Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I sincerely thank my colleague for providing the slides to me
DR.RAMAMOORTHY C AORTIC ANEURYSM DR.RAMAMOORTHY C
NORMAL VESSEL WALL  INTIMA:the inner layer,composed of endothelium,internal elastic lamina,scant intervening tissue  MED...
ANEURYSM  Defined as pathological dilatation of segment of a blood vessel.  True aneurysm- involves all the three layers...
 morphologic features and extent, presence of thrombus, relationship to adjacent structures and bra nches, and signs of i...
ETIOLOGY  ATHEROSCLEROSIS  CYSTIC MEDIAL NECROSIS -marfan syndrome -ehlers-danlos syndrome -pregnency -hypertension -val...
THORACIC AORTIC ANEURYSM
THORACIC AORTA  consists of the aortic root, ascending aorta, aortic arch, and descending thoracic aorta  aortic root is...
 Normal thoracic aortic diameter is 2.5 cm  An aortic diameter greater than 5.0 cm or 2 times than normal diameter is co...
 Involvement of the ascending aorta alone is usually associated with annuloaortic ectasia, syphilis, postoperative aneury...
Three-dimensional VR image shows the potential sites of postoperative ascending aortic pseudoaneurysms. C = clamping site,...
ANNULOAORTIC ECTASIA  a condition characterized by dilated sinuses of Valsalva with effacement of the sinotubular junctio...
Marfan syndrome and annuloaortic ectasia in a 40-year-old man. Contrast-enhanced CT scan (a) and three-dimensional VR imag...
 When an acute aortic syndrome is suspected (owing either to clinical signs and symptoms or to chest radiographic finding...
SYPHILITIC AORTITIS  Syphilitic aortitis causes focal destruction of the media with loss of elastic and smooth muscle fib...
 Syphilitic aneurysms are at high risk for rupture.  A less common manifestation is narrowing of the coronary ostia due ...
BICUSPID AORTIC VALVE  the presence of bicuspid aortic valve is an independent risk factor for TAA formation and not mere...
Ascending aortic aneurysm and bicuspid aortic valve in a 40-year-old woman. (a, b) Contrast-enhanced CT scan (a) shows an ...
MYCOTIC ANEURYSM  Non-syphilitic infection of the arterial wall with aneurysmal dilatation is referred to as mycotic aneu...
Contrast-enhanced CT scan obtained in a 50-year-old man shows a retroesophageal mediastinal abscess and a mycotic pseudoan...
NON INFECTIVE AORTITIS  rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, giant cell arteritis, and relapsing polychondritis ...
Takayasu arteritis in a 35-year-old woman. (a, b) Contrast-enhanced CT scans obtained at the level of the ascending (a) an...
POST TRAUMATIC ANEURYSM  RAPID DECELERATION THEORY-the distal transverse arch moves forward while the proximal descending...
 MC SITE OF INJURY- aortic isthmus (90% of cases), followed by the ascending aorta and the descending aorta near the diap...
Contrast-enhanced CT scan obtained in a 28-year-old man shows a posttraumatic saccular pseudoaneurysm at the aortic isthmu...
AORTIC DISSECTION  Aortic dissection is an abnormal passage of blood into the media through an intimal tear.  This produ...
Contrast-enhanced axial (a) and oblique sagittal reformatted (b) CT images obtained in a 65-year-old man show a type B aor...
CLINICAL FEATURES  Ascending Aortic Aneurysm-anterior chest pain, CHF secondary to AI  Aortic Arch Aneurysm-Chest pain, ...
NATURAL HISTORY  60-75% die within 2 years of diagnosis  >50% die from rupture  Symptomatic patients and patients with ...
CHEST XRAY  Mediastinal mass or enlarged segment of aorta,often containing mural calcification.  Displacement and compre...
COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY  Nonenhanced CT is usually performed first to look for a high-attenuation acute intramural hematoma. ...
ECG GATING  used to reduce motion artifacts, which can mimic dissection or luminal irregularities.  significant reductio...
Prospective (ECG) gating Retrospective ECG gating uses forward-looking prediction of R wave timing uses backward-looking m...
Model shows retrospective ECG gating versus prospective ECG gating. With retrospective gating, the intensity-modulated x-r...
 In the evaluation of the thoracic aorta for endovascular repair, craniocaudal coverage should extend from the neck to th...
 To ensure an adequate neck for graft attachment, the following conditions are desirable (25): (a) a minimum distance of ...
 CT SCAN SHOWS  Exact location and character of aneurysm  Whether aneurysm affects origin of arch vessels  Calcificati...
Fusiform descending TAA in an 80-year-old man Contrast material–enhanced CT scan shows an aneurysm containing thrombus (ar...
Anatomic Locations of Measurements in a Standard Report Describing the Thoracic Aorta
 Double oblique reformatted images obtained perpendicular to the aortic lumen ( true short-axis images of the aorta) allo...
