Prof ed drill 3

  1. 1. 1. With R.A. 9155, to which body were all the functions, programs, and activities of the Department of Education related to Sports competition transferred? a. Technical Education Services Department Authority b. Philippine Sports Commission c. National Commission for Culture and the Arts d. Commission on Higher Education 2. Parenting style influences children’s development. Read the following parent’s remarks for their children then, answer the question. Parent C – Tells her child: “You should do it my way or else. There is no discussion.” Parent D – Tells her husband: “It is 10:00 PM, do you know where your child is?” Parent E – Tells her child: “You know, you should have not done that. Let’s talk about it so you can handle the situation better next time.” Parent F – Tells her child: “You may do what you want. We will always be here for you, no matter what you do.” Which Parenting style is Authoritarian? a. D b. F c. E d. C 3. Two identical beakers A and B are presented to the child. Teacher Sonny pours the liquid from B to C which is taller and thinner than A and B but has equal capacity with B. The teacher asks if the beakers A and C have the same amount of liquid. The child says “NO” and points to C as the beaker that has more liquid. In which cognitive developmental stage is the child? a. Sensorimotor stage b. Concrete operational stage c. Pre-operational stage d. Formal Operational stage 4. To determine her students’ level of moral development, Teacher Evangeline
  2. 2. presents to her class a morally ambiguous situation and asks them what they would do in such a situation. On whose theory is Teacher Evangeline’s technique based? a. Bruner b. Kohlberg c. Freud d. Piaget 5. According to R.A. 9155, which among the following is considered the “heart of the formal education system”? a. The pupil b. The teacher c. The classroom d. The school 6. You arrange the rows of blocks in such a way that a row of 5 blocks is longer than a row of 7 blocks. If you ask which row has more, Grade 1 pupils will say that it is the row that makes the longer line. Based on Piaget’s cognitive development theory, what problem is illustrated? a. Assimilation problem b. Accommodation problem c. Conservation problem d. Egocentrism problem 7. According to R.A. 9155, a school head has two roles, namely administrative manager and __. a. Health officer b. Instructional leader c. Facilitator d. Guidance counselor 8. After reading and paraphrasing Robert Frost’s Stopping by the Woods on Snowy
  3. 3. Evening, Teacher Marko asked the class to share any insight derived from the poem. In which domain in Bloom’s taxonomy of objectives is the term paraphrase? a. Analysis c. Comprehension b. Application d. Synthesis 9. Which characterizes a constructivist teaching-learning process? a. Conceptual interrelatedness b. Multiple perspectives c. Authentic assessment d. Passive acceptance of information 10. On what theory is the sequencing of instruction anchored? a. Gagne’s hierarchical theory b. B.F. Skinner’s operant conditioning theory c. Bandura’s social learning theory d. Thorndike’s law of effect 11. A common complaint of teachers about pupils is this: “You give them assignment, the following day they come without any. You teach them this today, asks them tomorrow and they don’t know. It is as if there is nothing that you taught them at all.” Based on the theory of information processing, what must teachers do to counteract pupil’s forgetting? I. Punish every child who can’t give correct answers to questions. II. Work for meaningful learning by connecting lesson to what pupils know. III. Reward every child who remembers past lessons. a. III only c. II and III b. I and III d. II only 12. When small children call all animals “dogs”, what process is illustrated, based on
  4. 4. Piaget’s cognitive development theory? a. Assimilation c. Reversion b. Conservation d. Accommodation 13. Based on Bandura’s theory, which conditions must be present for a student to learn from a model? I. Attention III. Motor reproduction II. Retention IV. Motivation a. I and II c. I, II, III and IV b. I, II and III d. III and IV 14. According to Tolman’s theory on purposive behaviorism, learning is goal- directed. What is its implication to teaching? a. Evaluate lessons based on your objective/s b. Set as many objectives as you can c. Stick to your objectives/s no matter what happens d. Make the objective/s of your lesson clear and specific 15. Which is the ideal stage of moral development? Stage of ___. a. Social contract b. Universal ethical principle c. Law and order d. Good boy/good girl
  5. 5. 16. Cristina’s family had a family picture when she was not yet born. Unable to see herself in the family picture, she cried despite her mother’s explanation that she was not yet born when the family picture was taken. What does Cristina’s behavior show? a. Limited social cognition b. Egocentrism c. Semi-logical reasoning d. Rigidity of thought 17. To help a student learn to the optimum, Vygotsky advises us to bridge the student’s present skill level and the desired skill level by ____. a. Challenging c. Inspiring b. Scaffolding d. Motivating 18. Based on Piaget’s theory, what should a teacher provide in the formal operational stage? a. Stimulating environment with ample objects to play with b. Games and other physical activities to develop motor skills c. Activities for hypothesis formulation d. Learning activities that involve problems of classification and ordering 19. “Do not cheat. Cheating does not pay. If you do, you cheat yourself” says the voiceless voice from within you. In the context of Freud’s theory, which is/are at work? a. Id c. Ego b. Id and Superego d. Superego
