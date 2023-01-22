Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Distributed Event Driven Systems with KEDA.pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Cloud Native Ninja - Getting Started with Containers - Part 1.pdf
Cloud Native Ninja - Getting Started with Containers - Part 1.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
Improve Monitoring and Observability for Kubernetes with OSS tools
Nilesh Gule
Scaling .net containers with event driven workloads
Nilesh Gule
Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
Event driven autoscaling with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
Monitoring kubernetes wwith prometheus and grafana azure singapore - 19 aug...
Nilesh Gule
Event driven workloads on Kubernetes with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
Getting started with Serverless applications on Microsoft Azure
Nilesh Gule
1 of 24 Ad

Distributed Event Driven Systems with KEDA.pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Slides related to the Distributed event driven systems with KEDA for Devtron webinar. The demo focusses on using kubernetes bades Event driven Autoscaling to dynamically scale the microservice based on the number of messages in RabbitMQ queue.

Slides related to the Distributed event driven systems with KEDA for Devtron webinar. The demo focusses on using kubernetes bades Event driven Autoscaling to dynamically scale the microservice based on the number of messages in RabbitMQ queue.

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

Cloud Native Ninja - Getting Started with Containers - Part 1.pdf
Nilesh Gule
0 views
7 slides
15-factor-apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
11 views
28 slides
Cloud Native Ninja - kickoff.pdf
Nilesh Gule
8 views
9 slides
FestiveTechCalendar2022 - Getting Started with Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
7 views
19 slides
Azure-Container-Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
9 views
27 slides
Modern Data Warehouse using Azure.pdf
Nilesh Gule
70 views
27 slides
Getting Started With Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
118 views
17 slides
Autoscaling containers with event driven workloads
Nilesh Gule
54 views
30 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Nilesh Gule (20)

Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
33 views
Improve Monitoring and Observability for Kubernetes with OSS tools
Nilesh Gule
89 views
Scaling .net containers with event driven workloads
Nilesh Gule
77 views
Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
64 views
Event driven autoscaling with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
131 views
Monitoring kubernetes wwith prometheus and grafana azure singapore - 19 aug...
Nilesh Gule
129 views
Event driven workloads on Kubernetes with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
289 views
Getting started with Serverless applications on Microsoft Azure
Nilesh Gule
105 views
Big data for dot net Devs with Spark
Nilesh Gule
32 views
Serverless Event Driven Containers with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
73 views
Azure containers fundamentals
Nilesh Gule
212 views
DevOps with GitHub Actions
Nilesh Gule
260 views
Part 3 - Modern Data Warehouse with Azure Synapse
Nilesh Gule
151 views
Serverless Containers
Nilesh Gule
124 views
Modern data warehouse with Azure
Nilesh Gule
422 views
Scaling containers with keda
Nilesh Gule
59 views
Building cloud native apps with .net core 3.0 and kubernetes
Nilesh Gule
365 views
Scaling containers with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
1.2k views
Resilient Microservices Architecture with kubernetes
Nilesh Gule
407 views
Big data workloads using Apache Sparkon HDInsight
Nilesh Gule
170 views
Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
33 views
31 slides
Improve Monitoring and Observability for Kubernetes with OSS tools
Nilesh Gule
89 views
24 slides
Scaling .net containers with event driven workloads
Nilesh Gule
77 views
29 slides
Improve monitoring and observability for kubernetes with oss tools
Nilesh Gule
64 views
31 slides
Event driven autoscaling with KEDA
Nilesh Gule
131 views
31 slides
Monitoring kubernetes wwith prometheus and grafana azure singapore - 19 aug...
Nilesh Gule
129 views
20 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

blockchainpost.pptx
Sameer Mahajan
0 views
Reza Ebrat - Estafa - Scam - Dossier
Scam13
0 views
PERFTEST.ppt
MeghanaAkkapalli
0 views
goqii vital 3.0
Siddharth897424
2 views
Cloud-Reference-Architecture-Virtual-Data-Center-VDC-Azure.pptx
VipulKumar221864
0 views
83517754.ppt
ssuser2e304b
0 views
Les Miserable Persistence - Hunting Through Scheduled Tasks - ShmooCon 2023.pdf
Brandon DeVault
0 views
Social Issues & Prof. Practices Ch1-2.pptx
SheenaSab1
3 views
Crypto101.pptx
Sameer Mahajan
0 views
A-ConMonIntro.ppt
veeruyadav9
1 view
DOC-20230120-WA0009..pptx
YashTaneja29
3 views
Cloud Trends - Cloud 2.0 - Living on the Edge
Peter Witsenburg
0 views
ICT.pptx
KennethEncarnacion2
0 views
Dell PowerEdge C6620 server with Dell PowerEdge RAID Controller (PERC 12) ana...
Principled Technologies
6 views
4 Deposition..ppt
ZohaibAlam28
0 views
Salesforce, Slack, and Zendesk Integration with Mulesoft.pdf
shyamraj55
9 views
Notes(1).pptx
InfinityWorld3
0 views
Microsoft_Cyber_Offerings_Mapped_to_Security_Frameworks_EN_US.pdf
VipulKumar221864
0 views
Postvines.pdf
Postvines
0 views
Developer Joy - How great teams get s%*t done.pdf
Sven Peters
9 views
blockchainpost.pptx
Sameer Mahajan
0 views
46 slides
Reza Ebrat - Estafa - Scam - Dossier
Scam13
0 views
36 slides
PERFTEST.ppt
MeghanaAkkapalli
0 views
53 slides
goqii vital 3.0
Siddharth897424
2 views
4 slides
Cloud-Reference-Architecture-Virtual-Data-Center-VDC-Azure.pptx
VipulKumar221864
0 views
49 slides
83517754.ppt
ssuser2e304b
0 views
32 slides
Advertisement

