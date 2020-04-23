Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BSE Ltd. Creating a better liquidity Venue
  2. 2. Credentials  Largest no. of listed companies in the world - over 5000  Over 250,000 locations with trading terminals connected through 2700 Lease Lines, 1800 VSAT terminals spread over 400 cities  Number of member brokers – over 1400 as of Aug 2012  Market capitalization of companies listed on BSE is over USD 1094 Billion (July 2012)  Total average daily turnover ~ USD 8.7 Billion  World’s 3rd most active in terms of number of transactions*  Avg. Number of orders per day – 43 million; Avg. number of trades per day – 1.2 million (July 2012)  Won NASSCOM - CNBC-TV18’s IT User Awards, 2010 in Financial Services category  Won Responsibility Award (CSR), by the World Council of Corporate Governance in 2007 2 * Source : World Federation of Exchanges
  3. 3. Did you know this?  BSE is the 3rd most Liquid exchange for Index Options as of 31st August 2012 – World Federation of Exchanges 3 * Source : World Federation of Exchanges Index Options Rank Exchange * No of Contracts Traded (August 2012) 1 National Stock Exchange of India 66 359 441 2 Korea Exchange 60 601 943 3 Bombay Stock Exchange 32 491 306 4 EUREX 31 716 954 5 Chicago Board Options Exchange 23 405 527 6 TAIFEX 7 939 862 7 CME Group 4 306 667 8 Osaka SE 4 023 533 9 Tel Aviv SE 3 850 742 10 MICEX / RTS 3 295 370
  4. 4. Membership comparison 4 # Particulars BSE MCX-SX upto 18/10/12 MCX-SX from 19/10/12 NSE Rs. In lacs Rs. In lacs Rs. In lacs Rs. In lacs 1 Admission fees (Non-refundable) 0.05* 10 10 5 2 Membership deposit (Equity Cash Segment) 10 10 20 125 Membership deposit (Equity F&O Segment) Nil 10 20 25 Membership (Wholesale Debt Market) Nil 10 10 50 * 2.5 Lacs if applying for cash only membership
  5. 5. Huge savings on trading Options at BSE 5 Options Trade at BSE Trade at Competing Exchange A Trade at Competing Exchange B bps bps bps Sell Options Securities Transaction Tax -1.70 -1.70 -1.70 SEBI Fees -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Exchange Fee 0 .05 -5.00 -2.50 Buy Options to Square off Securities Transaction Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 SEBI Fees -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Exchange Fee 0 -5.00 -2.50 Net outflow -1.77 -11.72 -6.72 Save 99% of your cost!
  6. 6. Huge savings on trading Futures at BSE 6 Futures Trade at BSE Trade at Competing Exchange A Trade at Competing Exchange B bps bps bps Sell Futures STT -1.7 -1.7 -1.7 SEBI Fees -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Exchange Fee 0 .05 -0.19 -0.12 Buy Futures to Square off STT 0 0 0 SEBI Fees -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Exchange Fee 0 -0.19 -0.12 Net outflow -1.77 -2.1 -1.96 Saves 28% of your cost!
