Azure from Rookie to DevStart

Microsoft Azure Rookie to Dev Star www.Sajeetharan.com @kokkisajee
In a nutshell Social Developer Communities Recognitions ❑ 10+ years experience ❑ Full stack developer ❑ Angular,Azure fanb...
Let’s Play a game! https://kahoot.it/
Need for Digital Transformation
Business is powered by applications Line of Business Applications External-facing Applications Internal Applications Data
© Microsoft Corporation Our expectations are constantly evolving Today, we all expect to interact seamlessly with a compan...
On-Premises How often should I patch my servers? How can I increase server utilization? How do I deploy new code to my ser...
IaaSOn-Premises How often should I patch my servers? How often should I backup my server? Which packages should be on my s...
PaaSIaaSOn-Premises How many “servers” do I need? How can I increase “server” utilization? What is the right size of “serv...
PaaSIaaSOn-Premises Serverless How do I architect my app? Serverless, the platform for next gen apps The “evolution” of ap...
Evolution of software development Build productively Collaborate globally & securely Scale innovation
Azure Tools Visual Studio GitHub PowerApps Power BI Azure Stack Azure Data Box Azure Sphere HoloLensAzure Kinect Web Mobil...
Microsoft IT journey to the cloud Modernizing application portfolio consisting of 3500+ apps > 3500 applications
Cloud app continuum Increased Agility – Faster Time to Market – Lower Total Cost of Ownership – Greater IT Simplification ...
Modern application patterns Artificial Intelligence Managed Databases ServerlessContainers
Quickly build, deploy and scale powerful cloud applications without worrying about infrastructure Azure App Service High p...
© Microsoft Corporation Containerization
Containers in Azure Choice of developer tools and clients Azure Container Registry Docker Hub App Service Deploy web apps ...
© Microsoft Corporation
Serverless
Event-driven Reduce time to market No server setup or maintenance Scalability and high availability $$$ Reduction “Serverl...
…you can rent a car …if cloud computing was transportation …you can lease a car and take care of maintenance …you can rent...
Serverless Databases Azure Cosmos DB NoSQL Auto-scale Highly Available Pay per usage AWS Aurora Serverless SQL Auto-scale ...
Azure serverless ecosystem Event-driven serverless offerings Built-in security Rich monitoring Compliance and management I...
Azure Functions
Serverless scenarios: anything that responds to events ... Chatbot sends response Message sent to Chatbot ? Cortana Analyt...
• Box • Chatter • Delay • Dropbox • Azure HD Insight • Slack • Azure Media Services • OneDrive • SharePoint • SQL Azure • ...
Logic Apps Azure Service Bus and Event Grid Azure API Management Azure Active Directory Azure App Services Azure Blob Azur...
Construction What’s the shortest time taken to build a house? • 2 Hours in the USA – Watch this video • Shortest time to b...
Modern app engineering is enabled by DevOps people process technology “ ” Develop Operate Plan Deliver App Collaborate
Sign into Azure with your GitHub credentials and authenticate to GitHub Enterprise with Azure AD Plan and track work in Az...
DevOps on Azure Azure Pipelines Azure Artifacts Azure Kubernetes Service Azure Test Plans Azure Security Center Visual Stu...
© Microsoft Corporation Pre-defined solutions with smart thresholds Visualize data in intuitive and customizable dashboard...
The largest developer community on the planet
31.5% 50.7%
Decision tree for Azure compute services re re s er s es re er erv e erv e r r esreenfieldro nfield ift and shift es es es...
et’s see ho orld reacts to Covid! Demo How to Implement : https://bit.ly/3dsP4oM Gitbhub : https://github.com/sajeetharan/...
Where to go from here? Register MSBuild https://mybuild.microsoft.com/ Start Azure https://azure.microsoft.com/en- us/free...
