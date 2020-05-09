Successfully reported this slideshow.
ЗАТВЕРДЖУЮ Директор Чернівецької загальноосвітньої школи І – ІІІ ступенів № 16 _________В.Я.Гайсенюк Графік організації ро...
№ з/п Дата Дата Дата Дата Дата 18.05.2020р 19.05.2020р. 20.05.2020р 21.05.2020р 22.05.2020р Запис змісту проведених навчал...
25.05.2020р. 26.05.2020р. 27.05.2020р 28.05.2020р Виставлення семестрового оцінювання у класних журналах Виставлення семес...
Grafik rob pedagog z 12 05 2020

Графік
організації роботи педагогів
для заповнення шкільної документації

Grafik rob pedagog z 12 05 2020

  1. 1. ЗАТВЕРДЖУЮ Директор Чернівецької загальноосвітньої школи І – ІІІ ступенів № 16 _________В.Я.Гайсенюк Графік організації роботи педагогів для заповнення шкільної документації № з/п Дата Дата Дата Дата 12.05.2020р. 13.05.2020р. 14.05.2020р 15.05.2020р Написання списків на сторінках класних журналів (1-11-х кл.) Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 1. Ткачук Н.Я. Дуляк М.М. Давидова С.І. Дуляк М.М. 2. ГуменюкО.В Кушнір А.І. Сабура Г.М. Кушнір А.І. 3. Бойчук А.Д. Угрин С.О. БілокопитаМ.С Угрин С.О. 4. КіслінгерО.Г Пілат Н.Г. Кузик О.Д. Пілат Н.Г. 5. МигалатюкТ.С Бойчук О.М. Микитюк Н.М. Бойчук О.М. 6. Капша Н.Д. Григорчук І.Д. Кадюк А.І. Григорчук І.Д. 7. Білоконь Н.Д. Петращак С.В. БобровськаЮД Петращак С.В. 8. Равлюк Н.В. Яківчек О.В. Капша Н.Д Яківчек О.В. 9. БобровськаЮД Галан Н.В КіслінгерО.Г Галан Н.В 10. Лакуста Н.О. Акостакіоає А.Х. Білоконь Н.Д. Акостакіоає А.Х. 11. ГуменюкО.В 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 1. Захарчук С.П. Гуменюк В.А. Захарчук С.П. Гуменюк В.А. 2. Сабура Г.М. Камбур В.Я. Капітанчук Г.П Камбур В.Я. 3. БілокопитаМ.С Кондряк С.М. Бачук Т.Г. Кондряк С.М. 4. Капітанчук Г.П Гуцуляк М.В. Сандуляк В.С Гуцуляк М.В. 5. Бачук Т.Г. Харитон Ю.М. Ворожбит Л.І. Харитон Ю.М. 6. Кузик О.Д. Чопюк Ж.І. Ришко Т.В. Чопюк Ж.І. 7. Ришко Т.В. Гайсенюк О.В. Лакуста Н.О Гайсенюк О.В. 8. Ворожбит Л.І. Стоян Л.Г. Равлюк Н.В. Стоян Л.Г. 9. Микитюк Н.М. Золіна І.А. Ткачук Н.Я. Золіна І.А. 10 Кадюк А.І. Бойчук А.Д. 11 Сандуляк В.С. МигалатюкТ.С
  2. 2. № з/п Дата Дата Дата Дата Дата 18.05.2020р 19.05.2020р. 20.05.2020р 21.05.2020р 22.05.2020р Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах Запис змісту проведених навчальних занять та виставлення поточного оцінювання у класних журналах 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 1 Гайсенюк В.Я. Пелеванюк Є.В. Дуляк М.М. Давидова С.І. Сабура Г.М. 2 Сабура Г.М. Кушнір А.І. Сабура Г.М. Кушнір А.І. БілокопитаМ.С 3 БілокопитаМ.С Угрин С.О. БілокопитаМ.С Угрин С.О. Кузик О.Д. 4 Кузик О.