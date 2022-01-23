Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to reshore Supply Chain and build a resilient Supply Chain

Jan. 23, 2022
Summary:
Famers are struggling with higher input costs.
Liberals’ policies have done little to support getting goods out of the ground to market
Food processors production has been impacted by labor shortages.

1. Lithium supply - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/23/lithium-hits-record-amid-ev-boom-these-companies-could-be-the-winners.html
2. Lumber supply - https://canada.constructconnect.com/joc/news/resource/2022/01/hope-for-stable-lumber-prices-gets-chopped-down
3. Metals - https://www.recyclingtoday.com/article/precious-metals-price-rebound-unlikely-2022/
4. Food security - https://www.deseret.com/utah/2022/1/22/22884568/byu-researchers-breed-hybrid-quinoa-global-food-insecurity-morocco-climate-change-farming
5. Farmers and Carbon taxes - https://www.producer.com/news/farmers-pan-new-carbon-tax-rebate/
6. Feed costs and supply - https://financialpost.com/commodities/agriculture/canada-one-of-top-buyers-of-u-s-corn-as-cattle-ranchers-scour-for-grain
7. Fertilizers - https://financialpost.com/commodities/agriculture/canada-one-of-top-buyers-of-u-s-corn-as-cattle-ranchers-scour-for-grain
8. LNG - https://www.workboat.com/viewpoints/u-s-on-the-fast-track-to-top-lng-dog
9. Oil investment - https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/canada-sees-oil-investment-rise-160000700.html
10. Australia and Mining output - https://www.mining.com/web/bhp-posts-5-jump-in-second-quarter-iron-ore-output/
11. Food processors and output – https://ipolitics.ca/2022/01/12/agriculture-labour-shortage-costing-billions-in-lost-sales/
12. Canola - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/fcl-to-construct-2-billion-integrated-agriculture-complex-entering-into-joint-venture-with-agt-foods-on-a-new-canola-crushing-facility-886447323.html

  1. 1. HOW BEST TO RE-SHORE SUPPLY CHAIN AND BUILD RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN Paul Young CPA, CGA January 23, 2022
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA (1996) • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Customer Success Management • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. KEY PRODUCTS • 2021-2022 Budget / Canada • Movement of Goods • Innovation • Medical Supplies • Pharmaceuticals • Strategic Metals • Oil • Natural Gas • Food Processing • China / Supply Chain • Technological Disruption • Summary • Manufacturing • Training/Development Add a Footer 3
  4. 4. 2021-2022 CANADA BUDGET (FEDERAL) @cafreeland a private sector economist is grading your plan a “D”. I totally agree with this economist as your plan does nothing to support near and long- term growth! • The focus of the budget should have provided more clear support for key industries like agriculture, biotech/pharmaceutical, manufacturing, mining, forestry, and other goods- producing sectors. • https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/path- forward-for-canada-budget-2021 Add a Footer 4
  5. 5. RISKS AND THREATS TO SUPPLY CHAIN • Climate Change mitigation/container Shipshttps://news.mongabay.com/2021 /03/new-age-of-sail-looks-to-slash- massive-maritime-carbon-emissions/ • Top 10 risks to Supply Chain - https://supplychaingamechanger.com/t op-10-global-supply-chain-risks/ • Access to canal systems • Suez / block - https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion /article/3127033/suez-canal-blockage- shows-vulnerability-worlds-trade-choke- points • Panama Canal - https://www.supplychaindigital.com/logisti cs-1/what-panama-canals-expansion- means-eastern-ports Add a Footer 5
  6. 6. MOVEMENT OF GOODS Source - https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2021/03/economic-boom- from-faster-and-cheaper-movement-of- goods.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_cam paign=Feed%3A+blogspot%2Fadvancednano+%28nextbigfuture%29 Add a Footer 6
  7. 7. INNOVATION Add a Footer 7 Canada like many countries must find better ways to support taking ideas from incubation to market. Here other areas:  There should be no clusters. All Universities and Colleges should receive grants base on # of students (F/T and P/T)  Training Credits  Refining stock market capitalization  Streamlining of taxes and regulations.  Tax code changes in areas like CCA and R&D My work: - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/path-to- innovation-for-canada-244663371
  8. 8. MEDICAL SUPPLIES Source - https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news- releases/medical-supplies-market-size-is- projected-to-reach-usd-160-6-billion-by-2025- growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-2-valuates-reports- 873469099.html Add a Footer 8 Next steps • The procurement cycle needs to be coordinated between provincial and states related medical supplies - https://thehill.com/opinion/international/490963-a- defining-moment-in-our-medical-supply-chain-crisis • All levels of government need to set up strategic supplies of key medical equipment. Yearly audits should be done to ensure the supply meets future demand as well as dealing with any expiration dates. • Hospital funding will need to be adjusted to respect higher costs related to sourcing medical supplies locally.