  6. 6. 20. Here are comments from School Head Carmen regarding her observations on teacher’s practice in lesson planning: The words “identify,” “tell” and “enumerate” are overused. Many times they make use of non-behavioral terms. Often their lesson objectives do not include value formation and inculcation. What can be inferred from the School Head’s comments regarding teacher formulated lesson objectives? a. Often lesson objectives are in the low level b. Very often lesson objectives are in the cognitive domain c. Quite often lesson objectives describe teacher’s behavior d. Often lesson objectives are in the psychomotor domain 21. Sassi, a Grade I pupil is asked, “Why do you pray everyday?” Sassi answered, “Mommy said so.” Based on Kohlberg’s theory, in which moral development stage is Sassi? a. Pre-convention level b. Conventional level c. In between conventional and post-conventional levels d. In between pre- and post-conventional levels 22. Teacher Fatima tells her students: “You must be honest at all times not only because you are afraid of the punishment but more because you yourselves are convinced of the value of honesty.” Based on Kohlberg’s theory, which level of moral development does the teacher want her students to reach? a. Conventional level b. Between conventional and post-conventional levels c. Between pre-conventional and post-conventional levels d. Post-conventional level 23. Why is babyhood referred to as a “critical period” in personality development? Because: a. At this time the baby is exposed to many physical and psychological hazards b. Changes in the personality pattern take place
  7. 7. c. At this time the foundations are laid upon which the adult personality structure will be built d. The brain grows and develops at such an accelerated rate during babyhood 24. It is good to give students creative learning tasks because ____. a. Development is affected by cultural changes b. The development of individuals is unique c. Development is the individual’s choice d. Development is aided by stimulation 25. According to Havighurst’s development tasks, reaching and maintaining satisfactory performance in one’s occupational career is supposed to have been attained during __. a. Middle age and Early adulthood b. Middle age c. Old age d. Early adulthood 26. Student Deina says: “I have to go to school on time. This is what the rule says.” In what level of moral development is the student? a. Pre-conventional b. Post-conventional c. Conventional d. Cannot be specifically determined 27. In planning for instruction, can a teacher begin with assessment? a. No, it may discourage and scare the learners b. Yes, determine entry knowledge or skill c. Yes, to make the class pay attention d. No, assessment is only at the end of a lesson 28. Which among the following is closest to the real human digestive system for study in the classroom? a. Drawing of the human digestive system on the board
  8. 8. b. Model of the human digestive system c. The human digestive system projected on an OHP d. Drawing of the human digestive system on a page of a textbook 29. Here is a question: “Is the paragraph a good one?” Evaluate. If broken down to simplify, which is the best simplification? a. Why is the paragraph a good one? Prove b. Is the paragraph a good one? Why or Why not? c. If you asked to evaluate something, what do you do? Evaluate the paragraph? d. What are the qualities of a good paragraph? Does the paragraph have these qualities? 30. Which one is in support of greater interaction? a. Probing b. Repeating the question c. Not allowing a student to complete a response d. Selecting the same student respondents 31. I want to compare two concepts. Which technique is most appropriate? a. Attribute wheel b. K-W-L techniques c. Venn diagram d. Spider web organizer 32. Which activity should a teacher have more for his students if he wants them to develop logical-mathematical thinking? a. Focus group discussion b. Problem solving c. Games d. Small group discussion 33. I want to use a pre-teaching strategy that will immediately engage my students in the content and will enable me to get an insight into how students think and feel about the topic. Which is most appropriate?
  9. 9. a. K-W-L chart c. Graphic organizer b. Story boarding d. Document analysis 34. For a discussion of a topic from various perspectives, it is best to hold a ____. a. Debate c. Panel discussion b. Brainstorming d. Symposium 35. After establishing my learning objectives, what should I do to find out what my students already know and what they do not yet know in relation to my lesson objectives in the cognitive domain? a. Give a pretest b. Study the least learned competencies in the National Achievement Test c. Analyze my students’ grades last year d. Interview a sample of my students 36. What characterizes genuine change? Change in ___. a. Appearance c. Substance b. Form d. Physical attribute 37. In which strategy, can students acquire information from various perspectives, and led to reflective thinking and group consensus? a. Debate b. Small group discussion c. Panel discussion d. Symposium 38. At the end of my lesson on the role of a teacher in learning, I asked the class: “In what way is a teacher an enzyme?” With this question, it engaged the class in _____.
