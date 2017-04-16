Becoming a Nurse
What does it mean to be a nurse?
Question 1: What is a typical image of being a nurse? What are nursing stereotypes?
Question 2: What qualities should a good nurse have?
Question 3: Why do you want to become a nurse?
Question 4: What area would you like to work in once you graduate? Why?
Discussion Topic: Becoming a Nurse

  1. 1. Becoming a Nurse
  2. 2. What does it mean to be a nurse?
  3. 3. Question 1: What is a typical image of being a nurse? What are nursing stereotypes?
  4. 4. Question 2: What qualities should a good nurse have?
  5. 5. Question 3: Why do you want to become a nurse?
  6. 6. Question 4: What area would you like to work in once you graduate? Why?

