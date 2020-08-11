Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
May be A Little of CHEMISTRY Can change our life....
What google says...
● Chemistry is everything! R O Y G B I V Object appears green as green light is reflected more and other wavelengths are a...
Is Chemistry everything? ● MAY be NO! ● Physics + Mathematics + Biology + Chemistry = Science..... Science brings lot of s...
Type of Chemist you find ● Organic Chemist ● Inorganic Chemist ● Physical Chemist ● Analytical Chemist ● Bio- chemist ● En...
I am a Chemist –Studied Inorganic Chemistry ● Prepared an indicator from hibiscus flower and smoked tea poweder. ● Rayon t...
And I am a Dr. (Mithil) Thesis tittle “Catalytic detoxification of exhaust gases over mixed metal oxide nano catalysts”
So what I learned from Ph. D CHEMISTRY >0.01% My Chemistry
So let me share 0.01 of my Chemistry (0.01) ● Understanding perodic table ● Experiments and Calculations
How important is periodic table ● We can know the trends in behaviour of elements
Experiments ● Qualitative and quantitative ● Sequence of addition? (A+B not equal to B+A) ● Normality and Molarity ● Why N...
What can Ideally happen after this B. Sc And M. Sc. Chemistry Industrial Job Post graduation / Ph. D. ●QC Chemist ●Operati...
Pahchan kaun? Priyanka Kothari B. Sc. Chemistry Indra Nooyi bachelor's degrees in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Gordo...
What NEXT? You are all 18 or will be 18+ and can decide for our country So why not yourself?
Ideal path for Ph. D. In India ● Summer Interships at research institutes ● State Eligibility Test (SET), National eligibi...
Ideal path for Ph. D. Abroad ● Test of English as a foreign Language (TOEFL) ● Supervisor and Host ● Contacts ● Fellowships
Summer Research Intership Programs
NET
Project assistant
TOPEL
Master and Ph. D. Fellowships ● Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships ● Tata Scholarship ● Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship ●...
You can do Ph.D. You are few steps away.......
Writing a letter to a scientist ● Just google ● Visit their page read what they do. ● Possibly read their research work.
Letter which do not get a Response Sub: Postdoc application To, Professor (Name) Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineeri...
Letter which get response Sub: Studying catalytic activity littel better: A Postdoc application Dear professor (Name), ● I...
Writting letter means ● Read and know about scientist ● Practice your letter offline ● Adress with title and name ● Tell a...
I was an Average student Goverment School and Our Lady of Health-Balli 69% ● Purshottam Walavlkar Higher Secondary School ...
What I like other than Chemistry ● PubG ● Drama ● Chess ● Music ● Cricket in rice field ● Swiming
I always acknowledge ● Teachers ● Family ● Friends
Last slide last advise Never be afraid of questions TO ASK or TO ANSWER ● Thank You!.....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Little of CHEMISTRY Can change our life

33 views

Published on

A Little of CHEMISTRY Changed my life

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Little of CHEMISTRY Can change our life

