TRANSFORMATION ● Mechanism of gelation- Imbibition. ● Temp. changes the KE of the molecule. ● Drop in temp. Increa...
Agar manipulation 1. Liquefaction chamber- Liquefy and store it as a sol at 100°C for 10mins. 2. Storage chamber- Store th...
4. Impression recording- The syringe material is taken directly from the storage compartment. It is first applied to the b...
USES 1. It is used primarily for making impression for fixed and partial dentures. 2. It is widely used in laboratory dupl...
ADVANTAGES 1. It has an elastic recovery of 98.8% 2. It is cheap, accurate when poured immediately, and reusable. DISADVAN...
ALGINATE ● ADA SPECIFICATION NO. 18; ISO 1563:19. ● Based on a natural substance, alginic acid (anhydro-b-d-mannuronic aci...
Alginates with higher guluronic acid levels normally show a stronger interaction with calcium, and hence, yield greater ge...
● Organic glycol-makes alginate dust free(silica). ● ZnO ● Diatom. Earth ● TYPES 1. Traditional alginates- Single-componen...
PROPERTIES GELATION TIME(min) Elatic recovery (%) Flexibilit y(%) Gel strength( MPa) Tear strength( g/cm sq.) Disinfect io...
SETTING REACTION When the alginate powder is mixed with water, the sodium and potassium salts of alginic acid readily diss...
CONTROL OF ST ● Retarders like trisodium phosphate. ● Cooling of bowl and spatula( to prevent premature gelation)
MANIPULATION 1. Proportioning 2. Powder-water mixing- Fig. 8, final mix shouldnt drip from spatula. 3. Loading- From post....
GYPSUM COMPATIBILITY The water content , borax, sodium salt in impression inhibits the setting of gypsum at the surface. T...
ADVANTAGES 1. Easy to manipulate. 2. Since it is hydrophilic, it does not require dry field for impression making. DISADVA...
LAMINATE TECHNIQUE- The tempered low viscosity agar is syringed over the teeth and alginate is used as tray material. The ...
ALGINATE FAILURE CAUSES REMEDIES Grainy material ● Prolonged mixing ● Too less W/P ratio ● Proper mixing. ● Proper W/P rat...
MODIFICATIONS Modification Dust free alginate Siliconised alginate Alginate in the form of sol Alginate containing indicat...
● Fusion temperature-the degree of temperature at which a substance melts; the point of fusion. ● Eugenol free ZOE paste. ...
Materials used in dentistry, S. Mahalakshmi
CLASSIFICATION ELASTOMERIC IMPRESSION MATERIAL POLYSULFIDES SILICON POLYSILOXANES CONDENSATION SILICON ADDITION SILICON (V...
ELASTOMERICIMPRESSION 65 MATERIAL (ADA no 19) These materials are classified as synthetic rubbers, developed to mimic natu...
ELASTOMERS ● A group of synthetic polymer-based impression materials that are chemically cross-linked when set and that ca...
POLYSULFIDES 67 • First synthetic elastomeric impression material introduced in 1950 • 2 paste system • Available in low, ...
COMPOSITION 68 Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier Composition Function Polysulfide poly...
PROPERTIES 70 Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier • Working time: 5-7 min (longest among...
MERITS DEMERITS USES • Good WT • High tear stength • High flow • Better surface detail • High flexibility • Special tray r...
MANIPULATION Each paste supplied in a dispensing tube with approx. same sized bore diameters at the tip Equal lengths of p...
Reaction slightly exothermic and yields water as a by-product Hot and humid conditions accelerate the setting of polysulfi...
CONDENSATION SILICONES 74 • Followed since 1955 • Commercial name-Accoe, Silene, Speedex, Cuttersil, Turbosil • Supplied a...
75
Composition Function - -hydroxyl-terminated polydimethyl siloxane High molecular weight polymer Silica or calcium carbonat...
7 7 Curing involves a reaction of tri- and tetrafunctional alkyl silicates in the presence of stannous octoate as a cataly...
PROPERTIES 79 Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier • Working time: 3 min • Setting time: ...
MERITS DEMERITS USES • High WT and ST • Biocompatible • High elasticity • No staining • Can be electroplated • Distortion ...
ADDITION SILICONES Base contains low molecular weight polymer with silane group and filler. The accelerator contains a mod...
7 9
8 0 Composition Function Polymethylhydrosiloxane Low molecular weight polymer with silane group + filler Composition Funct...
8 1 PROPERTIES • Working time: 2 - 4.5 minutes • Setting time: 3 - 7 minutes • Cast can be poured upto 1 week after making...
MERITS DEMERITS USES • Dimensionally stable • Easy to handle • Short setting time • Excellent elasticity • Can be electrop...
POLYETHER • Commercial name- 3M ESPE Monophase, Impregum F, Permadyne, Polyjet NF • Supplied as base and catalyst system •...
8 4 Composition Function Colloidal silica Filler Glycol ether or phthalate Plasticizer Composition Function Benzene sulpho...
REACTION Polyether sulfonic ester cross-linked rubber 89
• Working time: 2.5 min • Setting time: 4.5 min • Cast can be poured upto 1 week after making the impression 90 PROPERTIES...
• Set polyether impression material produces the highest cell cytotoxicity. • Foreign body of impression material can caus...
• Highly accurate impression • Pleasant odour and taste • Good dimensional stabilty • Tear strength is good • Good shelf l...
MANIPULATION • Equal lengths of two pastes are dispensed on a paper pad for normal mixes. Initial mixing is accomplished w...
MANIPULATION OF IMPRESSION MATERIALS 8 9 3 modes of manipulation Hand mixing Static mixing Dynamic mechanical mixing Combe...
Mixture is then spread over the mixing pad Mass is then scraped up with the spatula blade and spread uniformly back and fo...
Knead the material with fingers until a uniform color is obtained 2 putty systems(condensation and addition silicone) disp...
97
Device used- gun for compressing materials into a 2- cylinder cartridge, which contains the base and catalyst separately, ...
99
Materials supplied in collapsible plastic bags housing cartridge inside it Motor driven impeller mixes the materials as th...