  10. 10. a. Allegorical thinking b. Concrete thinking c. Metaphorical thinking d. Symbolical thinking 39. Which must be primarily considered in the choice of instructional aide? a. Must stimulate and maintain student interest b. Must be updated and relevant to Filipino setting c. Must be suited to the lesson objective d. Must be new and skillfully made 40. For lesson clarity and effective retention, which should a teacher observe, according to Bruner’s theory? a. Begin teaching at the concrete level but go beyond it by reaching the abstract b. Use purely verbal symbols in teaching c. Start at the concrete level and end there d. End teaching with verbal symbols 41. Is it advisable to use realias all the time? a. No, for the sake of variety of instructional materials b. No, only when feasible c. Yes, because there is no substitute for realias d. Yes, because it is the real thing 42. I want my students to look at the issues on the call for President Arroyo to step down from several perspectives. Which activity is most fitting? a. Cross examination c. Symposium b. Panel discussion d. Debate
  11. 11. 43. I intended to inculcate in my students the value of order and cleanliness. I begin my lesson by asking them to share their experiences about the dirtiest and the cleanest place they have seen and how they felt about them. From there I lead them to the consequences of dirty and clean home of surroundings. In my lesson development plan, how do I proceed? a. Transductively c. Deductively b. Inductively d. Concretely 44. Teacher Neri wants to develop the ability of sound judgment in his students. Which of the following questions should he ask? a. What is the essayist saying about judging other people? b. With the elements of a good paragraph in mind, which one is best written? c. Why is there so much poverty in a country where there is plenty of natural resources? d. Of the characters in the story, with whom do you identify yourself? 45. The teacher is the first audio-visual aid in the classroom. What does this imply? a. You take care that you follow the fashion or else students won’t listen to you b. Your physical appearance and voice should be such that students are helped to learn c. Make good use of the radio and TV in the classroom d. Include singing in your teaching method 46. I used the gumamela flower, a complete flower, to teach the parts of a flower. Which method did I use? a. Demonstration method b. Type-study method
  12. 12. c. Drill method d. Laboratory method 47. A teacher would use a standardized test ____. a. To serve as a unit test b. To serve as a final examination c. To engage in easy scoring d. To compare her students to national norms 48. Other than finding out how well the course competencies were met, Teacher Kathy also wants to know her students’ performance when compared with other students in the country. What is Teacher Kathy interested to do? a. Formative evaluation b. Authentic evaluation c. Norm-referenced evaluation d. Criterion-referenced evaluation 49. I want to help my students retain new information. Which one will I use? a. Questions c. Games b. Mnemonics d. Simulations 50. Principal B acted on the letter of complaint received by his office 30 days after saying he was preoccupied by more important things the past days. Is his reason acceptable? a. Yes, because he has to prioritize things. b. No, RA 6713 states that public officials and employees must act promptly on letters and requests within 15 working days from receipt thereof. c. Yes, because the letter of complaint can wait and is of no urgency. d. No, the reason is simple unacceptable.
  13. 13. 51. I want to use a diagram to compare the traditional and authentic modes of assessment. Which one is most fit? a. Affinity diagram b. Tree diagram c. Venn diagram d. Fishbone diagram 52. A big story in your local newspaper. You want to use the headlines as an inquiry device. To increase student participation, you might begin by __. a. Asking one to read the news story and interpret what he read after b. Asking the class to infer connotations and denotations from the headline c. Explaining what you believe to be the underlying causes d. Describing the background of the story as you know it 53. If a triadic interaction includes three (3) persons, how many persons are included in a dyadic interaction? a. Two b. Two groups composed of two persons each c. One, the person and himself d. Four 54. When I teach skills that are critical to the learning of the next topics, what should I employ? a. Direct instruction b. Mastery learning c. Socratic method d. Cooperative learning
  14. 14. 55. I want my students to have mastery learning of a basic topic. Which can help? a. Drill b. Socratic method and drill c. Morrisonian technique and drill d. Socratic method 56. Teacher Feng wanted to teach the pupils the skill of cross stretching. Her check-up quiz was a written test on the steps of cross stitching. What characteristic of a good test does it lack? a. Predictive validity b. Objectivity c. Reliability d. Content validity 57. In the parlance of test construction, what does TOS mean? a. Table of Specification b. Team of Specifications c. Table of Specifics d. Terms of Specifications 58. If I favor “assessment for learning,” which will I do most likely? I. Conduct a pre-test results II. Teach based on pre-test results III. Give specific feedback to students IV. Conduct peer tutoring for students in need of help a. I, II and IV c. I, II and III b. II, III and IV d. I, II, III and IV 59. After a lesson on the atom, the students were asked to work on a physical model of the atom to determine learning. For which group of students is building an atom model
  15. 15. intended? a. Interpersonality intelligent b. Kinesthetically intelligent c. Mathematically intelligent d. Linguistically intelligent 60. If I want to develop creative thinking in my students, which one/s should I use? I. Problem solving II. Brainstorming III. Dramatics a. I and II c. III only b. II only d. I, II and II 61. Which is/are effective method/s in teaching students critical reading skills? a. Read and interpret three different movie reviews b. Interpret editorials about a particular subject from three different newspaper c. Distinguish fiction from non-fiction materials d. Interpret editorials and read and interpret three different movie reviews 62. I want to present the characteristics features of a constructivist approach. What should I use? a. Fishbone diagram b. Venn diagram c. Narrative frame d. Attribute wheel
