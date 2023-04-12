Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Modular Architecturs for resilience and Adaptability.pdf

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Cloud Native Ninja - PT7 - Containerize Go apps.pdf
Cloud Native Ninja - PT7 - Containerize Go apps.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

15-factor-apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
Cloud Native Ninja - kickoff.pdf
Nilesh Gule
FestiveTechCalendar2022 - Getting Started with Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
Azure-Container-Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
Modern Data Warehouse using Azure.pdf
Nilesh Gule
Getting Started With Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
Autoscaling containers with event driven workloads
Nilesh Gule
Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
1 of 18 Ad

Modular Architecturs for resilience and Adaptability.pdf

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Slide deck for the APIDays Singapore talk on Modular Architecture for Resilience and Adaptability. https://www.apidays.global/singapore/

The session covered different means by which we can architect modern applications and services for resilience and adaptability

Slide deck for the APIDays Singapore talk on Modular Architecture for Resilience and Adaptability. https://www.apidays.global/singapore/

The session covered different means by which we can architect modern applications and services for resilience and adaptability

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

Cloud Native Ninja - PT7 - Containerize Go apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
6 views
5 slides
Cloud Native Ninja - PT6 - Containerize Spring Boot apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
8 views
5 slides
Cloud Native Ninja - PT5 - Publish container images.pdf
Nilesh Gule
6 views
7 slides
Portable Multi-cloud Microservices with Dapr .pdf
Nilesh Gule
16 views
20 slides
Cloud Native Ninja - PT3 - Containerize DOTNET apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
6 views
9 slides
Cloud Native Ninja - Distributed Microservices with Dapr - part 2.pdf
Nilesh Gule
16 views
8 slides
Distributed Event Driven Systems with KEDA.pdf
Nilesh Gule
8 views
24 slides
Cloud Native Ninja - Getting Started with Containers - Part 1.pdf
Nilesh Gule
7 views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Nilesh Gule (20)

15-factor-apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
19 views
Cloud Native Ninja - kickoff.pdf
Nilesh Gule
12 views
FestiveTechCalendar2022 - Getting Started with Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
9 views
Azure-Container-Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
11 views
Modern Data Warehouse using Azure.pdf
Nilesh Gule
83 views
Getting Started With Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
119 views
Autoscaling containers with event driven workloads
Nilesh Gule
54 views
Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
44 views
Improve Monitoring and Observability for Kubernetes with OSS tools
Nilesh Gule
94 views
Scaling .net containers with event driven workloads
Nilesh Gule
77 views
Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
68 views
Event driven autoscaling with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
145 views
Monitoring kubernetes wwith prometheus and grafana azure singapore - 19 aug...
Nilesh Gule
146 views
Event driven workloads on Kubernetes with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
300 views
Getting started with Serverless applications on Microsoft Azure
Nilesh Gule
107 views
Big data for dot net Devs with Spark
Nilesh Gule
32 views
Serverless Event Driven Containers with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
75 views
Azure containers fundamentals
Nilesh Gule
214 views
DevOps with GitHub Actions
Nilesh Gule
275 views
Part 3 - Modern Data Warehouse with Azure Synapse
Nilesh Gule
161 views
15-factor-apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
19 views
28 slides
Cloud Native Ninja - kickoff.pdf
Nilesh Gule
12 views
9 slides
FestiveTechCalendar2022 - Getting Started with Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
9 views
19 slides
Azure-Container-Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
11 views
27 slides
Modern Data Warehouse using Azure.pdf
Nilesh Gule
83 views
27 slides
Getting Started With Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
119 views
17 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

NLP Techniques for Chatbots.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
An Intrusion Detection System, a Risk Analysis System , a Secured Expert Me...
Nathanael Asaam
0 views
QUEEN PPT.pptx
MaryQueenTero
0 views
TahaBoutorabi.docx
TahaBoutorabi1
0 views
NLP Techniques for Machine Translation.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
DRIVERLESS CAR PPT PRESENTATION
VeereshTony1
0 views
About Brave Browser.pptx
Prakash Singh
0 views
Your guide to staying secure at Aviva.pdf
TamNguyenThiThanhLSS
0 views
NLP Techniques for Question Answering.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
Chapter 5 Time of Entry v2.pdf
Mohamed Sewailam
0 views
BIOMASS UNIT PPT.pptx
TukurGwadangaji
0 views
NLP Techniques for Named Entity Recognition.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
NLP Techniques for Text Generation.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
The Sustianable Growth Report v2.pdf
Mohamed Sewailam
0 views
GVRAO_NMDC_INternational Seminar_MBD-2022_Nagpur_November 2022.pptx
GottumukkalaVenkates2
0 views
Website Wireframe Design.pdf
gooteeiii
0 views
Multimedia Understanding at TRECVID 2022
George Awad
0 views
Website Redesign.pdf
gooteeiii
0 views
Unlock the power of creative writing with google bard_compressed (1).pptx
Infowind Technologies (IT) Pvt Ltd
0 views
Meet Quarkus: A Mostly Code Introduction to Supersonic, Subatomic Java
Jeremy Davis
0 views
NLP Techniques for Chatbots.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
4 slides
An Intrusion Detection System, a Risk Analysis System , a Secured Expert Me...
Nathanael Asaam
0 views
65 slides
QUEEN PPT.pptx
MaryQueenTero
0 views
7 slides
TahaBoutorabi.docx
TahaBoutorabi1
0 views
1 slide
NLP Techniques for Machine Translation.docx
KevinSims18
0 views
4 slides
DRIVERLESS CAR PPT PRESENTATION
VeereshTony1
0 views
14 slides
Advertisement