101
IMPRESSION TECHNIQUES Double mix double impression technique. MERITS • Rapid curing of putty • Elimination of special tray...
DOUBLE MIX SINGLE IMPRESSION TECHNIQUE (MULTiPLE MIX TECHNIQUE) ● Special tray ● Merits- Less material required, minimal d...
TRIPLE TRAY TECHNIQUE
OBJECTIVE MODIFICATION DISADVANTAGE HYDROPHILIC POLYVINYL SILOXANE To reduce hydrophobic property of silicones Non- ionic ...
FUNCTIONAL IMPRESSION ● Functional impression material-applied to the fitting surface of the denture for the purpose of ac...
Impression Materials Conventional Elastic Non- elastic Digital Direct intraoral Indirect intraoral 110 CLASSIFICATION
DIGITAL IMPRESSION 111 Digital impressions represent innovative methods that enable dentists to construct a virtual, compu...
• Dr. Duret first introduced the CAD/CAM concept to dentistry in 1973 in Lyon, France in his thesis entitled Empreinte Opt...
10 0 TECHNIQUES In office CAD/CAM impression technique • CEREC(Sirona) • E4D Technologies Chairside digital impression tec...
CEREC E4D Technologies 114
iTERO 115 LAVA C.O.S. Systems
HOW DOES IT WORK? Dentist holds a scanning wand which is connected to a digital camera. This uses blue wavelength light to...
1. 117 2. 3 .
10 5 LAVA C.O.S. Systems
10 6 ADVANTAGES 1. Real-time visualization and evaluation 2. Easy to correct, manipulate, or recapture images 3. Segmental...
8. No damage or wear and tear of the stone casts 9. Swift communication with the laboratory via the Internet 11. File tran...
DISADVANTAGES 121 1. Initial cost of equipment and software maintenance fees 2. Learning curve can be difficult for some i...
CONCLUSION 122 ALL WE NEED IS AN ACCURATE IMPRESSION. One must not depend on a material to provide good impressions. Any m...
REFERENCES 123 1. Anusavice- Philips science of dental materials XI Edition 2. Materials used in Dentistry- S.Mahalakshmi ...
9. Donovan TE, Chee WW. A review of contemporary impression materials and techniques. Dent Clin North Am 2004;48(2):vi–vii...
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials
Impression materials

Compiled from Philips' and S.Mahalakshmi

Published in: Education
Impression materials

  1. 1. HAPPY CONS-ENDO DAY !
  2. 2. Dr. Sheetal Kotni I PGT IMPRESSION MATERIALS Dr.Sheetal Kotni I PGT Dept. of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics
  3. 3. An impression is a negative reproduction of the tissue. A cast is defined as the positive replica of upper or lower jaw, which serves the purpose of construction of various restorations. Positive replication of the form of prepared tooth constitutes an individual die.
  4. 4. CONTENTS
  5. 5. HISTORY
  6. 6. Ideal characteristics of an impression material ● Should be to sufficiently fluid to adapt to oral tissues. ● Should be viscous enough to contain in a tray. ● Should be able to set into a rubbery or rigid solid in the moth in a reasonable time(<7min). ● Should be resistant to distortion or tearing when removed from the mouth. ● Should be dimensionally stable long enough to allow one or more casts to be poured. ● Should be biocompatible. ● Should be cost effective. ● There should be no release of gas or byproduct during the setting of impression or cast and die material. Environmental conditions, type of tissue dictate choice of materials,quality of the impression, and quality of the cast.
  7. 7. GUIDELINES FOR A GOOD IMPRESSION 1. A homogenous, uniform blend of the impression material evident in the impression 2. The material is uniformly spread over the entire tray, without too much material overflowing 3. No tray surface shown through the impression material 4. No tooth contact with the tray 5. Details of the prepared tooth surface and margins visible with no tears or roughness of the margins 6. Part of the unprepared tooth surface adjacent to the prepared margins visible 7. No voids or pulls on margin detail
  8. 8. Based on setting mechanism Examples Reversible ● Impression compound ● Dental waxes ● Agar hydrocolloids Irreversible ● Alginate ● Zinc oxide eugenol ● Elastomers Thermoset ● Polyether ● Silicones Thermoplastic Impression compound CLASSIFICATION (A/c to Materials used in Dentistry, S. Mahalakshmi )
  9. 9. Based on flexibility Examples Inelastic ● Plaster of Paris ● Impression compound ● Zinc oxide eugenol Elastic ● Elastomers ● Alginates ● Agar hydrocolloids Based on amount of pressure Examples Mucostatic ● Zinc oxide eugenol impression paste ● Impression plaster Mucocompressive ● Impression compound
  10. 10. Based on type of tray Examples Perforated metal tray Alginate hydrocolloid Water-cooled metal tray Agar hydrocolloid Custom tray ● Zinc oxide eugenol ● Impression plaster ● Elastomeric impression material
  11. 11. INELASTIC IM ● Lack the property of flexibility- rigid once set. ● Undergo permanent distortion when subjected to tensile stresses. 1. Impression plaster 2. Impression waxes 3. Impression compound 4. Zinc oxide eugenol impression paste
  12. 12. IMPRESSION PLASTER ● Type I gypsum product-b-calcium sulfate hemihydrate. ● Sets to a rigid mass by a chemical reaction- irreversible one. ● Current use of impression plaster has declined because of the brittle nature of the material. ● End product-dihydrate. ● Stored in closed metal container- To prevent deterioration and contamination by moisture. ● The viscosity of impression plaster is thin and hence it is claimed as a mucostatic impression-No pressure over tissues. ● Flow of material-wash impression-window prep over custom tray. ● Rather than normal seating of tray-gentle puddling recommended.