  16. 16. 63. If all of your students in your class passed the pretest, what should you do? a. Administer the posttest b. Go through the unit as usual because it is part of the syllabus c. Go through the lesson quickly in order not to skip any d. Go on to the next unit 64. Teacher Vicky shows her students a picture of people in thick jackets. Then she asks them to tell her the kind of climate when the picture was taken. If she asks 5 questions of this kind and her students do not get them, it is safe to conclude that pupils are quite weak in the skill of _____. a. Analyzing c. Synthesizing b. Inferring d. Generalizing 65. Which must go with self-assessment for it to be effective? a. Scoring rubric b. Consensus of evaluation results from teacher and student c. External monitor d. Public display of results of self-evaluation 66. Which group of scores is most varied? The group with ______. a. 0.90 SD c. 0.10 SD b. 0.50 SD d. 0.75 SD
  17. 17. 67. The main purpose in administering a pretest and a post test to students is to ___. a. Measure gains in learning b. Measure the value of the material taught c. Keep adequate records d. Accustom the students to frequent testing 68. Assessment is said to be authentic when the teacher ______. a. Consider students’ suggestion in teaching b. Gives valid and reliable paper-and-pencil test c. Gives students real-life task to accomplish d. Includes parents in the determination of assessment procedures 69. The following are computed means of a hundred-item test: Physical science, 38; Math, 52; English, 33. Based on the data, which is true? a. The examinees seem to be very good in Physical Science b. The Math test appears to be the easiest among the three c. The examinees seem to excel in English d. The English test appears to be the easiest among the three 70. An examinee whose score is within x + 1 SD belongs to which of the following groups? a. Above average b. Average c. Below average d. Needs improvement 71. Which is true of a bimodal distribution? a. The scores are neither high nor low b. The group has two different groups c. The score are high d. The score are low
  18. 18. 72. When you reach the “plateau of learning”, what should you do? a. Forget about learning b. Reflect what caused it c. Force yourself to learn d. Rest 73. What can be said if student performance in a positively skewed scores distribution? a. Most students performed well b. Most students performed poorly c. Almost all students had averaged performance d. A few students performed excellently 74. A number of test items in a test are said to be non-discriminating? What conclusion/s can be drawn? I. Teaching or learning was very good. II. The item is so easy that anyone could get it right. III. The item is so difficult that nobody could get it. a. II only c. III only b. I and II d. II and III 75. A test item has a difficulty index of 0.51 and a discrimination index of 0.25. What should the teacher do? a. Revise the item b. Retain the item c. Make it a bonus item d. Reject the item
  19. 19. 76. The difficulty index of a test item is 1. This means that ___________. a. The test item is a quality item b. The test is very difficult c. The test is very easy d. Nobody got the item correctly 77. If the compound range is low, this means that ___________. a. The students performed very well in the test b. The difference between the highest and the lowest score is low c. The difference between the highest and the lowest score is high d. The students performed very poorly in the test 78. What is the mastery level of a school division in a 100-item test with a mean of 55? a. 42% b. 55% c. 45% d. 50% 79. In an entrance examination, student Anna’s Percentile is 25 (P25). Based on this Percentile rank, which is likely to happen? a. Student Anna will be admitted b. Student Anna will not be admitted c. Student Anna has 50-50 percent chance to be admitted d. Student Anna has 75 percent chance to be admitted 80. What does a percentile rank of 62 mean? a. It is the student’s score in the test b. The student answered sixty-two (62%) of the items correctly c. The student’s score is higher than 62 percent of all students who took the test
  20. 20. d. Sixty-two percent (62%) of those who took the test scored higher than the individual 81. What does the computer have in common with the TV? a. Key board c. Screen b. File d. Disk drive 82. Which depicts in graphic form the social relations present in a group? a. Interest inventory b. Sociogram c. Anecdotal record d. Johari’s window 83. Planned ignoring, signal interference, and proximity control are techniques used in ___. a. Managing temper tantrums b. Managing surface behavior c. Operant conditioning d. Life-space interviewing 84. What should you do to get the child’s attention when she/he is distracted by an object in the room? I. Call him by his name and tell him to pay attention II. Put away the distracting influence III. Involve him in helping with an activity a. I and II c. II and III b. I and III d. I, II and III
  21. 21. 85. Which practice in our present educational system is in line with Plato’s thought that “nothing learned under compulsion stays with the mind”? a. Clarification of school policies and classroom rules on Day 1 b. Presentation of standards of performance in the learner c. Making the teaching-learning process interesting d. Involving the learner in the determination of learning goals 86. In Values Education, faith, hope, and love are believed to be permanent values whether they be valued by people or not. Upon what philosophy is this anchored? a. Realism c. Idealism b. Existentialism d. Pragmatism 87. In the schools, we teach realities that cannot be verified by the senses like an Invisible God or Allah. Whose beliefs does this practice negate? a. Stoicists’ c. Skeptics’ b. Rationalists’ d. Empiricists’ 88. Which emphasized on non-violence as the path to true peace as discussed in peace education? a. Taoism c. Hinduism b. Buddhism d. Shintoism 89. I make full use of the question-and-answer as a model for discussion. From whom is this question-and-answer method?
