FINAL YEAR THESIS PRESENTATION

Garden Leaves Shredder 2019 Tinashe Jambo (JMBTIN001)
Introduction • Garden leaves shredder is used to reduce the volume of collected leaves. • The crunched leaves take up less...
Aims and Objectives Design a functional garden leaves shredder, driven by an electric motor: • With a satisfactory shreddi...
WORK BREAKDOWN STRUCTURE
Literature Review: Shredder Mechanisms Disk Mechanism Shear type Shredder Mechanism Cylindrical Drum Trimmer lines Spiked ...
Literature Review: Selected Options Disk Mechanism Shear type Shredder Mechanism Advantages: Higher Shredding ratio Low ma...
Existing Garden Leaves Crunchers Ryobi RG1500 Disk Shredder mechanism with precutting blades. Cons: Clogging of leaves in ...
Existing Garden Leaves Crunchers Patriot CSV 2515 Y hammers behind cutting blades to expel shredded items and create sucti...
Literature Review: Benchmarking Metric Unit Ryobi RG1500 Patriot Products CSV-2515 Eco-Shredder ES1600 Mulch Ratio 10:1 20...
Literature Review: Target Specs Metric Unit Marginal Ideal Mulch Ratio 10:1 20:1 Power Source mains Mains Mains Type Type ...
Literature Review: Cutting Forces Leaves : 0.45 N Methods Novel way of measuring the fracture toughness of leaves and othe...
Literature Review: Cutting Forces Branch : <50 N , < 10mm Branch
Literature Review: Torque Power 𝜎 = 𝐹 𝜋 𝐷2 4 = 7.7 𝜋 0.012 4 = 0.6 MPa Shear Stress, (Yield Strength of an 10 mm diameter ...
Literature review: Fan Design •All concepts utilize a fan to blow out crunched material. •The fan creates suction at the i...
Literature Review: Mechanism Concepts Concept A: Stacked Rotating Blades Concept B: Disk type Shredding mechanism Concept ...
Literature Review: Concepts Concept A: Concept B: Concept C:
Literature Review: Final Concept
Detailed Design 𝜎𝑡 = 32∗𝑇 𝜋𝑥 D 3 Minimum shaft diameter for EN8 Steel, 280 MPa Yeild Strength is 8 mm. •Any shaft diameter...
3D CAD MODELLING Material Flow
Drawings
Assembly and Testing Initial Testing Eliminating Vibrations Final Testing
Product Specifications Specification Unit Value Mulch Ratio 5:1 Power Source mains mains Type Type Leaf Shredder Speed RPM...
Budget Item Budgeted Actual Variance % Variance Fav/Unfav Material 1165 287.5 -877.5 75 Favorable Square Tubing 220 700 48...
Thank You. Any Questions?
  1. 1. Garden Leaves Shredder 2019 Tinashe Jambo (JMBTIN001)
  2. 2. Introduction • Garden leaves shredder is used to reduce the volume of collected leaves. • The crunched leaves take up less storage space. • The crunched leaves can be used for compost as mulch.
  3. 3. Aims and Objectives Design a functional garden leaves shredder, driven by an electric motor: • With a satisfactory shredding ratio ( previous project 1:0.8 ) • Effectively crunch wet and dry leaves • Create suction in the shredding chamber to draw in leaves • Capable of crunching small branches < 10 mm • Blow out crunched material into a collection bag
  4. 4. WORK BREAKDOWN STRUCTURE
  5. 5. Literature Review: Shredder Mechanisms Disk Mechanism Shear type Shredder Mechanism Cylindrical Drum Trimmer lines Spiked wheel and Drum
  6. 6. Literature Review: Selected Options Disk Mechanism Shear type Shredder Mechanism Advantages: Higher Shredding ratio Low maintenance Low cost design Compact design Safe Disadvantage: Clogging of leaves around blades. Advantages: Very High Shredding ratio More efficient Disadvantage : •Clogging of leaves around blades. •Expensive cost design • High maintenance cost
  7. 7. Existing Garden Leaves Crunchers Ryobi RG1500 Disk Shredder mechanism with precutting blades. Cons: Clogging of leaves in the chamber (No suction and discharge mechanism) Ecoshredder Disk Shredder mechanism with precutting blades. Cons: Clogging of leaves in the chamber (No suction and discharge mechanism)
  8. 8. Existing Garden Leaves Crunchers Patriot CSV 2515 Y hammers behind cutting blades to expel shredded items and create suction Cons: Clogging of leaves around the blade.