  9. 9. PHARMACEUTICALS Source https://www.globenewswire.com/news- release/2020/01/17/1972092/0/en/Global- Pharmaceuticals-Industry-Analysis-and-Trends- 2023.html - Add a Footer 9 Next steps • Private and Public drug plans need to be re-evaluated as part changes to pharmacare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/can-canada-be- successful-at-pharmacare • Review of patent protection laws for drugs - https://www.canada.ca/en/health- canada/news/2019/08/government-of-canada-announces- changes-to-lower-drug-prices-and-lay-the-foundation-for- national-pharmacare.html • Review of regulations, tax policies, etc. related to R&D as part of supporting the pharmaceutical sector
  10. 10. STRATEGIC METALS – RARE METALS Rare Metals - https://investingnews.com/daily/resource- investing/critical-metals-investing/rare-earth- investing/rare-earth-reserves-country/ Add a Footer 10 • Re-thinking the supply chain for clean technology including alternative products that are less dependent on rare earths • Encouraging manufacturers of cell phones and other products to move to other jurisdictions • India / Apple - https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/05/18/apple- moves-to-de-risk-china-production-keep-iphone-se- price-low • Re-visiting power generation with more focus on other sources like molten salt, hydro, nuclear, natural gas - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/electricity- generation-co2-and-environmental-impact-whats-next • China dominates the world in terms of rare metals • The world needs to look at other sources for rare metals including development new sources - https://business.financialpost.com/commodities/mining/ you-dont-control-your-destiny-why-canadas-rare-earth- deposits-are-staying-in-the-ground • Key is development of these remote mines in economic and sustainable manner
  11. 11. STRATEGIC METALS - LITHIUM Source - https://www.statista.com/statistics/2 68790/countries-with-the-largest- lithium-reserves-worldwide/ Add a Footer 11 • Supporting development and manufacturing of lithium batteries locally - https://smallcaps.com.au/novonix- discovers-breakthrough-method-low-cost-synthesis- lithium-ion-battery-materials/ • More balance when it comes to electrical cars vs gas power - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/ev- electrical-vehicles-all-you-need-to-know • How best to support the building of 5G networks • https://www.northernminer.com/subscribe- login/?id=1003812039 • Support local mining and smelting operations - https://electricautonomy.ca/2020/05/05/ontario-cobalt- refiner-eyes-breakthrough-ev-supply-chain-role/ • Key reserves for lithium are in Latin America • Stronger trade and investment ties to Central America
  12. 12. LITHIUM AND CHINA China is having companies de-listed from USA Stock Exchanges due to audit and reporting issues. China is looking at other exchanges to expand their market presence with critical metals https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/f ederal-government-says-there-is-no-security-issue-in- chinese-takeover-of-lithium-company-277957/ SEC / USA PCAOB has not been able to inspect audits of Chinese firms listed on the US stock exchanges Add a Footer 12 SEC finalizes rules that may delist China-based companies Davis Polk.pdf
  13. 13. STRATEGIC METALS - VANADIUM Source - https://investingnews.com/daily/resource- investing/battery-metals-investing/vanadium- investing/vanadium-reserves/ Add a Footer 13 • Bulk of vanadium is controlled by Russia and China • Strategic purchases of assets/mines https://www.northernminer.com/fast-news/u-s- vanadium-acquires-russian-owned-vanadium-facility- in-arkansas/1003810596/ • Streamlining the regulator process for mines - https://investingnews.com/company- profiles/vanadium-one-iron-tsxv-vone-ore-vanadium- mineral-exploration-canada/ • Look at ways to support local battery producers - https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/flow- batteries-struggle-in-2019-as-lithium-ion-marches-on
  14. 14. OIL SECTOR • Oil still plays a vital role as plastics are required for medical supplies, vehicles, etc. • Oil needs to be treated with respect • Oil needs to be identified as a strategic resources • Oil needs to get to international markets (Canada and USA) • Pipeline construction needs to be prioritized including streamlining the approval process (analytics/modeling, committee hearing, etc.) • Energy hubs should be established as part of exporting oil to international markets • Made in country solutions as it relates to petrochemical production. Add a Footer 14 Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/oil-and-gas-sector-whats-happening-outlook- 2020-and-beyond
  15. 15. NATURAL GAS Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoun gcga/liquefied-natural-gas-canada- what-is-next Add a Footer 15 • Natural gas power plants are growing importance - https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=4 2497 • Streaming the regulator process for LNG plants • Countries like USA and Canada should identify natural gas as strategic assets as part of promoting LNG development/commercialization
  16. 16. FOOD PROCESSING Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/agriculture-and- farming-sector-whats-next Add a Footer 16 • Food processing needs to be treated as strategic asset • More supports to farmers (tax fairness, labor reforms, etc. • More emphasis on distribution channels (i.e. ports, rails, etc.) • More balance trade between countries • WTO needs to reform as part fixing issues with protectionism - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/2019- election-global-trade-barriers-and-protection- wto-canada-september-2019
