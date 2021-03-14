Perception - pushp sirohi

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Perception is the organization, identification, and interpretation of sensory information in order to represent and understand the presented information or environment. All perception involves signals that go through the nervous system, which in turn result from physical or chemical stimulation of the sensory system
Also you can check my Youtube channel for more knowledge -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-29vzVeq0bSj47ZywTAM9w
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment