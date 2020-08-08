Successfully reported this slideshow.
BASAL GANGLIA Dr SHANAVAS C DEPT OF NEUROSURGERY, GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KOZHIKODE
• Basal ganglia - “Basal nuclei” • Collection of masses of gray matter (subcortical nuclei) situated at the base of forebr...
Basal Nuclei • Traditionally includes lentiform nucleus, caudate nucleus, claustrum, amygdaloid nucleus. • Functionally in...
Basal Ganglia 1. Neostriatum Caudate nucleus Putamen Ventral striatum (nucleus accumbens) 2. Paleostriatum Globus pallidus...
• Lentiform nucleus - Globus pallidus plus putamen • Corpus striatum - Caudate nucleus plus lentiform nucleus • Neostriatu...
• The pallidum (paleostriatum) (globus pallidus ) – a part of the lentiform, which is comprised of a lateral segment ( Gpe...
From Neuroscience, Purves et al. eds., 2001
Forebrain Midbrain
• Corpus Striatum • Situated lateral to the thalamus and is almost completely divided by a band of nerve fibers, the inter...
Caudate Nucleus • The caudate nucleus is a large C-shaped mass of gray matter that is closely related to the lateral ventr...
• The head of the caudate nucleus is large and rounded and forms the lateral wall of the anterior horn of the lateral vent...
• The body of the caudate nucleus forms part of the floor of the body of the lateral ventricle • The tail of the caudate n...
• It follows the contour of the lateral ventricle and continues forward in the roof of the inferior horn of the lateral ve...
• Lentiform Nucleus • The lentiform nucleus is a wedge-shaped mass of gray matter whose broad convex base is directed late...
• The lentiform nucleus is related laterally to a thin sheet of white matter, the external capsule, which separates it fro...
• A vertical plate of white matter divides the nucleus into a larger, darker lateral portion, the putamen, and an inner li...
• Amygdaloid Nucleus • The amygdaloid nucleus is situated in the temporal lobe close to the uncus. The amygdaloid nucleus ...
• Substantia Nigra and Subthalamic Nuclei • The substantia nigra of the midbrain and the subthalamic nuclei of the diencep...
• The neurons of the subthalamic nuclei are glutaminergic and excitatory and have many connections to the globus pallidus ...
• Claustrum • The claustrum is a thin sheet of gray matter that is separated from the lateral surface of the lentiform nuc...
EMBRYOLOGY
• Connections of the Corpus Striatum and Globus Pallidus • The caudate nucleus and the putamen form the main sites for rec...
• Connections of the Corpus Striatum • Afferent Fibers 1) Corticostriate Fibers • All parts of the cerebral cortex send ax...
• The largest input is from the sensory-motor cortex. Glutamate (excitatory) is the neurotransmitter of the corticostriate...
• Nigrostriate Fibers • Neurons in the substantia nigra send axons to the caudate nucleus and the putamen and liberate dop...
• Brainstem Striatal Fibers • Ascending fibers from the brainstem end in the caudate nucleus and putamen and liberate sero...
• Efferent Fibers • Striatopallidal Fibers • Striatopallidal fibers pass from the caudate nucleus and putamen to the globu...
• Striatonigral Fibers • Striatonigral fibers pass from the caudate nucleus and putamen to the substantia nigra. • Some of...
• Connections of the Globus Pallidus • Afferent Fibers • Striatopallidal Fibers • As explained above • Efferent Fibers • P...
• (2) the fasciculus lenticularis, which pass to the subthalamus; • (3) the pallidotegmental fibers, which terminate in th...
VENOUS DRAINAGE • The deep cerebral veins drain the corpus striatum, thalamus, and choroid plexuses. • A thalamostriate ve...
Functional organisation of basal ganglia and other pathaways • The basal ganglia has dense internuclear connections. • Fiv...
• It is now generally agreed that these loops form three major divisions— sensorimotor, associative, and limbic—that are r...
• Within each basal ganglia circuit lies an additional level of complexity. • Each circuit contains two pathways by which ...