Measurement of aortic diameter. (a) Axial contrast-enhanced CT scan of the descending thoracic aorta indicates an aortic d...
ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM  Disease of elderly people.  Affects men four times more common than women.  Risk increases w...
NORMAL SIZE OF AORTA  Supra celiac aorta: 2.5 to 2.7 cm in men, 2.1 to 2.3 in women.  Infrarenal aorta : 2.0 to 2.4 cm i...
SONOGRAPHIC PRINCIPLES  Maximum diameter is measured from outer edge of the wall to outer edge of the opposite wall.  Me...
COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY  CT assessment of aneurysm is necessary if  the patient is too obese.  Aneurysm is eccentric and ar...
RUPTURE OF ANEURYSM
RUPTURE
 Elective aneurysm repair has a lower mortality rate (9%) than does emergent repair (22%); therefore, aneurysms are consi...
SYMPTOMS  Sudden, intense pain in the back or abdomen, possibly spreading to the groin, buttocks and legs  Throbbing lum...
 aortobronchial fistula which manifests clinically as hemoptysis and at CT as consolidation in the adjacent lung due to h...
Aortobronchial fistula in a 50-year-old man with hemoptysis. Contrast-enhanced CT scan shows a focal rupture of the descen...
Aortoesophageal fistula in a 73-year-old man. Nonenhanced (a, b) and contrast- enhanced (c) CT scans show an aortoesophage...
IMAGING  CT : Advantage  Speed of examination, widespread availability  CECT :  Size of Aneurysmal lumen, presence of ...
CT PROTOCOL  UECT - 5 mm collimation, Abdomen & pelvis  CECT - CT Angiography - 90 ml of non inonic contrast is given as...
 Imaging findings of A. aneurysm rupture vary from impending rupture to contained rupture from small aortic leaks with su...
 Findings predictive of Impending rupture :  Increased Aneurysm size  Thrombus and calcification  Hyperattenuating cre...
Increased Aneurysm size  Common finding predictive of rupture  Common indicator for elective surgical management is maxi...
Thrombus & Calcification  thrombus to lumen ratio decrease with increasing aneurysm sizes  Thick circumferential thrombu...
Hyperattenuating cresent sign :  Earliest & most specific imaging manifestation  Well defined peripheral crescent of inc...
TAA MIMICS  DUCTUS DIVERTICULUM  consists of a convex focal bulge along the anterior undersurface of the isthmic region ...
DUCTUS DIVERTICULUM Ductus diverticulum in a 35-year-old man. The entity was seen at CT angiography of the thoracic aorta....
AORTIC SPINDLE  smooth, circumferential bulge below the isthmus in the first portion of the descending aorta.
POST OPERATIVE ASSESSMENT  The normal postoperative appearance of the thoracic aorta can be confusing and may mimic disea...
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms  aneurysm is generally resected and replaced with a prosthetic Dacron tube graft of a...
 After the diseased segment has been excised, an interposition graft is sewn end to end and vascular branches (such as co...
Composite aortic graft repair of aneurysm involving the aortic root and ascending thoracic aorta. The coronary arteries ar...
Valve-sparing procedure  when the aortic valve leaflets are structurally normal and the aortic regurgitation is secondary...
Valve-sparing procedure to repair an aneurysm involving the aortic root and ascending thoracic aorta. The aortic sinuses a...
Arch Aneurysms  To replace the dilated arch with a prosthetic tube graft, the brachiocephalic vessels must be removed fro...
Repair of an aneurysm involving ascending thoracic aorta and arch by using a multilimbed prosthetic graft
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms Repair of a descending thoracic aortic aneurysm
ELEPANT TRUNK TECHNIQUE  The “elephant trunk” technique is used in patients with diffuse aneurysmal disease and involves ...
Aortic repair with the elephant trunk technique in a 53-year-old woman. (a) Contrast- enhanced CT scan shows the “elephant...
 In such cases, an alternative staged surgical approach known as the “elephant trunk” technique is used.30 The first part...
 Felt rings and pledgets are often used to reinforce the site of anastomosis and these objects can mimic pseudoaneurysms ...
Contrast material in the perigraft space in a 75-year-old man with an inclusion root graft. Routine follow-up CT scan show...
LANDING ZONE  the aortic segments proximal and distal to the lesion where the stent extremities will be positioned  Know...
 To ensure an adequate neck for graft attachment, the following conditions are desirable (25): (a) a minimum distance of ...
ENDOVASCULAR REPAIR  Endovascular repair of the thoracic aorta is an alternative surgical procedure in poor surgical cand...
TYPES OF ENDOLEAKS  Type 1:one of the ends of graft is not tightly opposed to arterial wall allowing blood to enter aneur...
TYPE I LEAK
TYPE II LEAK
TYPE III LEAK Type III endoleaks in several locations. Angiographic CT image where with anterior mediastinal hematoma and ...
 Identification of the correct type of endoleak has important treatment implications. Type 1 and type 3 endoleaks are rep...
