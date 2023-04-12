Modular Architecturs for resilience and Adaptability.pdf

Check these out next
Slide deck for the APIDays Singapore talk on Modular Architecture for Resilience and Adaptability. https://www.apidays.global/singapore/
The session covered different means by which we can architect modern applications and services for resilience and adaptability
Slide deck for the APIDays Singapore talk on Modular Architecture for Resilience and Adaptability. https://www.apidays.global/singapore/
The session covered different means by which we can architect modern applications and services for resilience and adaptability