Modular Architecturs for resilience and Adaptability.pdf

  1. 1. Modular Architecture for Resilience and Adaptability Nilesh Gule @nileshgule
  2. 2. $whoami { “name” : “Nilesh Gule”, “website” : “https://www.HandsOnArchitect.com", “github” : “https://GitHub.com/NileshGule" “twitter” : “@nileshgule”, “linkedin” : “https://www.linkedin.com/in/nileshgule”, “YouTube” : “https://www.YouTube.com/@nilesh-gule” “likes” : “Technical Evangelism, Cricket”, “co-organizer” : “Azure Singapore UG” }
  3. 3. A Tale of an Airline booking system – Feb 2022 Issues with Airline booking ✓ Mobile app: unable to search flights, unable to manage booking ✓ Website: search for flights, book tickets, manage booking ✓ Different error messages on Mobile app and on website for same action Possible causes ✓ Not using APIs: different teams, codebases, lack of collaboration
  4. 4. A Tale of an Airline booking system – March 2023 96 hours for password reset Attribution: Twitter icons created by Pixel perfect - Flaticon
  5. 5. Drawbacks of legacy systems “We Didn’t Do Anything Wrong But Somehow, We Lost! “
  6. 6. Codebase One codebase tracked in version control, many deploys Dependencies Explicitly declare and isolate dependencies Config Store config in the environment Backing services Treat backing services as attached resources Build, Release and Run Strictly separate build and run stages Processes Execute the app as one or more stateless processes Port Binding Expose services via port binding Concurrency Scale out via process-model Disposability Maximize robustness with fast startup and graceful shutdown Dev/Prod Parity Keep development, staging and production as similar as possible Logs Treat Logs as event streams Admin Processes Run admin/management tasks as one-off processes 12 Factor Apps
  7. 7. Codebase One codebase tracked in version control, many deploys Dependencies Explicitly declare and isolate dependencies Config Store config in the environment Backing services Treat backing services as attached resources Build, Release and Run Strictly separate build and run stages Processes Execute the app as one or more stateless processes Port Binding Expose services via port binding Concurrency Scale out via process-model Disposability Maximize robustness with fast startup and graceful shutdown Dev/Prod Parity Keep development, staging and production as similar as possible Logs Treat Logs as event streams Admin Processes Run admin/management tasks as one-off processes 15 Factor Apps API First Define service contract Telemetry Monitor process performance Authentication Secure applications across hardware, network, and software layers
  8. 8. API First Define Service Contract • Well suited for cloud development • Allows rapid prototyping • Support a services ecosystem • Facilitates automated deployment testing and continuous delivery pipelines • Enables consumers and service developers to work in parallel • Helps to avoid bottlenecks and facilitates virtualization of APIs by allowing consumers to run tests against the mocks
  9. 9. Telemetry Monitor process performance • Categories of data • Application Performance Monitoring (APM) • Domain-specific telemetry • Health and System logs • Helps to scale, self-heal and manage alerts for end users and platform operators
  10. 10. Frameworks & Tools
  11. 11. Dapr Components
  12. 12. Loosely coupled application design Microservices, Event Driven Architecture Automation IaC using Declarative methods with Terraform, Ansible, Pulami etc. Things to Improve Resiliency and Adaptability Chaos testing Deliberately introduce faults to test for resiliency Serverless Automatically provision, scale and manage resources Observability Collect and analyse data to identify issues and potential improvements Progressive Delivery • Blue Green Deployment • Canary Release • Dark launches • Phased alfa, beta, and gamma releases
  13. 13. Evolution of API Architecture https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bytebytego_systemdesign-coding-interviewtips-activity-7051425568013045760-u70N
  14. 14. References https://www.youtube.com/@nilesh-gule https://dapr.io/ 12 Factor App Beyond the Twelve-Factor App by Kevin Hoffman
  15. 15. Slides https://www.slideshare.net/nileshgule/ https://speakerdeck.com/nileshgule/
  16. 16. Nilesh Gule ARCHITECT | MICROSOFT MVP “Code with Passion and Strive for Excellence” nileshgule @nileshgule Nilesh Gule NileshGule www.handsonarchitect.com https://bit.ly/youtube-nileshgule
  17. 17. Q&A

×