 TTE is not accurate for diagnosing thoracic aneurysms, and it is particularly limited in its ability to examine the desc...
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Aortic aneurysm
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aortic aneurysm

21 views

Published on

Radiological features of aortic aneurysm

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aortic aneurysm

  1. 1. I sincerely thank my colleague for providing the slides to me
  2. 2. DR.RAMAMOORTHY C AORTIC ANEURYSM DR.RAMAMOORTHY C
  3. 3. NORMAL VESSEL WALL  INTIMA:the inner layer,composed of endothelium,internal elastic lamina,scant intervening tissue  MEDIA:the middle layer,composed of elastin,collagen,smooth muscle cells and extracellular matrix proteins.  ADVENTITIA:the outer layer,consists of connective tissue,carries nerves and vasovasorum
  4. 4. ANEURYSM  Defined as pathological dilatation of segment of a blood vessel.  True aneurysm- involves all the three layers of blood vessel.  Pseudoaneurysm-intimal and medial layers are disrupted and dilatation is lined by adventitia only or by perivascular clot.  Fusiform aneurysm-affects entire circumference of a segment of the vessel.  Saccular aneurysm –involves only a portion of circumference resulting in outpouching of the vessel wall.
  5. 5.  morphologic features and extent, presence of thrombus, relationship to adjacent structures and bra nches, and signs of impending or acute rupture  the wall and contents of an aneurysm, including thrombus, thereby allowing a more accurate measurement of aneurysm size
  6. 6. ETIOLOGY  ATHEROSCLEROSIS  CYSTIC MEDIAL NECROSIS -marfan syndrome -ehlers-danlos syndrome -pregnency -hypertension -valvular heart disease  TUBERCULOSIS  SYPHILIS  MYCOTIC ANEURYSM  VASCULITIDES  SPONDYLOARTHROPATHIES  TRAUMA  CONGENITAL
  7. 7. THORACIC AORTIC ANEURYSM
  8. 8. THORACIC AORTA  consists of the aortic root, ascending aorta, aortic arch, and descending thoracic aorta  aortic root is defined as that part of the ascending aorta that contains the valve, annulus, and sinuses  The ascending aorta extends from the root to the origin of the right brachiocephalic artery.  the arch, from the right brachiocephalic artery to the attachment of the ligamentum arteriosum.  The arch is subdivided into proximal (right brachiocephalic artery to left subclavian artery) and distal (left subclavian artery to attachment of the ligamentum arteriosum) segments  the descending aorta, from the ligamentum arteriosum to the aortic hiatus in the diaphragm.  ThorocoabdominalAorta-includes the descending and the abdominal aorta
  9. 9.  Normal thoracic aortic diameter is 2.5 cm  An aortic diameter greater than 5.0 cm or 2 times than normal diameter is considered abnormal  Circumference varies with age,sex,size of the patient and width of vertebral body,hence presence of TAA should not be concluded based on measurement of circumference alone.  the normal diameter of the midascending aorta should always be less than 4 cm, and that of the descending aorta no more than 3 cm  The descending aorta should never be larger than ascending aorta at a given scan level.  Ratio of coronal diameter of ascending to that of descending aorta should be 1.5:1.
  10. 10.  Involvement of the ascending aorta alone is usually associated with annuloaortic ectasia, syphilis, postoperative aneurysms (at the aortic suture line or at the site of aortic cannulation), aortic valve disease, or infectious or noninfectious aortitis.  atherosclerosis is a more diffuse process and rarely involves only the ascending aorta .  Postoperative ascending aortic pseudoaneurysms can occur at an aortotomy site, cannulation site for cardiopulmonary bypass, or needle puncture site or at incompetent suture lines  Cross-clamping an atherosclerotic ascending aorta may also cause an iatrogenic aortic dissection or pseudoaneurysm  Saccular traumatic aneurysms are most common at the aortic isthmus, whereas those secondary to penetrating ulcers can occur anywhere in the descending aorta
  11. 11. Three-dimensional VR image shows the potential sites of postoperative ascending aortic pseudoaneurysms. C = clamping site, Cn = cannulation site, G = graft, GA = graft anastomosis, N = needle puncture site, v = valvulotomy site
  12. 12. ANNULOAORTIC ECTASIA  a condition characterized by dilated sinuses of Valsalva with effacement of the sinotubular junction producing a pear-shaped aorta that tapers to a normal aortic arch, is most commonly associated with Marfan syndrome  Other causes include homocystinuria, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and osteogenesis imperfecta,idiopathic  the appearance of the aorta in patients with Marfan syndrome is identical to that in patients with idiopathic medial degeneration, there is a striking difference in the natural history of these two conditions, with both onset and progression being more rapid in Marfan syndrome
  13. 13. Marfan syndrome and annuloaortic ectasia in a 40-year-old man. Contrast-enhanced CT scan (a) and three-dimensional VR image (b) show a pear-shaped aorta that tapers to a normal aortic arch, a finding characteristic of Marfan syndrome and annuloaortic ectasia.