Questions? I am not a walking search engine! Don’t Ask any :P sasinnat@Microsoft.com @kokkisajee https://sajeetharan.com
© Microsoft Corporation Thank You
Azure from Rookie to DevStart

  1. 1. Microsoft Azure Rookie to Dev Star www.Sajeetharan.com @kokkisajee
  2. 2. In a nutshell Social Developer Communities Recognitions ❑ 10+ years experience ❑ Full stack developer ❑ Angular,Azure fanboy ❑ MCT,MVP & GDE ❑ Top contributor stackoverflow ❑ 140 repositories on Stackblitz ❑ 6000+ answers on Stackoverflow ❑ Github contributions ✓ D3 directives and more Open-source contributions Sajeetharan Sinnathurai Cloud Solution Architect(APAC) Things about me! @sajeetharan @kokkisajee @sajeetharan @sajeetharan @sajeetharan
  3. 3. Let’s Play a game! https://kahoot.it/
  4. 4. Need for Digital Transformation
  5. 5. Business is powered by applications Line of Business Applications External-facing Applications Internal Applications Data
  6. 6. © Microsoft Corporation Our expectations are constantly evolving Today, we all expect to interact seamlessly with a company or brand. End users get much more unforgiving when it comes to application performance
  7. 7. On-Premises How often should I patch my servers? How can I increase server utilization? How do I deploy new code to my server? Which packages should be on my server? It takes how long to provision a new server? The “evolution” of application platforms
  8. 8. IaaSOn-Premises How often should I patch my servers? How often should I backup my server? Which packages should be on my server? How many servers do I need? How can I increase server utilization? What is the right size of servers for my business needs? How can I scale my app? Which OS should I use? How do I deploy new code to my server? Who monitors my App? The “evolution” of application platforms
  9. 9. PaaSIaaSOn-Premises How many “servers” do I need? How can I increase “server” utilization? What is the right size of “servers” for my business needs? How can I scale my app? The “evolution” of application platforms
  10. 10. PaaSIaaSOn-Premises Serverless How do I architect my app? Serverless, the platform for next gen apps The “evolution” of application platforms
  11. 11. Evolution of software development Build productively Collaborate globally & securely Scale innovation
  12. 12. Azure Tools Visual Studio GitHub PowerApps Power BI Azure Stack Azure Data Box Azure Sphere HoloLensAzure Kinect Web Mobile Mixed Reality Containers Events + Integration Databases Analytics AI + Machine Learning Internet of Things Media Compute Networking Storage Security Identity
  13. 13. Microsoft IT journey to the cloud Modernizing application portfolio consisting of 3500+ apps > 3500 applications
  14. 14. Cloud app continuum Increased Agility – Faster Time to Market – Lower Total Cost of Ownership – Greater IT Simplification LowerEngineeringComplexityandCost Existing on- premises applications VMs Rehost Containers Refactor Microservices Rearchitect Serverless Rebuild New SaaS apps Replace App Modernization
  15. 15. Modern application patterns Artificial Intelligence Managed Databases ServerlessContainers
  16. 16. Quickly build, deploy and scale powerful cloud applications without worrying about infrastructure Azure App Service High productivity .NET, Node, Java, Docker, PHP, Ruby, Python Staging & deployment Testing in production App gallery marketplace Fully managed Auto scale & load balancing High availability w/ auto patching Reduced operations costs Backup & recovery Enterprise grade Global data center footprint Hybrid support AAD integration Secure & compliance
  17. 17. © Microsoft Corporation Containerization
  18. 18. Containers in Azure Choice of developer tools and clients Azure Container Registry Docker Hub App Service Deploy web apps or APIs using containers in a PaaS environment Service Fabric Modernize .NET applications to microservices using Windows Server containers Kubernetes Service Container Instance Scale and orchestrate Linux containers using Kubernetes Ecosystem Bring your Partner solutions that run great on Azure Elastically burst from your Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) cluster
  19. 19. © Microsoft Corporation
  20. 20. Serverless
  21. 21. Event-driven Reduce time to market No server setup or maintenance Scalability and high availability $$$ Reduction “Serverless” – Why? Focus!