• These two pathways are named the direct and indirect pathways, depending on whether striatal outflow connects directly w...
• In the motor direct pathway, excitatory neurons from the cerebral cortex synapse on putamenal neurons, which in turn sen...
• Activity in the direct pathway disinhibits the thalamus, facilitating the excitatory thalamocortical pathway and enhanci...
• In the indirect pathway, excitatory axons from the cerebral cortex synapse on putaminal neurons. • These neurons send in...
• The net effect of these projections is disinhibition of the STN. The STN in turn has an excitatory projection to the Gpi...
• DOPAMINERGIC and CHOLINERGIC Modulation of Direct and Indirect Pathways • DOPAMINE is produced by cells in the pars comp...
• Dopamine has an INHIBITORY effect upon striatal cells associated with the Indirect Pathway, via D2 receptors • Both of t...
• Cholinergic (Ach) interneurons synapse on the GABAergic striatal neurons that project to GPi AND on the striatal neurons...
• Functions of motor loop: • They seem to be involved in scaling the strength of muscle contractions and, in collaboration...
• it is believed that the putamen provides a reservoir of learned motor programs which it is able to assemble in appropria...
• Cognitive loop (prefrontal) • The head of the caudate nucleus receives a large projection from the prefrontal cortex, an...
• The cortical connections of the caudate suggest that it participates in planning ahead, particularly with respect to com...
• Limbic loop: • This loop passes from inferior prefrontal cortex through nucleus accumbens (anterior end of the striatum)...
• The limbic loop is likely to be involved in giving motor expression to emotions, e.g. through smiling or gesturing, or a...
• Oculomotor loop: • The oculomotor loop commences in the frontal eye field and posterior parietal cortex (area 7). It pas...
• SNpr sends an inhibitory GABAergic projection to the superior colliculus, where it synapses upon cells controlling autom...
• While the eyes are fixated, SNpr is tonically active. Whenever a deliberate saccade is about to be made toward another o...
Disorders of basal ganglia Hyperkinetic disorders • excess direct pathway output • insufficient indirect pathway output • ...
• Parkinson disease includes both types of motor disturbances. • classically described as triad of rigidty, bradykinesia, ...
• The SN lesion takes away the dopaminergic drive on the direct pathway at the same time ACh interneurons are still inhibi...
• a STN lesion increases activity in the indirect pathway, which turns DOWN motor activity • This results in hypokinetic s...
• Normally, both corticospinal and reticulospinal fibers are tonically facilitatory to 1b inhibitory internuncials. • In P...
• Impaired reticulospinal activity is more likely to be significant with respect to the lower limbs • This explains rigidi...
• Parkinson’s disease can be reduced or alleviated by placing stimulating electrodes in the thalamus, subthalamic nucleus,...
• Pallidotomy also shown some improvement parkinsonian features
• Two classic hyperkinetic disorders are hemiballism and Huntington’s chorea
Hemiballism • characterized by wild, flinging movements of the body • results from lesion in the subthalamic nucleus. • Th...
Huntington’s chorea involuntary choreiform movements show up as rapid, involuntary and purposeless jerks of irregular and ...
• The initial cause of these uncontrollable movements is the loss of GABAergic cells in the striatum that project only to ...
• Some other disorders are basal ganglia: • Small unilateral lesions of the anteroventral portion the caudate cause contra...
basal ganglia motor deficits differ from LMN and UMN as shown below
THANK YOU
BASAL GANGLIA

BASAL GANGLIA
  1. 1. BASAL GANGLIA Dr SHANAVAS C DEPT OF NEUROSURGERY, GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KOZHIKODE
  2. 2. • Basal ganglia - “Basal nuclei” • Collection of masses of gray matter (subcortical nuclei) situated at the base of forebrain and top of midbrain within each cerebral hemisphere • control of posture and voluntary movement (Contralateral side)
  3. 3. Basal Nuclei • Traditionally includes lentiform nucleus, caudate nucleus, claustrum, amygdaloid nucleus. • Functionally includes lentiform nucleus, caudate nucleus, ventral striatum (nucleus accumbens +olfactory tubercle) subthalamic nucleus and substantia nigra.
