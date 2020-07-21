Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENGENALAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI DAN KOMUNIKASI
“ “Dan apakah orang-orang kafir tidak mengetahui bahwa langit dan bumi keduanya dahulu menyatu kemudian Kami pisahkan anta...
Quran Says… 3 BIGBANG THEORY ? IPTEK Didalam Al-Quran terdapat beratus-ratus ayat yang menyebutkan tentang IPTEK yang meru...
BAB 1 TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI DAN KOMUNIKASI 4
Di BAB ini Ananda akan mempelajari… 5
6 Tahukah kamu jika pada zaman dahulu orang menggunakan kaleng yang dihubungkan dengan benang untuk berkomunikasi dengan t...
7 Tahukah kalian, alat apa saja yang dapat digunakan untuk berkomunikasi jarak jauh? Coba sebutkan minimal 6 alat! Pada ba...
PENGENALAN TIK1
Komunikasi? Informasi? 9
10 INFORMASI KOMUNIKASI Manusia merupakan makhluk sosial yang saling bergantung satu sama lain. Karenanya manusia perlu be...
11 Pada Awalnya, jika seorang ingin menyampaikan atau memberitahu suatu informasi atau berita dilakukan dengan cara lisan ...
12 Jadi, apakah kamu sudah bisa bedakan apa itu Komunikasi? Dan apa itu Informasi?
Komunikasi merupakan sebuah proses yang dilakukan orang untuk menyampaikan informasi atau gagasan dengan tujuan mengubah o...
Seiring dengan perkembangan jaman saat ini, membuat perkembangan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi berkembang pesat. Inov...
Diagrams and infographics 20
TIK KELAS VII PENGENALAN TIK

pengenalan TIK

Published in: Education
TIK KELAS VII PENGENALAN TIK

  1. 1. PENGENALAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI DAN KOMUNIKASI
  2. 2. “ “Dan apakah orang-orang kafir tidak mengetahui bahwa langit dan bumi keduanya dahulu menyatu kemudian Kami pisahkan antara keduanya. Dan Kami jadikan segala sesuatu yang hidup berasal dari air, maka mengapa mereka tidak beriman?” [Q.S. Al-Anbiya: 30] 2 Quran Says…
  3. 3. Quran Says… 3 BIGBANG THEORY ? IPTEK Didalam Al-Quran terdapat beratus-ratus ayat yang menyebutkan tentang IPTEK yang merupakan salah satu pokok kandungan kitab suci Al-Quran. Bahkan kata ‘ilm dan turunannya disebutkan sebanyak 778kali. Selain itu, IPTEK juga merupakan salah satu kebutuhan agama Islam, hal ini dibuktikan dengan fakta setiap kali umat Islam melaksanakan ibadah memerlukan penentuan waktu yang tepat [ramadhan, pelaksanaan haji, waktu shalat, dll. Menggunakan astronomi yang termasuk dalam sains/IPTEK]
  4. 4. BAB 1 TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI DAN KOMUNIKASI 4
  5. 5. Di BAB ini Ananda akan mempelajari… 5
  6. 6. 6 Tahukah kamu jika pada zaman dahulu orang menggunakan kaleng yang dihubungkan dengan benang untuk berkomunikasi dengan tetangga mereka. Sekarang dengan kemajuan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi, sudah banyak alat yang dapat digunakan untuk berkomunikasi jarak jauh.
  7. 7. 7 Tahukah kalian, alat apa saja yang dapat digunakan untuk berkomunikasi jarak jauh? Coba sebutkan minimal 6 alat! Pada bab ini kita akan membahas berbagai peralatan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi. Juga akan dibahas pula penggunaan komputer sebagai alat komunikasi utama beserta jaringannya.
  8. 8. PENGENALAN TIK1
  9. 9. Komunikasi? Informasi? 9
  10. 10. 10 INFORMASI KOMUNIKASI Manusia merupakan makhluk sosial yang saling bergantung satu sama lain. Karenanya manusia perlu berinteraksi. Salah satu cara berinteraksi yaitu dengan berkomunikasi, Dengan komunikasi, pengetahuan manusia akan semakin bertambah dan berkembang, karena salah satu fungsi dari komunikasi adalah bertukar informasi antarsesama.
  11. 11. 11 Pada Awalnya, jika seorang ingin menyampaikan atau memberitahu suatu informasi atau berita dilakukan dengan cara lisan atau diungkapkan lewat kata-kata. Tetapi dengan adanya kemajuan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi yang sangat cepat memudahkan kita untuk memberitahukan informasi tidak hanya dengan cara lisan langsung ke orangnya tetapi juga bisa melalui media seperti telegraf, telepon, faximili, email, chatting, teleconference, webcam, dan lain- lain.
  12. 12. 12 Jadi, apakah kamu sudah bisa bedakan apa itu Komunikasi? Dan apa itu Informasi?
  13. 13. Komunikasi merupakan sebuah proses yang dilakukan orang untuk menyampaikan informasi atau gagasan dengan tujuan mengubah oranglain dari tidak tahu menjadi tahu 13 Komunikasi Informasi adalah suatu berita atau pengumuman yang diproses sedemikian rupa sehingga menjadi sesuatu yang dapat disebar dan diberitahu keoranglain. Informasi
  14. 14. Seiring dengan perkembangan jaman saat ini, membuat perkembangan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi berkembang pesat. Inovasi terus bermunculan. 14 Dengan adanya inovasi dalam bidang TIK mendorong terjadinya perubahan-perubahan penting diberbagai sudut dunia. Contohnya, internet. Bayangkan jika hari ini kita belum mengenal internet?