  22. 22. …you can rent a car …if cloud computing was transportation …you can lease a car and take care of maintenance …you can rent a car and pay for having it around even when you are not driving …you can use a ride sharing app pay only for transportation
  23. 23. Serverless Databases Azure Cosmos DB NoSQL Auto-scale Highly Available Pay per usage AWS Aurora Serverless SQL Auto-scale Highly Available Pay per usage
  24. 24. Azure serverless ecosystem Event-driven serverless offerings Built-in security Rich monitoring Compliance and management IDE integration Local development Flexible deployment options
  25. 25. Azure Functions
  26. 26. Serverless scenarios: anything that responds to events ... Chatbot sends response Message sent to Chatbot ? Cortana Analytics answers questions Millions of devices feed into Stream Analytics Store data in SQL DB Transform to structured data Photo taken and WebHook called Stores in blob storage Produces scaled images Clean tableEvery 15 minutes Find and clean invalid data
  27. 27. • Box • Chatter • Delay • Dropbox • Azure HD Insight • Slack • Azure Media Services • OneDrive • SharePoint • SQL Azure • Office 365 • QuickBooks • SalesForce • Sugar CRM • Dynamics CRM • Azure Service Bus • Azure Storage • Timer / Recurrence • Twilio • Twitter • Azure Web Jobs • Yammer • HTTP, HTTPS • FTP, SFTP • POP3/IMAP • SMTP • File • Batching / Debatching • Validate • Extract (XPath) • Transform (+Mapper) • Convert (XML-JSON) • Convert (XML-FF) • X12 • EDIFACT • AS2 • TPM • Rules Engine • Flat file SaaS ProtocolsBizTalk Messaging & B2B Built-in API Connectors Hybrid • IBM DB2 • Informix • Websphere MQ • SQL Server • SharePoint Server • Oracle • SAP • Hybrid Connectivity
  28. 28. Logic Apps Azure Service Bus and Event Grid Azure API Management Azure Active Directory Azure App Services Azure Blob Azure CosmosDB Azure Data Lake Azure SQL Azure Resource Manager Azure Functions BizTalk Server On-premises data gateway
  29. 29. Construction What’s the shortest time taken to build a house? • 2 Hours in the USA – Watch this video • Shortest time to build a 57 storey skyscraper • 19 days in China – Read here
  30. 30. Modern app engineering is enabled by DevOps people process technology “ ” Develop Operate Plan Deliver App Collaborate
  31. 31. Sign into Azure with your GitHub credentials and authenticate to GitHub Enterprise with Azure AD Plan and track work in Azure Boards linked to GitHub, and monitor your code deployed to Azure from GitHub Actions GitHub Actions for Azure with native support for deployments to Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Web Apps, Azure Container Registry, and more actions planned
  32. 32. DevOps on Azure Azure Pipelines Azure Artifacts Azure Kubernetes Service Azure Test Plans Azure Security Center Visual Studio App Center Azure Monitor Azure Blueprints Azure Boards Azure Repos Azure DevTest Labs GitHub GitHubAdvancedSecurityFeatures GitHub Actions …enhanced by GitHub Package Registry 3rd Party Ecosystem Azure Key Vault
  33. 33. © Microsoft Corporation Pre-defined solutions with smart thresholds Visualize data in intuitive and customizable dashboards Separate the signal from the noise and accelerate root-cause analysis Integrate your existing processes & tools like Service Now Smart insights, faster © Microsoft Corporation
  34. 34. The largest developer community on the planet
  35. 35. 31.5% 50.7%
  36. 36. Decision tree for Azure compute services re re s er s es re er erv e erv e r r esreenfieldro nfield ift and shift es es es es es o o o o reenfield or ro nfield or load icroservices architecture vent driven or load ith short lived processes ift and shift or cloud optimi ed o you re uire full control and or porta ility eeds full fledged orchestration o o e rv e an e containeri ed es o eeds T integration or fully supported icrosoft technology stac es loud optimi ed hoose from ure container hosting options r es o e rv e es e app T ode s etc https a ure microsoft com overvie containers https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/architecture/guide/technology-choices/compute-decision-tree
  37. 37. et’s see ho orld reacts to Covid! Demo How to Implement : https://bit.ly/3dsP4oM Gitbhub : https://github.com/sajeetharan/wfh_sentiment
  38. 38. Where to go from here? Register MSBuild https://mybuild.microsoft.com/ Start Azure https://azure.microsoft.com/en- us/free/students/ Ask Sajee on Twitter @kokkisajee Rate my session https://bit.ly/2zqlBwN Join Monthly meetups Join Stackoverflowers- Srilanka
  39. 39. Questions? I am not a walking search engine! Don’t Ask any :P sasinnat@Microsoft.com @kokkisajee https://sajeetharan.com
  40. 40. © Microsoft Corporation Thank You