  4. 4. Basal Ganglia 1. Neostriatum Caudate nucleus Putamen Ventral striatum (nucleus accumbens) 2. Paleostriatum Globus pallidus external segment (GPe) Globus pallidus internal segment (GPi) 3. Substantia Nigra Pars compacta (SNc) Pars reticulata (SNr) 4. Subthalamic nucleus (STN)
  5. 5. • Lentiform nucleus - Globus pallidus plus putamen • Corpus striatum - Caudate nucleus plus lentiform nucleus • Neostriatum (striatum) - Caudate nucleus plus putamen and ventral striatum (i.e.The nucleus accumbens, along with the nearby olfactory tubercle) • Amygdaloid body - Amygdaloid nucleus
  6. 6. • The pallidum (paleostriatum) (globus pallidus ) – a part of the lentiform, which is comprised of a lateral segment ( Gpe) and a medial segment (Gpi). • The medial segment has a midbrain extension known as the reticular part (pars reticulata) of the substantia nigra. The pigmented, compact part (pars compacta) of substantia nigra.
  7. 7. From Neuroscience, Purves et al. eds., 2001
  8. 8. Forebrain Midbrain
  9. 9. • Corpus Striatum • Situated lateral to the thalamus and is almost completely divided by a band of nerve fibers, the internal capsule, into the caudate nucleus and the lentiform nucleus. • “ striatum “ - derived from the striated appearance produced by the strands of gray matter passing through the internal capsule and connecting the caudate nucleus to the putamen of the lentiform nucleus
  10. 10. Caudate Nucleus • The caudate nucleus is a large C-shaped mass of gray matter that is closely related to the lateral ventricle and lies lateral to the thalamus. • The lateral surface of the nucleus is related to the internal capsule, which separates it from the lentiform nucleus. • It can be divided into a head, a body, and a tail.
  11. 11. • The head of the caudate nucleus is large and rounded and forms the lateral wall of the anterior horn of the lateral ventricle. • The head is continuous inferiorly with the putamen of the lentiform nucleus • The body of the caudate nucleus is long and narrow and is continuous with the head in the region of the interventricular foramen.
  12. 12. • The body of the caudate nucleus forms part of the floor of the body of the lateral ventricle • The tail of the caudate nucleus is long and slender and is continuous with the body in the region of the posterior end of the thalamus.
  13. 13. • It follows the contour of the lateral ventricle and continues forward in the roof of the inferior horn of the lateral ventricle. • It terminates anteriorly in the amygdaloid nucleus
  14. 14. • Lentiform Nucleus • The lentiform nucleus is a wedge-shaped mass of gray matter whose broad convex base is directed laterally and whose blade is directed medially. • It is buried deep in the white matter of the cerebral hemisphere and is related medially to the internal capsule, which separates it from the caudate nucleus and the thalamus.
  15. 15. • The lentiform nucleus is related laterally to a thin sheet of white matter, the external capsule, which separates it from a thin sheet of gray matter, called the claustrum. • The claustrum,in turn, separates the external capsule from the subcortical white matter of the insula.
  16. 16. • A vertical plate of white matter divides the nucleus into a larger, darker lateral portion, the putamen, and an inner lighter portion, the globus pallidus • The paleness of the globus pallidus is due to the presence of a high concentration of myelinated nerve fibers. • Inferiorly at its anterior end, the putamen is continuous with the head of the caudate nucleus.
  17. 17. • Amygdaloid Nucleus • The amygdaloid nucleus is situated in the temporal lobe close to the uncus. The amygdaloid nucleus is considered to be part of the limbic system. • Through its connections, it can influence the body's response to environmental changes. In the sense of fear, for example, it can change the heart rate, blood pressure, skin color, and rate of respiration.
