Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PUBLIC SAFETY AND COAST GUARD – CANADA PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA JULY 30, 2020
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME –...
AGENDA • WHO ARE THE CANADIAN COAST GUARD • CANADA COAST FINANCIAL RESULTS • CAPITAL INVESTMENTS / CANADA COAST GUARD • NE...
WHO ARE THE CANADIAN COAST GUARD • MANDATE: Source - http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/eng/CCG/Mission
SOURCE – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA - HTTP://WWW.DFO- MPO.GC.CA/RPP/2019- 20/DP-ENG.HTML CANADA COAST GUARD FINANCIAL RESULTS Ca...
FISHERIES AND OCEANS – CAPITAL SPENDING SOURCE - HTTP://WWW.DFO-MPO.GC.CA/DPR-RMR/2017-18/FIN-ENG.HTML Year ended March 31...
SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.CANADIANMANUFACT URING.COM/PROCUREMENT/QUEBEC -SHIPYARD-LATE-ON-DELIVERING- ICEBREAKERS-AFTER-PUSHING...
NEW BOATS/CPC
AUDITS • PROTECTING SPECIES - HTTPS://WWW.OAG- BVG.GC.CA/INTERNET/ENGLISH/PARL_CESD_201810_02_E_43146.HTML • GOVERNMENT LO...
ANALYTI CS AND AI • COAST GUARD CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WAYS TO DEPLOY ANALYTICS AND AI - HTTPS://WWW.DHS.GOV/SCIENCE-AND- TE...
BLOG #1 – CANADA COAST GUARD • HTTPS://WWW.CBC.CA/NEWS/POLITICS/CANADIAN-COAST-GUARD-SHIPS-BUILDING-TRUDEAU- 1.5144903 “CA...
SOURCE - ECONOMIST COASTAL PROTECTION
WHAT’S NEXT • THE NEXT GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH MODERNIZATION OF THE CANADIAN COAST GUARD INCLUDI...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Government Policy| Public Safety| Canada Coast Guard

38 views

Published on

Here is a brief look at public safety driven by the Canada Ccast Guard.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Government Policy| Public Safety| Canada Coast Guard

