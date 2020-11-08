Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I sincerely thank my colleague for providing the slides to me
meningitis ARCHANA BALA I YEAR DMRD
THE MENINGES The meninges are layers of tissue that separate the skull and the brain •Develop from meninx primitiva •It co...
DURAMATER: • Dura- ‘durus’ meaning hard • Outermost ,thickest ,toughest layer • 2 layers – outer endosteal layer inner men...
ARACHNOID & PIA MATER: • Leptomeninges – ‘lepto’ – Slender • Arachnoid – adjacent to inner surface of dura thinner over co...
Patterns of meningeal enhancement
PATTERNS OF MENINGEAL ENHANCEMENT: 1)Pachymeningeal Or Dura- Arachnoid pattern 2)Leptomeningeal Or Pia- Arachnoid pattern
Pachymeningeal enhancement • Dura enhances normally on contrast enhanced CT & MRI - because of absence of Blood brain barr...
DURA-ARACHNOID PATTERN
Pachymeningeal enhancement
Leptomeningeal Enhancement • Enhancement of the pia mater or enhancement that extends into the subarachnoid spaces of the ...
Meningeal enhancement on contrast enhanced CT & MRI is nonspecific and may also be caused by • Infectious meningitis • Car...
• Meningitis is the most common form of CNS infection • Pachymeningitis-Obsolete now Disesase of Pre penicillin era Syphil...
• Leptomeningitis - Involves Pia mater , Arachnoid & Sub arachnoid space • It is a clinical & lab diagnosis • Single most ...
MODE OF SPREAD • Direct spread from without - skull fracture penetrating wounds of scalp spread from PNS mastoid • Direct ...
DIAGNOSIS : established by 1. History and physical examination Fever, Headache, Seizures, Altered sensorium , Neck stiffne...
LUMBAR PUNCTURE –indispensable investigation
ROLE OF NEUROIMAGING IN MENINGITIS • To exclude contraindications to Lumbar Puncture • Detect Complications Hydrocephalus ...
CLASSIFICATION INFECTIOUS NON INFECTIOUS INFLAMMATORY BACTERIAL MYCOBACTERIAL FUNGAL ASEPTIC SARCOIDOSIS WEGENER’S GRANULO...
CATEGORIES OF MENINGITIS INFECTIOUS MENINGITIS 1. Acute pyogenic meningitis 2. Acute lymphocytic meningitis 3. Chronic/Gra...
ACUTE PYOGENIC MENINGITIS CAUSATIVE ORGANISMS: Neonates - E.Coli Listeria Monocytogenes Group B Streptococci Children < 7 ...
IMAGING IN BACTERIAL MENINGITIS • Chest X ray – to disclose area of abcess , pneumonitis • X ray PNS ,Skull – to r/o Crani...
IMAGING FEATURES NECT  Mostly normal  Mild ventricular dilatation and subarachnoid space enlargement  Small ventricles ...
Effacement of Sylvian cistern Effacement of Basilar cisterns
Temporal horn lateral ventricle 3rd Ventricle 4th Ventricle DILATED
Dilated Lateral Ventricles
CECT  Marked curvilinear meningeal enhancement over cerebrum (Frontal & Parietal lobes) – LEPTOMENINGEAL ENHANCEMENT  Ob...
Basilar cistern enhancement
Intense Leptomeningeal enhancement
Post contrast Leptomeningeal enhancement
COMPLICATIONS • 1) HYDROCEPHALUS • Extensive fibrinopurulent exudates can obstruct the subarachnoid space leads to EVOH • ...
Hydrocephalus
2)SUBDURAL EFFUSION & EMPYEMA • Benign subdural effusions – H.influenza • Due to irritation of the dura by infectious agen...
Subdural effusion Crescentic extraaxial fluid collection that are similar to CSF, frequently seen in the Frontal region , ...
Subdural empyema- • Crescentic / lentiform extraaxial fluid • Collection that are hypodense on CT with intensely enhancing...
3) CEREBRITIS & ABSCESS a. Early cerebritis (3-5 days) b. Late cerebritis (5-14 days) c. Early abscess (after 14 days) d. ...
Cerebral Abscess
4) VENTRICULITIS / EPENDYMITIS • Rupture of a periventricular abscess (or) Retrograde spread of infection from basal ciste...
Ependymal Enhancement Ventricular Debris Ventriculitis
6) CEREBROVASCULAR LESIONS • Most frequent intracranial complication of bacterial meningitis in adults (37%) • Develops in...
