Artificial intelligence to fight against covid19

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: Helping Hand In The Fight Against COVID-19 BAYSLOPE July 2020
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 2 INTRODUCTION The global medical sciences fraternity is working tirelessly to handle COVID-19 ever since the outbreak was announced.
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 3 Figure 1 – AI domains Prediction & Alerts Diagnosis Assistance & Pr...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 4 1. PREDICTION & ALERTS 2. DIAGNOSIS This category captures concepts...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 5 3. TREATMENT & CURE 4. ASSISTANCE & PREVENTION Similarly, Chinese t...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 6 5. Research & Development care of patients, assisting doctors or nu...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 7 is freely available worldwide to researchers. The platform provides latest global information around COVID-19.
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 8 Artificial Intelligence is assisting with population screening, dru...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 9 Potential AI-driven solutions around the world Figure 2 – Geographi...
1. Predictions & Alerts Ada health Ada Health has developed a COVID-19 assessment app that uses the amalgamation of medica...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 11 AirHealth AirHealth’s virtual care platform, Vital Health, provide...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 12 Staqu Staqu has an AI enabled video analytics platform called JARV...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 13 2. Diagnosis BillionToOne BillionToOne has developed a qSanger-COV...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 14 DarwinAI DarwinAI has developed AI-based tool named COVID-Net that...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 15 Huawei Cloud Huawei Cloud has developed an artificial intelligence...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 16 the detection and diagnosis of COVID-19. Tempus Tempus has leverag...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 17 3. Treatment & Cure BenevolentAI BenevolentAI utilizes a digital s...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 18 Healx The Healx AI platform is helping to identify drug combinatio...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 19 4. Prevention & Assistance Akara Robotics As UV sterilization is p...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 20 Diagnostic Robotics Diagnostic Robotics has developed an AI-based ...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 21 Terra Drone Terra Drone has collaborated with Antworks to transpor...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 22 6. PATH AHEAD In these uncertain times, when we are still research...
AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 23 Have any Query? Get in touch with us. For further information or i...
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are playing a significant role in understanding and addressing the crisis caused by COVID-19. The technology mimic human intelligence and ingest great volumes of data to quickly chart patterns and identify insights.

One example is when BenevolentAI, a global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence for drug discovery, took just few days to find that Baricitinib (a drug currently approved for rheumatoid arthritis, owned by Eli Lilly) is a strongest candidate and can be a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients.

This accelerated the clinical trials of #Baricitinib and Eli Lilly (a giant American Pharmaceutical company) has already commenced phase III clinical trials of Baricitinib to treat COVID-19.
Few more names include Deepmind, ImmunoPrecise, Insilico, healx, Imperial College, Tech Mahindra, and Deargen. Some Indian companies include NIRAMAI, Staqu, Qure.AI, Tech Mahindra, and DiyCam.

  1. 1. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: Helping Hand In The Fight Against COVID-19 BAYSLOPE July 2020
  2. 2. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 2 INTRODUCTION The global medical sciences fraternity is working tirelessly to handle COVID-19 ever since the outbreak was announced. Scientists have been working tirelessly to sequence the genome of the novel coronavirus, pharma giants have launched supportive therapies (e.g., Fabiflu and Remdesivir) in less than six months, and clinical trials of all active vaccine candidates are taking an aggressive path. Tied to these efforts is Artificial intelligence (AI) that has been contributing significantly in expediting the efforts of handling this crisis. A significant example is that of a Canadian AI-based company BlueDot, which detected the outbreak of COVID-19 very early on.
