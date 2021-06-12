Successfully reported this slideshow.
TOEFL GROUP 2: WAHYU ASKUR (511420016) RAUL ISHAK (511420028) MUHAMMAD ALIF ATTHABARANI (511420036) RIANSYAH NAUE (5114200...
WHATDOESTOEFLMEAN? TOEFL ( Test of English as a Foreign Language ) is one of the exams that is usually used as a requiment...
TOEFL TOEFL is divided into 4 parts, namely : (1) Listening Comprehension, (2) Structure and Written Expression, (3) Readi...
Listening Comprehension StructureandWritten Expression Reading Comprehension StructuralFormofTOEFLPBT(PaperBasedTest) Test...
ReadingComprehension Listening Speaking TheStructureofTheTOEFL IBTTest(INTERNETBASEDTEST) Writing
AdaptiveListening AdaptiveStructure Reading Comprehension TheStructureofTheTOEFL CBTTest(COMPUTERBASEDTEST) Writing
TOEFLFUNCTION 1. as one of the graduation requirements at the department level 2. as one of the administrative requirement...
1. Used for registration of short course programs and non-degree programs in English-speaking countries 2. Used for regist...
PBT (PAPER BASED TEST) TheNumber ofQuestionsontheTOEFL Test Section Total of Question Time Duration Total score Listening ...
TheNumber ofQuestionsontheTOEFL Test Section Total of Question Time Duration Listening 5 - 6 60 – 90 minute Writing 2 50 m...
CBT (COMPUTER BASED TEST) TheNumber ofQuestionsontheTOEFL Test Section Total of Question Time Duration Adaptive Listening ...
EXAMPLETOEFL PBT (PAPER BASED TEST) • LISTENING COMPREHENSION
EXAMPLETOEFL • Structure and Written Expression 1. _____ the demands of aerospace, medicine, and agriculture, aengineers, ...
EXAMPLETOEFL • Reading We believe the Earth is about 4.6 billion years old. At percent, we are forced to look to other bod...
EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Listening
EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Writing
EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Reading Comprehension The railroad was not the first institution to impose regula...
EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Speaking 1) memilih setuju atau tidak setuju terhadap suatu opini (agree/disagree...
EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Adaptive Listening
EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Adaptive Structure 1. ______ Robert Kiyosaki, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” was a very popul...
EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Reading Comprehension The railroad was not the ﬁrst institution to impose regulari...
EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Writing
CONCLUTION In conclusion, what is the difference between PBT CBT and IBT? The difference between PBT CBT and IBT is in PBT...
SECTION • DHEA NUR AMANAH HADJARATI : MODERATOR (SLIDE 2 - 3) • RIANSYAH NAUE : (SLIDE 4 - 6 ) • FASYA AULIA AZZAHRA DAMA ...
TOEFL
Jun. 12, 2021

TOEFL

Tugas Bahasa Inggris kelompok 2

TOEFL

  1. 1. TOEFL GROUP 2: WAHYU ASKUR (511420016) RAUL ISHAK (511420028) MUHAMMAD ALIF ATTHABARANI (511420036) RIANSYAH NAUE (511420037) SAVIHA PAHATA (511420021) FASYA AULIA AZZAHRA DAMA (511420024) DHEA NUR AMANAH HADJARATI (511420041) WULAN RUFTIANI (511420060) REZA OKTAVIA L. PARENTAI (511420061) CLASS A – CIVIL ENGINEERING
  2. 2. WHATDOESTOEFLMEAN? TOEFL ( Test of English as a Foreign Language ) is one of the exams that is usually used as a requiment to apply for a job or register for study abroad, either through scholarship programs or private channels. Toefl is made by ETS ( Educational Testing Service ), an agency in the United States. In general, this test is to assess: 1. Students have good writing and grammar skills in English to be able to write scientific papers. 2. Students have the ability to read English well and correctly so that later they can understand the required material books. 3. Students have the ability to listen properly and correctly about the descriptions given by the lecturer in English. Generally this test takes about three hours and is organized in 4 parts, namely parts: ● grammar structure and written expression ● listening comprehension ● reading comprehension ● writing
  3. 3. TOEFL TOEFL is divided into 4 parts, namely : (1) Listening Comprehension, (2) Structure and Written Expression, (3) Reading Comprehension, and (4) Test of Written English (TWE). The types of toefl you need to know: There are 3 types of TOEFL issued by ETS (English Testing Service), namely: ● PBT (Paper Based Test) TOEFL ● CBT (Compute Based Test) TOEFL ● IBT (Internet Based Test) TOEFL
  4. 4. Listening Comprehension StructureandWritten Expression Reading Comprehension StructuralFormofTOEFLPBT(PaperBasedTest) TestofWrittenEnglish (TWE)
  5. 5. ReadingComprehension Listening Speaking TheStructureofTheTOEFL IBTTest(INTERNETBASEDTEST) Writing
  6. 6. AdaptiveListening AdaptiveStructure Reading Comprehension TheStructureofTheTOEFL CBTTest(COMPUTERBASEDTEST) Writing