  22. 22. a. Socrates c. Aristotle b. Kant d. Plato 90. A wife who loves her husband dearly becomes so jealous that in a moment of savage rage, kills him. Is the wife morally responsible and why? a. Not necessarily. Antecedent passion may completely destroy freedom and consequently moral responsibility b. Yes, she killed her husband simply because of jealousy c. It depends on the case of the wife’s jealousy d. It depends on the mental health of the wife 91. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Man may understand all about the rotation of the earth but he may still miss the radiance of the sunset.” Which type of education should be emphasized as implied by Martin Luther King Jr.? a. Science and education b. Vocational education c. Liberal education d. Technical education 92. Computer-assisted instruction is an offshoot of the theory of ___. a. J. Piaget c. B.F. Skinner b. J. Brunner d. J. Watson 93. The use of varied teaching and testing strategies on account of students’ multiple intelligences is in line with the thoughts of ____. a. Daniel Goleman
  23. 23. b. Jean Piaget c. Howard Gardner d. Benjamin Bloom 94. Applying Confucius’s teachings, how would hiring personnel select the most fit in government positions? a. By record evaluation done by an accrediting body b. By government examinations c. By accreditation d. By merit system 95. “Moral example has a greater effect on pupils’ discipline than laws and codes of punishment” is an advice of teachers from _______. a. Confucius c. Lao tzu b. Mohammed d. Mencius 96. “The principle of spontaneity against artificiality will make you accomplish something. Leave nature to itself and you will have harmony” is an active advice from the _____¬. a. Hindu c. Shintoist b. Taoist d. Buddhist 97. The significance of liberal education in holistic development of students is supported by ___. a. Perennialism b. Pragmatism c. Confucian teaching
  24. 24. d. Perennialism and Confucian philosophy 98. Is a sick teacher, the only one assigned in a remote school, excused from her teaching duty? a. No, she is the only one assigned in that school b. Yes, teaching is a demanding job c. Yes, she is sick d. No, she must abide by her contract 99. What is a demonstration of your authority as a professional teacher? a. You make your pupils run errands for you b. You decide on how to teach a particular lesson c. You absent from class to enjoy your leave even without prior notice d. You select to teach only those lessons which you have mastered 100. When completion items are to be used, do not include too many blanks. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 101. Do not take statements directly from textbooks a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test
  25. 25. 102. If opinion is used, attribute'it to’some source unless the ability to identify opinion is being specifically measured. � a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 103. The relative length of the alternatives/options should not provide a clue to the answer. a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 104. A direct question is generally more desirable than an incomplete statement.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 105. The stem of the item should be meaningful by itself and should present a definite problem. a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 106. If the item is to be expressed in numerical units, indicate the type of answer wanted.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 107. Verbal associations between the stem and the correct answer should be avoided. a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 108. Blanks for answers should be equal in length and as much as possible in column to the right of the question. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 109. When completion items are to be used, do not include too many blanks. e. Supply Type of Test f. Selective Type of Test g. Matching Type h. Essay Type of Test 110. Avoid broad, trivial statements and use of negative words especially dou ble negatives. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 111. Avoid long and complex sentences. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test e. 112. Avoid multiple facts or including two ideas in one statement, unless cause - effect relationship is being measured. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 113. The item stem should include as much of the item as possible and should be free of irrelevant material. a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 114. All distracters should be plausible/attractive.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 115. Use proportional number of true statements and false statements. � a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 116. Avoid the use of optional questions.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 117. Indicate the approximate time limit or the number of points for each question. a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 118. True statements and false statements should be approximately equal in length. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 119. Use only homogeneous, material in a single matching exercise.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 120. Include an unequal number of responses and premises and instruct the pupil that responses may be used once, more than once, or not at all. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 121. Keep the list of items to be matched brief, and place the shorter responses at the right.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 122. Arrange the list of responses in logical order.� a. Supply
  26. 26. Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 123. Indicate In the directions the basis for matching the responses and premises a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 124. Construct questions that will call forth the skills specified in the learning standards. a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 125. Phrase each question so that the student’s task is clearly defined or indicated� a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 126. Place all the items for one matching exercise on the same page.�Limit a matching exercise to not more than 10 to 15 items. a. Supply Type of Test b. Selective Type of Test c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 127. Use a negatively stated stem only when significant learning outcomes require it and stress/highlight the negative words for emphasis.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 128. Restrict the use of essay questions to those learning outcomes that cannot be satisfactorily measured by objective items.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 129. All the alternatives should be grammatically consistent with the stem of the item. a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 130. An item should only contain one correct or clearly best answer.