  18. 18. • Substantia Nigra and Subthalamic Nuclei • The substantia nigra of the midbrain and the subthalamic nuclei of the diencephalon are functionally closely related to the activities of the basal nuclei. • The neurons of the substantia nigra are dopaminergic and can be excitatory or inhibitory and have many connections to the corpus striatum
  19. 19. • The neurons of the subthalamic nuclei are glutaminergic and excitatory and have many connections to the globus pallidus and substantia nigra
  20. 20. • Claustrum • The claustrum is a thin sheet of gray matter that is separated from the lateral surface of the lentiform nucleus by the external capsule . Lateral to the claustrum is the subcortical white matter of the insula. The function of the claustrum is unknown
  21. 21. EMBRYOLOGY
  22. 22. • Connections of the Corpus Striatum and Globus Pallidus • The caudate nucleus and the putamen form the main sites for receiving input to the basal nuclei. • The globus pallidus forms the major site from which the output leaves the basal nuclei. • They receive no direct input from or output to the spinal cord.
  23. 23. • Connections of the Corpus Striatum • Afferent Fibers 1) Corticostriate Fibers • All parts of the cerebral cortex send axons to the caudate nucleus and the putamen. • Each part of the cerebral cortex projects to a specific part of the caudate-putamen complex. • Most of the projections are from the cortex of the same side.
  24. 24. • The largest input is from the sensory-motor cortex. Glutamate (excitatory) is the neurotransmitter of the corticostriate fibers. Thalamostriate Fibers • The intralaminar nuclei of the thalamus send large numbers of axons to the caudate nucleus and the putamen
  25. 25. • Nigrostriate Fibers • Neurons in the substantia nigra send axons to the caudate nucleus and the putamen and liberate dopamine at their terminals as the neurotransmitter. • It is believed that these fibers are inhibitory in function.
  26. 26. • Brainstem Striatal Fibers • Ascending fibers from the brainstem end in the caudate nucleus and putamen and liberate serotonin at their terminals as the neurotransmitter. • It is thought that these fibers are inhibitory in function
  27. 27. • Efferent Fibers • Striatopallidal Fibers • Striatopallidal fibers pass from the caudate nucleus and putamen to the globus pallidus (Gpe) and (Gpi). • They have gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) (inhibitory) as their neurotransmitter.
  28. 28. • Striatonigral Fibers • Striatonigral fibers pass from the caudate nucleus and putamen to the substantia nigra. • Some of the fibers use GABA or acetylcholine as the neurotransmitter, while others use substance P.
  29. 29. • Connections of the Globus Pallidus • Afferent Fibers • Striatopallidal Fibers • As explained above • Efferent Fibers • Pallidofugal Fibers • Pallidofugal fibers are complicated and can be divided into groups: • (1) the ansa lenticularis, which pass to the thalamic nuclei.
  30. 30. • (2) the fasciculus lenticularis, which pass to the subthalamus; • (3) the pallidotegmental fibers, which terminate in the caudal tegmentum of the midbrain; and • (4) the pallidosubthalamic fibers, which pass to the subthalamic nuclei
  31. 31. VENOUS DRAINAGE • The deep cerebral veins drain the corpus striatum, thalamus, and choroid plexuses. • A thalamostriate vein drains the thalamus and caudate nucleus. Together with a choroidal vein, it forms the internal cerebral vein. The two internal cerebral veins unite beneath the corpus callosum to form the great cerebral vein (of Galen).
  32. 32. Functional organisation of basal ganglia and other pathaways • The basal ganglia has dense internuclear connections. • Five parallel and separate closed circuits through the basal ganglia have been proposed. • These are the motor, oculomotor, dorsolateral prefrontal, lateral orbitofrontal, and limbic loops (Rodriguez-Oroz et al., 2009 )
  33. 33. • It is now generally agreed that these loops form three major divisions— sensorimotor, associative, and limbic—that are related to motor, cognitive, and emotional functions, respectively
  34. 34. • Within each basal ganglia circuit lies an additional level of complexity. • Each circuit contains two pathways by which striatal activity is translated into pallidal output.