  13. 13. USES OF I.PLASTER 1. Used to record completely edentulous arches and regions (window technique). 2. Used in dental soldering procedures for assembling and recording relationships of crowns and pontics. 3. It can also be used as a bite registration material, though it demands a scaffold of wax for support during bite registration
  14. 14. PROS & CONS of I. Plaster 1. The hydrophilic nature and thin consistency allows it to flow and record fine details with least pressure. 2. It has minimal dimensional change compared to hydrocolloids. 3. The cost is minimal and manipulation of the material does not require costly equipment 1. Unpleasant taste and its water absorbing nature-increased dry sensation in the patient’s mouth. 2. Increased fluidity - gag reflex 3. Due to its brittleness, it cannot be used in areas with undercuts. 4. May irritate the underlying soft tissues due to the heat evolved during the setting process 5. Sometimes separation from cast may become difficult if separating medium is not applied properly.
  15. 15. IMPRESSION WAXES ● Thermoplastic organic compounds containing saturated hydrocarbons, such as paraffin, ceresin, and bee wax. ● Flow readily at mouth temperature-mouth temperature waxes. ● Classified as I. Border molding wax II. Corrective impression wax III. Occlusal (bite) registration wax.
  16. 16. BORDER MOLDING WAX CORRECTIVE IMPRESSION WAX BITE REGISTRATION WAX ● Simultaneous molding of all the borders of a complete denture special tray. ● Consistency of the wax - easy- temperature change of water bath. ● W.T - no concern - material continues to flow in the mouth. ● no odor,no irritation at right temperature, ● e.g., Adaptol ● Used as wax veneer over an original impression to contact and register the details of the soft tissues. ● Records the mucous membrane and underlying tissues in a functional state. ● Used to reline partial dentures. ● Flow rate-measured by penetration tests should be 100% at 37°C ● E.g.,Iowa and korecta waxes ● Used to transfer the maxillomandibular relations recorded intraorally to the articulator. ● Being widely replaced by addition silicone elastomers due to their high elastic recovery and excellent dimensional stability compared to waxes. ● Flow measured by penetration tests at 37°C ranges from 2.5% to 22%, e.g., Alu wax.
  17. 17. IMPRESSION COMPOUND ● ADA Spec. No.- 3. ● Alternative names- Dental compound, model compound, model plastic, impression composition. ● Dispensing- Sheets and sticks, cakes, cylinders. ● Classification- I- Low fusing- Impression compound-Oral impressions II- High fusing- Tray compound-Forming trays in oral cavity ● Thermally reversible, rigid when cold, and plastic when heated to a few degrees above mouth temperature- Thermoplastic material. ● Colors-different softening and working temperatures.
  18. 18. COMPONENT % Function Natural/Synthetic resin 40 Thermoplasticity Imparts flow and cohesion Compound wax 7 Organic matrix,Thermopla sticity Principal ingredient, Shellac, Stearic acid, GP 3 Plasticizer Talc, diatomaceous earth 50 Filler ● Provide working consistency ( to increase the viscosity at temperatures above that of the mouth) ● Increases the rigidity of the compound at room temperature. ● Strengthen or reinforce the principal ingredients Pigments Colour COMPOSITION OF IMPRESSION COMPOUND
  19. 19. ● Flow: TYPE FLOW FUSION TEMPERATURE 37 degrees C 45 degrees C I < 6% > 85% 43.5 degrees C II < 2% 70-85% > 50 degrees C
  20. 20. PROPERTIES ● Thermodynamic material. ● Poor thermal conductivity ● Undergoes linear contraction, as the compound cools from mouth temperature to room temperature. Highly viscous. ● Mucocompressive material. ● Direct flame softening may volatize compound. ● Prolonged immersion- Leaching of constituents. ● Wet kneading- Increases the flow of hardened compound. ● Water temperature should not be too high/low- 60-65 degrees C. ● Water bath to be lined with napkin. ● Cold water can be sprayed on the tray while it is in the mouth until the compound is thoroughly hardened prior to removal of the impression tray. PRECAUTIONS
  21. 21. Green stick//Pinnacle stick compound
  22. 22. USES 1. Edentulous arch impressions 2. In partially dentulous patients having deep palates, impression compound is added to the palate area to customize the stock tray- provides additional support for alginate or polyvinyl siloxane materials. 3.In preliminary impressions of partial dentures to support edentulous areas or saddle areas, so as to facilitate better study models. 4. In fixed prosthodontics- check undercuts in tooth preparations. It is also used in copper band impressions. Copper band is used as a carrier for the impression compound to capture the details of the prepared tooth( tube impression). Not followed these days because of its demerits- injures the gingival tissues, accurate details of finish line are not captured, and temperature of the compound
  23. 23. 5. To stabilize the rubber dam during restorative procedures. 6. The high biocompatibility and rigid nature of the material- using it as a surgical dressing following surgeries of the palate to close the sealing of the nasal cavity from the oral cavity.
  24. 24. ADVANTAGES OF I.C 1. Edentulous arches- high viscosity - records the full depth of the sulcus 2. The copper ring impression technique- where moisture control is a problem 3. Reusable for the same patient. 4. It is economical. 5. It is easy to use. 6. It is non irritant and nontoxic. 7. It has a good shelf life 1. Poor dimensional stability 2. Doubts about its reversibility - Probable inability to survive chemical treatments used for decontamination and disinfection of impressions. 3. Very high viscosity limits the degree of fine details. 4. Fairly rigid after setting and has poor elastic properties. DISADVANTAGES OF I.C
  25. 25. ZINC OXIDE EUGENOL PASTE ● ADA SPECIFICATION NO. 16. ● Dispensed as: Two paste system( base and reactor), P L system. ● Commercial name- DPI Impression paste, SS White Impression paste.
  26. 26. SETTING REACTION. ●Ionic in nature ●First reaction - hydrolysis of zinc oxide to its hydroxide . ●When the two pastes are mixed, the phenol –OH of the eugenol acts as a weak acid and undergoes an acid-base reaction with zinc hydroxide to form a salt, zinc eugenolate. ●Accelerators-zinc acetate and calcium chloride ●Retarders- water droplets, cooling the spatula and/or the glass slab, and adding inert oils and waxes As water is used for initiation and obtained as a byproduct, the reaction can also be described as an autocatalytic reaction.
