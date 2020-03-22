Human Organs-on-Chips

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Credit: Wyss Institute at Harvard University Organs on chi Modeling living cels within microfluidic systems using cellular...
• In the early phase of drug development, animal models were the only way of obtaining in vivo data that would predict the...
• expensive • Controversial • Most animal are euthanized, which means millions of animals are at a higher risk of sufferin...
Speed up the lifetime of the research
organ-on-a-chip (OOC) An Organ-on-a-Chip is a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip that simulates the activiti...
The 2-inch “organ on a chip" would represent a realistic testing ground for understanding how the human body might react t...
By vacuum we can apply mechanical forces that stretch and contract the membrane so the cells can experience the same mecha...
Steps and operations • Establishing allowed zones of microsystem Using equation • Model cell proliferation • Incorporate c...
Image from: Zhang, Y. S., Aleman, J., Shin, S. R., Kilic, T., Kim, D., Shaegh, S. A., . . . Khademhosseini, A. (2017). Mul...
In this study the scientists used : • nx-8.5 for designing the microfluidic system devices • Matlab (mathworks inc) for de...
• CAD creating the grid and boundaries for the model (chip)
set of computer-aided designs of microfluidic devices Simple channel connecting inlet and outlet (b) Design with radial ch...
advantages • Comparison studies of drugs on human and animals. • Study on interactions of pathogens and organ cells, and a...
Disadvanteges • some properties of an organ can’t be measured. • It is some times not possible to study complete organ. • ...
Future of Organs-on-a-Chip • pharmaceutical industry • Personalized • A hole body on a chip • One day, they will perhaps a...
concerns • A common concern with Organs-on-Chips lies in the isolation of organs during testing. “If you don’t use as clos...
Modeling living cells within microfluidic systems using cellular automata models

  Credit: Wyss Institute at Harvard University Organs on chi Modeling living cels within microfluidic systems using cellular automata models
  2. 2. • In the early phase of drug development, animal models were the only way of obtaining in vivo data that would predict the human pharmacokinetic responses • Up to 100 million animals, may be used every year for the purpose of research.
  3. 3. • expensive • Controversial • Most animal are euthanized, which means millions of animals are at a higher risk of suffering from abuse in a field that is often poorly regulated. • It may not offer valid results.
  4. 4. Speed up the lifetime of the research
  5. 5. organ-on-a-chip (OOC) An Organ-on-a-Chip is a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip that simulates the activities, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ systems. this microfabricated devices having 3D structures that mimic tissue and organ specific microarchitecture Image from: Zhang, Y. S., Aleman, J., Shin, S. R., Kilic, T., Kim, D., Shaegh, S. A., . Khademhosseini, A. (2017). Multisensor-integrated organs-on-chips platform f automated and continual in situ monitoring of organoid behaviors. Proceedings of t National Academy of Sciences, 201612906. doi:10.1073/pnas.16129061
  6. 6. The 2-inch “organ on a chip" would represent a realistic testing ground for understanding how the human body might react to • dangerous diseases • new drugs • Cell adhesion • Proliferation • Migration https://www.genengnews.com/insights/organ-on-a-chip-technology-trumpeted-as- future-of-drug-discovery/
  7. 7. By vacuum we can apply mechanical forces that stretch and contract the membrane so the cells can experience the same mechanical forces for in the human body In the center flexible porous membrane which we can add human cells to make the drug at the scale relevant for both cells and environment
  8. 8. Steps and operations • Establishing allowed zones of microsystem Using equation • Model cell proliferation • Incorporate cell death • Model interactions • Model additional substances( drugs or reactive) https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/organs-on-chips-31020
  9. 9. Image from: Zhang, Y. S., Aleman, J., Shin, S. R., Kilic, T., Kim, D., Shaegh, S. A., . . . Khademhosseini, A. (2017). Multisensor-integrated organs-on-chips platform for automated and continual in situ monitoring of organoid behaviors. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 201612906. doi:10.1073/pnas.1612906114
  10. 10. In this study the scientists used : • nx-8.5 for designing the microfluidic system devices • Matlab (mathworks inc) for developing the code of cellular automata model working Upon such microsystems
  11. 11. • CAD creating the grid and boundaries for the model (chip)
  12. 12. set of computer-aided designs of microfluidic devices Simple channel connecting inlet and outlet (b) Design with radial channels for modelling cell migration. (c) Multi-chamber microsystem with a central “vascular” channel conceived for studying metastasis . (d) Active layer of a biomedical microdevice aimed at modelling the bloodbrain barrier.
  13. 13. advantages • Comparison studies of drugs on human and animals. • Study on interactions of pathogens and organ cells, and also the mechanisms of some virus attacks. • To study the effect of drug on its main action of site and also other organs. • Study of toxicity of drugs and cosmetics. • To study about cancer cells and produce new drugs in cancer treatment • Ensure better regulatory decision-making. • Develop vaccines and drugs to counter bioterrorism threats.
  14. 14. Disadvanteges • some properties of an organ can’t be measured. • It is some times not possible to study complete organ. • Drugs action during pregnancy cannot be studied. • Cost
  15. 15. Future of Organs-on-a-Chip • pharmaceutical industry • Personalized • A hole body on a chip • One day, they will perhaps abolish the need for animals in drug development and toxin testing. • Understand some critical diseases such as Alzheimer
  16. 16. concerns • A common concern with Organs-on-Chips lies in the isolation of organs during testing. “If you don’t use as close to the total physiological system that you can, we’re likely to run into troubles