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 131. Items used to measure understanding should contain some novelty, but not too much.� a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 132. Prepare an outline of the expected answer in advance or scoring rubric a. Supply Type of Test b. Multiples Choice c. Matching Type d. Essay Type of Test 133. Which move liberalized access to education during the Spanish period? A. The education of illiterate parents� B. The establishment of at least one primary school for boys and girts in each municipality�. C. The hiring of tribal tutors to teach children D. The provision of vocational training for school age children 134. Which of the following: is NOT a reason why the basic education curriculum has been restructured?� A. To become globally competitive during this digital age B. To be relevant and responsive to a rapidly changing work �C. To empower the Filipino learners for self-development throughout their life D. To help raise the achievement level of students 135. Which of the following learner's characteristics will affect most of the learners learning in the academic areas? A. His affective characteristics B. His cognitive characteristics C. His psychomotor characteristics D. His socio-emotional characteristics 136. Which of the following provides the best broad description of the relationship between heredity and environment in determining height? A. Heredity is the primary influence, with environment affecting development only in severe situations. B. Heredity and environment contribute equally to development. � C. Environment is the major influence on physical characteristics. � D. Heredity directs the individual's potential and environment determines �whether and to what degree the individual reaches that potential. � 137. Which of the following can best describe the preschooler's readiness to lean new � tasks and play activities? A. Emerging competency and self-awareness B. Theory
  27. 27. of the Mind � C. Relationship with parents � D. Growing identification with others � 138. What is the most accurate definition of the puberty stage? A. Rapid physical growth that occurs during adolescence B. �Stage when sexual maturation is attained C. �Rapid physical growth and sexual maturation that ends childhood D. Stage when adolescents establish identities separate from their parents 139. Applying principles previously leaned to dissimilar situations. A. Lateral Transfer B. Vertical Transfer C. Specific Transfer D. General Transfer 140. Occurs when the Individual is able to perform a new task about the same level. A. Lateral Transfer B. Vertical Transfer C. Specific Transfer D. General Transfer 141. � Occurs when the individual is able to learn more advanced/complex skills. A. Lateral Transfer B. Vertical Transfer C. Specific Transfer D. General Transfer 142. When a specific skill, fact or rule is applied to a similar situation.� A. Lateral Transfer B. Vertical Transfer C. Specific Transfer D. General Transfer 143. Which theory operates on the “stimulus-response principle, which means all behaviors are caused by external stimuli? �A. Contextual theory C. Cognitive theory B. Behaviorist theory D. Constructivist theory 144. Miss Calma is an excellent Physical Education teacher. She started teaching volleyball to her grade 2 class. Despite of her efforts her class does not seem to learn how to play the game. What law of learning was disregarded? A. Law of disuse B. Law of exercise � C. Law of effect D. Law of readiness � 145. Patrice is always fearful of freely roaming dogs but does not mind dogs in a pen or on a leash. What feature of classical conditioning is exhibited? A. Discrimination C. Generalization B. Extinction D. Practice 146. For every correct answer the teacher would give a star to her students. What schedule of reinforcement was used? A. fixed interval B. variable Interval C. fixed ratio D. variable ratio 147. Ms. Morallos teaches her grade 6 class how to write a summary of an expository text. In her discussion, she explains what it is, models it through think aloud, and Informs her pupils when and how this skill learned in the classroom can be used even during their own free silent reading. She provides them with guided and independent practice before she conducts an evaluation. What approach to teaching is reflected in Ms. Morales’ practice? A. Indirect Instruction C. Intrinsic Instruction B. Explicit Instruction D. Independent Instruction 148. Mr. Gutierrez is planning to have a list of 200 words in Science for the school's vocabulary development program. After going through all the books used by his fourth grade pupils, he Is still in the dark as to what words need to be included in his list. Which of the following criteria should NOT be the basis of Mr. Gutierrez for word selection? A. High frequency words C. High utility words B. Content area words D. Difficult words 149. Mr. Torres will have a multimedia presentation in his Science class. Which of the following should he avoid? A. Consider technical quality.� B. Apply different computer effects per slide. C. Present information through graphic organizers. D. Use contesting colors for text and background. 150. Who among the teachers described below is doing assessment? A. Mrs. Bautista who is administering a test to her students. � B. Mr. Ferrer who is counting the scores obtained by the students in his test. � C. Miss Loyola who is computing the final grade of the students after completing all their
  28. 28. requirements. D. �Prof. Cuevas who Is planning for a remedial instruction after knowing that students perform poorly in her test PROF ED: �� 1. With R.A. 9155, to which body were all the functions, programs, and activities of the Department of Education related to Sports competition transferred? a. Technical Education Services Department Authority b. Philippine Sports Commission �� c. National Commission for Culture and the Arts d. Commission on Higher Education 2. Parenting style influences children’s development. Read the following parent’s remarks for their children then, answer the question. Parent C – Tells her child: “You should do it my way or else. There is no discussion.” Parent D – Tells her husband: “It is 10:00 PM, do you know where your child is?” Parent E – Tells her child: “You know, you should have not done that. Let’s talk about it so you can handle the situation better next time.” Parent F – Tells her child: “You may do what you want. We will always be here for you, no matter what you do.” Which Parenting style is Authoritarian? a. D b. F c. E d. C �� 3. Two identical beakers A and B are presented to the child. Teacher Sonny pours the liquid from B to C which is taller and thinner than A and B but has equal capacity with B. The teacher asks if the beakers A and C have the same amount of liquid. The child says “NO” and points to C as the beaker that has more liquid. In which cognitive developmental stage is the child? a. Sensorimotor stage b. Concrete operational stage c. Pre-operational stage �� d. Formal Operational stage 4. To determine her students’ level of moral development, Teacher Evangeline presents to her class a morally ambiguous situation and asks them what they would do in such a situation. On whose theory is Teacher Evangeline’s technique based? a. Bruner b. Kohlberg �� c. Freud d. Piaget 5. According to R.A. 9155, which among the following is considered the “heart of the formal education system”? a. The pupil b. The teacher c. The classroom d. The school �� 6. You arrange the rows of blocks in such a way that a row of 5 blocks is longer than a row of 7 blocks. If you ask which row has more, Grade 1 pupils will say that it is the row that makes the longer line. Based on Piaget’s cognitive development theory, what problem is illustrated? a. Assimilation problem b. Accommodation problem