  14. 14.  When an acute aortic syndrome is suspected (owing either to clinical signs and symptoms or to chest radiographic findings), nonenhanced CT is usually performed first to look for a high-attenuation acute intramural hematoma.
  15. 15. SYPHILITIC AORTITIS  Syphilitic aortitis causes focal destruction of the media with loss of elastic and smooth muscle fibers and scarring, leading to aortic dilatation and aneurysms.  The most common site of these TAAs is the ascending thoracic aorta (36), aortic arch (34%), proximal descending thoracic aorta (25%), and distal descending thoracic aorta (5%), aortic sinus(<1%)  most often asymmetric, as opposed to the symmetric enlargement seen in annuloaortic ectasia
  16. 16.  Syphilitic aneurysms are at high risk for rupture.  A less common manifestation is narrowing of the coronary ostia due to subintimal scarring, resulting in myocardial ischemia; this condition carries a poor prognosis.  Dissection is less common.
  17. 17. BICUSPID AORTIC VALVE  the presence of bicuspid aortic valve is an independent risk factor for TAA formation and not merely consequence of poststenotic dilatation secondary to aortic stenosis.  Although aortic stenosis is a frequent complication of bicuspid aortic valve , aortic aneurysms associated with bicuspid aortic valve are not secondary to valve dysfunction and have been described in the absence of significant aortic stenosis and aortic insufficiency, in patients who have undergone successful prosthetic valve replacement for bicuspid aortic valve
  18. 18. Ascending aortic aneurysm and bicuspid aortic valve in a 40-year-old woman. (a, b) Contrast-enhanced CT scan (a) shows an ascending aortic aneurysm. (b) Oblique axial image through the plane of the aortic valve shows the bicuspid nature of the valve
  19. 19. MYCOTIC ANEURYSM  Non-syphilitic infection of the arterial wall with aneurysmal dilatation is referred to as mycotic aneurysm.  Predisposing factors include contiguous bacterial endocarditis, atherosclerosis, drug abuse, and aortic trauma, immunocompromised state.  usually saccular and contain eccentric thrombus.  Have tendency to involve the ascending aorta.  The most common infectious agents are non-hemolytic Streptococcus, Pneumococcus, Staphylococcus, Gonococcus, and Salmonella species,tuberculosis
  20. 20. Contrast-enhanced CT scan obtained in a 50-year-old man shows a retroesophageal mediastinal abscess and a mycotic pseudoaneurysm of the descending thoracic aorta (arrow)
  21. 21. NON INFECTIVE AORTITIS  rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, giant cell arteritis, and relapsing polychondritis commonly affect the ascending aorta.  In rheumatic fever the involvement can be segmental, limited to the ascending aorta, involve the abdominal aorta, or involve the entire aorta.  Takayasu arteritis commonly affects the aortic arch and its major branches, with variable involvement of the abdominal aorta and pulmonary arteries.  CT features include high attenuation of the thickened aortic wall with calcifications on nonenhanced scans.  Arterial enhancement is considered a sign of active disease
  22. 22. Takayasu arteritis in a 35-year-old woman. (a, b) Contrast-enhanced CT scans obtained at the level of the ascending (a) and distal descending (b) aorta show diffuse aortic wall thickening and an ascending aortic aneurysm
  23. 23. POST TRAUMATIC ANEURYSM  RAPID DECELERATION THEORY-the distal transverse arch moves forward while the proximal descending thoracic aorta remains stationary, held back by the ligamentum arteriosum and the intercostal vessels .  OSSEOUS PINCH THEORY- an anteroposterior compression force results in posteroinferior displacement of the manubrium, first rib, and medial clavicle, which impinge on the aorta and compress it against the thoracic spine posteriorly.
  24. 24.  MC SITE OF INJURY- aortic isthmus (90% of cases), followed by the ascending aorta and the descending aorta near the diaphragmatic hiatus.  Chronic pseudoaneurysms develop in 2.5% of patients who survive the initial trauma.  These often calcify, may contain thrombus and have the potential to enlarge progressively, rupturing even years after the initial trauma.
  25. 25. Contrast-enhanced CT scan obtained in a 28-year-old man shows a posttraumatic saccular pseudoaneurysm at the aortic isthmus (arrow).
  26. 26. AORTIC DISSECTION  Aortic dissection is an abnormal passage of blood into the media through an intimal tear.  This produces a false lumen that is separated from the true lumen by an intimal flap.  previous aortic dissection with a persistent false channel may produce aneurysmal dilatation of the false lumen.
  27. 27. Contrast-enhanced axial (a) and oblique sagittal reformatted (b) CT images obtained in a 65-year-old man show a type B aortic dissection with a partially thrombosed false lumen and a descending TAA.