Vasculitis- PEFFORATING VESSELS AT BASE OF BRAIN THROMBOSIS INFARCTION
ACUTE LYMPHOCYTIC MENINGITIS Viral in origin • Enteroviruses(Echo/Coxsackie viruses) • Mumps , EBV , Arboviruses • Benign ...
CHRONIC/GRANULOMATOUS MENINGITIS More common - TUBERCULOSIS Less common Cryptococcosis Coccidiomycosis ( endemic ) Mucormy...
• Hematogenous spread from pulmonary,abdominal or genitourinary TB • Direct extension –rupture of tuberculoma into SA spac...
CLINICAL FEATURES: Adults-Chronic headache Fever Diabetes insipidus Cranial palsy Seizures Meningismus Lethargy Children –...
PATHOLOGY: Thick , gray gelatinous exudate that predominantly involves the BASILAR CISTERNS CSF ANALYSIS: Decreased glucos...
COMPLICATIONS • Hydrocephalus • Infarction -Involving • Medial Lenticulostriate Artery (ACA) & thalamoperforating arteries...
NEUROIMAGING: NECT: • Basal cisterns and Sylvian fissures have a density similar to that of the adjacent brain due to the ...
CHRONIC TUBERCULOUS MENINGITIS Isolated TB meningitis rare 5% of childhood bacterial meningitis 17.5% of all intracranial ...
NECT: • “En plaque” dural thickening • “Popcorn” like dural calcifications – particularly around basal cisterns CECT: • Ma...
CT- NECT-Appear as round or lobulated masses with low or high attenuation CECT-homogeneous or ring enhancement and have ir...
• Usually associated with tuberculous meningitis • Appears at MR imaging as multiple tiny (<2-mm), hyperintense T2 foci th...
THANK YOU
Meningitis
Meningitis
Meningitis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Meningitis

20 views

Published on

Imaging features of meningeal infection of the brain

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Meningitis

  1. 1. I sincerely thank my colleague for providing the slides to me
  2. 2. meningitis ARCHANA BALA I YEAR DMRD
  3. 3. THE MENINGES The meninges are layers of tissue that separate the skull and the brain •Develop from meninx primitiva •It consists of 1) Pachymeninx-Duramater 2) Leptomeninges-Arachnoid & Piamater Skull Dura mater Arachnoid Layer Pia Mater Brain
  4. 4. DURAMATER: • Dura- ‘durus’ meaning hard • Outermost ,thickest ,toughest layer • 2 layers – outer endosteal layer inner meningeal layer- folds-Falx cerebri Falx cerebelli Tentorium cerebelli Diaphragm sellae • Two layers split to form venous sinuses
  5. 5. ARACHNOID & PIA MATER: • Leptomeninges – ‘lepto’ – Slender • Arachnoid – adjacent to inner surface of dura thinner over convexities of brain • Pia mater – extends into depths of sulci • Pia & Arachnoid are joined by fine connective tissue septa • Enclose the sub arachnoid space containing CSF • Perivascular Virchow Robin spaces – subpial space
  6. 6. Patterns of meningeal enhancement
  7. 7. PATTERNS OF MENINGEAL ENHANCEMENT: 1)Pachymeningeal Or Dura- Arachnoid pattern 2)Leptomeningeal Or Pia- Arachnoid pattern
  8. 8. Pachymeningeal enhancement • Dura enhances normally on contrast enhanced CT & MRI - because of absence of Blood brain barrier • Manifested against the inner table of cranial convexity ,dural reflections of the falx cerebri, tentorium cerebelli, falx cerebelli, and cavernous sinus • Normal-only thin, linear, and discontinuous enhancement • Pathological enhancement –is thicker- Regular & Diffuse- 1) inflammation 2) intracranial hypotension Irregular & Focal- neoplasms such as meningiomas, metastatic disease (from breast and prostate cancer), secondary CNS lymphoma
  9. 9. DURA-ARACHNOID PATTERN
  10. 10. Pachymeningeal enhancement
  11. 11. Leptomeningeal Enhancement • Enhancement of the pia mater or enhancement that extends into the subarachnoid spaces of the sulci and cisterns is leptomeningeal enhancement • There is presence of Blood brain barrier • Enhancement occurs when there is breakdown of BBB pathologically • Usually associated with meningitis
