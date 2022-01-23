How to reshore Supply Chain and build a resilient Supply Chain

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Summary:
Famers are struggling with higher input costs.
Liberals’ policies have done little to support getting goods out of the ground to market
Food processors production has been impacted by labor shortages.
1. Lithium supply - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/23/lithium-hits-record-amid-ev-boom-these-companies-could-be-the-winners.html
2. Lumber supply - https://canada.constructconnect.com/joc/news/resource/2022/01/hope-for-stable-lumber-prices-gets-chopped-down
3. Metals - https://www.recyclingtoday.com/article/precious-metals-price-rebound-unlikely-2022/
4. Food security - https://www.deseret.com/utah/2022/1/22/22884568/byu-researchers-breed-hybrid-quinoa-global-food-insecurity-morocco-climate-change-farming
5. Farmers and Carbon taxes - https://www.producer.com/news/farmers-pan-new-carbon-tax-rebate/
6. Feed costs and supply - https://financialpost.com/commodities/agriculture/canada-one-of-top-buyers-of-u-s-corn-as-cattle-ranchers-scour-for-grain
7. Fertilizers - https://financialpost.com/commodities/agriculture/canada-one-of-top-buyers-of-u-s-corn-as-cattle-ranchers-scour-for-grain
8. LNG - https://www.workboat.com/viewpoints/u-s-on-the-fast-track-to-top-lng-dog
9. Oil investment - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/canada-sees-oil-investment-rise-160000700.html
10. Australia and Mining output - https://www.mining.com/web/bhp-posts-5-jump-in-second-quarter-iron-ore-output/
11. Food processors and output – https://ipolitics.ca/2022/01/12/agriculture-labour-shortage-costing-billions-in-lost-sales/
12. Canola - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/fcl-to-construct-2-billion-integrated-agriculture-complex-entering-into-joint-venture-with-agt-foods-on-a-new-canola-crushing-facility-886447323.html