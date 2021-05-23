Fhir basics session2_restful_apis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HL7 FHIR BASICS – SESSION 2 FHIR Restful APIs 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam
About Me Kumar Satyam • Chair Technical Committee @ HL7 India • Member Education Advisory Committee @ HL7 International • ...
Acknowledgements & Credits This Presentation borrows from the content of presentations by ➢Grahame Grieve ➢Lloyd McKenzie ...
Agenda • Understand the FHIR Restful paradigm. • Introduction to FHIR RESTful APIs • Getting a look at the specification •...
House Keeping • Please be on mute while the session is in progress. • Please use your full name in zoom participant's prof...
About the course 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam
Course Design - Thought • Community driven. • Focus on getting started. • Understand the important concepts. • Participate...
Course layout • 5 Sessions • Introduction to Interoperability, HL7 Standards & Principles of FHIR • What are FHIR Restful ...
FHIR India Community 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam
What is FHIR India Community • Open community of HL7 FHIR & Interoperability enthusiasts. • #fhirIndia – social media tag....
Recap – Session 1 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam
Interoperability Interoperability is ability of two or more systems or components to exchange information and to use the i...
What is FHIR • New Standard from HL7. • Latest released version is R4. • Resources are the basic building blocks • Interop...
The FHIR Manifesto • Focus on Implementers. • Target support for common scenarios. • Leverage cross- industry web technolo...
FHIR RESTful APIs 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam
Genesis of FHIR • HL7 Fresh look Task force – 2011. • What would healthcare exchange look like if we started from scratch ...
REST Basic REST principles • Uniform Interface • Stateless Interactions • Cacheable • Client and Server • Layered System 2...
FHIR RESTFul Paradigm ➢“REpresentational State Transfer” ➢Represent your data as “resources” ➢Make “Resource” URI addressa...
Example use case 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam Prescription Prescription ServiceRequest/DiagnosticReport Servic...
Instance Level Allows a client to retrieve the current content of a resource, to update the content to a new state, to del...
A Typical FHIR URL 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam https://server.org/fhir/Patient/1234 Structurally, this URL ha...
FHIR GET 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam • To Get a known Resource at a location ➢ REQUEST GET https://server.org...
FHIR POST 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam POST https://server.org/fhir/Patient endpoint resource type ➢Format of ...
POST Explained • Create a Patient 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam ➢ REQUEST POST https://server.org/fhir/Patient ...
FHIR PUT • Updating a resource 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam PUT https://server.org/fhir/Patient/1234 endpoint ...
Other Operations ➢Update as Create ➢Conditional Create ➢Conditional Update ➢Patch ➢Delete ➢Conditional Delete 22-May-2021 ...
Transactions & Batch • POST a Bundle to the server root: / • The Bundle contains a collection of requests • The requests a...
OperationOutcome 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam When something goes wrong … return the OperationOutcome resource
Operations 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam http://hl7.org/fhir/operationslist.html
SEARCH • Using GET https://server.org/fhir/Patient?name=Smith https://server.com/fhir/Observation?patient.name=Jones 22-Ma...
Search Parameters 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam ➢Each resource has a set of “standard” search parameters ▪ Foun...
Search results 22-May-2021 Presentation by Kumar Satyam This Bundle is a Searchset Result
Search using POST POST [base]/[type]/_search{?[parameters]{&_format=[mime-type]}} Content-Type: application/x-www-form-url...
Search Examples • Scenario – How to search for and return all Observations for a given Patient using the Patient’s name? ➢...
Search Example • Scenario – We search for and return all Observations for a given date. How do we include all the correspo...
CapabilityStatement ➢Documents the capabilities of a FHIR client and server ➢A client should examine the CapabilityStateme...
References & further reading • https://martinfowler.com/articles/richardsonMaturityModel.html • https://code.tutsplus.com/...
