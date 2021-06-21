Presentation on noman textile mills ltd by Pantho Chaki

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMAN TEXTILE MILLS Ltd. PRESENTATION on INDUSTRIAL VISIT at
Presented By Name ID Zobayed Hassan TE-1808162 Jorjis Ridwan TE-1808163 Mohammad Sazzad Hossain Sohan TE-1808164 Masud Ran...
CONTENTS INTRODUCTION AIM OF THE INDUSTRIAL VISIT BACKGROUND OF THE COMPANY MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS OF THE COMPANY BUYER OF...
Introduction • Noman Textile Mills Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturer in Bangladesh. • It is a well known woven fabri...
Factory Location
Aim of the Industrial Visit To familiar with industrial environment of a textile industry. To familiar with different ma...
Background of the Company Factory Name: NOMAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. Location: Mulaid, Sreepur, Gazipur Floor Space: 11 acres ...
Factory organogram
Raw materials used to manufacture product Sizing material Yarn types Home Fashion Export Local Pentose- 50 Poly vinyl alco...
Manufacturing Products of the company Denim fabric Twill fabric Grey fabric Check fabric Stripe fabric
Buyers of the company
Processes used to manufacture products Yarn from inventory Winding Warping sizing Winding on weavers beam Drawing Denting ...
Winding Winding: Winding is the process of transferring yarns from ring, bobbin, hank etc. into a suitable package. Machin...
The parallel winding of warp ends from many winding packages onto a common package is called warping. Types of warping the...
Direct Warping It is used to produce common fabrics in large qualities. Machine name : Benniger Direct Warping machine Bra...
Sectional warping Machine name : Benniger Sectional Warping machine Brand : Benniger Origin : Switzerland Model : SF-S Inp...
Sizing The process of applying a protective adhesive coating upon the yarns surface is called sizing. Machine name : Suker...
Drawing Drawing is the process of inserting the weft yarn through heald eye. False drawing  To prepare the healdshaft ear...
LOOMS Different Types Of Looms Used in NOMAN TEXTILE MILLS
Rappier M/C Name : Dornier HTVS6/SD Model : 1992/1993 Brand : Dornier Origin : Germany No. of Units : 42 Input : Weavers B...
Rappier M/C Name : Sulzer SMIT Textile G6300 Model : G6300 Brand : SULZER Origin : Switzerland No. of Units : 90 Input : W...
Air Jet M/C Name : TSUDAKOMA ZAX –N 190cm Model : ZAX-N Brand : TSUDAKOMA Origin : Japan No. Of Unit : 138 Input : Weavers...
Air Jet M/C Name : Dornier Air Jet Lwv4S 210cm Model : Lwv4S Brand : Dornier Origin : Germany No. of Units : 102 Input : W...
Inspection Checking of the fabric to find faults: Four point checking system:
UTILITIES Different types of Generators, Boilers, A/C Plants are used in NOMAN TEXTILE MILLS Ltd.
Generat M/C Name : Natural Gas Generator Model : G-3516 Brand : Caterpillar Power : 1030KW, 1110Kva, 50Hz, 400V Origin : U...
Boiler M/C Name : Daelim Royal Boiler Model : DL-Z-300 Brand : Daelim Capacity : 3 tons Origin : Korea No. of Units : 02
A/C M/C Name : LUWA ac plant Model : Digicontrol-05 Brand : LUWA Capacity : 34000M/H BTU Origin : Switzerland No. of Units...
Conclusion • It was a great opportunity for us to visit Noman Textile Mills Ltd. • It helps us to know about weaving proce...
Thank You Best Source of Knowledge is Experience
