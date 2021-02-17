Telemedicine and the Transformation of Primary Care 2020/2021

The COVID19 Pandemic moved us a decade ahead in telemedicine. Primary and urgent care is being transformed with changes in consumer and patient expectations, improvements in telemedicine and monitoring technology, and consumer appetite for the consumption of these services. Medicare's recent favorable reimbursement has driven adoption with these drivers. Primary care, in particular, is being transformed. Care models are being reinvented and the practice of primary care is morphing from in - office episodic visits to multimodal in person, virtual, and continuous monitoring care.