  17. 17. OVERALL MANUFACTURING Following the largest increase observed in seven months in January (+3.4%), manufacturing sales fell 1.6% to $55.4 billion in February on lower sales of transportation equipment. The declines were partially offset by higher sales in the petroleum and coal product, chemical, and wood product industries. Source - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/manufacturing-canada-analysis-and- commentary or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-what-is-next-for- manufacturing-november-2021-and-december-2021 More needs to be done to address competitiveness as it relates to manufacturing as part encourage FDI • Eliminating the carbon tax • Revisiting CCA • Streamlining regulations • Tax reforms • Revamping grants systems (Role of government is not to pick and choose the winners and losers) • Access to new markets (Fair trade and investment deals) • Adoption of advance technology - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/3d- printing-what-is-next-april-2021 Add a Footer 17
  18. 18. MANUFACTURING – PATH FORWARD Over the same 20 years that manufacturing jobs have declined, manufacturing capabilities have advanced at an impressive rate. With the addition of technological improvements and automated systems, manufacturers can do more than ever. These advancements have also changed what manufacturing jobs look like. While we continue to see a worker shortage in the manufacturing industry, the industry itself is growing. New jobs are opening every day because companies are increasing their output. Some of the biggest misconceptions regarding manufacturing jobs are the work is dirty, the day-to-day role is repetitive, and automation is obsoleting the need for manual roles. Despite an increase in automated systems, people are still a critical component of the manufacturing process. Automation allows manufacturers to increase their output, but it also provides increased opportunities for team members. Every manufacturing environment thrives off continuous improvement and creativity. As automation and technology continue to play larger roles in the manufacturing process, they present team members with countless opportunities to learn exciting new skills and to evaluate processes to make systemwide improvements. When companies provide on-the-job training to help grow skill sets, it helps propel team member career paths forward. https://www.industryweek.com/industry-events/manufacturing- day/article/21178940/manufacturing-the-backbone-of- america?utm_source=IY%20IW%20Daily%20Headlines%20- %20Morning&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CPS211019052&o_eid=7 930I4506489J2B&rdx.ident%5Bpull%5D=omeda%7C7930I4506489J2B&oly_e nc_id=7930I4506489J2B Summary: Manufacturing changed over the past 20 years due to many factors like globalization, product rationalization, economy of scale, etc. Manufacturing can play a key role as part of building a resilient supply chain, but it will require all levels of government address their various policies in areas like productivity or taxation and regulatory reforms or skills gaps or access to raw materials or reducing supply chain disruption or other areas of policy. Here is my work: https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/usa-manufacturing- august-2021-and-july-2021 Add a Footer 18
  19. 19. USA AND SOURCING Source - https://www.mhlnews.com/global-supply-chain/article/21137578/manufacturers-are- shifting-supply-chains Add a Footer 19 • Big winner could be Mexico due to USMCA • All levels of government in USA and Canada need to work together on economic development strategy - https://www.brookings.edu/research/reshoring-advanced- manufacturing-supply-chains-to-generate-good-jobs/ • Re-shoring will not completely abandon China - https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/reshoring- restructuring-and-future-supply-chains
  20. 20. CHINA AND SUPPLY CHAIN U.S. companies trying to sustain business in China. Companies are increasingly likely to map out a multiyear strategy for developing products geared toward the Chinese market, based on the company’s competitive advantage over local alternatives, and what is considered “good enough” in the target segment. One option is to partner with a local business in China to gain access to the market with a mandate requiring purchases from indigenous companies. For example, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise has a successful partnership with H3C that opens the Chinese enterprise IT market for HPE. In addition, U.S. companies might look to acquire assets or build new business models in segments where China or the Eastern Bloc has a strength that the U.S. lacks, such as 5G equipment. Another key decision: Many companies are considering a “China-plus-one” supply chain model to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers, add redundancy and increase resilience. https://www.industryweek.com/the-economy/public- policy/article/21147345/preparing-for-uschina- decoupling?utm_source=IY+IW+Daily+Headlines+- +Morning&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CPS201106066&o_eid=7930I4 506489J2B&rdx.ident%5Bpull%5D=omeda%7C7930I4506489J2B&oly_enc_id=7 930I4506489J2B Governments and businesses face crisis all the time. The key is how businesses and government make changes including how they mitigate risks with their various supply chains - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to- implement-crisis-management-using-data-and-ai Add a Footer 20