  1. 1. May be A Little of CHEMISTRY Can change our life....
  2. 2. What google says...
  3. 3. ● Chemistry is everything! R O Y G B I V Object appears green as green light is reflected more and other wavelengths are absorbed
  4. 4. Is Chemistry everything? ● MAY be NO! ● Physics + Mathematics + Biology + Chemistry = Science..... Science brings lot of sense in our presence ----- and sustainibility....
  5. 5. Type of Chemist you find ● Organic Chemist ● Inorganic Chemist ● Physical Chemist ● Analytical Chemist ● Bio- chemist ● Environmental chemist ● Theoretical chemist ● .....may be lot to pen down Classification is based on the topics of Chemistry All are equally Important
  6. 6. I am a Chemist –Studied Inorganic Chemistry ● Prepared an indicator from hibiscus flower and smoked tea poweder. ● Rayon threads ● Gall bladder stones ● Schiff base complexes ● Heterogeneous Catalysis
  7. 7. And I am a Dr. (Mithil) Thesis tittle “Catalytic detoxification of exhaust gases over mixed metal oxide nano catalysts”
  8. 8. So what I learned from Ph. D CHEMISTRY >0.01% My Chemistry
  9. 9. So let me share 0.01 of my Chemistry (0.01) ● Understanding perodic table ● Experiments and Calculations
  10. 10. How important is periodic table ● We can know the trends in behaviour of elements
  11. 11. Experiments ● Qualitative and quantitative ● Sequence of addition? (A+B not equal to B+A) ● Normality and Molarity ● Why NaOH + Water = Heat ● NaNO3 + Water = Cold ● Why chloride is present always in semimicro?
  12. 12. What can Ideally happen after this B. Sc And M. Sc. Chemistry Industrial Job Post graduation / Ph. D. ●QC Chemist ●Operational trainee ●Supervisor ●Shift officer ●Team Leader ●Assistant manager Senior manager ●Manager ●CEO ●Bharat Ratn ●Project associate ●Teacher ●Assistant Professor ●Associate professor ●Professor ●Scientist A, B, C,... ●Registrar ●Vice chancellor ●Young scientist ●Bhatnakar awardie ●Bharat Ratn
  13. 13. Pahchan kaun? Priyanka Kothari B. Sc. Chemistry Indra Nooyi bachelor's degrees in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Gordon Moore Ph.D. in Chemistry Catherine Grace B. S. degree in chemistry Nawaazuddin Siddiqui B. Sc. Chemistry Divided by profession United by Chemistry
  14. 14. What NEXT? You are all 18 or will be 18+ and can decide for our country So why not yourself?
  15. 15. Ideal path for Ph. D. In India ● Summer Interships at research institutes ● State Eligibility Test (SET), National eligibility test (NET), Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) ● Join as project assistant in National Laboratory/ University ● Apply for jobs in research: Project Assistant, project fellow and other... ● Write to supervisors who are scientist
  16. 16. Ideal path for Ph. D. Abroad ● Test of English as a foreign Language (TOEFL) ● Supervisor and Host ● Contacts ● Fellowships
  17. 17. Summer Research Intership Programs
  18. 18. NET
  19. 19. Project assistant
  20. 20. TOPEL
  21. 21. Master and Ph. D. Fellowships ● Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships ● Tata Scholarship ● Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship ● Eiffel Scholarships (M.Sc and Ph.D.) ● Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst DAAD fellowship https://www.daad.de/en/
  22. 22. You can do Ph.D. You are few steps away.......
  23. 23. Writing a letter to a scientist ● Just google ● Visit their page read what they do. ● Possibly read their research work.
  24. 24. Letter which do not get a Response Sub: Postdoc application To, Professor (Name) Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Dear Sir, I am Mithil Fal Desai from the Department of Chemistry, Goa University, India have submitted the thesis entitled “catalytic detoxification of exhaust gases over mixed metal oxide nano catalyst” under the guidance of Prof. A. V. Salker and I am expecting my viva in another three months’ time. I have worked with transition metal substituted Co3O4, MnO2, LaMnO3 and CuO for my Ph. D. studies. Prepared catalysts oxides were characterized by XRD, TEM, SEM, XPS, IR, CO-Chemisorption and N2-physisorption. CO and NO-TPD over the catalyst was also studied. Catalytic performance of the prepared oxides was studied for NO-CO and CO-O2 redox reaction in fixed bed reactors. Post-doctoral position requirements of your laboratory I feel are partially filled by me. I am curious and enthusiastic in studying biomass upgrading/conversion in/to fuel via heterogeneous catalysis. I do not have a strong background in kinetics of flow reactors however I have worked with fixed bed reactors for the catalytic conversion of exhaust gases and analysed the effect of partial pressure of oxygen and CO for some redox reactions. Materials synthesis and characterization of supported metal oxides and substituted metal oxides by various analytical instruments have been studied by me for my Ph. D. thesis. Also for my graduate work spectroscopies like FTIR and Raman are used by me, but in-situ experiment and their complexity I am not aware of. But as I have mentioned myself as a curious student I will learn all this quickly. Thus, if you find me suitable to work in your laboratory kindly let me know. List of the publications and three references are mention in my CV. Thanking you in anticipation. Yours sincerely Mithil Fal Desai
  25. 25. Letter which get response Sub: Studying catalytic activity littel better: A Postdoc application Dear professor (Name), ● I am Dr. Mithil Fal Desai from India looking forward to a postdoctoral research experience which would help me to grow in my career. ● How did I found you?- As I am constantly looking for an opportunity, I happen to visit the following website ● https://studentsforumng.com/2019-postdoctoral-fellowship-heterogeneous-catalysis-south-africa/ ● I know the deadline has crossed. But being an optimistic researcher I would like to no my chances in landing up in your laboratory. ● Why your laboratory? ● I see you working on various aspects of heterogeneous catalysis. Fisher Tropach interests me. I did not study particularly reaction of CO and H2. However, I do have experience in setting and using fixed bed online catalyst activity monitoring systems. As cobalt based oxides are well known in Fisher Tropsch. I believe your laboratory is an excellent place to study the same catalytic reaction. I have a good understanding of BET, TEM, SEM and XRD and XPS, which are preliminary characterisation techniques for any catalyst systems. I did use these techniques to study some of the metal oxide catalysts for my graduate work. I want to learn and explore more about it. For that, I need to conduct some practical experiment and have some good guidance. Again, I believe this is possible in your laboratory. Thus, reading through some of your publication I understand I can learn and contribute to your laboratory. ● What do I want from you? ● Let me be straight " Do you have any open position for me?" I want to prepare a series of Cu substituted cobalt oxide at a length. As Cu substitution changes the normal spinel structure to inverse spinel structure cobalt oxide, the relative change concentration of Co(II) and Co(III) would be interesting. I would like to prepare cobalt oxide by different methods (sol-gel and hydrothermal) and understand its catalytic property. More we may discuss over if you find suggested topic or my views interesting. ● Apart from that, I would like to invest my time studying progressive deactivation of the catalyst with respect to change in surface area, size, morphology, and surface concentration of active sites. ● Less likely, but given an opportunity, I would consider myself fortunate if you give me other assignments, as my goal is to learn and do science little better. I am sure I will not disappoint you. ● Attached are some papers which talk about Cu substituted cobalt oxide as a catalyst and also my CV. ● Thank you. Do let me know the possibility. ● Regards ● Mithil
  26. 26. Writting letter means ● Read and know about scientist ● Practice your letter offline ● Adress with title and name ● Tell about you and why you writting ● Why her/him? ● Your skills or will to learn and your flexibility to work. ● Fellowships any ● Thank and be polite ● Choose appropiate title. ● Check for grammer and read it loud. ● Patience 500+...... Talk to people who did this already
  27. 27. I was an Average student Goverment School and Our Lady of Health-Balli 69% ● Purshottam Walavlkar Higher Secondary School 62% ● Goverment College- Quepem 63 % ● Karnatak University Dharwad 66 % ● NET-LS 2013
  28. 28. What I like other than Chemistry ● PubG ● Drama ● Chess ● Music ● Cricket in rice field ● Swiming
  29. 29. I always acknowledge ● Teachers ● Family ● Friends
  30. 30. Last slide last advise Never be afraid of questions TO ASK or TO ANSWER ● Thank You!.....

×