  3. 3. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 3 Figure 1 – AI domains Prediction & Alerts Diagnosis Assistance & Prevention Treatment & Cure Research & Development Other examples include use of AI in early diagnosis of coronavirus infection by improving the speed and accuracy of imaging techniques, deployment of AI-based robots to sterilize medical facilities, use of drones to deliver medical supplies, identifying people’s compliance with COVID-19 medical guidelines, and understanding and suggesting the development process for vaccines and drugs. These are just a few examples; the applications of artificial intelligence to fight against the novel coronavirus is seemingly endless. In this light, Bayslope has conducted a secondary research to identify potential AI-driven solutions around the world to tackle COVID-19. Our findings are presented in this report. The solutions are broadly classified under five technology domains/ themes (shown in Figure 1 below). Artificial Intelligence (AI) combating COVID-19
  4. 4. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 4 1. PREDICTION & ALERTS 2. DIAGNOSIS This category captures concepts such as predicting a disease outbreak, tracking its spread, and sending alerts/ warnings to various healthcare systems, agencies, and governments. The disease prediction may be based on data collected from diverse sources such as travel history, news articles, population density, disease type, as well as real-time information. For instance, Blue Dot, a Canadian start-up, developed an alarm system that indicates a possible outbreak. This system was released on December 31st, 2019, which was earlier than the WHO announcement. The company deployed its AI-based tools to analyze data and predict the outbreak of COVID-19. The company analyzed information related to airline ticketing, flight paths and other data to accurately predict that COVID-19 would jump from Wuhan to Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo. On similar lines, companies, such as Stratifyd and Metabiota have been using AI tools to predict global outbreaks of many infectious diseases. This domain defines methods and/or applications that help in the detection and identification of various symptoms and causes of the disease. For instance, various AI-based solutions have been used in conjunction with CT scan devices, X-ray machines, voice, and other medical devices to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the underlined diagnosis methods. Infervision, a Chinese start-up, offers a similar AI-based solution to analyze CT scan images of the patients and flag patients that are suffering from the disease.
  5. 5. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 5 3. TREATMENT & CURE 4. ASSISTANCE & PREVENTION Similarly, Chinese technology giant M3 Incorporation, which is part of Alibaba Group Holdings, developed an AI-based tool to analyze CT scan images to quickly identify patients suffering from COVID-19. This domain provides solutions that help in identifying novel or repurposed drug targets and/or vaccines by studying molecular details and other characteristics of the target molecules. AI is leveraged to assist in the study of the 3D structure of potential drugs and analyze the performance of these drugs against their biological targets. Remarkable AI-based applications under this domain include performing genome analysis, identifying molecules for potential medications, antibody discovery, developing RNA-based vaccines, predicting the structure of virus associated with the disease such as coronavirus protein structures, secondary structure of ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequence of COVID-19, and more. Google’s DeepMind uses deep learning to predict the structure of proteins associated with SARS-CoV-2 and the virus that causes COVID-19 to understand its functioning. Further, Makers Lab’s, the R&D department of Tech Mahindra, is deploying AI to conduct research and develop potential drugs for the treatment of COVID- 19. Assistance & Prevention is an equally important category that captures all AI-based solutions that can help in the prevention and assist during the tough times of an outbreak. Various examples include the use of robots for delivering medical supplies and essential needs, taking
  6. 6. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 6 5. Research & Development care of patients, assisting doctors or nurses and disinfecting rooms. Similarly, drones have been used to deliver medical supplies from one city to another city. Another exemplary usage of AI in assisting and preventing the intensity of an outbreak is the use of AI- enabled thermal cameras to determine body temperature of people at public places. Diycam’s hospital management solution offers AI-based solutions for healthcare institutes to check in real-time if doctors and medical staff are wearing masks, caps, gloves, etc. The underlined technology uses computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to collect, collate and analyze data from target sites, and help medical authority keep a check on the status of compliance. Maccabi Healthcare Services, an Israel-based organization, is yet another example that offers an AI- based solution to identify people who are at maximum risk of getting infected. The identification is done based on the analysis of healthcare records of target people. The category ‘Research and Analytics’ focuses on collating and analyzing the necessary research records that may act as a repository for researchers and scientists to find a viable solution against COVID-19. For instance, the Semantic Scholar team at the Allen Institute for AI has partnered with leading research groups to provide COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (i.e. CORD-19), a free resource of more than 128,000 scholarly articles about the novel coronavirus. Similarly, Innoplexus provide its Ontosight® AI search platform that
  7. 7. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 7 is freely available worldwide to researchers. The platform provides latest global information around COVID-19.