  12. 12. Meningeal enhancement on contrast enhanced CT & MRI is nonspecific and may also be caused by • Infectious meningitis • Carcinomatous meningitis • Reactive (eg, surgery, shunt, trauma) • Chemical (eg, ruptured dermoid and cysticercoid cysts, intrathecal chemotherapy) • Inflammatory (eg, sarcoidosis, collagen vascular disease • Intracranial hypotension (CSF leak) • Idiopathic hypertrophic cranial pachymenigitis
  13. 13. • Meningitis is the most common form of CNS infection • Pachymeningitis-Obsolete now Disesase of Pre penicillin era Syphilis-secondary & tertiary stages Inflammation of dura mater • Mild forms of neuro syphilis still occurs that may go unrecognized because of minimal symptoms and signs MENINGITIS
  14. 14. • Leptomeningitis - Involves Pia mater , Arachnoid & Sub arachnoid space • It is a clinical & lab diagnosis • Single most important test in diagnosis – CSF Analysis
  15. 15. MODE OF SPREAD • Direct spread from without - skull fracture penetrating wounds of scalp spread from PNS mastoid • Direct spread from within – Rupture of brainabscess, tuberculoma • Through Blood stream – Following Bacteremia • Complicating Encephalitis & Myelitis – Poliomyelitis • Other modes – Iatrogenic - Spinal Anaesthesia VP Shunt
  16. 16. DIAGNOSIS : established by 1. History and physical examination Fever, Headache, Seizures, Altered sensorium , Neck stiffness 2. CSF Analysis
  17. 17. LUMBAR PUNCTURE –indispensable investigation
  18. 18. ROLE OF NEUROIMAGING IN MENINGITIS • To exclude contraindications to Lumbar Puncture • Detect Complications Hydrocephalus Subdural Empeyma Cerebral Abcesses Ventriculitis Vasculitis - Infarction •Repeat Ct – Failure of a patient with suspected viral meningitis to improve within 48 hrs
  19. 19. CLASSIFICATION INFECTIOUS NON INFECTIOUS INFLAMMATORY BACTERIAL MYCOBACTERIAL FUNGAL ASEPTIC SARCOIDOSIS WEGENER’S GRANULOMATOSIS
  20. 20. CATEGORIES OF MENINGITIS INFECTIOUS MENINGITIS 1. Acute pyogenic meningitis 2. Acute lymphocytic meningitis 3. Chronic/Granulomatous meningitis
  21. 21. ACUTE PYOGENIC MENINGITIS CAUSATIVE ORGANISMS: Neonates - E.Coli Listeria Monocytogenes Group B Streptococci Children < 7 yrs - H.Influenza Children > 7 yrs – Neisseria Meningitidis Adults - Streptococcus Pneumoniae
  22. 22. IMAGING IN BACTERIAL MENINGITIS • Chest X ray – to disclose area of abcess , pneumonitis • X ray PNS ,Skull – to r/o Cranial osteomyelitis, paranasal sinusitis, mastoiditis NEUROIMAGING is the investigation of choice • CT scan • MRI with Gadolinium enhancement
  23. 23. IMAGING FEATURES NECT  Mostly normal  Mild ventricular dilatation and subarachnoid space enlargement  Small ventricles may be seen secondary to diffuse cerebral edema  Effacement of basilar and convexity cisterns by inflammatory exudates
  24. 24. Effacement of Sylvian cistern Effacement of Basilar cisterns
  25. 25. Temporal horn lateral ventricle 3rd Ventricle 4th Ventricle DILATED
  26. 26. Dilated Lateral Ventricles
  27. 27. CECT  Marked curvilinear meningeal enhancement over cerebrum (Frontal & Parietal lobes) – LEPTOMENINGEAL ENHANCEMENT  Obliteration of basal cisterns with intense enhancement  Interhemispheric and sylvian fissures also show enhancement
  28. 28. Basilar cistern enhancement
  29. 29. Intense Leptomeningeal enhancement
  30. 30. Post contrast Leptomeningeal enhancement
  31. 31. COMPLICATIONS • 1) HYDROCEPHALUS • Extensive fibrinopurulent exudates can obstruct the subarachnoid space leads to EVOH • Aqueductal obstruction leads to IVOH
  32. 32. Hydrocephalus
  33. 33. 2)SUBDURAL EFFUSION & EMPYEMA • Benign subdural effusions – H.influenza • Due to irritation of the dura by infectious agents or its by-products or by inflammation of subdural veins with loss of fluid and albumin into the subdural space infection Subdural empyema
  34. 34. Subdural effusion Crescentic extraaxial fluid collection that are similar to CSF, frequently seen in the Frontal region , on both CT & MRI Subdural effusion