  35. 35. • These two pathways are named the direct and indirect pathways, depending on whether striatal outflow connects directly with the GPi or first traverses the GPe and STN before terminating in the GPi. • The direct and indirect pathways have opposite effects on outflow neurons of the GPi and SNr.
  36. 36. • In the motor direct pathway, excitatory neurons from the cerebral cortex synapse on putamenal neurons, which in turn send inhibitory projections to the GPi and its homolog, the SNr. • The GPi/SNr sends an inhibitory outflow to the thalamus
  37. 37. • Activity in the direct pathway disinhibits the thalamus, facilitating the excitatory thalamocortical pathway and enhancing activity in its target, the motor cortices. • Thus, the direct pathway constitutes part of an excitatory cortical-cortical circuit that likely functions to maintain ongoing motor activity
  38. 38. • In the indirect pathway, excitatory axons from the cerebral cortex synapse on putaminal neurons. • These neurons send inhibitory projections to the GPe, and the GPe sends an inhibitory projection to the STN.
  39. 39. • The net effect of these projections is disinhibition of the STN. The STN in turn has an excitatory projection to the Gpi. • Activity in the indirect pathway thus excites the GPi/SNr, which in turn inhibits the thalamocortical pathway. • Thus, the net effect of increased activity in the indirect pathway is cortical inhibition.
  40. 40. • DOPAMINERGIC and CHOLINERGIC Modulation of Direct and Indirect Pathways • DOPAMINE is produced by cells in the pars compacta of the substantia nigra (SNc). • Nigrostriatal axon terminals release dopamine into the striatum. • Dopamine has an EXCITATORY effect upon cells in the striatum that are part of the Direct Pathway, via D1 receptors.
  41. 41. • Dopamine has an INHIBITORY effect upon striatal cells associated with the Indirect Pathway, via D2 receptors • Both of these effects lead to increased motor activity
  42. 42. • Cholinergic (Ach) interneurons synapse on the GABAergic striatal neurons that project to GPi AND on the striatal neurons that project to GPe. • The cholinergic actions INHIBIT striatal cells of the Direct pathway and EXCITE striatal cells of the Indirect pathway. • Thus the effects of ACh are OPPOSITE the effects of dopamine on the direct and indirect pathways and decrease motor activity.
  43. 43. • Functions of motor loop: • They seem to be involved in scaling the strength of muscle contractions and, in collaboration with SMA, in organizing the requisite sequences of excitation of cell columns in the motor cortex. • They come into action after the corticospinal tract has already been activated by ‘premotor’ areas including the cerebellum.
  44. 44. • it is believed that the putamen provides a reservoir of learned motor programs which it is able to assemble in appropriate sequence for the movements decided upon, and to transmit the coded information to SMA
  45. 45. • Cognitive loop (prefrontal) • The head of the caudate nucleus receives a large projection from the prefrontal cortex, and it participates in motor learning. • The VA nucleus completes an ‘open’ cognitive loop through its projection to the premotor cortex, and a ‘closed’ loop through a return projection to the prefrontal cortex.
  46. 46. • The cortical connections of the caudate suggest that it participates in planning ahead, particularly with respect to complex motor intentions.
  47. 47. • Limbic loop: • This loop passes from inferior prefrontal cortex through nucleus accumbens (anterior end of the striatum) and ventral pallidum, with return via the mediodorsal nucleus of thalamus to the inferior prefrontal cortex.
  48. 48. • The limbic loop is likely to be involved in giving motor expression to emotions, e.g. through smiling or gesturing, or adoption of aggressive or submissive postures. • The loop is rich in dopaminergic nerve endings, and their decline may account for the mask-like facies and absence of spontaneous gesturing characteristic of Parkinson’s disease, and for the dementia which may set in after several years.
  49. 49. • Oculomotor loop: • The oculomotor loop commences in the frontal eye field and posterior parietal cortex (area 7). It passes through the caudate nucleus and through the reticular part of the substantia nigra (SNpr). • It returns via the ventral anterior nucleus of the thalamus to the frontal eye field and prefrontal cortex.