  8. 8. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 8 Artificial Intelligence is assisting with population screening, drug discovery, and resource management to fight against COVID-19*. *WHO declared in a digital health roundtable in June. 2020
  9. 9. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 9 Potential AI-driven solutions around the world Figure 2 – Geographical origin of AI solution providers for COVID-19 A massive pool of technology companies, startups, research organizations, and universities have joined hands to work on AI-based solutions in the fight against COVID-19. Bayslope studied potential solutions provided by various organizations from this pool. Interestingly, the US alone has contributed 28% of the available AI- based solutions, followed by UK and India (as shown in Figure 2). Majority of these solutions are focused on Diagnosis (36%), followed by Predictions and Alerts (23%) and Prevention and Assistance (20%), as shown in Figure 3. Figure 3 – Domains targeted by AI solution providers for COVID-19 23% 36% 18% 20% 3% Prediction and Alerts Diagnosis Treatment & Cure Prevention & Assistance Research & Development
  10. 10. 1. Predictions & Alerts Ada health Ada Health has developed a COVID-19 assessment app that uses the amalgamation of medical knowledge and probabilistic reasoning to provide assessments of a user's symptoms. This helps provide measures to be taken in the form of care navigation. Courtesy – Ada health Bluedot BlueDot was among the first in the world to run an AI-based warning system to identify the emerging risks of COVID-19 pandemic. It also notified its clients through the company's insight platform. BlueDot insights send relevant and real-time alerts to clients to help them easily quantify their risk of exposure to COVID-19. Bespoke Bespoke launched an AI chatbot adviser - Bebot - to offer coronavirus updates to travelers. It also announced the launch of BeAssist to help small businesses create their own AI chatbox. Courtesy – Bespoke BlinkIn BlinkIN offers Scotty, an AI and Augmented Reality (AR) powered live video calling system. This system can be used to set up a secure connection between customer or field engineer and remote experts. The company also offers Huston, an AI-enabled self- service system powered by a virtual agent that allows users to leverage the expertise of senior engineers via smartphones.
  11. 11. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 11 AirHealth AirHealth’s virtual care platform, Vital Health, provides early detection of respiratory decline (breathing disorder). It uses 35 proprietary and IP protected biomarkers to assess different dimensions of lung health and process them in the AI engine to categorize the severity of symptoms. In addition, its remote patient monitoring (RPM) vital sign tool and a phone camera-based warning system helps assess patient decline. Courtesy – AirHealth Epic The Epic AI model predicts the severity of illness in Corona patients. The model utilizes data from more than 16,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. CLEW CLEW’s AI-based predictive analytics platform, CLEW-ICU, provides early identification of potential respiratory failure in patients. Courtesy – CLEW Metabiota Metabiota uses its AI-based epidemic tracker platform to detect the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. This platform uses a digital surveillance system and a global disease spread model to predict epidemic spread. SparkBeyond SparkBeyond has leveraged its AI- driven data analysis platform to gather millions of data and has created a dynamic, high accuracy heat map that can predict where a COVID-19 carrier is likely to pass. It uses "blindfold analytics" that allows it to create a model from sensitive data, while restricting private data.
