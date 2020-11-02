Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to increase productivity from your home office

17 views

Published on

13 tips on how to improve your productivity from home office during the global Pandemic.

Published in: Career
How to increase productivity from your home office

  1. 1. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 1 Howtoincreaseproductivity fromyourhomeoffice? 13 tips to increase productivity while working from home
  2. 2. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 2 According to statistics from Statista, 29% of the surveyed population in Germany loved to work from home, 33 % liked to work from home but would like some time to with others, and 9% of the people did not like to work from home. Statistics
  3. 3. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 3 Being able to work from any location of preference Flexible working in terms of when to work Being able to decide about the workplace structure Definition of work from home
  4. 4. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 4 Create a schedule for home office 1
  5. 5. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 5 Dress like you are in the office 2
  6. 6. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 6 Make some breaks to get fresh air 3
  7. 7. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 7 Try to create a distraction free zone 4
  8. 8. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 8 Create a to-do list 5
  9. 9. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 9 Keep your work area clean 6
  10. 10. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 10 Adjust to a healthy lifestyle 7
  11. 11. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 11 Have an office away from office 8
  12. 12. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 12 Have some side activities 9
  13. 13. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 13 Keep a plant in the room 10
  14. 14. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 14 Have good lightning 11
  15. 15. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 15 Equip yourself with the right tools 12
  16. 16. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 16 Start your day with a smile 13
  17. 17. Presentation by Majid M P A G E 17 Read the complete post at https://www.majidm.com/how-to-increase-productivity-from-your-home-office/ Thank you