  7. 7. Connectivity cost comparison 7 VSAT NSE Amount (Rs.) BSE Amount (Rs.) Interest Free Security Deposit 1,00,000 Nil Annual Recovery Charges 36,000 48,000 Installation Charges 17,750 Nil Leased Line - 200 msgs/sec or 2 Mbps NSE Amount (Rs.) BSE Amount (Rs.) Annual Recovery Charges inclusive of Router Charges 5,00,000 3,00,000 Interest Free Security Deposit 5,00,000 Nil Last Mile Charges As per the rate card Nil Installation Charges (Charges vary depending on the service provider) Up to 15,000 20,000 Hardware (modem) Rent 10,000-20,000 Nil In addition, Members can opt for connectivity via our PoP with primary link at Rs. 1,51,000 and secondary link only at Rs. 61,000 BSE PoPs are present in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahemedabad Leased line(within Mumbai) NSE Amount (Rs.) BSE Amount (Rs.) Interest Free Security Deposit 1,00,000-5,00,000 Nil Annual Recovery Charges 50,000-5,00,000 40,000-48,000 Installation Charges Up to 15,000 4,000
  8. 8. Membership Fee & Deposit structure of Exchanges Exchanges Segment Membership Type Deposit in Lacs Admission Fee Processing fees Annual Subscription MCX- SX Equity SCM 10 Lakh 10 Lakh 10,000 50,000FO TM/SCM/TCM//PCM 10/10/10/10 Lakh WDM SCM 10 Lakh NSE Equity SCM 125 lakh 5 lakh 10,000 1 lakhFO TM/SCM/TCM/PCM 25/25/25/0 lakh WDM TM & SCM 50 lakh NSE - Alpha (Only Prop Trading) Equity SCM 20 lakh 0 NA NA FO FO 25 lakh BSE Equity SCM 30 lakh 5,000 1,000 25,000FO TM/SCM/TCM/PCM 0/0/0/0 WDM SCM 0
  9. 9. Market-share comparison (Derivatives) 9 0.00 200,000.00 400,000.00 600,000.00 800,000.00 1,000,000.00 1,200,000.00 1,400,000.00 1,600,000.00 1,800,000.00 Nov/11 Dec/11 Jan/12 Feb/12 Mar/12 Apr/12 May/12 Jun/12 Jul/12 Avg Daily Turnover (Rs. millions) BSE Derivatives - Avg Daily Turnover NSE Derivatives - Avg Daily Turnover 1% 2% 4% 17% 8% 17% 21% 25% 29% BSE mkt share
  10. 10. Products & Services – Creating Value 3 10
  11. 11.  Colocation racks and servers – Provided FREE of cost to members trading in derivatives  BSE provides co-location services within their premises. 40% capacity already leased out.  BSE does not impose any restrictions on the type of activity (algo trading or otherwise) on firms locating servers within the BSE Co-lo facility.  BSE allows both third-party providers and members access to the facility  Netmagic, offers Co-location facilities to all BSE members and technology/data vendors. Integrated data feeds provided from Thomson Reuters – “Elektron”  Services offered at the co-location facility – dedicated hosting services, – Security Services – Connectivity : program management, provisioning and management – Internet Bandwidth Co-location 11
  12. 12.  BSE’s hosted access solution for market-participants : Fastrade on Web. Allows access to members and investors via internet and other connectivity mediums without having to own server and fixed line infrastructure  Members can use FOW to trade on BSE and NSE  Steadily becoming the terminal of choice for accessing BSE cash and derivatives segment  1000+ members accessing FOW daily Fastrade on Web (FoW) – provided free to all members
  13. 13.  Access all BSE segments  No server infrastructure required  Clients can get a light-weight mobile app  Compatible with most handsets and networks  No Audit required (Exchange hosted)  Completely Free of cost  Integrated admin and RMS via FOW FASTRADE on Mobile for BSE – provided free of cost Retail segment constitutes a third of the trading volume at BSE. In order to allow broader participation; we introduced access to BSE over the ubiquitous mobile handset
  14. 14. SPARK Back-office software – provided free of cost 14
  15. 15. StAR MF : Web based mutual fund platform A web-based order routing system • BSE StAR MF is a web browser-based fully automated online MF order collection and processing system System Flexibility • Feature-rich and highly flexible electronic order platform – easy and simple to use • Creation of multiple Branches and multiple Dealers (IDs) • Simple UCC process: Every client has to be registered in system before entering orders • Manual entries + Bulk uploads for every function • Branch, Dealer & Client level order-limit (in-built risk management for brokers) Purchase & Redemption • Platform for collection of Purchase/Redemption orders for those MFs that desire so – in addition to present distributor system. Thus demat as well as physical applications accepted SIP through BSE StAR MF • Easy to use : Auto generation of order by BSE STAR MF system based on SIP registration done by broker Order Routing hours • Existing NAV norms (cut-off at 3pm) to apply; timings are extended for NFOs at request of AMC