Distributed Event Driven Systems with KEDA.pdf

  1. 1. Distributed Event Driven Systems with KEDA Nilesh Gule @nileshgule
  2. 2. $whoami { “name” : “Nilesh Gule”, “website” : “https://www.HandsOnArchitect.com", “github” : “https://GitHub.com/NileshGule" “twitter” : “@nileshgule”, “linkedin” : “https://www.linkedin.com/in/nileshgule”, “YouTube” : “https://www.YouTube.com/@nilesh-gule” “likes” : “Technical Evangelism, Cricket”, “co-organizer” : “Azure Singapore UG” }
  3. 3. @nileshgule KEDA Kubernets based Event Driven Autoscaling Scaling in Kubernetes KEDA Overview TechTalks demo with RabbitMQ Autoscaling with KEDA KEDA Architecture Agenda
  4. 4. Pre-requisites • Self contained application with all its dependencies Docker • Orchestrates containers • Self healing • Service discovery • Scaling Kubernetes • Dockerhub / private container registry • Repository for storing container images Container Registry • Managed Kubernetes service on Azure • Native integration with other Azure services like Azure Active Directory (AAD), Azure Container registry (ACR), Azure Container Instances (ACI), Azure Monitor etc. Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)
  5. 5. Kubernetes scaling options Horizontal Pod Autoscaler Vertical Pod Autoscaler Cluster Autoscaler Manual
  6. 6. @nileshgule Demo setup 1000 (configurable) messages Batch of 50 (configurable) messages https://github.com/NileshGule/pd-tech-fest-2019
  7. 7. @nileshgule TechTalks Demo – Kubernetes deployment https://github.com/NileshGule/pd-tech-fest-2019  Manifest files describe Deployment and Service  Helm charts to deploy third-party apps / services  Octant / Lens – visualize k8s cluster  Kubectl to deploy Manifest  Postman / RESTClient to generate workload
  8. 8. @nileshgule Generate workload
  9. 9. @nileshgule Demo KEDA in action
  10. 10. apiVersion: keda.k8s.io/v1alpha1 kind: ScaledObject metadata: name: rabbitmq-consumer namespace: default labels: deploymentName: rabbitmq-consumer-deployment spec: scaleTargetRef: deploymentName: rabbitmq-consumer pollingInterval: 5 # Optional. Default: 30 seconds cooldownPeriod: 30 # Optional. Default: 300 seconds minReplicaCount: 1 # Optional. Default: 0 maxReplicaCount: 30 # Optional. Default: 100 triggers: - type: rabbitmq metadata: queueName: hello queueLength : ‘5’ authenticationRef: name: trigger-auth-rabbitmq-host
  11. 11. Run Containers at scale ❖KEDA supported scale triggers including Azure Event Hub, Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL etc. ❖Robust autoscaling without managing complex infrastructure ❖Scale to zero and pay only for use by the second https://keda.sh/docs/2.9/scalers/
  12. 12. Summary • Single purpose lightweight component • Any Kubernetes cluster (1.16+) • Extends Kubernetes with event driven capabilities • No overwriting or duplication of existing functionalities • Maps an event source to Deployment, StatefulSet, Custom Resource or Job for scaling • Flexible and safe to run alongside any other Kubernetes framework or application • Support 50+ auto scalers out of the box KEDA
  13. 13. Play with Docker Play with Kubernetes Linux Academy learning paths
  14. 14. KEDA AKS cluster-autoscalar Horizontal pod autoscale https://azure.microsoft.com/mediahandler/files/resourcefiles/kubernetes-learning- path/Kubernetes%20Learning%20Path%20version%201.0.pdf
  15. 15. Azure Kubernetes Service Workshop References
  16. 16. References https://www.youtube.com/@nilesh-gule
  17. 17. https://github.com/NileshGule/pd-tech-fest-2019
  18. 18. Thank you very much Code with Passion and Strive for Excellence https://www.slideshare.net/nileshgule/presentations https://speakerdeck.com/nileshgule/
  19. 19. Nilesh Gule ARCHITECT | MICROSOFT MVP “Code with Passion and Strive for Excellence” nileshgule @nileshgule Nilesh Gule NileshGule www.handsonarchitect.com https://bit.ly/youtube-nileshgule
  20. 20. Q&A

×