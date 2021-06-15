Hand injury

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Dr Salihi Abdulmalik National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala-Kano 9th March, 2021
 Introduction  Epidemiology  Relevant anatomy  Functions of the hand  Aetiology  Classification  Principles of mana...
◦ The hand is one of the most complex part of the body ◦ The muscles, tendons, joints, nerves & other tissues allows for v...
◦ 5-10% of A&E cases ◦ Male are more affected 5:1 ◦ Commoner in young adults (mean 25yr) ◦ Occupational injuries most comm...
◦ Prehension ◦ Perception ◦ Identification ◦ Communication ◦ Cosmesis
 Thumb- 40%  Index Finger-20%  Middle Finger- 20%  Ring Finger-10%  Little Finger- 10%
◦ Complex and intricate structure ◦ Skin ◦ Blood supply ◦ Nerve supply ◦ Intrinsic muscles ◦ Extrinsic muscles and tendons...
 Skin is glaborous  Thick keratin layer with ridges to enhance grip increase contact  Palmar creases attach the skin to...
 Thin and stretches with motion  loose areolar attachment to the underlying structures and is readily avulsed  Allows f...
 Zone I: distal to FDS insertion  Zone II: FDS insertion – distal palmer crease/proximal A1 pulley  Zone III: distal pa...
Open/close Rank and Wakefield a). Tidy wounds -Incised -Sliced-With tissue loss-skin, flap -Puncture b). Untidy -avulsion ...
 Soft tissue injuries ◦ Blunt trauma (crush injury, contusions, abrasions) ◦ Laceration ◦ Avulsion ◦ Ring avulsion ◦ Burn...
 Bony Injuries: ◦ Fracture ◦ Subluxation ◦ Dislocation ◦ Traumatic amputation ◦ Traumatic disarticulation
 Management is multidisciplinary  Primary and secondary surveys  History  Age  Hand dominance  Occupation/hobbies  ...
•Current injury-When and where did this injury take place? Circumstances: Assault ? suicide? Accident? Mechanism of inju...
 Past medical history- diabetes, vascular problems, epilepsy  Smoking history  Past history of treatment or surgery in ...
Look  Expose all upper limb and remove rings  Skin- ◦ Colour Change ◦ Swellings ◦ Asymmetry, Shape, Wasting ◦ Scars ◦ Cu...
 Feel ◦ Tenderness ◦ Temperature ◦ Sensation(nerve distribution zone) ◦ Tinel’s test
Movement ◦ Active and passive ROM ◦ Tendon assessment(flexors and extensors)
 Clinical photograph  X-ray- ◦ AP, Oblique, Lateral ◦ Foreign bodies, air, bones & joints  Wound swab  FBC  FBS  Uri...
 CT scan-especially for carpal bone/ligament injuries  MRI: high sensitivity for detection of soft tissue injuries (rupt...
 Aim ◦ To achieve a supple, sensate, pain-free and coordinated acceptable hand  General guidelines ◦ Wound dressing/pres...
 Principles ◦ Adequate anesthesia ◦ Good lighting ◦ Hand rest ◦ Fine sutures ◦ Bloodless field ◦ Magnification ◦ Alert an...
 Prioritization ◦ Skeletal stabilization ◦ Vascular repair ◦ Skin cover ◦ Nerve repair ◦ Tendon repair
 Based on cleanliness of injury ◦ Tidy : primary repair of all structures ◦ Untidy:  convert to tidy and close skin  2o...
Finger Tip:-the portion of the digit distal to the insertion of the profundus and extensor tendons Most common hand injury...
Healing by secondary intention(defects≤ 1cm2) Composite graft(replacement) Skin graft(full and split thickness) Bone short...
Nailbed lacerations need to be repaired Use 6-0 absorbable to repair matrix Prevents nail growth problems Reinsert nail an...
Usually results from RTA and machine injuries Initial assessment of vital and non vital tissues Serial debridement may be ...
Aims ◦ Restore functional length ,alignment and stabilit ◦ regain full and rapid restoration of function ◦ All methods of ...
 Repair options ◦ Primary tendon repair- < 24hrs ◦ Delayed primary repair- 24hrs- 2wks ◦ Early secondary repair- 2wks- 5w...
Technique ◦ Kessler ◦ Modified Kessler technique ◦ Bunnell ◦
 Extension block splint  Wrist at 30 degree of flexion: weakens the flexor tendons and minimises risk of tendon rupture ...
 Subcutaneous location; vulnerability Thinner, less substantial, less likely to hold suture less retraction due to multip...
Arterial Repair ◦ Under magnification ◦ Vessels are sequentially resected until normal intima is reached ◦ Tension-free re...
 Neuropraxia  Axonotmesis  Neurotmesis Treatment options ◦ Primary repair: within 24 hours ◦ Delayed Primary repair: wi...
Nerve Repair ◦ Primary repair when possible ◦ Under good magnification ◦ Must be Tension-free. ◦ Epineural or Perineural r...
Cold ischaemic time for a finger- 30hrs. Warm ischaemic time- <6hrs.. Amputated digits Initial care IVF, antibiotics, teta...
 Clean guillotine amputation  Amputation proximal to DIP  Bilateral hand injuries  Amputation of thumb  Occupational ...
 Severely crushed or mangled digit  Amputation at multiple level  Mentally unstable patient  Unstable patient
 Other of reimplantation (BEFANV) ◦ Bone ◦ Extensor tendons ◦ Flexor tendons ◦ Artery ◦ Nerve ◦ Vain
 Training of staff properly  Use of protective gadget  Avoid operating machines while on drugs or feeling sleepy
 Early presentation  Injured structures
 Hand injury is common  Can be devastating and disabling  Prompt and adequate treatment is key
 Louis Solomon, David Warwick, Selvadurai Nayagam, Apley’s System of Orthopaedics and Fractures, 9th edition p.798  Kama...
Thank you for listening
