Segrte201 1 0-m05_l01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.1 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Segment Routing - Traffic Engineering
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.2 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Upon completing this module, you will be able to...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.3 / SEGRTE201_1-0 This module contains the following lessons: Exp...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.4 / SEGRTE201_1-0 This module contains the following lessons: Ins...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.5 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Exploring SR-TE
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.6 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Upon completion of this lesson, you should be ab...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.7 / SEGRTE201_1-0 2 4 1 5 3 6 7 8 9 Pre-SR-TE is circuit-based CSP...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.8 / SEGRTE201_1-0 SR-TE offers a comprehensive support for all use...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.9 / SEGRTE201_1-0 SR-TE path can be computed local (distributed) o...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.10 / SEGRTE201_1-0 SR-TE uses a “Policy” to steer traffic through ...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.11 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Binding Segment is a fundamental building block...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.12 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Bandwidth optimization models: Distributed: He...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.13 / SEGRTE201_1-0 RSVP-TE in full mesh: distributed signaling an...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.14 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Central controller monitors traffic load and op...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.15 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Multi-Domain and Multi-Layer must be centralize...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.16 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Binding Segments isolate SR-TE Policy path cont...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.17 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Primary traffic steering mechanisms for SR-TE u...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.18 / SEGRTE201_1-0 A to Z any plane  IGP shortest-path  Prefix S...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.19 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Data from Tokyo to Brussels  IGP shortest-path...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.20 / SEGRTE201_1-0 In this lesson, you examined the following topi...
© 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.21 / SEGRTE201_1-0 In this lesson, you examined the following topi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Segrte201 1 0-m05_l01