  50. 50. • SNpr sends an inhibitory GABAergic projection to the superior colliculus, where it synapses upon cells controlling automatic saccades. • These cells are also supplied directly from the frontal eye field
  51. 51. • While the eyes are fixated, SNpr is tonically active. Whenever a deliberate saccade is about to be made toward another object, the oculomotor loop is activated and the superior colliculus is disinhibited. • In PD oculomotor hypokinesia is due to faulty disinhibition of the superior colliculus following associated neuronal degeneration within SNpr.
  52. 52. Disorders of basal ganglia Hyperkinetic disorders • excess direct pathway output • insufficient indirect pathway output • seen with chorea, athetosis, and ballism Hypokinetic disorders • insufficient direct pathway output • excess indirect pathway output
  53. 53. • Parkinson disease includes both types of motor disturbances. • classically described as triad of rigidty, bradykinesia, tremor • dopaminergic neurons in substantia nigra pars compacta are lost in Parkinson’s disease. • The degenerating nigral dopaminergic cells accumulate deposits of protein called Lewy Bodies.
  54. 54. • The SN lesion takes away the dopaminergic drive on the direct pathway at the same time ACh interneurons are still inhibiting the striatal cells at the head of the direct pathway leads to double inhibition of direct pathway and less active cortex.
  55. 55. • a STN lesion increases activity in the indirect pathway, which turns DOWN motor activity • This results in hypokinetic symptoms such as akinesia (no movement) or bradykinesia (slow movement) • In PD, rigidity is present in all muscle groups, both flexor and extensor, leads to cog wheel and lead pipe rigidity
  56. 56. • Normally, both corticospinal and reticulospinal fibers are tonically facilitatory to 1b inhibitory internuncials. • In PD, activation of the primary motor cortex by SMA is known to be both reduced and oscillatory, thus accounting for the pronounced effects in the forearm and hand.
  57. 57. • Impaired reticulospinal activity is more likely to be significant with respect to the lower limbs • This explains rigidity and static tremors ( 3-6 hz) in PD. • Treatment of PD • Hypokinetic pt are treated with dopamine agonist like L-dopa or drugs that decrease the level of Ach in the striatum.
  58. 58. • Parkinson’s disease can be reduced or alleviated by placing stimulating electrodes in the thalamus, subthalamic nucleus, or pallidum • Thalamic stimulators seem to be effective in reducing tremor, but do little for akinesia. • Pallidal stimulation seems to have a more all- encompassing therapeutic effect
  59. 59. • Pallidotomy also shown some improvement parkinsonian features
  60. 60. • Two classic hyperkinetic disorders are hemiballism and Huntington’s chorea
  61. 61. Hemiballism • characterized by wild, flinging movements of the body • results from lesion in the subthalamic nucleus. • The excitatory input to GP(internal) is lost • The result is LESS inhibition reaching the VA/VL . • Thus, the VA/VL is turned up, as is motor cortex, and there is uncontrollable hyperactivity of the motor system.
  62. 62. Huntington’s chorea involuntary choreiform movements show up as rapid, involuntary and purposeless jerks of irregular and variable location on the body. • They are spontaneous and cannot be inhibited, controlled, or directed by the patient
  63. 63. • The initial cause of these uncontrollable movements is the loss of GABAergic cells in the striatum that project only to GP(external), the head of the indirect pathway. • Later the striatal cholinergic cells also begin to die. • It means that VA/VL is turned up, as is the motor cortex, and there is uncontrollable hyperactivity of the motor system. • Both are managed by cholinergic agonist or dopamine antagonist.
  64. 64. • Some other disorders are basal ganglia: • Small unilateral lesions of the anteroventral portion the caudate cause contralateral choreoathetosis • Globus pallidus lesions may cause dystonia, abulia, or akinesia.
  65. 65. basal ganglia motor deficits differ from LMN and UMN as shown below
  66. 66. THANK YOU