  28. 28. CLINICAL FEATURES  Ascending Aortic Aneurysm-anterior chest pain, CHF secondary to AI  Aortic Arch Aneurysm-Chest pain, dysphagia, hoarseness  Descending Aortic Aneurysm-back pain  ThoracoabdominalAortic Aneurysm-back pain, malperfusion.  superior vena cava syndrome due to compression of the superior vena cava  stridor or dyspnea due to airway compression  hoarseness due to compression of the recurrent laryngeal nerve  dysphagia due to esophageal compression
  29. 29. NATURAL HISTORY  60-75% die within 2 years of diagnosis  >50% die from rupture  Symptomatic patients and patients with large aneurysm have increased risk of rupture
  30. 30. CHEST XRAY  Mediastinal mass or enlarged segment of aorta,often containing mural calcification.  Displacement and compression of esophagus or trachea and bronchi  Erosion of thoracic vertebrae and posterior ribs
  31. 31. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY  Nonenhanced CT is usually performed first to look for a high-attenuation acute intramural hematoma.  The contrast-enhanced scanning that follows is the key part of the CT examination.  The correct timing of the arrival of contrast material in the aorta is critical to image quality.  Approaches to accomplishing this include a timing bolus or a bolus tracking technique.
  32. 32. ECG GATING  used to reduce motion artifacts, which can mimic dissection or luminal irregularities.  significant reduction in motion artifacts for the entire thoracic aorta,the maximum benefit was seen at the level of the aortic valve and ascending aorta.  can facilitate evaluation of the proximal coronary arteries.  cases of suspected aortic dissection, it may be useful for determining coronary artery involvement.
  33. 33. Prospective (ECG) gating Retrospective ECG gating uses forward-looking prediction of R wave timing uses backward-looking measurement of R wave timing nonspiral acquisition spiral scanning no table motion during imaging scanning during table motion uses unique cone beam reconstruction Uses raditional cone beam reconstruction. x-ray beam is turned on for only a short portion of diastole, and it is turned off during the rest of the R-R cycle, x-ray beam is turned on throughout the R-R interval functional information about cardiac valve motion, wall motion, or ejection fraction is not available can provide this functional information. radiation dose is low (77% lower than for retrospective gating) radiation dose to patients is relatively high
  34. 34. Model shows retrospective ECG gating versus prospective ECG gating. With retrospective gating, the intensity-modulated x-ray beam is on for the entirety of the R-R intervals during imaging. With prospective gating, the x-ray beam is on for about 26% of every other R-R interval.
  35. 35.  In the evaluation of the thoracic aorta for endovascular repair, craniocaudal coverage should extend from the neck to the femoral heads. Assessment of access to the common femoral artery is essential to determine the feasibility of large-bore sheath access. Knowledge of the relationship between the aortic aneurysm and the aortic branches is necessary to assess the adequacy of the “landing zone” (the aortic segments proximal and distal to the lesion where the stent extremities will be positioned)
  36. 36.  To ensure an adequate neck for graft attachment, the following conditions are desirable (25): (a) a minimum distance of 15 mm from the aneurysm to the left subclavian artery and to the celiac trunk, (b) a maximum aortic landing zone diameter of 40 mm, and (c) the absence of circumferential thrombus or atheroma within the landing zone. If the lesion is very close to the left subclavian artery, it may be necessary to cover the origin of the subclavian artery to ensure an adequate landing zone; however, patency of both vertebral arteries must be demonstrated prior to the procedure
  37. 37.  CT SCAN SHOWS  Exact location and character of aneurysm  Whether aneurysm affects origin of arch vessels  Calcification  Intraluminal thrombi  Displacement or erosion of adjacent structures  Perianeurysmal thickening and hemorrhage  identify complications such as dissection and rupture.
  38. 38. Fusiform descending TAA in an 80-year-old man Contrast material–enhanced CT scan shows an aneurysm containing thrombus (arrow
  39. 39. Anatomic Locations of Measurements in a Standard Report Describing the Thoracic Aorta
  40. 40.  Double oblique reformatted images obtained perpendicular to the aortic lumen ( true short-axis images of the aorta) allow more accurate measurement of aortic diameter than does relying on axial CT scans, on which the aorta has an oblique course.
  41. 41. Measurement of aortic diameter. (a) Axial contrast-enhanced CT scan of the descending thoracic aorta indicates an aortic diameter of 23.4 mm (3D = three-dimensional). (b) Double oblique reformatted CT image of the descending thoracic aorta obtained at the same level shows the aorta in true cross-section, with a diameter of 18.5 mm (3D = three- dimensional). The aortic diameter was overestimated on the axial scan, which showed the aorta coursing obliquely
  42. 42. ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM  Disease of elderly people.  Affects men four times more common than women.  Risk increases with smoking,family history,with history of peripheral vascular disease,cardio vascular disease and hypertension.  Increase in size at a rate of 1.7 to 2.6 mm per year.  Larger aneurysms extend more rapidly than smaller ones. (LaPlace law)
  43. 43. NORMAL SIZE OF AORTA  Supra celiac aorta: 2.5 to 2.7 cm in men, 2.1 to 2.3 in women.  Infrarenal aorta : 2.0 to 2.4 cm in men, 1.7 to 2.2 in women.