  35. 35. Subdural empyema- • Crescentic / lentiform extraaxial fluid • Collection that are hypodense on CT with intensely enhancing surrounding membrane
  36. 36. 3) CEREBRITIS & ABSCESS a. Early cerebritis (3-5 days) b. Late cerebritis (5-14 days) c. Early abscess (after 14 days) d. Mature abscess (last for wk/months)
  37. 37. Cerebral Abscess
  38. 38. 4) VENTRICULITIS / EPENDYMITIS • Rupture of a periventricular abscess (or) Retrograde spread of infection from basal cisterns • On Nonenhanced scans – Slightly increased density in the region of affected ependyma • On Contrast study – Uniform , thin ependymal enhancement
  39. 39. Ependymal Enhancement Ventricular Debris Ventriculitis
  40. 40. 6) CEREBROVASCULAR LESIONS • Most frequent intracranial complication of bacterial meningitis in adults (37%) • Develops in up to 27% of children with tuberculous / complicated bacterial meningitis • Imaging - Vessel wall irregularities , Focal dilatations, Arterial occlusions , Venous infarcts
  41. 41. Vasculitis- PEFFORATING VESSELS AT BASE OF BRAIN THROMBOSIS INFARCTION
  42. 42. ACUTE LYMPHOCYTIC MENINGITIS Viral in origin • Enteroviruses(Echo/Coxsackie viruses) • Mumps , EBV , Arboviruses • Benign and self limited • Symptoms less severe than bacterial • Imaging – Usually normal unless coexisting encephalitis occurs
  43. 43. CHRONIC/GRANULOMATOUS MENINGITIS More common - TUBERCULOSIS Less common Cryptococcosis Coccidiomycosis ( endemic ) Mucormycosis (diabetics ) Aspergillosis (immunocompromised )
  44. 44. • Hematogenous spread from pulmonary,abdominal or genitourinary TB • Direct extension –rupture of tuberculoma into SA space • Primarily very young and very old persons are affected • Increased incidence in drug abusers and immunocompromised patients TUBERCULOUS MENINGITIS
  45. 45. CLINICAL FEATURES: Adults-Chronic headache Fever Diabetes insipidus Cranial palsy Seizures Meningismus Lethargy Children – Nausea , Vomiting , Behavioral changes
  46. 46. PATHOLOGY: Thick , gray gelatinous exudate that predominantly involves the BASILAR CISTERNS CSF ANALYSIS: Decreased glucose Increased protein Lymphocytic pleocytosis
  47. 47. COMPLICATIONS • Hydrocephalus • Infarction -Involving • Medial Lenticulostriate Artery (ACA) & thalamoperforating arteries (PCA) • Cranial nerve palsy(17-70%)- Involving the second, third, fourth, and seventh cranial nerves • Atrophy
  48. 48. NEUROIMAGING: NECT: • Basal cisterns and Sylvian fissures have a density similar to that of the adjacent brain due to the presence of purulent exudate • Extraventricular Obstructive hydrocephalus-obstruction at level of basilar cisterns • Infarction (20-40%) involving basal ganglia or internal capsule CECT: • Intense enhancement of the basilar cisterns and Sylvian fissures
  49. 49. CHRONIC TUBERCULOUS MENINGITIS Isolated TB meningitis rare 5% of childhood bacterial meningitis 17.5% of all intracranial TB cases Most patients have concomitant miliary brain infection 11% of all patients have combined parenchymal & meningeal lesions
  50. 50. NECT: • “En plaque” dural thickening • “Popcorn” like dural calcifications – particularly around basal cisterns CECT: • May disclose abnormal meningeal enhancement years after the initial infection • SEQUELAE of chronic meningitis – atrophy and cerebral infarction may be striking
  51. 51. CT- NECT-Appear as round or lobulated masses with low or high attenuation CECT-homogeneous or ring enhancement and have irregular walls of varying thickness. “Target Sign” (central calcification with surrounding hypoattenuation and ring enhancement)-seen in 1/3rd patients
  52. 52. • Usually associated with tuberculous meningitis • Appears at MR imaging as multiple tiny (<2-mm), hyperintense T2 foci that homogeneously enhance on contrast-enhanced T1-weighted images MILIARY CNS TUBERCULOSIS
  53. 53. THANK YOU

×