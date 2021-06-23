Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
n. n.robertjohnson Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose. Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose.
n. n.robertjohnson Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose. Our mission is to unite people through purpose as purpose-driven employees...
n.robertjohnson Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose. employer brand • culture communications • employee voice n. Employer Brand. I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
41 views
Jun. 23, 2021

N Robert Johnson LLC

Our mission is to unite people through purpose as purpose-driven employees do great things. They work harder, deliver more, and stay longer. Uniting people through purpose identifies and communicates an organization’s authentic employment story.
We are a boutique communications consulting practice grounded in the core beliefs that people are united by purpose, that HR needs
to infuse advertising and marketing practices to attract and engage talent, and that today’s digital world demands creative storytelling to stand out.
Are you ready to unite your people through purpose?

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

N Robert Johnson LLC

  1. 1. n. n.robertjohnson Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose. Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose.
  2. 2. n. n.robertjohnson Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose. Our mission is to unite people through purpose as purpose-driven employees do great things. They work harder, deliver more, and stay longer. Uniting people through purpose identifies and communicates an organization’s authentic employment story. We are a boutique communications consulting practice grounded in the core beliefs that people are united by purpose, that HR needs to infuse advertising and marketing practices to attract and engage talent, and that today’s digital world demands creative storytelling to stand out. Are you ready to unite your people through purpose? Does your purpose unite? employer brand • culture communications • employee voice
  3. 3. n.robertjohnson Unitingpeoplethroughpurpose. employer brand • culture communications • employee voice n. Employer Brand. It’s authentic. It’s your everyday employment story. It is why people join you, stay, and help you to outperform your competitors.  Culture Communications. Today’s digital, consumer-driven communications world demands the application of advertising and marketing practices centered on the communication of your organization’s culture.   Employee Voice. Employee-centric companies outperform. These are workplaces that listen, respond, and empower employees to find purpose and fulfillment in their work. Where we help. • Employer brand assessment, strategy, development • Employer and employee value propositions • Purpose development and alignment • Talent messaging and creative story-telling • Employee experience mapping • Employee life-cycle marketing campaigns • Engagement and retention campaigns • Internal communications • Engagement communications • Customer focus alignment • Change management communications • Workforce crisis communications • M&A workforce communications Contact. N. Robert Johnson, Managing Principal 216.410.5258 • nrjohnson@nrobertjohnsonllc.com • nrobertjohnsonllc.com

×