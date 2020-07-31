Affordability| Analysis and Commentary| Canada| June 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Have the Liberal Party of Canada made Canada more Affordable? Paul Young CPA CGA July 31, 2020
Paul Young - Bio • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, MU1 and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Emerging Technology • SME –...
Agenda • Consumer Price Index • Housing Prices • Carbon Taxation • Broadband Costs • Food Prices • Transit (Tax Credits vs...
Introduction • The liberal ran on a platform saying they would make things more affordable. This presentation discuss key ...
Overall Cost of living by major area
Consumer Price Index Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/190717/dq190717a-eng.htm • The Liberals push...
Housing Prices Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/t1/tbl1/en/cv.action?pid=1810020501#timeframe and http://www.rbc.com/...
Broadband This is another reason why @JustinTrudeau does not get it about cell and internet rates. Capital is required to ...
Food Prices • COVID19 and Food Prices - https://globalnews.ca/news/6880414/supply- chain-food-shortage-coronavirus/ • Food...
Household Costs / Carbon Pricing CAN environmental ranking has dropped one position under your watch No where do you menti...
Tax Impact I like to know @justintrudeau why he thinks carbon tax refund $300 is better than the transit tax credit ($400-...
Liberals voted against a motion to stop rising cost of fuel and food Source - https://www.spencerfernando.com/2018/05/08/t...
Wealthiest Who do you trust to more when it comes to taxing the Top !% @justinTrudeau who refuses to go after tax havens a...
Household Spending • Liberals forced a carbon tax which has impacted household budget, i.e. transit and heating costs - ht...
Poverty • Liberal tout only one policy (Child Tax benefit). The problem is other policies like carbon taxation have had a ...
Taxation, After Tax Income and Household Spending
Taxing the Rich
Canada net worth Source - https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/11-626-x/11-626-x2019003-eng.htm or https://business.financi...
Blog – Taxation and After Tax Who would be better for the middle class? @justintrudeau who increase taxes on the middle cl...
Speculator Principal Capital Gain Tax Adam Vaughan tax on principal residency is really call a speculator tax. Here are wh...
Cable and Satellite Pricing
Federal Govt – Fiscal Management • GDP growth is 2% on avg for Trudeau • Trudeau has no balance budget
GDP per capita Source – Stats Canada
Affordability • Canada is still struggling with both equality (https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/has-canada- reduced...
Other Sources • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and deve...
What’s next • Removing the carbon tax • All levels of government need to stop looking for ways to tax people and start fix...
