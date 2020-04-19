Successfully reported this slideshow.
Financial Information Systems AN-NAJAH NATIONAL UNIVERSITY Faculty of Economics and Social Sciences
CHPATER 04 E-PAYMENT MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 2 By Muath Asmar, PhD
4.1 GENERIC TYPES OF PAYMENT SYSTEMS MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 3
4.1 GENERIC TYPES OF PAYMENT SYSTEMS CASH: • Is the legal tender defined by national authority to represent value and is t...
GENERIC TYPES OF PAYMENT SYSTEMS CHECKING TRANSFER: • Represents funds transferred directly via a single draft or check fr...
GENERIC TYPES OF PAYMENT SYSTEMS CREDIT CARD: • Represents an account that extends credit to consumers, permits consumers ...
GENERIC TYPES OF PAYMENT SYSTEMS STORED VALUE: • Accounts created by depositing funds into an account and from which funds...
GENERIC TYPES OF PAYMENT SYSTEMS ACCUMULATING BALANCE: • Accounts that accumulate expenditures and to which consumers make...
4.2 THE PAYMENT REVOLUTION MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 9
4.2 THE PAYMENT REVOLUTION The competition for e-payment systems is fierce. The success of any e- payment system depends o...
THE PAYPAL ALTERNATIVE • Buyers don’t like to reveal their credit card numbers online. • While credit and debit cards domi...
PERSON-TO-PERSON (P2P) PAYMENTS • A lot of EC transactions are conducted between individuals. • Payments from unknown buye...
4.3 USING PAYMENT CARDS ONLINE MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 13
4.3 USING PAYMENT CARDS ONLINE Payment cards are electronic cards that contain payment- related data. They come in three f...
PROCESSING CARDS ONLINE • The processing of credit card payments has two major phases: authorization and settlement. • Aut...
CREDIT CARD PROCESSING The following are the processing options. The EC merchant may: • Own the payment software. A mercha...
CREDIT CARD PROCESSING… • For any given type of payment card and processing system, the processes and participants are ess...
HOW AN ONLINE CREDIT CARD TRANSACTION WORKS MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 18
COMPARISON OF ONLINE AND OFFLINE CREDIT CARD PURCHASEOnline purchase Offline purchase 1. The customer decides to purchase ...
CREDIT CARD READING When paying with a credit card, it is necessary for merchants to read the content of the card and then...
CREDIT CARD READING… • Portable card readers. These are used in places where wirelines do not exist (e.g., on airplanes). ...
CREDIT CARD READING… • Image readers. These new systems use smartphone scanning and imaging capabilities to read the cards...
FRAUDULENT CARD TRANSACTIONS • In e-commerce, the merchants usually are liable for fraudulent transactions. • In addition ...
FRAUDULENT CARD TRANSACTIONS: THE KEY TOOLS USED IN COMBATING FRAUD• Digital Signature. is a mathematical technique used t...
MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 25
FRAUDULENT CARD TRANSACTIONS: THE KEY TOOLS USED IN COMBATING FRAUD…• Card verification number (CVN). merchants use this 3...
4.4 SMART CARDS MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 27
4.4 SMART CARDS • A smart card is a plastic payment card that contains data in an embedded microchip. • The embedded chip ...
SMART CARDS… • The smart card can perform the multiple functions • credit card • debit card • stored-value card • various ...
TYPES OF SMART CARDS • There are two distinct types of smart cards. • contact card, which is activated when it is inserted...
TYPES OF SMART CARDS… • Hybrid cards and combi cards combine the properties of contact and proximity cards into one card. ...
STORED-VALUE CARDS • A card where a monetary value is prepaid and can be loaded on the card once or several times. • From ...
4.5 MICROPAYMENTS MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 33
4.5 MICROPAYMENTS Micropayments or e-micropayments are small online payments made online, usually under $10. From the view...
MICROPAYMENTS… • Stored value. Funds are loaded into a debit account from which the money value of purchases is deducted w...
4.6 MOBILE PAYMENTS MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 36
4.6 MOBILE PAYMENTS • The term mobile payment refers to payment transactions initiated or confirmed using a person’s mobil...
MOBILE PROXIMITY PAYMENTS: • Mobile proximity payments are used for making purchases in physical stores, vending machines,...
MOBILE REMOTE PAYMENTS (MOBILE MONEY): • Enable clients and consumers to use their mobile devices to pay their monthly bil...
MOBILE POS PAYMENTS: • With mPOS transactions, the merchant utilizes a special mobile service to send a payment request to...
MOBILE PAYMENT PARTICIPANTS AND ISSUES • The major participants in mobile payments are: The shoppers, the sellers, the net...
INNOVATIVE MOBILE POS PAYMENT: SQUARE (SQUAREUP.COM) • Square Inc. developed a mobile card reader that enables merchants t...
ONLINE BANKING Take Charge of your Finances
ONLINE BANKING • In the year 2006, 63 million Americans reported that they used online banking • 43% of internet users in ...
ONLINE BANKING • Online banking – also known as internet banking, allows consumers to complete transactions with wireless ...
ONLINE BANKING • Consumers can access account information and statements
ONLINE BANKING • Consumers can transfer funds
ONLINE BANKING • Consumers can manage bills and apply for credit
ONLINE BANKING Advantages Decreased cost of paper and postage Storing all statements online instead of keeping a paper cop...
ONLINE BILL PAYMENT • Online bill payment – allows consumers to send money from one account to a vendor • Usually occurs a...
ONLINE BILL PAYMENT • Examples of companies that use online bill payment include: • Retailer banks • Credit card companies...
ONLINE BILL PAYMENT Occurs in two ways Consumer works directly with the depository institution to pay the company that is ...
ONLINE BILL PAYMENT • Important financial aspects include: • Checking with the vendor or company to understand their polic...
DETERMINE SECURITY • The Uniform Resource Locator (URL) ends in “s” which stands for secure • A closed lock to the right o...
INSECURE PRACTICES • Email accounts are not secure • Do not send important information such as: Social security numbers ...
CONSUMER PROTECTION • The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago suggests the following: • Passwords are a combination of letters...
RECURRING PAYMENT • Recurring payment – bills are set to be paid on the due date or a previous date set by the consumer • ...
REGULATION E • Regulation E – covers all electronic fund transfers including transfers occurring through an electronic ter...
CONSUMER PROTECTION • Privacy Policy outlines how a consumer’s information will be used and protected • Opting out of a fi...
CONCLUSION • Review • Define online banking • Review what transactions can be completed through online banking • Discuss a...
DIGITAL WALLETS • In B2C e-commerce Must move money and other information such as shipping address • Digital wallets can h...
DIGITAL WALLETS • Can be… • Client-side – you create this digital wallet and keep it on your computer • Server-side (also ...
B2B PAYMENT SYSTEMS • Business customers… • Make large purchases • Will not pay with credit card or financial cybermediary...
EDI • Electronic data interchange (EDI) – direct computer-to-computer transfer of transaction information in standard busi...
EDI • How businesses communicate with each other • Used in e-marketplaces and value- added networks (VANs) – B2B service t...
FINANCIAL EDI • Financial EDI – an electronic process used primarily within B2B for the payment of purchases • This is ele...
END OF CHAPTER MBA 61062: ELECTRONIC COMMERCE, BY S. SABRAZ NAWAZ 67
×