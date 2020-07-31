I collected data for months on the SAT performance on Prince William County School (PWCS) students vs. Fairfax students.



I collected the data for the SAT scores from the Fairfax Schools County website and the Prince William County Website (the information is no longer available via PDF). I call on Prince William County Schools to re-release the data and, like Fairfax, release data for 3 years in one location, so parents can have the same information centrally located for PWCS schools.



Of note, I am not “blaming” one particular school for low performance. I am laying out the data. I will discuss in future posts the current proposed solution to improve SAT and ACT scores and my proposed solutions as well as the importance of test-optional and test-blind approaches. I will state I believe the solution needs to occur at the district level, I believe district policies have contributed to the current state of the average SAT scores.