Д. Пілат Н.Г. Кузик О.Д. Пілат Н.Г. Микитюк Н.М. 5 Микитюк Н.М. Бойчук О.М. Микитюк Н.М. Бойчук О.М. Кадюк А.І. 6 Кадюк А.І. Григорчук І.Д. Кадюк А.І. Григорчук І.Д. БобровськаЮД 7 БобровськаЮД Петращак С.В. БобровськаЮД Петращак С.В. Капша Н.Д 8 Капша Н.Д Яківчек О.В. Капша Н.Д Яківчек О.В. КіслінгерО.Г 9 КіслінгерО.Г Галан Н.В КіслінгерО.Г Галан Н.В Білоконь Н.Д. 10 Білоконь Н.Д. Акостакіоає А.Х. Білоконь Н.Д. Акостакіоає А.Х. ГуменюкО.В 11 ГуменюкО.В ГуменюкО.В 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 1. Захарчук С.П. Гуменюк В.А. Захарчук С.П. Гуменюк В.А. Захарчук С.П. 2. Капітанчук Г.П Камбур В.Я. Капітанчук Г.П Камбур В.Я. Капітанчук Г.П 3. Бачук Т.Г. Кондряк С.М. Бачук Т.Г. Кондряк С.М. Бачук Т.Г. 4. Сандуляк В.С Гуцуляк М.В. Сандуляк В.С Гуцуляк М.В. Сандуляк В.С 5. Ворожбит Л.І. Харитон Ю.М. Ворожбит Л.І. Харитон Ю.М. Ворожбит Л.І. 6. Ришко Т.В. Чопюк Ж.І. Ришко Т.В. Чопюк Ж.І. Ришко Т.В. 7. Лакуста Н.О Гайсенюк О.В. Лакуста Н.О Гайсенюк О.В. Лакуста Н.О 8. Равлюк Н.В. Стоян Л.Г. Равлюк Н.В. Стоян Л.Г. Равлюк Н.В. 9. Ткачук Н.Я. Золіна І.А. Ткачук Н.Я. Золіна І.А. Ткачук Н.Я. 10 Бойчук А.Д. Бойчук А.Д. Бойчук А.Д. 11 МигалатюкТ.С МигалатюкТ.С МигалатюкТ.С
  3. 3. 25.05.2020р. 26.05.2020р. 27.05.2020р 28.05.2020р Виставлення семестрового оцінювання у класних журналах Виставлення семестрового оцінювання у класних журналах Виставлення річного оцінювання у класних журналах Виставлення річного оцінювання у класних журналах 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 9.00-13.30 1 Ткачук Н.Я. Дуляк М.М. Давидова С.І. Дуляк М.М. 2 ГуменюкО.В Кушнір А.І. Сабура Г.М. Кушнір А.І. 3 Бойчук А.Д. Угрин С.О. БілокопитаМ.С Угрин С.О. 4 КіслінгерО.Г Пілат Н.Г. Кузик О.Д. Пілат Н.Г. 5 МигалатюкТ.С Бойчук О.М. Микитюк Н.М. Бойчук О.М. 6 Капша Н.Д. Григорчук І.Д. Кадюк А.І. Григорчук І.Д. 7 Білоконь Н.Д. Петращак С.В. БобровськаЮД Петращак С.В. 8 Равлюк Н.В. Яківчек О.В. Капша Н.Д Яківчек О.В. 9 БобровськаЮД Галан Н.В КіслінгерО.Г Галан Н.В 10 Лакуста Н.О. Акостакіоає А.Х. Білоконь Н.Д. Акостакіоає А.Х. 11 ГуменюкО.В 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 13.30-18.00 1. Захарчук С.П. Гуменюк В.А. Захарчук С.П. Гуменюк В.А. 2. Сабура Г.М. Камбур В.Я. Капітанчук Г.П Камбур В.Я. 3. БілокопитаМ.С Кондряк С.М. Бачук Т.Г. Кондряк С.М. 4. Капітанчук Г.П Гуцуляк М.В. Сандуляк В.С Гуцуляк М.В. 5. Бачук Т.Г. Харитон Ю.М. Ворожбит Л.І. Харитон Ю.М. 6. Кузик О.Д. Чопюк Ж.І. Ришко Т.В. Чопюк Ж.І. 7. Ришко Т.В. Гайсенюк О.В. Лакуста Н.О Гайсенюк О.В. 8. Ворожбит Л.І. Стоян Л.Г. Равлюк Н.В. Стоян Л.Г. 9. Микитюк Н.М. Золіна І.А. Ткачук Н.Я. Золіна І.А. 10 Кадюк А.І. Бойчук А.Д. 11 Сандуляк В.С. МигалатюкТ.С

