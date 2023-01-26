Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dust mites protection in asthma

Jan. 26, 2023
Dust mites protection in asthma

Jan. 26, 2023
WHAT ARE THE BEST MEASURES TO REDUCE THE EFFECTS OF HOUSE-DUST MITES ON ASTHMATIC PATIENTS?

DUST MITES PROTECTION IN ASTHMA
are very small, insect-like pests that feed on dead human skin cells and thrive in warm, humid settings. Any swelling (also called inflammation) of the nasal passages caused by dust mites is considered a dust allergy.

Health & Medicine
Dust mites protection in asthma

  1. 1. DR: MUSTAFA KHALIL IBRAHIM GP / Iraq
  2. 2.  are very small, insect- like pests that feed on dead human skin cells and thrive in warm, humid settings. Any swelling (also called inflammation) of the nasal passages caused by dust mites is considered a dust allergy. DUST MITES
  3. 3. DUST MITES
  4. 4. WHAT ARE THE BEST MEASURES TO REDUCE THE EFFECTS OF HOUSE-DUST MITES ON ASTHMATIC PATIENTS?
  5. 5.  Keep your home below 50 percent humidity. In humid areas, air conditioning and dehumidifiers can help. 1. Reduce humidity
  6. 6.  Remove upholstered furniture or use furniture with smooth surfaces. Remove drapes and curtains. Cover mattresses and pillows with allergen encasements. Wash bedding in hot water (at least 120 degrees F) once a week. Reduce clutter, stuffed animals, and other places where dust mites live. If that’s not possible, wash stuffed animals weekly in hot water (at least 130 degrees) to kill and wash away dust mites. 2. Reduce the places where dust mites can live
  7. 7.  Carpeting should be removed from the home, especially if occupants are allergic to dust mites. If you must keep the carpet, use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter. Damp clean floors often, focusing on catching dirt and dust without wet mopping. 3. Replace carpets
  8. 8.  Dust regularly to reduce the amount of dust and improve overall indoor air quality in your home. When dusting, use something that can trap and lock dust (like a wet washcloth or microfiber cloth) dust to reduce the amount of it that is stirred up when cleaning. 4. Dust-Vacuum regularly
  9. 9.  Keep your mattress and pillows in dustproof or allergen-blocking covers. These covers, made of tightly woven fabric, prevent dust mites from colonizing or escaping from the mattress or pillows. Encase box springs in allergen-proof covers. 5. Use allergen-proof bed covers
  10. 10.  Wash all sheets, blankets, pillowcases and bedcovers in hot water that is at least 130 F (54.4 C) to kill dust mites and remove allergens. If bedding can't be washed hot, put the items in the dryer for at least 15 minutes at a temperature above 130 F (54.4 C) to kill the mites. Then wash and dry the bedding to remove allergens. Freezing nonwashable items for 24 hours also can kill dust mites, but this won't remove the allergens. 6. Wash bedding weekly