  44. 44. SONOGRAPHIC PRINCIPLES  Maximum diameter is measured from outer edge of the wall to outer edge of the opposite wall.  Measurements should be taken perpendicular to the axis of the lumen.  With fusiform aneurysm measurement is taken in any longitudinal plane.  Transverse scanning is necessary for saccular aneurysm and measurement is taken in the plane of eccentricity of aneurysm.  Completeness of the examination is assessed by seeing celiac artery or aortic hiatus of diaphragm proximally and aortic bifurcation distally.
  45. 45. COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY  CT assessment of aneurysm is necessary if  the patient is too obese.  Aneurysm is eccentric and area of eccentricity is not well seen with ultrasound.  Patient is acutely symptomatic.  Suspected inflammatory AAA.  Aneurysm is suspected of having reached a size at which treatment is needed.
  46. 46. RUPTURE OF ANEURYSM
  47. 47. RUPTURE
  48. 48.  Elective aneurysm repair has a lower mortality rate (9%) than does emergent repair (22%); therefore, aneurysms are considered for repair when they are either symptomatic or exceed 5–6 cm in diameter.  median size of rupture-dissection of ascending and descending aortic aneurysms as 5.9 and 7.2 cm, respectively, and advocated surgical intervention for ascending TAAs exceeding 5.5 cm and for descending TAAs exceeding 6. 5 cm.  Earlier intervention is recommended in patients with Marfan syndrome and is advocated at an aortic diameter of 5 cm  An annual growth rate greater than 1 cm is an accepted indication for surgical repair
  49. 49. SYMPTOMS  Sudden, intense pain in the back or abdomen, possibly spreading to the groin, buttocks and legs  Throbbing lump-like mass or sensation in the abdomen  Abdominal rigidity  Symptoms of shock, including trembling, dizziness, sweating, fainting and elevated heart rate  Nausea and vomiting  Anxiety  Pale skin  Dry mouth and great thirst
  50. 50.  aortobronchial fistula which manifests clinically as hemoptysis and at CT as consolidation in the adjacent lung due to hemorrhage  the fistulous communication itself is not commonly seen at CT  Most aortobronchial fistulas (90%) occur between the descending aorta and the left lung .  aortoesophageal fistula is less common and is usually associated with hematemesis and dysphagia .  CT findings include mediastinal hematoma, an intimate relationship of the aneurysm to the esophagus, and, rarely, contrast material extravasation into the esophagus
  51. 51. Aortobronchial fistula in a 50-year-old man with hemoptysis. Contrast-enhanced CT scan shows a focal rupture of the descending TAA, consolidation in the adjacent left lower lobe of the lung, and endobronchial blood in the left lower lobe segmental bronchus (arrow),
  52. 52. Aortoesophageal fistula in a 73-year-old man. Nonenhanced (a, b) and contrast- enhanced (c) CT scans show an aortoesophageal fistula and intraesophageal rupture of a saccular descending TAA. High- attenuation blood is seen within the mediastinum in a and within the esophagus in b.
  53. 53. IMAGING  CT : Advantage  Speed of examination, widespread availability  CECT :  Size of Aneurysmal lumen, presence of active extravasation, relationship of aneurysm to the celiac, superior mesentric renal & inferior mesentric arteries.  USG :  Determine the size of aneurysm  Identify hemoperitoneum  cannot evaluate entire aorta due to bowel gas
  54. 54. CT PROTOCOL  UECT - 5 mm collimation, Abdomen & pelvis  CECT - CT Angiography - 90 ml of non inonic contrast is given as dynamic bolus IV – 3-4 ml / sec 1mm collimation of abdomen and pelvis  Delayed imaging at portal venous phase (80 sec) 5mm collimation  Allergy to iodine – Gadolinium enhanced CT angio dose of contrast (0.3 to 0.5 mmol/kg)
  55. 55.  Imaging findings of A. aneurysm rupture vary from impending rupture to contained rupture from small aortic leaks with subtle infiltration of retroperitoneal fat to frank retroperitoneal or intra peritoneal extra vasation  UECT  A retro peritoneal hematoma  peri aortic blood extension into perirenal spaces  para renal space or psoas muscle  Intra peritoneal extension  CECT  Active extravasation of contrast noted  Draped aorta sign  post wall of aorta is not identifiable or it closely follows the contour of adjacent vertebral bodies, a consequence of a deficient aortic wall
  56. 56.  Findings predictive of Impending rupture :  Increased Aneurysm size  Thrombus and calcification  Hyperattenuating crescent sign
  57. 57. Increased Aneurysm size  Common finding predictive of rupture  Common indicator for elective surgical management is maxi diameter of aneurysm > 5 cm  Wall tension in A. Aneurysm is proportional to mean vessel radius. Laplace Law T – PR  Diameter of > 7 cm with acute aortic syndrome, high likelihood of aneurysm rupture  Enlargement ratio of 10 mm or more per year  Indication for surgical repair.