  27. 27. USES OF ZnOE paste 1. For making secondary/definitive impression of completely edentulous arches. 2. As a denture relining material 3. Used for interocclusal bite registration 4. As a surgical pack paste for periodontal wound healing 1. Nontoxic 2. Adherence to tissues 3. Good surface detail in thin sections 4. Good dimensional stability 5. Stable on storage and has good shelf life 6. Biocompatibility of ZOE impression paste is same as ZOE cement. PROPERTIES
  28. 28. ADVANTAGES 1. Dimensionally stable 2. Good surface details -Mucostatic. 3. Can be reinforced with wax or compound for bite registration. 4. Can be added and recorded if found guilty. DISADVANTAGES 1. Cannot be used in undercut areas 2. Eugenol allergy and burning sensation are experienced by some patients. 3. Requires a special tray- time consuming. 4. Non elastic. 5. Sticky. Disinfection- 2% glutaraldehyde
  29. 29. MODIFICATIONS OF ZnOE Paste Modification Bite registration paste Surgical paste Non-eugenol paste Objectives To record inter-occlusal relationship as it offers almost no resistance to closing of mandible and is stable To develop a softer and slower setting reaction paste which can be used as a surgical paste To overcome drawbacks of eugenol allergy Compositio nal variations More plasticizer ● More eugenol ● Less accelerator ● More filler ● More plasticizer ● Antibiotics ● Eugenol replaced by O-EBA Application s Records the occlusal relationship between natural and artificial teeth Gingivectomy or periodontal surgeries Patients irritable to eugenol
  30. 30. ELASTIC IM The inability of rigid impression materials to record the accurate details in undercut areas lead to the advent of the elastic impression material. All flexible impression materials are polymeric in nature; they are cross-linked in a three-dimensional network. Elastic impression materials can be classified into two types based on their composition: 1. Hydrocolloids 2. Elastomers
  31. 31. HYDROCOLLOID IM ● Polysaccharides. ● Fourth state of matter, i.e., colloidal state. ● Derived from the extracts of marine algae. ● The sizes of the colloid particles range from 1 to 200 nm.
  32. 32. CHARACTERISTICS OF HYDROCOLLOIDS ● During impression making, the material sets from a flowable state to a solid state-sol-gel transformation. ● A sol is a colloidal dispersion of very small particles in a continuous liquid medium and a gel is a suspension that behaves like an elastic solid. ● If a hydrocolloid contains an adequate concentration of the dispersed phase, the sol, under certain conditions, may change to a gel. In the gel state, the dispersed phase forms agglomerates in the form of chains or fibrils, also called micelles. ● The fibrils may branch and intermesh to form a brush-heap structure with capillary attraction or adhesion.
  33. 33. Disinfection of hydrocolloid impressions ● Due to imbibition of water, the impression should not be left immersed in a liquid disinfectant; ● Rather a disinfectant spray should be used. ● Iodophor, sodium hypochlorite, or synthetic phenols. ● Glutaraldehyde is not recommended for hydrocolloids. ● The time of exposure to the disinfectant is 10 minutes. ● Hence after removal of the impression from the mouth, it is washed thoroughly with water, sprayed with the disinfectant, wrapped in a paper towel soaked in the disinfectant, and sealed in a plastic bag for the time period of disinfection.
  34. 34. AGAR(reversible) hydrocolloid ● ADA SPECIFICATION NO. 82; ISO 1564:1995. ● Agar-agar (so called in Malay) is an edible marine red alga (seaweed) from which agar material is extracted. ● It was first discovered in 1925 by Alphons Poller, an Austrian, who named it “Nogacoll”. ● It was later introduced into dentistry in 1928 as “Dentacol.” ● The chemical name of this polymer is “agarose.” It is a sulfuric ester of linear polymer of galactose. ● First successful elastic impression material used in dentistry. ● Dispensing: gel in 2 consistencies- tray material, syringe material.
  35. 35. Agar composition COMPONENT % FUNCTION Agar 13-17 Dispersion medium of gel Borax 0.2-0.5 Increases strength Potassium sulfate 1-2 Accelerator Alkyl benzoate 0.1 Preservative Diatom. earth 0.3-0.5 Filler Water 85 Dispersion medium of sol Thymol Trace Bactericide Glycerin Trace Plasticizer Colour,flavouring agents Trace Improves appearance, taste
  36. 36. SOL GEL TRANSFORMATION ● Mechanism of gelation- Imbibition. ● Temp. changes the KE of the molecule. ● Drop in temp. Increases the viscosity by forming fibrils and the distance between particles decreases, so KE decreases, so gelation occurs. Sol Gel Cool(37deg.) Hot(100deg.) Gelation time( mins.) Elastic recovery(%) Flexibility( %) Gel strength( MPa) Tear strength (g/cm sq.) Disinfection Dimensioanl stability 5 98.5 4-15 >0.245 715 ● Iodophore immersion- 10min Unstable (syneresis ,imbibition)
  37. 37. Agar manipulation 1. Liquefaction chamber- Liquefy and store it as a sol at 100°C for 10mins. 2. Storage chamber- Store the material in sol condition until it is needed at 65 degrees C. 3. Tempering chamber- . The tray material must be cooled or tempered so as not to traumatize the oral tissues. For immediate preparation step, a tube of hydrocolloid sol is removed from storage bath, the tray is filled, a gauze pad is placed over top of the tray material(to prevent imbibition), and the tray is placed in the tempering section (45°C) of the conditioning unit. The tempering time is brief (3–10 minutes), just sufficient to ensure that all the material has reached a lower temperature. Tempering decreases the viscosity of the hydrocolloid material so that it does not flow out of the tray. These three compartments are present in the conditioning unit.
  38. 38. 4. Impression recording- The syringe material is taken directly from the storage compartment. It is first applied to the base of the preparation and then the rest of the prepared tooth is covered. The tempered tray material is then immediately brought into the position in the mouth and seated with light pressure and held in place passively to avoid displacement and distortion. 5. Gelation- . Gelation is accelerated by circulating cool water, approximately 18°C–21°C through the tray for 3–5 minutes. It is important that tray be held in the mouth until the gelation has proceeded to a point at which the gel strength is su cient to resist deformation. 6. Removal- Single sudden jerk parallel to the long axis of the tooth. 7. Washing and cast pouring- Shake to remove excess water, pour cast immediately.
