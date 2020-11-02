Successfully reported this slideshow.
MySQL Without the SQL Oh My! Dave Stokes @stoker david.stokes@oracle.com Elephantdolphin.blogger.com Slides -> slideshare....
2
Safe Harbor Agreement THE FOLLOWING IS INTENDED TO OUTLINE OUR GENERAL PRODUCT DIRECTION. IT IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATION P...
MySQL Community Edition 4
NoSQL & SQL 5 Together! MySQL Document Store
Relational Databases 6
Relational Databases ● Original Goal was to save data with minimal duplication ● Disks were expensive ● … and slow ● 45 ye...
Relational Databases ● Data Integrity ○ Normalization ○ constraints (foreign keys, ...) ● Atomicity, Consistency, Isolatio...
Relational Databases ● Need to set up tables BEFORE use ● Relations, indexes, data normalization, query optimizations ● Ha...
NoSQL or Document Store 10
NoSQL or Document Store ● Schemaless ○ No schema design, no normalization, no foreign keys, no data types, … ○ Very quick ...
NoSQL or JSON Document Store ● JSON ● close to frontend ● native in JS ● easy to learn 12
How DBAs see data as opposed to how Developers see data { "GNP" : 249704, "Name" : "Belgium", "government" : { "Government...
What if there was a way to provide both SQL and NoSQL on one stable platform that has proven stability on well know techno...
A Solution for all Developers: schemaless ★ rapid prototyping & simpler APIs ★ document model ★ transactions Operations: ★...
Built on the MySQL JSON Data type and Proven MySQL Server Technology 16 ★ Provides a schema flexible JSON Document Store ★...
Built on the MySQL JSON Data type and Proven MySQL Server Technology 17 ★ Document can be ~1GB ○ It's a column in a row of...
★ C++ ★ Java ★ .Net ★ Node.js ★ JavaScript ★ Python ★ PHP ○ Working with other Communities to help them support it too 18 ...
★ Command Completion ★ Python, JavaScripts & SQL modes ★ Admin functions ★ New Util object ★ A new high-level session conc...
★ Non-blocking, asynchronous calls follow common language patterns ★ Send out many queries and process other things until ...
21 X Protocol built on Google Protobufs Not an ORM!!
22 Architecture of both Old and New Protocols
23 How Your Application will work with InnoDB Cluster
But what does this look like in PHP?? 24
JavaScript 25 // Connecting to MySQL Server and working with a Collection var mysqlx = require('mysqlx'); // Connect to se...
Python 26 # Connecting to MySQL Server and working with a Collection from mysqlsh import mysqlx # Connect to server mySess...
Node.JS 27 // Connecting to MySQL Server and working with a Collection var mysqlx = require('@mysql/xdevapi'); var db; // ...
C++ 28 // Connect to server var mySession = MySQLX.GetSession("server=localhost;port=33060;user=user;password=password;");...
Java 29 // Connect to server Session mySession = new SessionFactory().getSession("mysqlx://localhost:33060/test?user=user&...
30 New Shell
Starting using MySQL in few minutes 31
Quickly add a document 32
Find that document 33
Fast modiﬁcations 34
Shell info 35
For this example, I will use the well known restaurants collection: We need to dump the data to a ﬁle and we will use the ...
Dump and load using MySQL Shell & Python This example is inspired by @datacharmer's work: https://www.slideshare.net/datac...
Or use new bulk loader in 8.0.13 38Parallel import introduced in 8.0.17
BSON Support Now, it supports the conversion of the following additional BSON types: ■ Date ■ Timestamp ■ NumberDecimal ■ ...
40
41 Let’s query Too many records to show here … let’s limit it! restaurants.find().limit(1)
42 More Examples! restaurants.ﬁnd().ﬁelds([“name”,”cuisine”]).limit(2)
43 Comparing Syntax: MongoDB vs MYSQL MongoDB: > db.restaurants.find({"cuisine": "French", "borough": { $not: /^Manhattan/...
