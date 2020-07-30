Perkenalan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
z GURU MATA PELAJARAN Seni Budaya Kelas 8
Nama : Muiz Mata Pelajaran : Seni Budaya Tempat, Tgl Lahir : Serang, 25 November 1985 Alamat : Komplek Tegal pad...
z Materi/Pokok Bahasan Seni Rupa Seni Musik Seni Tari
z 1. MENGGAMBAR MODEL Materi Seni Rupa…. 2. MENGGAMBAR iLUSTRASI
z Materi Pokok Bahasan 1. BAB III : Bernyanyi Secara Unisono 2. BAB IV : Memainkan Alat Musik Tradisional
zMateri Pokok Bahasan 1. BAB V : Tari Tradisional 2. BAB VI : Pola Lantai
z PENILAIAN  Aspek Pengetahuan
z PENILAIAN  Aspek Keterampilan  Unjuk Kerja  Produk  Portofolio
z PENILAIAN  Aspek Sikap Spiritual Sosial