  29. 29. c. Conservation problem �� d. Egocentrism problem 7. According to R.A. 9155, a school head has two roles, namely administrative manager and ____. a. Health officer b. Instructional leader �� c. Facilitator d. Guidance counselor 8. After reading and paraphrasing Robert Frost’s Stopping by the Woods on Snowy Evening, Teacher Marko asked the class to share any insight derived from the poem. In which domain in Bloom’s taxonomy of objectives is the term paraphrase? a. Analysis c. Comprehension �� b. Application d. Synthesis 9. Which characterizes a constructivist teaching-learning process? a. Conceptual interrelatedness �� b. Multiple perspectives c. Authentic assessment d. Passive acceptance of information 10. On what theory is the sequencing of instruction anchored? a. Gagne’s hierarchical theory �� b. B.F. Skinner’s operant conditioning theory c. Bandura’s social learning theory d. Thorndike’s law of effect 11. A common complaint of teachers about pupils is this: “You give them assignment, the following day they come without any. You teach them this today, asks them tomorrow and they don’t know. It is as if there is nothing that you taught them at all.” Based on the theory of information processing, what must teachers do to counteract pupil’s forgetting? I. Punish every child who can’t give correct answers to questions. II. Work for meaningful learning by connecting lesson to what pupils know. III. Reward every child who remembers past lessons. a. III only c. II and III �� b. I and III d. II only 12. When small children call all animals “dogs”, what process is illustrated, based on Piaget’s cognitive development theory? a. Assimilation �� c. Reversion b. Conservation d. Accommodation 13. Based on Bandura’s theory, which conditions must be present for a student to learn from a model? I. Attention III. Motor reproduction II. Retention IV. Motivation a. I and II c. I, II, III and IV �� b. I, II and III d. III and IV 14. According to Tolman’s theory on purposive behaviorism, learning is goal-directed. What is its implication to teaching? a. Evaluate lessons based on your objective/s �� b. Set as many objectives as you can c. Stick to your objectives/s no matter what happens d. Make the objective/s of your lesson clear and specific 15. Which is the ideal stage of moral development? Stage of _____. a. Social contract b. Universal ethical principle �� c. Law and order d. Good boy/good girl
  30. 30. 16. Cristina’s family had a family picture when she was not yet born. Unable to see herself in the family picture, she cried despite her mother’s explanation that she was not yet born when the family picture was taken. What does Cristina’s behavior show? a. Limited social cognition b. Egocentrism c. Semi-logical reasoning d. Rigidity of thought Ans: b 17. To help a student learn to the optimum, Vygotsky advises us to bridge the student’s present skill level and the desired skill level by ______. a. Challenging c. Inspiring b. Scaffolding d. Motivating Ans: b 18. Based on Piaget’s theory, what should a teacher provide in the formal operational stage? a. Stimulating environment with ample objects to play with b. Games and other physical activities to develop motor skills c. Activities for hypothesis formulation d. Learning activities that involve problems of classification and ordering Ans: c 19. “Do not cheat. Cheating does not pay. If you do, you cheat yourself” says the voiceless voice from within you. In the context of Freud’s theory, which is/are at work? a. Id c. Ego b. Id and Superego d. Superego Ans: d 20. Here are comments from School Head Carmen regarding her observations on teacher’s practice in lesson planning: The words “identify,” “tell” and “enumerate” are overused. Many times they make use of non- behavioral terms. Often their lesson objectives do not include value formation and inculcation. What can be inferred from the School Head’s comments regarding teacher formulated lesson objectives? a. Often lesson objectives are in the low level b. Very often lesson objectives are in the cognitive domain c. Quite often lesson objectives describe teacher’s behavior d. Often lesson objectives are in the psychomotor domain Ans: b 21. Sassi, a Grade I pupil is asked, “Why do you pray everyday?” Sassi answered, “Mommy said so.” Based on Kohlberg’s theory, in which moral development stage is Sassi? a. Pre-convention level b. Conventional level c. In between conventional and post-conventional levels d. In between pre- and post-conventional levels Ans: a 22. Teacher Fatima tells her students: “You must be honest at all times not only because you are afraid of the punishment but more because you yourselves are convinced of the value of honesty.” Based on Kohlberg’s theory, which level of moral development does the teacher want her students to reach? a. Conventional level b. Between conventional and post-conventional levels
  31. 31. c. Between pre-conventional and post-conventional levels d. Post-conventional level Ans: d 23. Why is babyhood referred to as a “critical period” in personality development? Because: a. At this time the baby is exposed to many physical and psychological hazards b. Changes in the personality pattern take place c. At this time the foundations are laid upon which the adult personality structure will be built d. The brain grows and develops at such an accelerated rate during babyhood Ans: c 24. It is good to give students creative learning tasks because ______. a. Development is affected by cultural changes b. The development of individuals is unique c. Development is the individual’s choice d. Development is aided by stimulation Ans: d 25. According to Havighurst’s development tasks, reaching and maintaining satisfactory performance in one’s occupational career is supposed to have been attained during ____. a. Middle age and Early adulthood b. Middle age c. Old age d. Early adulthood Ans: b 26. Student Deina says: “I have to go to school on time. This is what the rule says.” In what level of moral development is the student? a. Pre-conventional b. Post-conventional