  12. 12. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 12 Staqu Staqu has an AI enabled video analytics platform called JARVIS. It is very effective in a pandemic situation like COVID-19 enabling face mask identification, social distancing check, fever detection, contact tracing and hygiene check. Courtesy – Staqu Stratifyd Stratifyd AI scans social network and sources such as the National Institutes of Health, the World Organization for Animal Health, and the global microbial identifier database to identify and predict the real time updates of the COVID-19. Traces.AI "Traces.AI utilizes their AI model to analyze videos using 2,000 different attributes of a person. This analysis helps trace people who have come in contact with COVID-19 infected. Courtesy – Traces.AI Boston Children’s Hospital Boston Children’s Hospital runs a website called HealthMap that utilizes artificial intelligence to scan social media, news reports, internet search queries, and other information streams to gather information related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Further, it maps the spread of COVID-19 around the globe. Courtesy – Boston Children’s Hospital
  13. 13. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 13 2. Diagnosis BillionToOne BillionToOne has developed a qSanger-COVID-19 test that is highly accurate and cost effective in diagnosing a COVID-19 test. Based on Sanger sequencer (a method of DNA sequencing) capacity from the Human Genome project and the proprietary machine learning algorithm, it unlocks millions of daily testing capacity worldwide. Biobot Analytics Biobot Analytics has launched a COVID-19 sewage testing program, that analyzes viruses, bacteria and chemical metabolites that are excreted via urine and stool into the sewers. Based on the analysis, it maps the data and helps communities tackle public health proactively. The DAMO Academy Alibaba's DAMO Academy has developed an AI-enabled system that could diagnose COVID-19 patients within 20 seconds, with 96% accuracy. The algorithm has been trained with data and CT scans of more than 5,000 coronavirus confirmed cases. Butterfly Network Butterfly Network has developed 'Butterfly iQ'- a handheld, AI- powered ultrasound device that sends images to a user’s mobile phone for automated interpretation. Courtesy – Butterfly Network Cerebras Systems Cerebras Systems supercomputer CS-1 could be used to identify treatments and drugs for COVID- 19. CS-1 uses its AI and Machine learning to process massive datasets in a fraction of time to identify a suitable drug for the pandemic.
  14. 14. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 14 DarwinAI DarwinAI has developed AI-based tool named COVID-Net that is capable of diagnosing COVID-19 patients by studying X-Rays and CT scans of the chest. This is an open- source tool. The Co-founder and Chief Scientist of DarwinAI said, “We made model and data all available open source and open access on GitHub… This is the first time where an AI explainability strategy is leveraged to give deep insights into the visual indicators that COVID-Net leverages to make COVID-19 decisions, which will hopefully help clinicians in better screening and trust in the system.” Infervision Infervision has developed an AI solution to identify COVID-19 patients by analyzing CT scans. Doctors can quickly assess the volume changes at different density ranges from the histogram to determine the progress of the disease in follow-up studies. Delft Imaging Delft Imaging in association with Thirona has developed the artificial intelligence software CAD4COVID that analyzes X-ray images to help healthcare specialists manage COVID-19 cases. Dermalog Dermalog has developed an AI- enabled camera that measures body temperature with outstanding accuracy and speed even from a distance of two meters. Since nearly 90% of those infected are diagnosed with fever, this system can be used at restaurants, airports etc. amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Courtesy – Dermalog Intellifusion Intellifusion has launched an AI- powered public health solution which collects facial, temperature, historical trajectory. It maps this data of people to identify symptomatic COVID-19 carriers.
