Pharmacological Management of Irritable Bowel Disease Dr. M. Ahsan (MBBS, MD)
Case 1: A 40 year old nurse at a busy community complains of nausea, epigastric pain, post- prandial fullness/bloating, co...
Learning Outcomes… • Describe the clinical features of IBS • Diagnose IBS • Describe the mechanism of action, uses and adv...
Irritable Bowel syndrome • Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) denotes a mixed group of abdominal symptoms for which no organic...
Irritable Bowel syndrome: Diagnosis IBS should be diagnosed only if, recurrent abdominal pain is associated with at least ...
Types of IBS
Management of IBS • Diet • Psychosocial modifications • Drug therapy Treatment should focus on controlling symptoms: Initi...
Drug therapy for IBS • Linaclotide • Lubiprostone • Alosetron • Eluxadoline • Rifaximin • Dicyclomine • Hyoscyamine
Linaclotide MOA: • Increases intestinal fluid secretion via increased cGMP Use: IBS-C Adverse effects: • Diarrhoea, abdomi...
Lubiprostone MOA: • Chloride channel activator Use: Women with IBS-C Adverse effects: • Diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dyspeps...
Alosetron MOA: • 5-HT3 antagonist Use: Women with severe IBS-D Adverse effects: • Constipation, nausea & vomiting
Eluxadoline MOA: • µ opioid receptor agonist Use: IBS-D Adverse effects: • Constipation, abdominal pain, risk of dependenc...
Rifaximin MOA: • Structural analog of rifampin  decreases bacterial load Use: Short term use in IBS-D Adverse effects: • ...
Dicyclomine MOA: • Anticholinergic drug (decreases GI spasms and motility) Use: IBS-C and IBS-D Adverse effects: • Anticho...
Hyoscamine MOA: • Anticholinergic antispasmodic drug Use: IBS-C and IBS-D Adverse effects: • Anticholinergic side effects;...
Management: Constipation • Ensure adequate water and fibre intake • Promote physical activity • Simple laxatives (avoid la...
Management: Diarrhoea • Avoid sorbitol sweeteners, alcohol and caffeine • Reduce dietary fibre content • Avoid ‘trigger fo...
Management Colic/Bloating • Diets low in fermentable, poorly absorbed saccharides and alcohol (low FODMAP diet) can help •...
Management of psychological symptoms/ visceral hypersensitivity • Patients should be treated sympathetically • Cognitive b...
Thank you
References • Lippincott Illustrated Reviews: Pharmacology(6th ed.). Philadelphia, PA: Wolters Kluwer. • Clinical Medicine:...
Pharmacological management of different clinical presentations of IBS

  2. 2. Case 1: A 40 year old nurse at a busy community complains of nausea, epigastric pain, post- prandial fullness/bloating, constipation, and left lower quadrant pain with bowel movements since the last 4 years. The symptoms started following an episode of severe diarrhea after a family picnic. She usually has to take sick-leave due to her symptoms. Her bowel habits include 2-3 small hard stools per week, generally mid-day, and she feels is never completely emptied. Pain is improved when she has a bowel movement, but she often strains to have a bowel movement. She often gets abdominal pain which is even worse when she forgets to take her fiber and drink plenty of water. She has tried a paleo diet but felt it only helped for a few months. She has had a colonoscopy and a recent H.pylori breath test. Both were negative.
  3. 3. Learning Outcomes… • Describe the clinical features of IBS • Diagnose IBS • Describe the mechanism of action, uses and adverse effects of different drugs used in IBS • Describe the management of different types of IBS
  4. 4. Irritable Bowel syndrome • Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) denotes a mixed group of abdominal symptoms for which no organic cause can be found IBS could be due to: Disorders of intestinal motility Enhanced visceral perception Microbial dysbiosis Prevalence = 10-20% Age at onset = ≤ 40 years M:F = 1:2
  5. 5. Irritable Bowel syndrome: Diagnosis IBS should be diagnosed only if, recurrent abdominal pain is associated with at least 2 of: Relief by defecation Altered stool form Altered bowel frequency • Other symptoms: urgency, incomplete evacuation, abdominal bloating, mucus with stool, worsening of symptoms after food  Symptoms are chronic (> 6 months)  Often exacerbated by:  Stress  Menstruation  Gastroenteritis  Antibiotics
  6. 6. Types of IBS
  7. 7. Management of IBS • Diet • Psychosocial modifications • Drug therapy Treatment should focus on controlling symptoms: Initially using lifestyle/dietary measures, then cognitive therapy or pharmacotherapy if required
  8. 8. Drug therapy for IBS • Linaclotide • Lubiprostone • Alosetron • Eluxadoline • Rifaximin • Dicyclomine • Hyoscyamine
  9. 9. Linaclotide MOA: • Increases intestinal fluid secretion via increased cGMP Use: IBS-C Adverse effects: • Diarrhoea, abdominal pain, flatulence, abdominal distension • Contraindication: children < 17 years of age
  10. 10. Lubiprostone MOA: • Chloride channel activator Use: Women with IBS-C Adverse effects: • Diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, headache, dizziness, and hypotension
  11. 11. Alosetron MOA: • 5-HT3 antagonist Use: Women with severe IBS-D Adverse effects: • Constipation, nausea & vomiting
  12. 12. Eluxadoline MOA: • µ opioid receptor agonist Use: IBS-D Adverse effects: • Constipation, abdominal pain, risk of dependence & overdose
  13. 13. Rifaximin MOA: • Structural analog of rifampin  decreases bacterial load Use: Short term use in IBS-D Adverse effects: • Nausea, fatigue, headache, dizziness, risk of Clostridium difficile infection
  14. 14. Dicyclomine MOA: • Anticholinergic drug (decreases GI spasms and motility) Use: IBS-C and IBS-D Adverse effects: • Anticholinergic side effects such as drowsiness and dry mouth
  15. 15. Hyoscamine MOA: • Anticholinergic antispasmodic drug Use: IBS-C and IBS-D Adverse effects: • Anticholinergic side effects; overdose may produce hallucinations
  16. 16. Management: Constipation • Ensure adequate water and fibre intake • Promote physical activity • Simple laxatives (avoid lactulose: it ferments and can aggravate bloating) • If the above fail: try one of the following   Increased fibre intake can worsen bloating  Avoid insoluble fibre such as bran  Oats are better prucalopride linaclotide lubiprostone
  17. 17. Management: Diarrhoea • Avoid sorbitol sweeteners, alcohol and caffeine • Reduce dietary fibre content • Avoid ‘trigger foods’ • Use a bulking agent + loperamide after each loose stool
  18. 18. Management Colic/Bloating • Diets low in fermentable, poorly absorbed saccharides and alcohol (low FODMAP diet) can help • Oral antispasmodics • Combination probiotics can help flatulence  FODMAP: fermentable oligo-, di-, and monosaccharides and polyols  Low FODMAP diet excludes garlic, onions, beans, fruits, wheat-containing products and sweeteners
  19. 19. Management of psychological symptoms/ visceral hypersensitivity • Patients should be treated sympathetically • Cognitive behavioral therapy • Low dose of tricyclic antidepressant: amitryptyline
  20. 20. Thank you