c. Conventional d. Cannot be specifically determined Ans: c 27. In planning for instruction, can a teacher begin with assessment? a. No, it may discourage and scare the learners b. Yes, determine entry knowledge or skill c. Yes, to make the class pay attention d. No, assessment is only at the end of a lesson Ans: b 28. Which among the following is closest to the real human digestive system for study in the classroom? a. Drawing of the human digestive system on the board b. Model of the human digestive system c. The human digestive system projected on an OHP d. Drawing of the human digestive system on a page of a textbook Ans: b 29. Here is a question: “Is the paragraph a good one?” Evaluate. If broken down to simplify, which is the best simplification? a. Why is the paragraph a good one? Prove b. Is the paragraph a good one? Why or Why not? c. If you asked to evaluate something, what do you do? Evaluate the paragraph? d. What are the qualities of a good paragraph? Does the paragraph have these qualities? Ans: b 30. Which one is in support of greater interaction? a. Probing b. Repeating the question
  32. 32. c. Not allowing a student to complete a response d. Selecting the same student respondents Ans: a 31. With this specific objective, to reduce fractions to their lowest terms, this is how the teacher developed the lesson. Step 1 – Teacher stated the rule on how to reduce fractions to their lowest term Step 2 – Teacher wrote 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 4 6 8 10 12 and showed how to reduce them to 1 2 Step 3 – Teacher wrote 3 , 6 , 4 and 9 9 12 showed how to reduce them to their lowest term. Step 4 – Teacher gave this written exercise to the class. Reduce the following fractions to their lowest terms: 3 , 7 , 5 , 8 , 5 , 4 12 14 10 16 15 6 Did the lesson begin with concrete experience then developed into the abstract? a. No b. Yes, a little c. Yes, by way of the examples given by the teacher d. Yes, the pupils were involved in arriving at the rule on reducing fractions to their lowest terms Ans: a 32. I want to compare two concepts. Which technique is most appropriate? a. Attribute wheel b. K-W-L techniques c. Venn diagram d. Spider web organizer Ans: c 33. Which activity should a teacher have more for his students if he wants them to develop logical- mathematical thinking? a. Focus group discussion b. Problem solving c. Games d. Small group discussion Ans: b 34. I want to use a pre-teaching strategy that will immediately engage my students in the content and will enable me to get an insight into how students think and feel about the topic. Which is most appropriate? a. K-W-L chart c. Graphic organizer b. Story boarding d. Document analysis Ans: a 35. For a discussion of a topic from various perspectives, it is best to hold a ______. a. Debate c. Panel discussion b. Brainstorming d. Symposium Ans: c 36. After establishing my learning objectives, what should I do to find out what my students already know and what they do not yet know in relation to my lesson objectives in the cognitive domain? a. Give a pretest b. Study the least learned competencies in the National Achievement Test c. Analyze my students’ grades last year d. Interview a sample of my students Ans: a
  33. 33. 37. What characterizes genuine change? Change in _____. a. Appearance c. Substance b. Form d. Physical attribute Ans: c 38. In which strategy, can students acquire information from various perspectives, and led to reflective thinking and group consensus? a. Debate b. Small group discussion c. Panel discussion d. Symposium Ans: b 39. At the end of my lesson on the role of a teacher in learning, I asked the class: “In what way is a teacher an enzyme?” With this question, it engaged the class in _______. a. Allegorical thinking b. Concrete thinking c. Metaphorical thinking d. Symbolical thinking Ans: c 40. Which must be primarily considered in the choice of instructional aide? a. Must stimulate and maintain student interest b. Must be updated and relevant to Filipino setting c. Must be suited to the lesson objective d. Must be new and skillfully made Ans: c 41. For lesson clarity and effective retention, which should a teacher observe, according to Bruner’s theory? a. Begin teaching at the concrete level but go beyond it by reaching the abstract b. Use purely verbal symbols in teaching c. Start at the concrete level and end there d. End teaching with verbal symbols Ans: a 42. Is it advisable to use realias all the time? a. No, for the sake of variety of instructional materials b. No, only when feasible c. Yes, because there is no substitute for realias d. Yes, because it is the real thing Ans: a 43. I want my students to look at the issues on the call for President Arroyo to step down from several perspectives. Which activity is most fitting? a. Cross examination c. Symposium b. Panel discussion d. Debate Ans: b 44. I intended to inculcate in my students the value of order and cleanliness. I begin my lesson by asking them to share their experiences about the dirtiest and the cleanest place they have seen and how they felt about them. From there I lead them to the consequences of dirty and clean home of surroundings. In my lesson development plan, how do I proceed? a. Transductively c. Deductively b. Inductively d. Concretely Ans: b 45. Teacher Neri wants to develop the ability of sound judgment in his students. Which of the following questions should he ask?
  34. 34. a. What is the essayist saying about judging other people? b. With the elements of a good paragraph in mind, which one is best written? c. Why is there so much poverty in a country where there is plenty of natural resources? d. Of the characters in the story, with whom do you identify yourself? Ans: b 46. The teacher is the first audio-visual aid in the classroom. What does this imply? a. You take care that you follow the fashion or else students won’t listen to you b. Your physical appearance and voice should be such that students are helped to learn c. Make good use of the radio and TV in the classroom d. Include singing in your teaching method Ans: b 47. I used the gumamela flower, a complete flower, to teach the parts of a flower. Which method did I use? a. Demonstration method b. Type-study method c. Drill method d. Laboratory method Ans: b 48. A teacher would use a standardized test ______. a. To serve as a unit test b. To serve as a final examination c. To engage in easy scoring d. To compare her students to national norms Ans: d 49. Other than finding out how well the course competencies were met, Teacher Kathy also wants to know her students’ performance when compared with other students in the country. What is Teacher Kathy interested to do? a. Formative evaluation b. Authentic evaluation c. Norm-referenced evaluation d. Criterion-referenced evaluation Ans: c 50. I want to help my students retain new information. Which one will I use? a. Questions c. Games b. Mnemonics d. Simulations Ans: b

