Mandibular tumour

I sincerely thank my colleague for providing the slides to me
Dr.M.Shanthi., I Yr - DMRD PG 2
A CASE PRESENTATION  Rajesh, 12/M  C/O Swelling - Left Jaw - 1 Month  Starts as a Small Swelling 3
EXAMINATION  A 5/4 swelling – Lt body of mandible involving both sides of alveolar margin.  Resorption of tooth present....
X-RAY MANDIBLE LT-OBLIQUE VIEW  E/O ill-defined lytic lesion showing permeative pattern of destruction involving horizont...
CT - PLAIN • E/O lytic destruction involving outer horizontal ramus,angle of the mandible wt large soft tissue component w...
CT - CONTRAST  Moderate heterogenous enchancement. 14
Tumours of the Mandible Odontogenic Cysts  Per apical Cyst  Dentigerous Cyst  Odontogenic keratocyst  Basal cell neval...
ODONTOGENIC TUMOURS EPITHELIAL TUMORS Benign: • Ameloblastoma • Calcifying epithelial odontogenic tumor • Adenomatoid odon...
NON ODONTOGENIC TUMOURS MALIGNANT • Ewing’s sarcoma • Burkitt’s lymphoma • Osteosarcoma • Chondrosarcoma • Malignant fibro...
Differential Diagnosis 1. Lymphoma 2. Giant Cell Granuloma 3. Eosilophilic Granuloma 4. Ewings sarcoma 20
AMELOBLASTOMA • Equal frequency in men and women. • Peak incidence in the 3rd and 4th decades of life. • Slowing growing p...
FIBROSSEOUS TUMOUR • This tumour produce ground glass opacity and areas of calcification, hence possibility of this tumour...
Eosinophilic Granulomas  Common in males.  Occur in the third decades of life.  Common site are the skull & tooth beari...
Central Giant Cell Granuloma (Giant Cell Reparative Cyst).  Occurs in girls and young women during the second and third d...
 Central giant cell granuloma in a 34-year-old man.  CT scan (bone windowing) demonstrates a cystic lesion (arrows) with...
HYPERPARATHROIDISM • In both forms of hyperparathyroidism, excess PTH levels stimulate osteoclast-mediated bone resorption...
CHERUBISM • It commonly begin to manifest as painless, bilateral, symmetric expansion of the jaws between 2 and 5 years of...
NEUROGENIC TUMOUR • Well defined soft tissue structure with well corticated margin. • There is often displacement of adjac...
BURKITTS LYMPHOMA • The endemic (African) and sporadic (American) forms of Burkitt’s lymphoma are characterized by the act...
Histologically, Burkitt’s lymphoma represents an undifferentiated small, noncleaved B-cell lymphoma. BURKITT’S LYMPHOMA-co...
Lymphoma Mandible  Primary Lymphoma of bone may occur in the mandible and maxilla.  Such bone Lymphomas are predominantl...
Ewing’s Sarcoma • Diffuse, irregular, lytic bone lesion. • Cortical expansion variable. • Radiographs often show “moth-eat...
Osteosarcoma Radiographic Findings • EARLY INTRAORAL FINDINGS • Displacement of teeth • Root resorption • Absent or attenu...
THANK YOU 42
