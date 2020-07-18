Web dwvelopment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTED BY MUHAMMAD AWAIS
Web Payment System
Payment System • A payment system is a set of procedures and rules, as well as a technical infrastructure. All this togeth...
Types of payment system • There are 5 types of payment system: 1. Check transfer 2. Accumulating balance 3. Cash 4. Credit...
Checking transfer • Checking transfer, which represents funds transferred directly via a signed draft or check from a cons...
• Limitations: 1. It can be forged. 2. They can also be cancelled before clearance. 3. It can be bounce if enough money is...
Accumulating Balance • A method and a system facilitate payments. • Accounts that accumulate expenditures and to which con...
Cash: -Legal tender use to exchange goods or services . -Most common way of payment around the word. -Requires no authoriz...
• SMART VALUE CARDS: :- Card with the monetary value stored on it by financial institution . :- Also called prepaid cards ...
• CREDIT CARDS: :- Card allowing the holder to purchase goods or services on credit . :- Accepting credit card increase ca...
E-Commerce Payment Systems • E-commerce use electronic payment where electronic payment refers to paperless monetary trans...
• Modes of Electronic Payment: 1. Credit Card 2. Debit Card 3. Smart Card 4. E-Money 5. Electronic Fund Transfer(EFT)
Credit Card: • Payment using credit card is one of the most common mode of electronic payment. • The card holder – Custome...
• Debit Card: • In the case of payment through debit card, the amount gets deducted from card’s bank account immediately a...
• E- Money: • E- money transactions are faster, convenient, and saves a lot of time. • Example: E-cash • Electronic Fund T...
Advantages and Disadvantages of online payment system -Advantages: 1.Credit cards work in any currency. 2. Save money on e...
DIGITAL CASH • Also known as E-cash. • Electronic payment system developed by David chaum. • System was based on digital t...
How does it work?
DIGITAL WALLET/E-WALLET • A digital wallet refers to an electronic device that allows an individual to make electronic tra...
• E-wallet is an online prepaid account where one can stock money, to be used when required. • Consumers can do online sho...
Steps for using e-wallet • Step -1 Download mobile wallet or e- wallet application. • Step-2 Register and create new walle...
BENEFITS OF E WALLET • Ease of use without having to enter your debit/credit card details for every online transaction. • ...
ONLINE STORED VALUE SYSTEM • Stored value system are a form of electronic payment technology. • They coexist with the cred...
Digital Accumulating Balance payment systems: • Enables users to make micro payments and purchased on web. • Accumulating ...
Digital Checking Payment Systems: • There are payment systems where account entry information are checked electronically. ...
Advantages: • High level of transaction spend. • High level processing. • Efficiency.
Wireless Payment System • Contactless payment is a secure method for consumers to purchase products or services using a de...
Working of Wireless Payment System • Contactless credit cards have a chip inside them that emits radio waves. • To pay for...
Disadvantages • It can create confusion and frustration among users. • Only customers who have e-payment apps on their mob...
Electronic bill presentment and payment • Electronic bill payment and presentment (EBPP) is a process that companies use t...
• In the bank-aggregator model, a banking customer can pay several different bills from their bank accounts. Some newer se...