  7. 7. TOEFLFUNCTION 1. as one of the graduation requirements at the department level 2. as one of the administrative requirements for participating in scholarships inside and outside the campus as well as at home and abroad 3. as one of the administrative requirements for continuing master's and doctoral studies at home and abroad 4. as one of the administrative requirements for applying for jobs, especially in multinational and international private companies
  8. 8. 1. Used for registration of short course programs and non-degree programs in English-speaking countries 2. Used for registration to undergraduate (S1) and master's programs if you want to study abroad 3. Used for registration and placement in international collaboration programs that use English as the language of instruction 4. To apply for scholarship programs to various countries – as an initial selection. 5. For the entrance test to an English-language program that requires proof of academic English proficiency at the undergraduate or diploma level. 6. To monitor the development of English language skills, especially those that require proficiency/expertise in academic English. 7. To get around the LPDP scholarship. If the university where we are going to study abroad asks for a lower English score (eg IELTS 6, or even 5.5), LPDP will still ask for a TOEFL score of 550. Well, this TOEFL ITP can be used. 8. TOEFL is usually used as a prerequisite (admission requirements) to apply to high schools and universities at home and abroad, as well as to qualify for scholarships. 9. TOEFL for job applicants 10. For promotion or promotion TheImportanceofTOEFLCertificate
  9. 9. PBT (PAPER BASED TEST) TheNumber ofQuestionsontheTOEFL Test Section Total of Question Time Duration Total score Listening 50 35 minute 31 - 68 Structure and Written Expression 40 25 minute 31 - 68 Reading 50 55 minute 31 - 67 Total 140 115 minute 310 - 677
  10. 10. TheNumber ofQuestionsontheTOEFL Test Section Total of Question Time Duration Listening 5 - 6 60 – 90 minute Writing 2 50 minute Reading Comprehension 12 - 14 60 - 100 minute Speaking 6 20 minute IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST)
  11. 11. CBT (COMPUTER BASED TEST) TheNumber ofQuestionsontheTOEFL Test Section Total of Question Time Duration Adaptive Listening Part A : Short Dialogues Part B : Conversation, Academic discussion, mini lectures 60 minute Adaptive Structure 10 - 15 15 - 20 minute Reading Comprehension 60 70 - 90 minute Writing 1 essay topic 50 minute
  12. 12. EXAMPLETOEFL PBT (PAPER BASED TEST) • LISTENING COMPREHENSION
  13. 13. EXAMPLETOEFL • Structure and Written Expression 1. _____ the demands of aerospace, medicine, and agriculture, aengineers, are creating exotic new metallic substances. (A) Meet (B) Being met are (C) To meet (D) They are meeting 2. On Ellesmere Island in the Arctic one fossil forest consist of a nearly hundred A B large stumps scattered on an exposed coal bed. C D
  14. 14. EXAMPLETOEFL • Reading We believe the Earth is about 4.6 billion years old. At percent, we are forced to look to other bodies in the solar system for hints as to what the early history of the Earth was like. Studies of our moon, Mercury, Mars, and the large satellites of Jupiter and Saturn have provided ample evidence that all these large celestial bodies had formed. This same bombardment must have affected Earth as well. The lunar record indicates that the rate of impacts decreased to its present low level about 4 billion years ago. On Earth, subsequent erosion and crustal motions have obliterated the craters that must have formed during this epoch. Scientists estimate the Earth’s age by measuring the ratios of various radioactive elements in rocks. The oldest Earth’s rocks tested thus far are about 3 1/3 billion years old. But no one knows whether these are oldest rocks on Earth. Tests on rocks from the moon and on meteorites show that these are about 4.6 billion years old. Scientists believe that this is the true age of the solar system and probably the true age of the Earth. 1. Inline 8, the word “obliterated” means. A. created B. destroyed C. changed D. erosion
  15. 15. EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Listening
  16. 16. EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Writing
  17. 17. EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Reading Comprehension The railroad was not the first institution to impose regularity on society or to draw attention to the importance of precise timekeeping. For as long as merchants have set out their wares at daybreak and communal festivities have been celebrated, people have been in rough agreement with their neighbors as to the time of day. The value of this tradition is today more apparent than ever. Were it not for public acceptance of a single yardstick of time, social life would be unbearably chaotic: the massive daily transfers of goods, services, and information would proceed in fits and starts; the very fabric of modern society would begin to unravel. 1. What is the main idea of the passage? Pilihan jawaban: a. In modern society we must take more time for our neighbors. b. The traditions of society are timeless. c. An accepted way of measuring time is essential for the smooth functioning of society. d. Society judges people by the times at which they conduct certain activities.
