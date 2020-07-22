Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• The WHO says that mental health can be defined as a state of well-being in which every individual realises his/her own p...
WHAT I SEE
Panditah--The Wise –The Man of Wisdom s s
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures

26 views

Published on

An International Webinar on "Dealing with Mental Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures"

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dealing with Mental & Emotional Health During Covid 19: Lessons from the Scriptures

  1. 1. • The WHO says that mental health can be defined as a state of well-being in which every individual realises his/her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively & fruitfully, & is able to make a contribution to his/her community. • Mental health affects how we think & feel about ourselves & others, how we interpret events, how we learn, how we cope with life events & how we develop & sustain relationships.
  2. 2. WHAT I SEE
  3. 3. Panditah--The Wise –The Man of Wisdom s s

×