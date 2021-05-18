Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫االعدادي‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الصف‬ ‫اعداد‬ : ‫محمد‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫مصطفي‬
‫اعداد‬ : ‫محمد‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫مصطفي‬ ‫اشراف‬ : ‫د‬ / ‫محمد‬ ‫نرمين‬ ‫م‬ / ‫سالمه‬ ‫سميه‬
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫ويب‬ ‫صفحة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ Web Page ‫اوكثر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مترابطة‬ ‫معين‬ ‫اسم‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫يسمى‬ ‫االنت...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫هى‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫به‬ ‫مستند‬ ‫الكترونى‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ ‫ينشر‬ ‫مستعرض‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫ويت...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫هى‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫بموقع‬ ‫صفحة‬ ‫اول‬ ‫والتى‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫خاللها‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬ ‫لباقى‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫صفحات‬ ...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تتكون‬ ( ‫الصور‬ – ‫النصوص‬ – ‫اصوات‬ – ‫الفيديو‬ – ‫التشعبية‬ ‫االرتباط‬ ) ‫ا...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫مصمم‬ ‫بواسطة‬ ‫مسبقا‬ ‫معد‬ ‫محتواها‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يظل‬ ‫ثايتا‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فت‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫مر...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المعروض‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الزائرين‬ ‫تفاعل‬ ‫تيح‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫امكانية‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫اوامر‬ ...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫تخطيطى‬ ‫الورق‬ ‫على‬ ‫بسيط‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫صفحات‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ( ‫الرئيس‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫ية‬ ‫بها‬ ...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫المراحل‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫وهى‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫وصفحات‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫تحدي...
‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫النص‬ ‫وحفظ‬ ‫النصية‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫وتجهيز‬ ‫اعداد‬ ‫نص‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫داخل‬ ( ‫باحدى‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ا...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
62 views
May. 18, 2021

تصميم مواقع الويب

كتاب الكتروني يشرح خطوات تصميم مواقع الويب

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

تصميم مواقع الويب

  1. 1. ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫االعدادي‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الصف‬ ‫اعداد‬ : ‫محمد‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫مصطفي‬
  2. 2. ‫اعداد‬ : ‫محمد‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫مصطفي‬ ‫اشراف‬ : ‫د‬ / ‫محمد‬ ‫نرمين‬ ‫م‬ / ‫سالمه‬ ‫سميه‬
  3. 3. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫ويب‬ ‫صفحة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ Web Page ‫اوكثر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مترابطة‬ ‫معين‬ ‫اسم‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫يسمى‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫له‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫بعنوان‬ Web Address ‫الويب‬ ‫موقع‬ Web Site :-
  4. 4. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫هى‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫به‬ ‫مستند‬ ‫الكترونى‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ ‫ينشر‬ ‫مستعرض‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ( ‫اىانها‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫من‬ ‫جزء‬ ) ‫الويب‬ ‫صفحة‬ Web Page :-
  5. 5. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫هى‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫بموقع‬ ‫صفحة‬ ‫اول‬ ‫والتى‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫خاللها‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬ ‫لباقى‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫صفحات‬ ( ‫اى‬ ‫صفحة‬ ‫كأول‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫بالصفحة‬ ‫تسمى‬ ‫انها‬ ‫فى‬ ‫بوك‬ ‫الفيس‬ ‫التى‬ ‫المرور‬ ‫وكلمة‬ ‫االسم‬ ‫بها‬ ‫تدخل‬ ) ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫الصفحة‬ Home Page :-
  6. 6. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تتكون‬ ( ‫الصور‬ – ‫النصوص‬ – ‫اصوات‬ – ‫الفيديو‬ – ‫التشعبية‬ ‫االرتباط‬ ) ‫الوي‬ ‫صفحات‬ ‫او‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫ب‬
  7. 7. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫مصمم‬ ‫بواسطة‬ ‫مسبقا‬ ‫معد‬ ‫محتواها‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يظل‬ ‫ثايتا‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فت‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫حها‬ ‫بد‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫للقراءة‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫لعرض‬ ‫تستخدم‬ ‫ون‬ ‫اجراء‬ ‫اى‬ ‫لمحتواها‬ ‫الزائرين‬ ‫من‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫اوامر‬ ‫تستخدم‬ HTML ‫فى‬ ‫الصفحات‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫الثابتة‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫صفحات‬ Static Web Pages
  8. 8. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المعروض‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الزائرين‬ ‫تفاعل‬ ‫تيح‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫امكانية‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫اوامر‬ ‫تستخدم‬ HTML ‫باالضافة‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫الى‬ PHP ‫ولغة‬ Java Script ‫اخرى‬ ‫ولغات‬ ( ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الحظ‬ ‫هى‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تفاعلية‬ ‫تواص‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫ساكنة‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ونادرا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫معنا‬ ) ‫التفاعلية‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫صفحات‬ Dynamic Web Site :-
  9. 9. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫تخطيطى‬ ‫الورق‬ ‫على‬ ‫بسيط‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫صفحات‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ( ‫الرئيس‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫ية‬ ‫بها‬ ‫المرتبطة‬ ‫والصفحات‬ ) ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫التى‬ ‫فى‬ ‫صفحات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تقدم‬ ‫وخدمات‬ ‫كمعلومات‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫المرحلة‬ : - ‫الوي‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫لبناء‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫ب‬
  10. 10. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫ويتم‬ ‫المراحل‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫وهى‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫وصفحات‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫الصفحة‬ ‫تحدي‬ ‫د‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫لصفحات‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫التنسيقات‬ ( ‫ا‬ ‫للون‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫واماكن‬ ‫والنوع‬ ‫والحجم‬ ‫والصور‬ ‫والخلفيات‬ ‫الفيديو‬ ‫ولقطات‬ ) ، ‫تحدي‬ ‫د‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫صفحات‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫التشعبية‬ ‫االرتباطات‬ ( ‫وغيرها‬ ‫رئيسية‬ .) ‫الثانية‬ ‫المرحلة‬ : - ‫للموق‬ ‫الويب‬ ‫صفحات‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫ع‬ .
  11. 11. ‫الويب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫النص‬ ‫وحفظ‬ ‫النصية‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫وتجهيز‬ ‫اعداد‬ ‫نص‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫داخل‬ ( ‫باحدى‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫النصوص‬ ) ‫مجلد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫ووضعة‬ - ‫داخل‬ ‫وحفظها‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫ملفات‬ ‫وتجهيز‬ ‫اعداد‬ ‫مجلد‬ – ‫والفيدي‬ ‫الصوت‬ ‫ملفات‬ ‫وتجهيز‬ ‫اعداد‬ ‫و‬ ‫مجلد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫وحفظها‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫المرحلة‬ : - ‫الويب‬ ‫لصفحات‬ ‫والتجهيز‬ ‫االعداد‬ ‫ومنها‬ ‫هامة‬ ‫خطوات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫تتضمن‬

×