  39. 39. USES 1. It is used primarily for making impression for fixed and partial dentures. 2. It is widely used in laboratory duplicating materials. 3. It is also used in triple tray technique for bite registration.
  40. 40. ADVANTAGES 1. It has an elastic recovery of 98.8% 2. It is cheap, accurate when poured immediately, and reusable. DISADVANTAGES 1. Complicated to use and requires costly equipment 2. Dimensionally unstable. 3. Electroplating is not possible 4. Temperature alterations may cause discomfort to the patient 5. Diffcult to disinfect properly
  41. 41. ALGINATE ● ADA SPECIFICATION NO. 18; ISO 1563:19. ● Based on a natural substance, alginic acid (anhydro-b-d-mannuronic acid) derived from a brown marine alga.
  42. 42. Alginates with higher guluronic acid levels normally show a stronger interaction with calcium, and hence, yield greater gel strength. For impression-making purposes, the alginate is richer in mannuronic acid.
  43. 43. ● Organic glycol-makes alginate dust free(silica). ● ZnO ● Diatom. Earth ● TYPES 1. Traditional alginates- Single-component system: It is supplied as powder to which water has to be added to initiate the reaction 2. Modified alginates Two-component system/modified alginates: One component is alginate in the form of sol and the other component contains the calcium reactor. It is supplied both in syringe viscosity and tray viscosity forms
  44. 44. PROPERTIES GELATION TIME(min) Elatic recovery (%) Flexibilit y(%) Gel strength( MPa) Tear strength( g/cm sq.) Disinfect ion Dimensi onal stability Type I 1-2 97 5-20 >0.343 300-700 Iodophor e immersio n Unstable( syneresis and imbibition ) Type II 2-45
  45. 45. SETTING REACTION When the alginate powder is mixed with water, the sodium and potassium salts of alginic acid readily dissolve to give an alkaline solution. The delay is achieved by the addition of phosphates which consume the Ca2+ ions released from the alginate powder as it dissolves in water. Once all the phosphate ions are used up, the still releasing Ca2+ ions then take part in the reaction to form calcium alginate and setting starts suddenly.
  46. 46. CONTROL OF ST ● Retarders like trisodium phosphate. ● Cooling of bowl and spatula( to prevent premature gelation)
  47. 47. MANIPULATION 1. Proportioning 2. Powder-water mixing- Fig. 8, final mix shouldnt drip from spatula. 3. Loading- From post. To ant. 4. Recording 5. Removal-Single sudden jerk. 6. Washing and disinfection 7. Casting immediately else a gap of 1 hr in humid environment is permissible after covering with wet cloth. A perforated stainless steel or plastic tray can be used since the alginate flows through these perforations and helps in retention, and prevents separation of the impression material from the tray during removal from the mouth.
  48. 48. GYPSUM COMPATIBILITY The water content , borax, sodium salt in impression inhibits the setting of gypsum at the surface. These discrepancies can be resolved by adding gypsum hardener (sulfate in the formulation of agar) and gypsum accelerator (potassium titanium fluoride in alginate).
  49. 49. ADVANTAGES 1. Easy to manipulate. 2. Since it is hydrophilic, it does not require dry field for impression making. DISADVANTAGES 1. does not reproduce the finer details of the oral tissues that are required for proper fabrication of the restoration. 2. A slight variation in W/P ratio has a significant effect on the tear strength and the elasticity of the impression material USES 1. To obtain study casts and models for orthodontic purposes. 2. To obtain preliminary study casts for fabrication of prosthesis. 3. As a preliminary impression to construct a custom tray for a more accurate secondary impression. 4. To take impressions for fabrication of temporaries for indirect restorations.
  50. 50. LAMINATE TECHNIQUE- The tempered low viscosity agar is syringed over the teeth and alginate is used as tray material. The chemically set alginate cools the agar. It negates the use of cumbersome water-cooled trays, but is still able to use the agar to record the fine details of the prepared teeth with less consumption of the material. It is a cost-effective and less time-consuming method. Drawbacks of the technique are (a) bond between agar and alginate is not very strong and (b) there is displacement of agar by alginate during seating of the tray due to its higher viscosity.
  51. 51. ALGINATE FAILURE CAUSES REMEDIES Grainy material ● Prolonged mixing ● Too less W/P ratio ● Proper mixing. ● Proper W/P ratio Tearing ● Inadequate bulk ● Moisture contamination ● Premature removal from mouth ● Prolonged mixing ● Tray should be held in mouth till complete gelation ● 45 sec. mixing External bubbles ● Under gelation ● Air incorporated during mixing ● Mixing should be surped bw blade of spatula and walls of the bowl Rough/chalky stone cast ● Inadequate cleaning of impression ● Excess water left in impression ● Premature removal of model ● Prolonged model duration in impression ● Impression to be cleaned under running tap water ● Excess water to be shaken off ● Cast to be seperated after 30mins Distortion ● Impression not poured immediately ● Tray removed early or late ● Immediate Impression pour ● Single jerk after gelation
  52. 52. MODIFICATIONS Modification Dust free alginate Siliconised alginate Alginate in the form of sol Alginate containing indicators Alginate with disinfectant Objectives To prevent carcinogenesis or fibrogenesis to prolonged dust inhalation Improving tear strength To minimise technique sensitivity To indicate different stages of manipulation Disinfectant within the material Compositional variation Dedusting agent- glycol Silicone polymer incorporation 2 paste-alginate sol with water,calcium reactor,tray/syringe viscosity Colour indicators Ammonium salts
  53. 53. ● Fusion temperature-the degree of temperature at which a substance melts; the point of fusion. ● Eugenol free ZOE paste. ● 2 paste alginate
  54. 54. Materials used in dentistry, S. Mahalakshmi
  55. 55. CLASSIFICATION ELASTOMERIC IMPRESSION MATERIAL POLYSULFIDES SILICON POLYSILOXANES CONDENSATION SILICON ADDITION SILICON (VINYL POLYSILOXANE) POLYETHER LIGHT CURE POLYERHER URETHANE DIMETHACRY LATE. 64
  56. 56. ELASTOMERICIMPRESSION 65 MATERIAL (ADA no 19) These materials are classified as synthetic rubbers, developed to mimic natural rubber when it became difficult to obtain during WORLD WAR II. They are liquid polymers and can be converted to rubber at room temperature when mixed with catalyst. They undergo polymerization or cross linking to produce a firm elastic solid.
