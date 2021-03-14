Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERCEPTION By: Pushp Sirohi
•Perception is the organization, identification, and interpretation of sensory information in order to represent and under...
HISTORY OF PERCEPTION • Interest in perception dates back to the time(c. 460-371 BC) of the ancient Greek philosophers who...
TYPES OF PERCEPTION Below mentioned types are the main types of perception include: • Sound • Smell • Taste • Touch • Visi...
IMPACT OF PERCEPTION • In order to see the impact of perception, it can be helpful to look at how the process works. This ...
TIPS AND TRICKS • The Environment dictates which actions are possible to bring the perception under control. Control is no...
Perception - pushp sirohi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Perception - pushp sirohi

93 views

Published on

Perception is the organization, identification, and interpretation of sensory information in order to represent and understand the presented information or environment. All perception involves signals that go through the nervous system, which in turn result from physical or chemical stimulation of the sensory system
Also you can check my Youtube channel for more knowledge -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-29vzVeq0bSj47ZywTAM9w

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Perception - pushp sirohi

  1. 1. PERCEPTION By: Pushp Sirohi
  2. 2. •Perception is the organization, identification, and interpretation of sensory information in order to represent and understand the presented information or environment. All perception involves signals that go through the nervous system, which in turn result from physical or chemical stimulation of the sensory system
  3. 3. HISTORY OF PERCEPTION • Interest in perception dates back to the time(c. 460-371 BC) of the ancient Greek philosophers who were interested in how people know the world and gain understanding. • As psychology emerged as a science separate from philosophy, researchers became interested in understanding how different aspects of perception worked, particularly the perception of color. In addition to understanding the basic physiological processes that occur, psychologists were also interested in understanding how the mind interprets and organizes these perceptions. The gestalt psychologists proposed a holistic approach, suggesting that the sum equals more than the sum of its parts. • Cognitive psychologists have also worked to understand how motivation and expectations can play a role in the process of perception. • Today, researchers also work to investigate perception on the neural level and look at how injury, conditions, and substances might affect perception.
  4. 4. TYPES OF PERCEPTION Below mentioned types are the main types of perception include: • Sound • Smell • Taste • Touch • Vision • There are also other senses that allow us to perceive things such as balance, time, body position, acceleration, and the perception of internal states. Many of these are multimodal and involve more than one sensory modality. Social perception or the ability to identify and use social cues about people and relationships, is another important type of perception. How it works
  5. 5. IMPACT OF PERCEPTION • In order to see the impact of perception, it can be helpful to look at how the process works. This varies somewhat for every sense. In the case of visual perception: • Action: • Neural processing: • Perception: • Recognition: • The environmental stimulus: • The attended stimulus: • The image on the retina: • Transduction:
  6. 6. TIPS AND TRICKS • The Environment dictates which actions are possible to bring the perception under control. Control is not about planning; it's about adjusting to environmental changes as they happen. By understanding that people act to control their perceptions, you'll be better equipped to influence them. • There are some other things that you can do that might help you perceive more in the world around you—or at least focus on the things that are important. • Emotional intelligence. • Look at the event as a detached observer. • Eliminate expectations. • Stop interpreting

×