  15. 15. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 15 Huawei Cloud Huawei Cloud has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that utilizes medical imaging analysis to diagnose corona cases. The AI- assisted diagnosis service can assess lung structure and accurately distinguish between early, advanced and severe stages of the disease. Nanox Nanox has developed a mobile digital X-ray system that uses AI cloud-based software to diagnose infections and help prevent epidemic outbreaks. This X-ray system incorporates a vast image database and assistive artificial intelligence systems, which collectively assists for early diagnosis of COVID-19. Courtesy – Nanox NIRAMAI NIRAMAI has developed FeverTest, an AI-based solution that detects fever and COVID-19 respiratory symptoms. It enables automated screening of people to detect the likelihood of COVID-19 infected. Seegene Seegene has developed a COVID- 19 test kit called Allplex™ 2019- nCoV Assay. Powered by its proprietary AI-based data system, this test kit quickly expands testing capacity. Subtle Medical SubtlePET from Subtle Medical is an AI-based software solution for medical imaging that increases the throughput of the analysis. It has been playing an important role in
  16. 16. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 16 the detection and diagnosis of COVID-19. Tempus Tempus has leveraged its AI technology to scrutinize its data library and help physicians make data-driven decisions when treating COVID-19 patients. It has equipped physicians with COVID- 19 PCR diagnostic testing capabilities. University of Copenhagen University of Copenhagen’s AI models calculate the risk of a coronavirus patient to determine whether the patent needs a ventilator or intensive care. Vocalis Health Vocalis Health has developed an AI model that collects voice samples of coronavirus patients and healthy individuals. The data collected helps correlate the voice with symptoms of coronavirus. This enables early detection of via a smartphone. Aidoc Aidoc uses an AI model to analyze medical images to diagnose COVID-19 patients. ZOE ZOE, in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, King’s College London and the University of Nottingham, has developed an AI-based model that determines the likelihood of a COVID-19 infected person based on symptoms. The AI model uses data from the COVID-19 Symptom Study app. Diagnostic.AI Diagnostic.AI utilizes its qPCR technique to automate the PCR test for COVID-19 using artificial intelligence (AI). Qure.AI Qure.AI has developed an AI-based solution called qXR that analyzes chest X-rays of people to detect abnormalities in lungs. It also calculates the risk of COVID-19 infection. Courtesy – Quer.AI
  17. 17. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 17 3. Treatment & Cure BenevolentAI BenevolentAI utilizes a digital storehouse of biomedical information to identify data that can be used by researchers to develop vaccines and drugs. BenevolentAI has provided studies on Baricitinib being a potential drug to fight COVID-19, which is at Stage 3 of clinical testing. Deargen Deargen has used its pre-trained deep learning-based drug-target interaction model called Molecule Transformer-Drug Target Interaction (MT-DTI) to identify commercial drugs that can be made available as a potential drug for COVID-19 treatment. Courtesy – Deargen Deepmind Deepmind's deep learning solution – AlphaFold - predicts protein structures of the Corona virus accurately, which eventually is expected to aid the development of tests and drugs. Courtesy – DeepMind Exscientia Exscientia is using its AI-driven drug discovery platform to examine a collection of 15,000 potential coronavirus disease treatments, in collaboration with US research institute Calibr and Diamond Light Source. Courtesy – Exscientia
  18. 18. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 18 Healx The Healx AI platform is helping to identify drug combinations to target the coronavirus and provide immunity. Its AI platform, Healnet, combines detailed biomedical studies and provides combination therapies for COVID-19 patients. Courtesy – Healx ImmunoPrecise Using the discovery platforms and AI capabilities with its partner EVQLV, ImmunoPrecise is ready with the PolyTope mAb Therapy approach. This is expected to aid the development of the universal COVID-19 therapy. Imperial College Imperial College London, in collaboration with Vodafone Foundation, has launched a Corona-AI research project using the DreamLab App. This project is using AI to go scrutinize data and identify existing drugs that could help develop vaccines and drugs for COVID-19. Insilico Insilco Medicine has developed a drug discovery engine that identifies molecules to develop an effective treatment against the coronavirus. Vir Biotechnology Vir Biotechnology, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), is developing solutions for coronaviruses. This solution will use CRISPR screening and AI to identify anti-coronavirus compounds. AbCellera AbCellera is leveraging its proprietary AI system to identify antibodies created by the immune system. This could be essential for developing the COVID-19 drug. Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra's R&D arm, Maker's Lab, is conducting AI-based research to find a potential drug to fight COVID-19. The research team has used molecular docking techniques owing to the high transmission rate of Covid-19.