  57. 57. ELASTOMERS ● A group of synthetic polymer-based impression materials that are chemically cross-linked when set and that can be stretched and yet rapidly recover to their original dimensions, like vulcanized natural rubber when the applied stress is released. ● Chemically, 3 elastomers based on polymers-Polysulfide, Silicone, Polyether. ● Supplied in 2 components-Base paste, catalyst paste which are mixed before making impressions. ● Formulated in several consistencies- ❖ Extra low ❖ Low ❖ Medium ❖ Heavy ❖ Putty Filler content ● Extra low,low-Available for condensation, addition silicones ● Light body, heavy body-Polysulfides ● Hydrocolloids-Elastic,not elastomeric
  58. 58. POLYSULFIDES 67 • First synthetic elastomeric impression material introduced in 1950 • 2 paste system • Available in low, medium and high consistencies • Made up of a base and accelerator/reactor • Brands- COE-FLEX, PERMALASTIC, NEOPLEX etc.
  59. 59. COMPOSITION 68 Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier Composition Function Polysulfide polymer(-SH,mercaptan gp) Principal ingredient Titanium oxide and Zinc Fillers Sulphate ,copper carbonate or silica Strengthener Dibutyl phthalate Plasticizer (confers viscosity to base) The Base The Accelerator Composition Function Lead dioxide, hydrated copper oxide or organic peroxide Reactor Sulfur Promoter accelerates the reaction Oleic acid or Stearic acid Retarder controls setting reaction
  60. 60. PROPERTIES 70 Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier • Working time: 5-7 min (longest among elastomers) • Setting time: 8-12 min • Pouring the cast: impression must be poured within 30 min to 1 hr ST(min) Elastic recovery(%) Flexibility(%) Tear strength(g/ cm sq.) Detail reproduction Dimensional stability Disinfection 10-20 97 5-10 4000 Yes No NaOCl,Iodophore, Glutaraldehyde,phenol comp.
  61. 61. MERITS DEMERITS USES • Good WT • High tear stength • High flow • Better surface detail • High flexibility • Special tray required • Bad odour • Stain • Low viscosity • Byproduct • Impression of crowns • Cavity impressions of inlays, onlays • Impression of partially and complete edentulous mouths
  62. 62. MANIPULATION Each paste supplied in a dispensing tube with approx. same sized bore diameters at the tip Equal lengths of paste extruded from each tube to provide the correct ratio of polymer to cross-linking agent Reaction starts at the beginning of mixing and reaches its maximum rate soon after spatulation is complete Polymerisation results in chain lengthening and cross –linking with an increase in molecular weight 72
  63. 63. Reaction slightly exothermic and yields water as a by-product Hot and humid conditions accelerate the setting of polysulfide impression material Color- presence of lead oxide Setting indicated by change of the color of the paste to dark- brown or gray- brown 73
  64. 64. CONDENSATION SILICONES 74 • Followed since 1955 • Commercial name-Accoe, Silene, Speedex, Cuttersil, Turbosil • Supplied as two-paste system and a low viscosity liquid catalyst or a two-putty system • Putty is used as tray material in conjunction with a low-viscosity silicone called the Putty-wash technique. • Stock trays are generally used for impression making
  65. 65. 75
  66. 66. Composition Function - -hydroxyl-terminated polydimethyl siloxane High molecular weight polymer Silica or calcium carbonate Fillers 76 Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier Composition Function Tin octoate Metal organic ester Orthoalkyl silicate Oil-based diluents Thickening agents Increase viscosity The Base The Liquid Accelerator
  67. 67. 7 7 Curing involves a reaction of tri- and tetrafunctional alkyl silicates in the presence of stannous octoate as a catalyst Sets by cross-linking between terminal groups of the silicone polymers and the alkyl silicate to form a 3-D network By-product: Ethyl alcohol Subsequent evaporation accounts for much of the contraction that takes place in the setting impression Extra-heavy or putty consistency developed to counteract the large polymerisation shrinkage REACTION
  68. 68. PROPERTIES 79 Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier • Working time: 3 min • Setting time: 6-8 min • Pouring the cast: Impression must be poured within first 30 min ST(min) Elastic recovery(%) Flexibility(%) Tear strength(g/ cm sq.) Detail reproduction Dimensional stability Disinfection 6-10 99.3 2-7 3500 Yes No NaOCl,Iodophore, Glutaraldehyde,phenol comp.
  69. 69. MERITS DEMERITS USES • High WT and ST • Biocompatible • High elasticity • No staining • Can be electroplated • Distortion • Putty wash-technique sensitive • Hydrophobic • Impression of crowns • Cavity impressions of inlays, onlays • Impression of complete edentulous mouths
  70. 70. ADDITION SILICONES Base contains low molecular weight polymer with silane group and filler. The accelerator contains a moderately low molecular weight polymer with vinyl terminal groups and filler 7 8 Viscosity Form LOW SYRINGE MEDIUM REGULAR HIGH TRAY VERY HIGH PUTTY • Commonly referred to as Polyvinyl siloxanes(PVS) • Commercial name- Aquasil, polysil, supersil, hydroflex,reprosil. Availability Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier
  71. 71. 7 9
  72. 72. 8 0 Composition Function Polymethylhydrosiloxane Low molecular weight polymer with silane group + filler Composition Function Divinyl polymethyl siloxane + Other siloxane pre-polymers Catalyst Platinum salt Retarder-Controls working and setting times The Base The Accelerator COMPOSITION Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier
  73. 73. 8 1 PROPERTIES • Working time: 2 - 4.5 minutes • Setting time: 3 - 7 minutes • Cast can be poured upto 1 week after making the impression ST(min) Elastic recovery(%) Flexibility(%) Tear strength( g/cm sq.) Detail reproduction Dimensional stability Disinfection 6-8 99.93 2-3 3500 Yes Yes, due to pseudoplasticit y 2%NaOCl for 10- 15min.