  21. 21. TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTION Ark Invest has a report on Bad Ideas for investing during the 2020s. Ark Invest manages invest ETFs of about $20 billion. ARK’s Invest believes in Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall Disruptive Innovation. Areas of concerns: 1. Tax policy changes including fuel taxes, licensing, and tolls as part of looking how best to support infrastructure - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/canada-infrastructure-analysis-of- policy-238326543 2. More policy changes as it relates to the circular economy - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-best-support-a-circular- economy 3. Rethinking how best to support clean technology for the transportation sector - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/ev-electrical-and-hybrid-vehicles- analysis-and-commentary-november-4-2020 4. Combustible fuels are still needed as part of the power generation - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/report-electricity-analysis-canada- and-the-world 5. eCommerce model still needs work in terms how best to support your customers - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/retail-sales-analysis-australia or https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/retail-sales-canada-august-2020 or https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/retail-sector-united-states- september-2020 6. New transportation equipment will require steel, plastics, metals, lithium, etc. There is a global demand for metals - https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/mining-metals- needed-for-electrification-faces-low-price-obstacle-263430/ a. Countries around the globe need to reform their mining practices - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/natural-resources-canada-how- best-to-get-goods-to-market Add a Footer 21
  22. 22. TOP 5 RESHORING TRENDS FOR 2021 Source - https://m3consultancy.nl/blog/5- supply-chain-and-operations-trends-for- 2021 Add a Footer 22 • Re-shoring: going back to local • Modern 2021 control towers: fully automated, optimized re-planning • Omnichannel: putting the customer first • Supply networks: it's all about collaboration • Growth in e-commerce: opportunity to innovate
  23. 23. UNRELENTING NEED FOR COVID-19 SANITIZATION SUPPLIES, PPE DEFINES Q4 SOURCING ACTIVITY Source - https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/unrelenting-need-for-covid-19-sanitization-supplies-ppe- defines-q4-sourcing-activity/?ecms_id=6173e186-e2ce-4e09-bb03- fbda5462b2d4&ecms_short=ART4345&doc_type=ted_video_article&parent_id=1964ff22-2d51-48c5-a97e- 2f23e11457b5&utm_content=featuredvideo&linktype=image&channel=email&campaign_type=thomas_ind ustry_update&campaign_name=tiu210111&utm_campaign=tiu210111&utm_medium=email&utm_source=t homas_industry_update&tinid=221763045 Add a Footer 23
  24. 24. Add a Footer 24 Source – Stats Canada GOODS TO MARKET / CANADA
  25. 25. HOW TO BUILD VIBRANT CIRCULAR ECONOMY 25 Plastics play a key role as part of disease mitigation including masks, dividers, storage, etc. The real issue is how best to recycle the plastics as part diverted waste from waterways and landfill sites. https://www.canadianmanufacturing.com/manufacturing/plastic-resin-emerges-as-tiniest-example-of- enduring-covid-19-supply-chain-crunch-273555/ My work: https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to-maximized-the-circular-economy-250318403
  26. 26. IT AND SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT Add a Footer 26 Planning Analytics and Supply Chain Management IBM Blockchain and Food Chain
  27. 27. IBM CPLEX Add a Footer 27
  28. 28. DECISION OPTIMIZATION Add a Footer 28
  29. 29. Add a Footer 29 Source - https://www.ibm.com/blogs/services/2020/08 /03/intelligent-insight-driven-supply-chains- are-critical-to-maintaining-continuity-now-and- in-the-future/ CONTINUOUS INTELLIGENT PLANNING
  30. 30. SUMMARY • China is no longer an emerging market - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/china-path-to- global-domination-239279410 • Global Economy - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-economy- outlook-december-2020 • Refocusing of governments of on the goods producing sector - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-do-you- address-and-fix-income-inequality • Embracing technology as part of supporting GDP growth - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/technology-whats- next-for-canada • Fair trade deals - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/what-is-next-for-for- global-trade-protectionism • Global Economy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/global-economy- whats-next • What’s next for the USA - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/whats-next-for- the-united-states-november-2020 • Clean Technology – https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/climate-change- clean-technology-what-is-next • Circular Economy - https://www2.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/how-to- maximized-the-circular-economy Add a Footer 30
  31. 31. TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA) • These subjects address how to fixed issues with housing and/or systemic issues related to economy including government policies