  18. 18. EXAMPLETOEFL IBT (INTERNET BASED TEST) • Speaking 1) memilih setuju atau tidak setuju terhadap suatu opini (agree/disagree), atau 2) menjelaskan bagaimana preferensi kamu terhadap dua atau lebih pilihan (preference). Contoh Soal: A. Agree/Disagree type Do you agree or disagree with the following statement? Examinations are the best way to assess students’ ability. Give reasons and examples to support your answer. B. Preference type Some people believe that living in the countryside is better than living in the city. Which do you prefer and why?
  19. 19. EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Adaptive Listening
  20. 20. EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Adaptive Structure 1. ______ Robert Kiyosaki, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” was a very popular book back in 1997. (A) Was written b (B) His writing was (C) He wrote the (D) Written by Jawaban : (D) Written by
  21. 21. EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Reading Comprehension The railroad was not the ﬁrst institution to impose regularity on society, or to draw attention to the importance of precise timekeeping. For as long as merchants have set out their wares at daybreak and communal festivities have been celebrated, people have been in rough agreement with their neighbors as to the time of day. The value of this tradition is today more apparent than ever. Were it not for public acceptance of a single yardstick of time, social life would be unbearably chaotic: the massive daily transfers of goods, services, and information would proceed in ﬁts and starts; the very fabric of modem society would begin to unravel. What is the main idea of the passage? (A) In modem society we must make more time for our neighbors. (B) The traditions of society are timeless. (C) An accepted way of measuring time is essential for the smooth functioning of society. (D) Society judges people by the times at which they conduct certain activities. The main idea of the passage is that societies need to agree about how time is to be measured in order to function smoothly. Therefore, you should choose (C).
  22. 22. EXAMPLETOEFL CBT(COMPUTER BASED TEST) • Writing
  23. 23. CONCLUTION In conclusion, what is the difference between PBT CBT and IBT? The difference between PBT CBT and IBT is in PBT the test system uses a sheet of question and answer paper that must be filled in with a 2B pencil. The material tested is listening, structure, and reading and the number of items is 140 questions. In CBT the test system no longer uses paper, but uses a computer. The material tested is listening, structure, reading, and writing and the number of questions is about 125 questions. While the IBT is a test with the latest form that uses computers and the internet as the medium. The material tested is reading, listening, writing and speaking and the number of questions is about 30 questions. Based on the level of difficulty, the IBT test is the most difficult test among the other 2 tests. In terms of price, PBT is the test with the cheapest price and IBT is the test with the most expensive price.
  24. 24. SECTION • DHEA NUR AMANAH HADJARATI : MODERATOR (SLIDE 2 - 3) • RIANSYAH NAUE : (SLIDE 4 - 6 ) • FASYA AULIA AZZAHRA DAMA (SLIDE 7 - 8) • WULAN RUFTIANI (SLIDE 9 - 11) • WAHYU ASKUR (SLIDE 12 – 14) • REZA OKTAVIA L PARENTAI (SLIDE 15 – 17) • MUHAMMAD ALIF ATTHABARANI (SLIDE 18 - 19) • SAVIHA PAHATA (SLIDE 20 - 21) • RAUL FAUZAN ISHAK (SLIDE 22 - 23)

