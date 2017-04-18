Scanner BY MANMEET SINGH

By Manmeet IX C
A scanner is a input device that scans images, printed text, or an object and converts it into a digital image. Instead of...
ADVANTAGES DISADVANTAGES  It can produce an image with a very high resolution as compared to a digital camera  It can co...
 Hand-held scanner  Flatbed scanner  Drum scanner
It is a small hand held scanning device that is used to convert text or images available on a page into the digital format...
It is a flat surface scanner on which you can put documents to be scanned. This type of scanner is particularly useful for...
It is a medium-sized scanner on which has a rolling drum to scan your documents. You feed the document in the scanner and ...