  58. 58. Thrombus & Calcification  thrombus to lumen ratio decrease with increasing aneurysm sizes  Thick circumferential thrombus is protective against rupture  Enlargement of patent lumen is indicative of partial lysis of thrombus, predispose to rupture.  Focal discontinuity in circumferential wall calcifications
  59. 59. Hyperattenuating cresent sign :  Earliest & most specific imaging manifestation  Well defined peripheral crescent of increased attenuation within the thrombus of a large abdomen aortic aneurysm  Best seen in unenhanced CT image  Internal dissection of blood into either the peripheral thrombus or aneurysm wall.
  60. 60. TAA MIMICS  DUCTUS DIVERTICULUM  consists of a convex focal bulge along the anterior undersurface of the isthmic region of the aortic arch.  Though Ductus diverticulum is commonly believed to be a remnant of the closed ductus arteriosus, it has been suggested that this entity may actually represent a remnant of the right dorsal aortic root  Differentiated from pseudoaneurysm by smooth margins with gently sloping symmetric shoulders and forms obtuse angles with the aortic wall.  important to differentiate ductus diverticulum from a posttraumatic aortic pseudoaneurysm, which most commonly occurs at the aortic isthmus.
  61. 61. DUCTUS DIVERTICULUM Ductus diverticulum in a 35-year-old man. The entity was seen at CT angiography of the thoracic aorta. Axial (a) and sagittal reformatted (b) CT images show a focal convex bulge (arrow) along the anterior aspect of the isthmus. Note the obtuse angles with the aortic wall, unlike with a pseudoaneurysm
  62. 62. AORTIC SPINDLE  smooth, circumferential bulge below the isthmus in the first portion of the descending aorta.
  63. 63. POST OPERATIVE ASSESSMENT  The normal postoperative appearance of the thoracic aorta can be confusing and may mimic disease; hence, knowledge of surgical details is of paramount importance  Aortic grafts may be tissue (porcine) grafts or synthetic in nature.  Tissue grafts are indistinguishable from native aortic tissue at CT, whereas synthetic grafts have a higher attenuation that is readily seen at nonenhanced CT.
  64. 64. Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms  aneurysm is generally resected and replaced with a prosthetic Dacron tube graft of appropriate size.  Bentall procedure-Done When the aneurysm involves the aortic root and is associated with significant aortic regurgitation by using a tube graft with a prosthetic aortic valve sewn into one end. The valve and graft are sewn directly into the aortic annulus, and the coronary arteries are then reimplanted into the Dacron aortic graft
  65. 65.  After the diseased segment has been excised, an interposition graft is sewn end to end and vascular branches (such as coronary arteries) are reimplanted. Felt rings and pledgets are often used to reinforce the site of anastomosis and the site of cannula placement. These objects can mimic pseudoaneurysms on contrast-enhanced scans but can easily be identified because of their high attenuation on nonenhanced scans.
  66. 66. Composite aortic graft repair of aneurysm involving the aortic root and ascending thoracic aorta. The coronary arteries are excised as buttons, and the aneurysm is resected to the level of the aortic annulus, with sacrifice of the native aortic valve. A prosthetic valve is attached directly to a Dacron graft, and this composite graft is sewn directly to the annulus. The native coronary buttons are then reimplanted into the graft
  67. 67. Valve-sparing procedure  when the aortic valve leaflets are structurally normal and the aortic regurgitation is secondary to dilatation of the root, a valve-sparing root replacement may be performed  .This technique, involves excising the sinuses of Valsalva while sparing the aortic leaflets, sewing a Dacron graft to the base of the aortic annulus, and reimplanting the aortic valve leaflets within the graft to restore their normal anatomic configuration.
  68. 68. Valve-sparing procedure to repair an aneurysm involving the aortic root and ascending thoracic aorta. The aortic sinuses are excised, but the valve leaflets are not. The leaflets are then placed within the lumen of a Dacron graft that is then sewn directly to the aortic annulus. The valve leaflets are then reimplanted within the base of the graft to restore competency
  69. 69. Arch Aneurysms  To replace the dilated arch with a prosthetic tube graft, the brachiocephalic vessels must be removed from the arch before its resection and then reimplanted into the tube graft arch after its interposition.  Traditionally, this involved removing and then reimplanting the brachiocephalic vessels en bloc.  newer surgical technique using a multilimbed prosthetic arch graft, to which each arch vessel is in turn anastomosed individually
  70. 70. Repair of an aneurysm involving ascending thoracic aorta and arch by using a multilimbed prosthetic graft
  71. 71. Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms Repair of a descending thoracic aortic aneurysm
  72. 72. ELEPANT TRUNK TECHNIQUE  The “elephant trunk” technique is used in patients with diffuse aneurysmal disease and involves graft replacement of the ascending aorta and aortic arch with or without valve replacement.  The free segment of the graft is left projecting into the proximal descending aorta, which can then be repaired at a later date
  73. 73. Aortic repair with the elephant trunk technique in a 53-year-old woman. (a) Contrast- enhanced CT scan shows the “elephant trunk” simulating a dissection flap. Note the felt strip at the distal aortic anastomosis (arrow). (b) Sagittal reformatted CT image clearly depicts the distal end of the aortic arch graft dangling into the descending thoracic aorta.
