Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AVERAGE SAT SCORES 2019 FOR FAIRFAX AND PRINCE WILLIAM (PWCS)
• Thomas Jefferson (Fairfax): 1530 • Langley (Fairfax): 1330 • McClean (Fairfax): 1305 • Madison (Fairfax): 1277 • Oakton ...
• Thomas Jefferson (Fairfax)
2. Langley (Fairfax)
3. McClean (Fairfax)
4. Madison (Fairfax)
5. Oakton (Fairfax)
6. Woodson (Fairfax)
7. Chantilly (Fairfax)
8. Marshall (Fairfax)
9. Centreville (Fairfax)
10. Centreville (Fairfax)
11. Fairfax (Fairfax)
12. West Springfield (Fairfax)
13/14. Robinson (Fairfax)
13/14. Westfield (Fairfax)
15. South County (Fairfax)
16. Herndon (Fairfax)
17. Battlefield (PWCS)
18. Falls Church (Fairfax)
19. Osbourn Park (PWCS)
20. Brentsville (PWCS)
21. Patriot (PWCS)
22. Hayfield (Fairfax)
23. Edison (Fairfax)
24. West Potomac (Fairfax)
25. Colgan (PWCS)
26. Forest Park (PWCS)
27. Annadale (Fairfax)
28. Woodbridge (PWCS)
29. John Lewis- (Fairfax)
30. Justice- (PWCS)
31. Reed- (PWCS)
32. Gar-Field- (PWCS)
33. Hylton- (PWCS)
34. Mount Vernon- (Fairfax)
35. Potomac- (Prince William)
36. Freedom- (Prince William)
ALL STUDENTS ASIAN STUDENTS BLACK STUDENTS HISPANIC STUDENTS WHITE STUDENTS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Average SAT and ACT Scores Fairfax and Prince William County Schools 2019

54 views

Published on

I collected data for months on the SAT performance on Prince William County School (PWCS) students vs. Fairfax students.

I collected the data for the SAT scores from the Fairfax Schools County website and the Prince William County Website (the information is no longer available via PDF). I call on Prince William County Schools to re-release the data and, like Fairfax, release data for 3 years in one location, so parents can have the same information centrally located for PWCS schools.

Of note, I am not “blaming” one particular school for low performance. I am laying out the data. I will discuss in future posts the current proposed solution to improve SAT and ACT scores and my proposed solutions as well as the importance of test-optional and test-blind approaches. I will state I believe the solution needs to occur at the district level, I believe district policies have contributed to the current state of the average SAT scores.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Average SAT and ACT Scores Fairfax and Prince William County Schools 2019

  1. 1. AVERAGE SAT SCORES 2019 FOR FAIRFAX AND PRINCE WILLIAM (PWCS)
  2. 2. • Thomas Jefferson (Fairfax): 1530 • Langley (Fairfax): 1330 • McClean (Fairfax): 1305 • Madison (Fairfax): 1277 • Oakton (Fairfax): 1274 • Woodson (Fairfax): 1260 • Chantilly (Fairfax): 1253 • Marshall (Fairfax): 1246 • Centreville (Fairfax): 1222 • Lake Braddock (Fairfax): 1210 • Fairfax (Fairfax): 1208 • West Springfield (Fairfax): 1202 • Robinson (Fairfax): 1195 (ranked 13/14) • Westfield (Fairfax): 1195 (ranked 13/14) • South County (Fairfax): 1187 • Herndon (Fairfax): 1176 • Battlefield (Prince William): 1172 • Falls Church (Fairfax): 1158 19. Osbourn Park (Prince William): 1172 20. Brentsville (Prince William): 1149 21. Patriot (Prince William): 1139 22. Hayfield (Fairfax): 1138 23. Edison (Fairfax): 1131 24. West Potomac (Fairfax): 1126 25. Colgan (Prince William): 1125 26. Forest Park (Prince William): 1119 27. Annadale (Fairfax): 1112 28. Woodbridge (Prince William): 1109 29. John Lewis (Fairfax): 1095 30. Justice (Prince William): 1084 31. Reed (Prince William): 1058 32. Gar-Field (Prince William): 1055 33. Hylton (Prince William): 1052 34. Mount Vernon (Fairfax): 1048 35. Potomac (Prince William): 1013 36. Freedom (Prince William): 972
  3. 3. • Thomas Jefferson (Fairfax)
  4. 4. 2. Langley (Fairfax)
  5. 5. 3. McClean (Fairfax)
  6. 6. 4. Madison (Fairfax)
  7. 7. 5. Oakton (Fairfax)
  8. 8. 6. Woodson (Fairfax)
  9. 9. 7. Chantilly (Fairfax)
  10. 10. 8. Marshall (Fairfax)
  11. 11. 9. Centreville (Fairfax)
  12. 12. 10. Centreville (Fairfax)
  13. 13. 11. Fairfax (Fairfax)
  14. 14. 12. West Springfield (Fairfax)
  15. 15. 13/14. Robinson (Fairfax)
  16. 16. 13/14. Westfield (Fairfax)
  17. 17. 15. South County (Fairfax)
  18. 18. 16. Herndon (Fairfax)
  19. 19. 17. Battlefield (PWCS)
  20. 20. 18. Falls Church (Fairfax)
  21. 21. 19. Osbourn Park (PWCS)
  22. 22. 20. Brentsville (PWCS)
  23. 23. 21. Patriot (PWCS)
  24. 24. 22. Hayfield (Fairfax)
  25. 25. 23. Edison (Fairfax)
  26. 26. 24. West Potomac (Fairfax)
  27. 27. 25. Colgan (PWCS)
  28. 28. 26. Forest Park (PWCS)
  29. 29. 27. Annadale (Fairfax)
  30. 30. 28. Woodbridge (PWCS)
  31. 31. 29. John Lewis- (Fairfax)
  32. 32. 30. Justice- (PWCS)
  33. 33. 31. Reed- (PWCS)
  34. 34. 32. Gar-Field- (PWCS)
  35. 35. 33. Hylton- (PWCS)
  36. 36. 34. Mount Vernon- (Fairfax)
  37. 37. 35. Potomac- (Prince William)
  38. 38. 36. Freedom- (Prince William)
  39. 39. ALL STUDENTS ASIAN STUDENTS BLACK STUDENTS HISPANIC STUDENTS WHITE STUDENTS

×