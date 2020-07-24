Artificial intelligence to fight against covid19

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are playing a significant role in understanding and addressing the crisis caused by COVID-19. The technology mimic human intelligence and ingest great volumes of data to quickly chart patterns and identify insights.



One example is when BenevolentAI, a global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence for drug discovery, took just few days to find that Baricitinib (a drug currently approved for rheumatoid arthritis, owned by Eli Lilly) is a strongest candidate and can be a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients.



This accelerated the clinical trials of #Baricitinib and Eli Lilly (a giant American Pharmaceutical company) has already commenced phase III clinical trials of Baricitinib to treat COVID-19.

Few more names include Deepmind, ImmunoPrecise, Insilico, healx, Imperial College, Tech Mahindra, and Deargen. Some Indian companies include NIRAMAI, Staqu, Qure.AI, Tech Mahindra, and DiyCam.