  74. 74. MERITS DEMERITS USES • Dimensionally stable • Easy to handle • Short setting time • Excellent elasticity • Can be electroplated • Hydrogen released during reaction • High surface tension • Hydrophobic • Low flexibility • Shorter WT • Impression of crowns • Cavity impressions of inlays, onlays • Impression of partially and complete edentulous mouths • Impressions for making implant prosthesis, maxillofacial prostheis.
  75. 75. POLYETHER • Commercial name- 3M ESPE Monophase, Impregum F, Permadyne, Polyjet NF • Supplied as base and catalyst system • Base- low molecular weight polyether 8 3
  76. 76. 8 4 Composition Function Colloidal silica Filler Glycol ether or phthalate Plasticizer Composition Function Benzene sulphonic acid Alkyl aromatic sulfonate Reactive ingredient-cross linking(initiator) Filler and plasticizer The Base - Polyether polymer The Accelerator COMPOSITION Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier
  77. 77. REACTION Polyether sulfonic ester cross-linked rubber 89
  78. 78. • Working time: 2.5 min • Setting time: 4.5 min • Cast can be poured upto 1 week after making the impression 90 PROPERTIES ST(min) Elastic recovery(%) Flexibility(%) Tear strength( g/cm sq.) Detail reproduction Dimensional stability Disinfection 6-8 98.9 3 3000 Excellent Low shrinkage(0.24 %) Permanent deformation-1- 2% 1-10% NaOCl, iodophore
  79. 79. • Set polyether impression material produces the highest cell cytotoxicity. • Foreign body of impression material can cause severe gingival inflammation if it is left in a gingival sulcus. • Contact dermatitis from polyether especially to the dental assistant has been reported due to polyether catalyst. 7 2 BIOCOMPATIBILITY Sydiskis RJ, Gerhardt DE. Cytotoxicity of impression materials: J Prosthet Dent
  80. 80. • Highly accurate impression • Pleasant odour and taste • Good dimensional stabilty • Tear strength is good • Good shelf life 92 ADVANTAGE S • Setting times is short, mixing should be done rapidly • Highly expensive DISADVANTAGES
  81. 81. MANIPULATION • Equal lengths of two pastes are dispensed on a paper pad for normal mixes. Initial mixing is accomplished with circular motion and final mixing to produce a mix, free from streaks is done with broad stroke of spatula. Mixing is readily accomplished in 45 seconds. • When catalyst is supplied in liquid form a specific number of drops per unit length is indicated in the instructions and mixing is accomplished in the manner similar to the two paste system. • The putty system uses scoops supplied by the manufactures for dispensing and may be mixed with heavy spatula or kneaded with hand until free from streaks. 8 8Anusavice. Philips science of dental materials 11th Edition: Elsevier
  82. 82. MANIPULATION OF IMPRESSION MATERIALS 8 9 3 modes of manipulation Hand mixing Static mixing Dynamic mechanical mixing Combe EC, Burke FJ, Douglas WH. Dental biomaterials, 1st edition. Boston: Kluwer; 1999.
  83. 83. Mixture is then spread over the mixing pad Mass is then scraped up with the spatula blade and spread uniformly back and forth on the mixing pad Catalyst paste first collected on stainless steel spatula and then spread over base paste Dispense the same length of materials onto a mixing pad or glass slab 95 HAND MIXING
  84. 84. Knead the material with fingers until a uniform color is obtained 2 putty systems(condensation and addition silicone) dispensed by volume using equal number of scoops of each material Process continued until the mixed paste is uniform in color with no streaks of the base or catalyst appearing in the mixture 96
  85. 85. 97
  86. 86. Device used- gun for compressing materials into a 2- cylinder cartridge, which contains the base and catalyst separately, as well as mixing tip Mixing tip is made of helical mixer elements in a cylindrical housing Mixer elements are series of alternating right and left –turn 180°helixes positioned so that leading edge of one element is perpendicular to the trailing edge of the next Length of each material is the same as the inner diameter of the cylindrical housing 98 STATIC MIXING Transforms 2 fluid or paste-like materials into a homogenous mixture without mechanical mixing
  87. 87. 99
  88. 88. Materials supplied in collapsible plastic bags housing cartridge inside it Motor driven impeller mixes the materials as they are extruded through the tip Device used- A motor to drive parallel plungers,forcing the materials into a mixing tip and out into an impression tray or syringe 100 DYNAMIC MECHANICAL MIXING Only for polyether and addition silicone manipulation
  89. 89. 101
  90. 90. IMPRESSION TECHNIQUES Double mix double impression technique. MERITS • Rapid curing of putty • Elimination of special tray • Less thermal contraction DEMERITS • Displacement of light body • Expensive
  91. 91. DOUBLE MIX SINGLE IMPRESSION TECHNIQUE (MULTiPLE MIX TECHNIQUE) ● Special tray ● Merits- Less material required, minimal distortion, uniform thickness. ● Demerits- Special tray, monomer of tray is irritant to few patients ● Simultaneous mixing of two people required SINGLE MIX SINGLE IMPRESSION TECHNIQUE (MONOPHASE TECHNIQUE) ● Special tray ● Merits-Pseudoplasticity, less material required, dimensionally accurate ● Demerits-High viscosity ● Same impression material for both syringe and tray.