44 CRUD Operations
45 Add a Document
46 Modify a Document
47 Remove a Document
48 Find a Document
49 MySQL Document Store Objects Summary
MySQL Document Store is Fully ACID Compliant 50
MySQL Document Store is Fully ACID Compliant 51
How Does It Work?? 52
What does a collection look like on the server ? 53
Every document has a unique identiﬁer called the document ID, which can be thought of as the equivalent of a table's prima...
Mapping to SQL Examples createCollection('mycollection') versus CREATE TABLE `test`.`mycoll` ( doc JSON, _id VARCHAR(32) G...
Mapping to SQL Examples mycollection.add({‘test’: 1234}) versus INSERT INTO `test`.`mycoll` (doc) VALUES ( JSON_OBJECT( 't...
More Mapping to SQL Examples mycollection.find("test > 100") Versus SELECT doc FROM `test`.`mycoll` WHERE (JSON_EXTRACT(do...
58 SQL and JSON Example
It's also possible to create indexes without using SQL syntax 59
SQL and JSON Example (3): explain 60
SQL and JSON Example (3): explain 61
SQL and JSON Example (4): add index 62
SQL and JSON Example (4): add index 63
[ { "date": { "$date": 1416009600000 }, "grade": "Z", "score": 38 }, { "date": { "$date": 1398988800000 }, "grade": "A", "...
SQL and JSON Example (5): arrays 65
$.grades[0] $.grades[1 to 2] $.grades[first] $.grades[last] $.grades[first to last - 1] 66 Arrays are now simple
NoSQL as SQL 67 JSON_TABLE turns your un-structured JSON data into a temporary structured table!
NoSQL as SQL 68 This temporary structured table can be treated like any other table -- LIMIT, WHERE, GROUP BY ...
69 More Sophisticated Analysis
Find the top 10 restaurants by grade for each cuisine 70 WITH cte1 AS (SELECT doc->>"$.name" AS name, doc->>"$.cuisine" AS...
No SQL Consumed In This Query!! 71 $schema = $session->getSchema("world"); $table = $schema->getTable("city"); $row = $tab...
JSON Validation 72
JSON Validation The Problem Unlike strictly types relational databases there is no data normalization or ‘rigor’ applied t...
JSON-Schema.org The Problem Unlike strictly types relational databases there is no data normalization or ‘rigor’ applied t...
JSON Validation set @s='{"type": "object", "properties": { "myage": { "type" : "number", "minimum": 28, "maximum": 99 } } ...
JSON Validation Report select JSON_PRETTY(JSON_SCHEMA_VALIDATION_REPORT(@s,@d))G *************************** 1. row ******...
JSON Check Constraint CREATE TABLE `testx` ( `col` JSON, CONSTRAINT `myage_inRange` CHECK (JSON_SCHEMA_VALID('{"type": "ob...
JSON Check Constraint mysql> insert into testx values('{"myage":27}'); ERROR 3819 (HY000): Check constraint 'myage_inRange...
Multi Value Indexes 79
Index JSON Arrays { "user":"Bob", "user_id":31, "zipcode":[94477,94536] } CREATE TABLE customers ( id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO...
Conclusion: What Do I Gain? 81
This is the best of the two worlds in one product ! ● Data integrity ● ACID Compliant ● Transactions ● SQL ● Schemaless ● ...
Mutable Data!! Reduce Many to many joins Replace ‘stub’ tables Change on the ﬂy, aggregate new data 83
Non JSON Data Transforms to JSON 84
GeoJSON support too! mysql> SELECT ST_AsGeoJSON(ST_GeomFromText('POINT(11.11111 12.22222)'),2); +-------------------------...
New in MySQL 8.0 1. True Data Dictionary 2. Default UTF8MB4 3. Windowing Functions, CTEs, Lateral Derived Joins 4. InnoDB ...
Please buy my book! If you deal with the JSON Data Type or have an interest in the MySQL Document Store, this text is a gr...
Test Drive MySQL Database Service For Free Today Get $300 in credits and try MySQL Database Service free for 30 days. http...
“We have saved around 40% of our costs and are able to reinvest that back into the business. And we are scaling across EME...
Thanks! Contact info: Dave Stokes David.Stokes@Oracle.com @Stoker slideshare.net/davidmstokes Elepantdolphin.blogger.com 90