  1. 1. PUBLIC SAFETY AND COAST GUARD – CANADA PAUL YOUNG CPA, CGA JULY 30, 2020
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Business Strategy and Restructuring Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. AGENDA • WHO ARE THE CANADIAN COAST GUARD • CANADA COAST FINANCIAL RESULTS • CAPITAL INVESTMENTS / CANADA COAST GUARD • NEW BOATS UNDER CPC/HARPER • BLOG #1 – CANADA COAST GUARD • WHAT’S NEXT FOR CANADA COAST GUARD • TECHNOLOGY
  4. 4. WHO ARE THE CANADIAN COAST GUARD • MANDATE: Source - http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/eng/CCG/Mission
  5. 5. SOURCE – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA - HTTP://WWW.DFO- MPO.GC.CA/RPP/2019- 20/DP-ENG.HTML CANADA COAST GUARD FINANCIAL RESULTS Canada Coast Guard is part of Fisheries and Oceans Canada
  6. 6. FISHERIES AND OCEANS – CAPITAL SPENDING SOURCE - HTTP://WWW.DFO-MPO.GC.CA/DPR-RMR/2017-18/FIN-ENG.HTML Year ended March 31, 2018 Year ended March 31, 2015
  7. 7. SOURCE - HTTPS://WWW.CANADIANMANUFACT URING.COM/PROCUREMENT/QUEBEC -SHIPYARD-LATE-ON-DELIVERING- ICEBREAKERS-AFTER-PUSHING- FEDS-ON-PURCHASE-258134/ COAST GUARD CUTTERS
  8. 8. NEW BOATS/CPC
  9. 9. AUDITS • PROTECTING SPECIES - HTTPS://WWW.OAG- BVG.GC.CA/INTERNET/ENGLISH/PARL_CESD_201810_02_E_43146.HTML • GOVERNMENT LOSES TRACK OF FIREARMS - HTTPS://WWW.REBELNEWS.COM/CANADIAN_GOVERNMENT_LOSES_TRACK_OF_410_FIREARMS_COAS T_GUARD_DEPT_OF_FISHERIES_BROKE_GUN_REGULATIONS • BEYOND BORDER ACTION PLAN - HTTPS://WWW.RCMP-GRC.GC.CA/EN/EVALUATION-OF-THE- BORDER-ACTION-PLAN-SHIPRIDER-PROGRAM • THE EVALUATION WAS UNABLE TO DETERMINE IF SHIPRIDER WAS BEING DELIVERED AS INTENDED. WHILE SHIPRIDER HAS A WELL-DEFINED AND UNDERSTOOD MANDATE, DOCUMENTS AND INTERVIEWS INDICATED THAT SHIPRIDER'S DELIVERY APPROACH IS TO BE INTELLIGENCE-LED. THE EVALUATION DID NOT FIND SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE THAT SHIPRIDER WAS PROGRESSING TOWARDS THIS DESIRED STATE. • AUDIT – TRAVEL AND OVERTIME - HTTPS://TC.CANADA.CA/EN/AUDIT-OVERTIME-TRAVEL • AG REVIEW TRANSPORT CANADA TRAVEL AND OVERTIME AS PART OF SUPPORTING ENTITIES LIKE THE COAST GUARD • AUDIT – HEALTH AND SAFETY • ISSUES WITH HEALTH AND SAFETY - HTTPS://WWW.DFO-MPO.GC.CA/AE-VE/AUDITS- VERIFICATIONS/17-18/6B289-OCCUPATIONAL-HEALTH-SAFETY-ENG.HTML
  10. 10. ANALYTI CS AND AI • COAST GUARD CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WAYS TO DEPLOY ANALYTICS AND AI - HTTPS://WWW.DHS.GOV/SCIENCE-AND- TECHNOLOGY/NEWS/2018/01/30/SNAPSHOT-HOW-COAST- GUARD-RESPONSE-BENEFITTING-ST-S-UNIVERSITY • USA COAST GUARD AND TECHNOLOGY - HTTPS://WWW.FEDSCOOP.COM/COAST-GUARD-IT- MODERNIZATION-RFI/ • AERIAL DATA - HTTPS://SKYX.COM/BLOG/COASTLINE- MONITORING/ • COAST GUARD AND TECHNOLOGY - HTTPS://WWW.NATIONALDEFENSEMAGAZINE.ORG/ARTICLES/2 020/4/24/COAST-GUARD-PURSUING-AMBITIOUS-TECH- REVOLUTION • COAST GUARD AND THE CLOUD - HTTPS://FEDTECHMAGAZINE.COM/ARTICLE/2020/03/COAST- GUARD-AIMS-MOVE-CLOUD-INTELLIGENCE-WORK
  11. 11. BLOG #1 – CANADA COAST GUARD • HTTPS://WWW.CBC.CA/NEWS/POLITICS/CANADIAN-COAST-GUARD-SHIPS-BUILDING-TRUDEAU- 1.5144903 “CANADA PLANS TO BUILD UP TO 18 NEW COAST GUARD SHIPS AT A COST OF $15.7 BILLION IN AN EFFORT TO RENEW CANADA'S COAST GUARD FLEET, PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY. UP TO 16 OF THE SHIPS WILL BE CONSTRUCTED IN A FLEET RENEWAL PROJECT ANCHORED IN SEASPAN'S VANCOUVER SHIPYARDS. TWO OTHERS — ARCTIC PATROL SHIPS THAT WILL BE MODIFIED FOR THE CANADIAN COAST GUARD — WILL BE BUILT AT IRVING SHIPYARDS IN NOVA SCOTIA CANADIANS DESERVE BETTER THAN TO HAVE THIS FLEET RUST OUT," TRUDEAU SAID DURING HIS VISIT TO VANCOUVER. "THIS FLEET RENEWAL IS GOING TO CREATE JOBS IN EVERYTHING FROM SHIP DESIGN AND ENGINEERING TO CONSTRUCTION, WELDING AND INSPECTION WHILE STRENGTHENING THIS WORLD CLASS CANADIAN INDUSTRY." • CPC INVESTED IN BUILDING NEW COAST GUARD BOATS – HARPER GOT THESE BOASTS BUILT AND DELIVERED - HTTPS://NAVALTODAY.COM/2017/09/12/CANADIAN-COAST-GUARD-NAMES-NEW- SAR-BOATS-AS-BAY-CLASS/ • CPC OPEN A COAST GUARD BASED ON RANKIN INLET - HTTPS://WWW.CBC.CA/NEWS/CANADA/NORTH/COAST-GUARD-OPENS-FIRST-ARCTIC-BOAT- STATION-1.4765093 • HARPER AND CPC APPROVED THIS WORK BY SEASPAN - HTTPS://WWW.SEASPAN.COM/BUILDING - HTTPS://WWW.SEASPAN.COM/HARPER-GOVERNMENTS-SHIP-STRATEGY-BOLSTERING-CANADAS- ECONOMY OR HTTPS://GLOBALNEWS.CA/NEWS/886944/10-CANADIAN-COAST-GUARD-VESSELS- TO-BE-BUILT-AT-SEASPAN-IN-NORTH-VANCOUVER/ • TRUDEAU CONTINUES TO BE DISHONEST WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT THE CPC HAD CONTRACTED IN TERMS OF BUILDING REPLACEMENT SHIPS. • HERE IS AUDIT OF COAST GUARD FLEET - HTTP://WWW.DFO-MPO.GC.CA/AE-VE/AUDITS- VERIFICATIONS/11-12/6B215-ENG.HTM. THE AUDIT RESULTS SHOW CPC WAS DOING A VERY GOOD JOB MANAGING THE UPGRADES
  12. 12. SOURCE - ECONOMIST COASTAL PROTECTION
  13. 13. WHAT’S NEXT • THE NEXT GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH MODERNIZATION OF THE CANADIAN COAST GUARD INCLUDING EXPANSION OF BASES IN STRATEGIC AREAS LIKE IQALUIT OR PRINCE RUPERT OR CHURCHILL OR OTHER AREAS • USE OF TECHNOLOGY LIKE DRONES OR AI OR OTHER • COAST GUARD SHOULD BE MOVED FROM OCEANS AND FISHERIES AND MOVED UNDER PUBLIC SAFETY WITH RCMP AND CSIS. PUBLIC SAFETY COSTS SHOULD BE PART OF OVERALL COMMITMENT TO DEFENSE COMMITMENT OF 2% OF GDP. • MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE TO MANAGE FISHERIES AND OCEANS - HTTPS://WWW.SLIDESHARE.NET/PAULYOUNGCGA/AQUACULTURE- FISH-FARMING-AND-HARVESTING-ANALYSIS • URBAN PLANNING ISSUES – SEA RECLAMATION - HTTPS://GUARDIAN.NG/PROPERTY/CONCERNS-OVER-RECLAMATION- DREDGING-IN-LAGOS/ • SETTING THE RIGHT ENVIRONMENT POLICIES - HTTPS://WWW.SLIDESHARE.NET/PAULYOUNGCGA/CLIMATE-CHANGE- AND-THE-ENVIRONMENT-HOW-DO-WE-RESOLVE

×