  92. 92. TRIPLE TRAY TECHNIQUE
  93. 93. OBJECTIVE MODIFICATION DISADVANTAGE HYDROPHILIC POLYVINYL SILOXANE To reduce hydrophobic property of silicones Non- ionic surfactant-dilute soap solution or commercial wetting agent sprayed onto impression Electroplating is difficult LIGHT ACTIVATED POLYETHER To enhance light transmission • 1988 • Genesis-name • 2 viscosities-light, heavy • Composition-polyurethane dimethacrylate resin, diketone photoinitiator, amine photoaccelerator, 40-60% silicon dioxide filler • Light transmissable transparent tray • Blue light • Depth-16mm, 20 sec, Long curing time
  94. 94. FUNCTIONAL IMPRESSION ● Functional impression material-applied to the fitting surface of the denture for the purpose of acquiring an impression under functional stress, which enables the denture to be rebased on the impression surface. ● Tissue conditioners are used for this purpose. ● It is used as an adjunct to the main impression. ● Used when it is difficult to determine the extent of the denture base due to the presence of movable oral tissues. ● Record the extension of the denture in a dynamic form that will later help in preparing an impression tray for the final impression.
  95. 95. Impression Materials Conventional Elastic Non- elastic Digital Direct intraoral Indirect intraoral 110 CLASSIFICATION
  96. 96. DIGITAL IMPRESSION 111 Digital impressions represent innovative methods that enable dentists to construct a virtual, computer-generated copy of the hard and soft tissues of the oral cavity, with the use of lasers and other optical scanning machines. The digital method captures impression data with great accuracy, in minutes, without the need for traditional impression resources that some patients find inopportune and messy. Numerous patients consider digital impressions to be an easier and more comfortable method, in comparison with classical impression techniques.
  97. 97. • Dr. Duret first introduced the CAD/CAM concept to dentistry in 1973 in Lyon, France in his thesis entitled Empreinte Optique,which translates to Optical Impression. • The concept of CAD/CAM systems was further developed by Dr.Mormann, a Swiss Dentist, and Mr. Brandestini, who was an electrical engineer. • The first commercially available digital impression system for use in the field of dentistry was introduced in 1980 pioneered by PROCERA and CEREC. • Over the last 10 years, systems like 3M LavaC.O.S., CadentiTero, E4D Dentist, and 3Shape Trioshave been introduced. • Today, various CAD/CAM systems are now available for dental applications. Each employs a specific, distinct technique for making impressions. 112 HISTORY
  98. 98. 10 0 TECHNIQUES In office CAD/CAM impression technique • CEREC(Sirona) • E4D Technologies Chairside digital impression technique• iTERO • CEREC • LAVAC.O.S. Systems Fleming PS, Marinho V, Johal A. Orthodontic measurements on digital study models compared with plaster models: a systematic review. Orthod Craniofac Res 2011;14:1-16.
  99. 99. CEREC E4D Technologies 114
  100. 100. iTERO 115 LAVA C.O.S. Systems
  101. 101. HOW DOES IT WORK? Dentist holds a scanning wand which is connected to a digital camera. This uses blue wavelength light to record images of the teeth to make a 3D computer model. A 3D model created by the scanning wand is displayed on a computer screen. A computer model shows how the final impression will look. Then the data is sent to the milling machine for fabrication of model. 116
  102. 102. 1. 117 2. 3 .
  103. 103. 10 5 LAVA C.O.S. Systems
  104. 104. 10 6 ADVANTAGES 1. Real-time visualization and evaluation 2. Easy to correct, manipulate, or recapture images 3. Segmental image capture 4. Archival digitally, therefore no need to store physical casts 5. No wastage of impression material and therefore environmental friendly 6. Economical, considering no use of impression trays, adhesives, or gypsum products 7. Do not need to disinfect before sending information to the laboratory Cho S-H, Schaefer O, Thompson GA, et al. Comparison of accuracy and reproducibility of casts made by digital and conventional methods. J Prosthet Dent 2015;113(4):310–5.
  105. 105. 8. No damage or wear and tear of the stone casts 9. Swift communication with the laboratory via the Internet 11. File transfer capabilities to merge with other files like DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) images using sophisticated software 120
  106. 106. DISADVANTAGES 121 1. Initial cost of equipment and software maintenance fees 2. Learning curve can be difficult for some individuals 5. Closed systems restrict options for transferring STL (standard tessellation language) files 6. Cannot capture subgingival margins if obscured with blood, saliva, or tissue 8. Scanning patterns need to be followed as per manufacturer’s recommendations
  107. 107. CONCLUSION 122 ALL WE NEED IS AN ACCURATE IMPRESSION. One must not depend on a material to provide good impressions. Any material is as good as we the dentist are using it and any material must be used for sometime for the operator being familiar with its characteristics. Selecting the impression material depends on the convenience of the dentist.
  108. 108. REFERENCES 123 1. Anusavice- Philips science of dental materials XI Edition 2. Materials used in Dentistry- S.Mahalakshmi 3. Contemporary Orthodontics VI Edition By William R. Proffit 4. V Vidyashree Nandini, K Vijay Venkatesh1, K Chandrasekharan Nair Alginate impressions: A practical perspective 5. Ward G. Impression materials and impression taking: an historical survey. Br Dent J 1961;110(4):118–9. 6. Fleming PS, Marinho V, Johal A. Orthodontic measurements on digital study models compared with plaster models: a systematic review. Orthod Craniofac Res 2011;14:1-16. 7. Macchi A, Carrafiello G, Cacciafesta V, Norcini A. Three-dimensional digital modeling and setup. Am J Orthod Dentofacial Orthop 2006;129:605-10.
  109. 109. 9. Donovan TE, Chee WW. A review of contemporary impression materials and techniques. Dent Clin North Am 2004;48(2):vi–vii, 445-470. 10. Powers J, Wataha J. Dental materials foundations and applications. 11th edition. St. Louis (MO): Elsevier; 2017. 11. Stober T, Johnson GH, Schmitter M. Accuracy of the newly formulated vinyl siloxanether elastomeric impression material. J Prosthet Dent 2010;103(4):228–39. 12. Baxter R, Lawson N, Cakir D, et al. Evaluation of outgassing, tear strength, and detail reproduction in alginate substitute materials. Oper Dent 2012;37(5):540–7. 13. Demajo JK, Cassar V, Farrugia C, et al. Effectiveness of disinfectants on antimicrobial and physical properties of dental impression materials. Int J Prosthodont 2015;29(1):63–7. 124

×