  9. 9. Literature Review: Benchmarking Metric Unit Ryobi RG1500 Patriot Products CSV-2515 Eco-Shredder ES1600 Mulch Ratio 10:1 20:1 10:1 Power Source mains Mains Mains Mains Type Type Mulcher Mulcher Mulcher Speed Rpm 3300 3600 2800 Power Hp Hp 2 1.5 2.5 Power Kw 1,5 1,12 1.9 Torque Weight Kg 48 43 49 Maximum branches mm 60 63 76 Price R 3899 15255 3000
  10. 10. Literature Review: Target Specs Metric Unit Marginal Ideal Mulch Ratio 10:1 20:1 Power Source mains Mains Mains Type Type Mulcher Mulcher Speed rpm 2800 3600 Capacity kg/hr 100 300 Torque hp Nm 2 2.5 Power kW 2.2 2.2 Weight kg 49 40 Maximum branches mm 30 40
  11. 11. Literature Review: Cutting Forces Leaves : 0.45 N Methods Novel way of measuring the fracture toughness of leaves and other thin films using a single inclined razor blade Kai Yang Ang 1, Peter W. Lucas 2 and Hugh Tiang Wah Tan1 1 Department of Biological Sciences, National University of Singapore, 14 Science Drive 4, Singapore 117543, Republic of Singapore; 2 Department of Anthropology, George Washington University, 2110 G St NW, Washington DC 20052, USA
  12. 12. Literature Review: Cutting Forces Branch : <50 N , < 10mm Branch
  13. 13. Literature Review: Torque Power 𝜎 = 𝐹 𝜋 𝐷2 4 = 7.7 𝜋 0.012 4 = 0.6 MPa Shear Stress, (Yield Strength of an 10 mm diameter branch) Torque 𝜎𝑡 = 32∗𝑇 𝜋𝑥 D 3 𝑇 = 𝜋𝑥 D 3 ∗ 𝜎𝑡 32 = 0.06 𝑁𝑚 •Torque Required to shred leaves is minimal. •Design will be for worst case scenario where branches are shredded. •Consider Reducing Branch diameter to lower power requirements.
  14. 14. Literature review: Fan Design •All concepts utilize a fan to blow out crunched material. •The fan creates suction at the inlet and drives shredded leaves into the collection bag. TYPE Characteristic Forward curved blades Low speed , High pressure and power Sensitive to solid particles Backward curved blades High increase in static pressure High speed application Gas streams with moderate solid particles Radial Blades Suitable for solid particles, High pressure , Self cleaning
  15. 15. Literature Review: Mechanism Concepts Concept A: Stacked Rotating Blades Concept B: Disk type Shredding mechanism Concept C: Shear type Shredding mechanism Concept D: Cylindrical Blade
  16. 16. Literature Review: Concepts Concept A: Concept B: Concept C:
  17. 17. Literature Review: Final Concept
  18. 18. Detailed Design 𝜎𝑡 = 32∗𝑇 𝜋𝑥 D 3 Minimum shaft diameter for EN8 Steel, 280 MPa Yeild Strength is 8 mm. •Any shaft diameter above 8 mm will be suitable. •Engineering Judgement was used to select sizes. •Taking into account safety factors and budget. 𝐷 = ( 32∗𝑇∗4 𝜋𝑥𝜎𝑡 ) 1 3= 8𝑚𝑚 The available 2.2 kW motor at 1400 rpm gives 15 Nm torque.
  19. 19. 3D CAD MODELLING Material Flow
  20. 20. Drawings
  21. 21. Assembly and Testing Initial Testing Eliminating Vibrations Final Testing
  22. 22. Product Specifications Specification Unit Value Mulch Ratio 5:1 Power Source mains mains Type Type Leaf Shredder Speed RPM 1400 Capacity kg/hr. ± 20 Torque Hp 3 Power kW 2.2 Weight kg 40 ± 3kg Maximum branches mm <10
  23. 23. Budget Item Budgeted Actual Variance % Variance Fav/Unfav Material 1165 287.5 -877.5 75 Favorable Square Tubing 220 700 480 218 Unfavorable Belt Drive(Pulley, Belt) 300 398.91 98.91 33 Unfavorable Bearings 960 1286.85 326.85 34 Unfavorable Wheels 300 377.2 77.2 26 Unfavorable Fasteners 690 277.55 -412.45 60 Favorable Total (ZAR) 3635 3328.01 -306.99 8 Favourable
  24. 24. Thank You. Any Questions?

