«ՄԽԻԹԱՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ »ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐ ԱՐևԵԼՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑ ԱՐԵԳ ԱԼԻԽԱՆՅԱՆ Մեդիաընթերցարան
ՈՒՐԱԽՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ և ՏԽՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ Կար-չկար ծիծաղից մի մարդ կար։ Նրա քիթն էլ էր ծիծաղից, բերանն էլ։ Նա ծիծաղից շորեր էր հագնում։ ...
Մեծ պանդա Մեծ պանդան զվարճալի արջ է։ Նա բնակվում է Չինաստանում։ Նրա գունավորումը սև ու սպիտակ է, նրա փորը, ուսերն ու գլուխ...
ԹԱՐՍ ԻՐԵՐԻ ՔԱՂԱՔՈՒՄ Ես ճամփորդել շատ եմ սիրում։ Դա շատ լավ է։ Բայց տեսեք մի անգամ ինձ հետ ինչ պատահեց, երբ հայտնվեցի թարս ...
ԱՐև ԵՍ ԴՈՒ ԻՄ ԱՐՓԻ, ՐՈՊԵԻՑ ԱՎԵԼ ՉԵՄ ԿԱՐՈՂ ՍՊԱՍԵԼ ՔԵԶ, ՓԱՓՈՒԿ ԵՍ ԴՈՒ ԻՆՉՊԵՍ ԱՄՊԸ, ԻՀԱՐԿԵ ՆԱև ՇԱՏ ԲԱՐԻ:
ՆԱՄԱԿ ՁՄԵՌ ՊԱՊԻԿԻՆ Բարև, իմ Ձմեռ պապիկ: Ինչպե՞ս ես, լա՞վ ես: Անցած տարի ի՞նչ ես արել: Որտե՞ղ ես ապրել, ո՞նց ես հանգստացել:...
ՆԱՄԱԿ ՁՄՌԱՆԸ Բարև Ձմեռ, ես Արեգն եմ։ Ես ուզում եմ, որ դու ինձ բերես ուրախություն, զինվորներին պարգևես քաջ առողջություն, բո...
ԱՐևԻ ԵՐԵԽԱՆԵՐԸ Արևն ունի երեք երեխա՝Շողիկը, Լույսիկը, Ճառագայթը։ Շողիկն ամենաշուտն է արթնանում և արթնացնում իր քույրիկին։ ...
ԻՄ ՀԱՍՑԵՆ • Ես ապրում եմ Հայաստանի Հանրապետության մայրաքաղաքում՝ Երևանում քաղաքի Էրեբունի թաղամասի Արցախի պողոտայի 24 համա...
ԼՈՒՍՆԻ և ԱՐևԻ ԸՆԿԵՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ Մի օր Մութն ուզում էր խաղալ պահմոցի Լուսնի և Արևի հետ։ Լուսինն ու Արևն իրենց լույսերը միացրեցի...
ԻՄ ԸՆԿԵՐՆԵՐԸ Իմ ընկերն են Ռոզին, Գևորգը, Ալեքսը։ Նրանք ընկերասեր են, շատ են ինձ օգնում, ուրախ են, շատախոս են, խելացի են։ Ն...
ԵՍ ԱՐԵԳ ԱԼԻԽԱՆՅԱՆՆ ԵՄ Իմ անունը Արեգ է։ Մազերիս գույնը սև է։ Աչքերիս գույնը մուգ շագանակագույն է։ Հասակս 125 սմ է։ Ես սիրո...
ՔՐԻՍՏՈՍ ՀԱՐՅԱՎ Ի ՄԵՌԵԼՈՑ 1-2 դասարանի լրագրողների մի խումբ Հարության տոնին նվիրված հետաքրքիր ռադիոնյութեր և հարցազրույցներ...
May. 09, 2021

Արեգ Ալիխանյան

Մեդիաընթերցարան

Արեգ Ալիխանյան