  19. 19. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 19 4. Prevention & Assistance Akara Robotics As UV sterilization is preferable over the chemical one, Akara Robotics has come forward with a UV Sterilizer robot VIOLET, which has been clinically proven to kill bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. Also, it is effective on the novel Coronavirus. Courtesy – Akara Robotics Antworks Antworks, in collaboration with Terradrone, has marked the launch of the first urban air transportation channel via drones. These drones are being deployed in China for rapid delivery of medical samples and protection kits to hospitals. Arone Arone is deploying its drones to deliver blood, vaccines and other medical supplies to areas that are highly impacted. Autonomous flight navigation software uses computer vision and AI for flight planning, obstacle maneuvering and detecting when a parcel is delivered. Blue Ocean Robotics Blue Ocean Robotics makes professional robots. Its subsidiary, UVD Robots, has developed robots that disinfects rooms and patients with via UV sterilization methods, making it very effective in fighting against the novel coronavirus. Courtesy – Blueocean Robotics
  20. 20. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 20 Diagnostic Robotics Diagnostic Robotics has developed an AI-based platform that provides continuous updates about the progress and spread of the virus at the community level. The company has also developed a COVID-19 Remote Assessment and Monitoring tool to help payers and the government respond to each other digitally, amid the outbreak. Elliq Elliq is an AI-powered solution especially designed for senior citizens. It helps them keep track of their health during the pandemic. Courtesy – Elliq Hyro Hyro has developed a conversational AI tool, aiming at clearing misunderstanding about the global pandemic. This virtual assistant processes questions posted by users and delivers intelligent responses to advance their understanding, and advises on the best course of action. KenSci KenSci has developed a leading AI- based RealTime Command Center and Hospital Capacity Planning tool for COVID-19 Response. This tool provides real-time view into hospital operations, such as bed management and capacity planning. KroniKare KroniKare is developing an AI- powered temperature screening solution named iThermo that screens and identifies people with fever symptoms. Courtesy – KroniKare
  21. 21. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 21 Terra Drone Terra Drone has collaborated with Antworks to transport medical samples to hospitals in China via drones. Further, its drone has been helping Nur-Sultan’s (Kazakhastan) police department in patrolling the city. ForwardX Robotics ForwardX Robotics has launched Robotics-as-a-service as its AI- enabled Robots in this pandemic situation. It aims to boost productivity by automating supply chains. Courtesy – ForwardX Robotics DiyCam Diycam utilizes AI enabled cameras to check monitor medical staff and doctors’ usage of face masks, gloves and aprons inside ICUs. 5. Research & Development Allen institute A Semantic Scholar team at Allen Institute has prepared the COVID- 19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19). The team has partnered with leading research groups to provide CORD-19, a free resource of more than 128,000 scholarly articles about the novel coronavirus for use by the global research community. Innoplexus Innoplexus provide its free Ontosight AI search platform for relevant to COVID-19 researchers and public across the world. The platform provides latest global information around COVID-19. Courtesy – Innoplexus
  22. 22. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 22 6. PATH AHEAD In these uncertain times, when we are still researching to find the appropriate drug or vaccine, artificial intelligence is playing a dynamic role in researching a path towards recovery. Researchers embraced the potential of using AI to come up with innovations that can support the global population to fight against the pandemic situation caused by COVID-19. Artificial Intelligence has helped researchers across the globe expedite and streamline the overall process involved in drug designing and development of vaccines to combat/ handle Covid-19. As on date (please mention the date of study), we have 17 vaccine candidates, as published by the WHO in July 2020. In addition, supportive therapies with Fabiflu and Remdesivir are ensuring a high recovery rate and an overall decrease in mortality rate.
  23. 23. AI – helping hand in the fight against Covid-19 Page 23 Have any Query? Get in touch with us. For further information or if you a detailed report about the patents of these companies around the discussed solutions, please write to us at contact@bayslope.com. www.bayslope.com P: +1 646-349-9293 (US) P: +91 844-775-1586 (India)