51 views

Published on

sEGMENT ROUTING

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Segrte201 1 0-m05_l01

  1. 1. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.1 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Segment Routing - Traffic Engineering
  2. 2. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.2 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Upon completing this module, you will be able to: Explore the components of SR-TE Examine Anycast and Binding SIDs Enable and Verify SR-TE Instantiate SR-TE policies from a configured tunnel Instantiate SR-TE policies using BGP Dynamic
  3. 3. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.3 / SEGRTE201_1-0 This module contains the following lessons: Exploring SR-TE Introducing Anycast Introducing Binding SIDs Enabling and Verifying SR-TE
  4. 4. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.4 / SEGRTE201_1-0 This module contains the following lessons: Instantiating SR-TE Policies from a Configured Tunnel - Explicit Instantiating SR-TE Policies from a Configured Tunnel - Dynamic Introducing BGP Dynamic SR-TE policy instantiation Configure and Verify BGP Dynamic SR-TE policy instantiation
  5. 5. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.5 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Exploring SR-TE
  6. 6. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.6 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Upon completion of this lesson, you should be able to: Articulate the difference between circuit and SR optimization Describe the various TE optimizations and constraints Define multi-domain and multi-layer TE Explain disjointed TE services
  7. 7. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.7 / SEGRTE201_1-0 2 4 1 5 3 6 7 8 9 Pre-SR-TE is circuit-based CSPF => non-ECMP path RE-using this for SR-TE is not good SID List: {4, 5, 7, 3} Poor ECMP, big SR list, ATM optimized SR-native TE is needed !No more circuit! SID List: {7, 3} ECMP, Small SR list, IP-optimized 2 4 1 5 3 6 7 8 9 Default IGP metric: 10 100 Find a path (1) – (3) that avoids RED link (2) – (3) Default IGP metric: 10 100 Find a path (1) – (3) that avoids RED link (2) – (3)
  8. 8. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.8 / SEGRTE201_1-0 SR-TE offers a comprehensive support for all useful optimizations and constraints Latency Bandwidth Disjointness Resource avoidance SR-TE Policy path can be computed locally (distributed) or centrally
  9. 9. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.9 / SEGRTE201_1-0 SR-TE path can be computed local (distributed) or centralized Distributed Centralized Latency ✔ ✔ Avoid a topological resource ✔ ✔ Disjoint from another service ✔ (same headend) ✔ Bandwidth ✖ ✔ Multi Domain ✖ ✔ Multi Layer (IP/Optical) ✖ ✔
  10. 10. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.10 / SEGRTE201_1-0 SR-TE uses a “Policy” to steer traffic through the network Since many SR-TE Policies don’t require a tunnel-te interface, the term “tunnel” is avoided in the contest of SR-TE An SR-TE Policy path is expressed as a “SID list” The list of segments that specifies the path If a packet is steered into an SR-TE policy, the SID list is pushed on the packet by the head-end The rest of the network executes the instructions embedded in the SID list (source routing)
  11. 11. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.11 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Binding Segment is a fundamental building block of SR-TE The Binding Segment is a local segment identifying an SR-TE Policy Each SR-TE Policy is associated 1-for-1 with a Binding-SID The Binding-SID can be used to steer traffic into the SR-TE Policy The instruction associated with a Binding Segment is: “Pop and steer into SR-TE Policy” The Binding-SID is a local label, automatically allocated for each SR-TE Policy A Binding-SID can also be allocated for RSVP-TE tunnels (configurable)
  12. 12. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.12 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Bandwidth optimization models: Distributed: Head-ends independently calculate BW placement Centralized: Central controller globally optimizes BW placement
  13. 13. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.13 / SEGRTE201_1-0 RSVP-TE in full mesh: distributed signaling and BW bookkeeping  requires a full-mesh of non-zero bandwidth RSVP-TE tunnel  requires that all traffic rides RSVP-TE tunnel  requires auto bw  suffers from k*n^2 scale problem  suffers from longer and unpredictable convergence due to bw contention
  14. 14. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.14 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Central controller monitors traffic load and optimizes bandwidth with the creation of the minimum number of tunnels to balance the traffic Segment Routing uses the centralized model More optimized and predictable Faster (fewer states to program) Simpler (less protocols, 100 to 1000 times less tunnels)
  15. 15. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.15 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Multi-Domain and Multi-Layer must be centralized Head-end has no visibility on other domain or layer Multi-domain: Central controller calculates end-to-end path Encodes path as list of segments Leverages the Binding Segment
  16. 16. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.16 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Binding Segments isolate SR-TE Policy path control in different domains  Maintain a seamless end-to-end LSP Each domain controls local SR-TE Policies No reclassification on border nodes Isolates head-end from remote domains’ topology changes  SR-TE Policy not updated when remote domain’s topology changes
  17. 17. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.17 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Primary traffic steering mechanisms for SR-TE use the Binding SID Locally programmed: BGP SR-TE Dynamic – (IOS XR 6.0)  Destination based  Flow based Remotely programmed: “nesting” and "stitching” SR-TE Policies “Classic” mechanisms: static route, autoroute, PBTS, ... can also be used but are not the primary mechanisms for SR-TE
  18. 18. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.18 / SEGRTE201_1-0 A to Z any plane  IGP shortest-path  Prefix SID of Z (65) A to Z via blue plane  SR-TE policy pushes one additional segment “Blue Anycast” (111) Benefits  ECMP  No hop-by-hop signaling load and delay  No midpoint state 16065 pkt 16065 pkt 16111
  19. 19. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.19 / SEGRTE201_1-0 Data from Tokyo to Brussels  IGP shortest-path via US, higher and cheaper capacity  PrefixSID of Brussels Voice from Tokyo to Brussels  SR-TE policy pushes one additional segment “Russia Anycast”  Low-latency path Benefits  ECMP  Availability of the anycast segment against node failure  No hop-by-hop signaling load and delay  No midpoint state Node segment to Brussels Node segment to Russia Brussels pkt Data Brussels pkt Russia Voice
  20. 20. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.20 / SEGRTE201_1-0 In this lesson, you examined the following topics: Pre-SR Traffic Engineering techniques are circuit-based. SR-TE optimization is IP optimized and can utilize ECMP. SR-TE optimizations and constraints options can utilize latency, bandwidth, disjointness and resource avoidance when defining SR-TE policies. Multi-Domain and Multi-Layer TE must centralized because the head-end has no visibility on other domain or layer. A Central controller calculates the end-to-end path and encodes it as a list of segments, through the use of the binding segment. Lesson
  21. 21. © 2016 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.21 / SEGRTE201_1-0 In this lesson, you examined the following topics: Disjointed TE services allow different traffic types or applications to traverse different paths. It is a simple way to implement disjoint traffic-engineering paths which would be very complex using traditional MPLS TE techniques. Lesson

×