  16. 16. 16  StAR MF launched its highly successful product of Systematic Investment Plan or SIP in Dec 2010 X-SIP  BSE has decided to offer an end-to-end product to distributor/broker that would emulate the offline convenience while retaining the obvious advantages for AMCs (immediate cash collection, demat unit credit etc.)  This product is named X-SIP (handled by eXchange)  According to this facility the BSE will take care of the mandate registration, SIP registration, SIP administration, installment collection and remittance of same to AMC on behalf of distributors Process Flow  Distributor will obtain bank mandate from client (uniform format is available in Notice and on platform under Downloads) where inter alia brokerage to be paid if any, can be collected along with SIP installment  Mandate will be registered by broker in BSE StAR MF system and dispatched to BSE  Physical receipt of mandate at BSE will be recorded in system and mandate passed on to vendor. Launch of unique X-SIP facility
  17. 17. iBBS – BSE’s IPO bidding platform  Effective monitoring of bidding centers (sub-syndicate members and sub users)  Simplified Bid Entries Screens  Faster File Upload/Batch Upload  Viewing Order Book on Real Time Basis  Modification and Cancellation of Bids (manually and in batches)  T+1 Modifications  Printing Transaction Slips  Downloading banks / member reports viz, bid book, T+1 etc  Viewing Bid Statistics via Graph  Receiving issue updates from BSE in real time “NEWS”  eASBA Bulk forms for IPOs / FPOs
  18. 18. Introduction to LEIPS  BSE LEIPS was initiated in September 2011, in order to create lasting liquidity in BSE’s equity derivatives segment  Current focus of the on-going phase is to bring liquidity in index products such as SENSEX and BSE-100  The programme invites participants to empanel either as a Market-Maker (MM) or a General Market Participant (GMP) – MMs have obligations to quote and maintain spreads, whereas GMPs have no obligations – MMs avail a higher incentive, on achieving obligations.  For all participants, the transaction charge has been made zero for passive orders and 0.05bps for active orders  Incentives are paid on a daily basis  Co-location racks, servers and algorithmic software provided free of cost 18
  19. 19. Introduction to BSE -100  BSE-100 is BSE’s new Broad based index – covers 71% of market capitalization  Currently trading at 5300 levels  Correlation with NIFTY – 0.994  Correlation with MSCI India index – 0.996  Correlation with SENSEX – 0.993  Futures and Options of BSE-100 have been launched  Avg Daily trading vol for BSE-100 futures is at Rs. 120 Crore  Avg Daily trading vol. for BSE-100 Options is at Rs. 32,000 Crore  Attractive Incentive Programme on BSE-100 Futures and Options – LEIPS 6 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 Rs.millions BSE-100 Futures Trading Volume 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 Rs.millions BSE-100 Options Trading Volume
  20. 20. • Equity –only exchange offering 5000 listed companies • Equity Derivatives • Cash Future Spreads • Securities Lending and Borrowing • ETFs • Debt • Mutual Funds • Currency Derivatives (via affiliate – USE) • Power (via affiliate – NPEX) Secondary Market • IPOs / FPOs and Rights Issues • Institutional Placement Programme (IPP) • Reverse Book Building (RBBS) • Offer For Sale (OFS) • Mutual Funds and Bonds • Structured Products Primary Market Product Access at BSE 20
  21. 21. Other Products • Hang Seng • FTSE/JSE Top 40 • MICEX • Ibovespa Global Indices : Trade Rupee denominated futures on • Over 30 Exchange Traded Funds • ETFs accepted as collateral towards trading ETFs • Government Securities • Corporate Debt • Structured Products • Pvt Placements Debt Market Products 21

