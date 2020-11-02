MySQL Without the SQL -- Oh My!

Data Con LA 2020

Description

MySQL is an ubiquitous relational database that can also be used as a NoSQL JSON document store. That means you do not need a DBA to set up tables - just connect and start saving data. And you can access the NoSQL data from the SQL side or the SQL data from the NoSQL side which gives you the best of both the SQL and NoSQL worlds on the same server.



*Learn how to use the X DevAPI protocol for CRUD based operations



*See how to use JSON_TABLE() to turn unstructured data temporarily structured



*Understand how JSON really makes your relational database faster



*How to extract JSON data into a relational column



Speaker

Dave Stokes,Oracle, MySQL Community Manager