Originally published in 1963, David Ogilvy’s Confessions of an Advertising Man is required reading for anyone in the advertising business. Ogilvy takes the reader on a wide-ranging journey sharing his experiences in creating some of the world’s most iconic brands.



This essay focuses on David Ogilvy’s recipe for creating great advertising campaigns, interpreted here to help you improve your employer brand. For brevity, we picked the principles that we think apply best to employer brand campaigns.



Cue A Beautiful Mine, the Mad Men theme song, and let’s get started.