  74. 74.  In such cases, an alternative staged surgical approach known as the “elephant trunk” technique is used.30 The first part of the surgery is, for the most part, similar to the standard ascending aneurysm and total arch repair. However, the distal end of the arch aortic graft is several centimeters longer than the native arch, so that after the anastomosis is made to the proximal descending aorta (just distal to the left subclavian artery), the excess length of the graft is left protruding distally within the lumen of the descending thoracic aortic aneurysm. In the second stage of this procedure, the descending or thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm is repaired via a standard left thoracotomy. However, the surgeon cross-clamps the distal end of the existing elephant trunk (rather than clamping the dilated native aorta), and the proximal end of the new descending aortic graft is now anastomosed to the free distal end of the elephant trunk.
  75. 75.  Felt rings and pledgets are often used to reinforce the site of anastomosis and these objects can mimic pseudoaneurysms on contrast-enhanced scans.  An inclusion graft is inserted into the aortic lumen, leaving a potential space between the native aorta and the graft that may thrombose or even show persistent blood flow.
  76. 76. Contrast material in the perigraft space in a 75-year-old man with an inclusion root graft. Routine follow-up CT scan shows contrast material (curved arrow) in the space between the inclusion root graft and the surrounding native aortic wrap, arising from a right coronary artery “button” anastomosis (straight arrow).
  77. 77. LANDING ZONE  the aortic segments proximal and distal to the lesion where the stent extremities will be positioned  Knowledge of the relationship between the aortic aneurysm and the aortic branches is necessary to assess the adequacy of the landing zone. To ensure an adequate neck for graft attachment, the following conditions are desirable  a minimum distance of 15 mm from the aneurysm to the left subclavian artery and to the celiac trunk  a maximum aortic landing zone diameter of 40 mm  the absence of circumferential thrombus or atheroma within the landing zone.
  78. 78.  To ensure an adequate neck for graft attachment, the following conditions are desirable (25): (a) a minimum distance of 15 mm from the aneurysm to the left subclavian artery and to the celiac trunk, (b) a maximum aortic landing zone diameter of 40 mm, and (c) the absence of circumferential thrombus or atheroma within the landing zone. If the lesion is very close to the left subclavian artery, it may be necessary to cover the origin of the subclavian artery to ensure an adequate landing zone; however, patency of both vertebral arteries must be demonstrated prior to the procedure
  79. 79. ENDOVASCULAR REPAIR  Endovascular repair of the thoracic aorta is an alternative surgical procedure in poor surgical candidates or in emergency situations  A unique complication of endovascular repair is an endoleak.  Endoleak is an area of aneurysm that has been excluded by graft that continues to have blood flow.  Endoleaks have been divided into four types on the basis of the source of blood flow
  80. 80. TYPES OF ENDOLEAKS  Type 1:one of the ends of graft is not tightly opposed to arterial wall allowing blood to enter aneurysmal sac.  Type 2: retrograde flow into the sac through an aortic branch  Type 3:disruption of integrity of graft cauced by fabric tear.  Type 4:due to egress of blood through the pores in the fabric
  81. 81. TYPE I LEAK
  82. 82. TYPE II LEAK
  83. 83. TYPE III LEAK Type III endoleaks in several locations. Angiographic CT image where with anterior mediastinal hematoma and a stent located in the ascending aortal arch and the descending aorta, placed within the aortic aneurysm. The aneurysm is not excluded with contrast filling of the false and true lumen.
  84. 84.  Identification of the correct type of endoleak has important treatment implications. Type 1 and type 3 endoleaks are repaired immediately, the former by securing the attachment sites with angioplasty balloons, stents, or stent-graft extensions and the latter by covering the defect with a stent-graft extension (45). The management of type 2 endoleak is controversial, and, although some authors follow up this type of endoleak as long as the size of the aneurysm does not increase, others prefer to repair it (45). Type 4 endoleaks are self-limited, require no treatment, and resolve with normalization of the patient’s coagulation status (45).  Aneurysm expansion without endoleak is known as endotension or type 5 endoleak (45). Although the exact cause of endotension is unknown, possible causes include an endoleak that cannot be visualized with traditional imaging techniques, ultrafiltration of blood across the graft, and thrombus providing an ineffective barrier to pressure transmission (45).
  85. 85.  TTE is not accurate for diagnosing thoracic aneurysms, and it is particularly limited in its ability to examine the descending thoracic aorta. TEE is a far more accurate method for assessing the thoracic aorta and has become widely used for detection of aortic dissection. There has been less experience with TEE, however, in the evaluation of nondissecting thoracic aneurysms.

×