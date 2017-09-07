சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் நான் மெதுவாக நடப்பவன், ஆனால் ஒருபபாதும் பின்பனாக்கி நடப்பதில்லை. ஒரு ெரத்லை மவட்ட எனக்கு ஆறு ெணிபநரம் ...
Inspirational Messages

  1. 1. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் நான் மெதுவாக நடப்பவன், ஆனால் ஒருபபாதும் பின்பனாக்கி நடப்பதில்லை. ஒரு ெரத்லை மவட்ட எனக்கு ஆறு ெணிபநரம் மகாடுங்கள், அதில் முைல் நான்கு ெணி பநரத்லை பகாடாரியிலனக் கூர்லெப்படுத்ைபவ மெைவிடுபவன். நீங்கள் ஒருவரின் குணத்லை பொதித்துப் பார்க்க பவண்டுொனால் அவரிடம் அதிகாரத்லைக் மகாடுத்துப் பாருங்கள். இன்லைய ைவிர்ப்பின் மூைம் உங்களால் நாலளய மபாறுப்புகளிலிருந்து ைப்பிக்க முடியாது.
  2. 2. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் விலைக்கும் காைத்தில் கற்றுக்மகாள்; அறுவலட பநரத்தில் கற்றுக்மகாடு; குளிர்காைத்தில் அனுபவி. இப்மபாழுது எது நிரூபிக்கப்பட்டபைா, அது ஒரு காைத்தில் மவறும் கற்பலன ெட்டுபெ. பைலவக்கு அைன் கூடு; சிைந்திக்கு அைன் வலை; ெனிைனுக்கு அவனது நட்பு. முரண்பாடுகள் இல்ைாெல் எந்ை முன்பனற்ைமும் இல்லை
  3. 3. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் இைக்குகலள அலடய முடியாது என்று மைரியும்பபாது, நெது மெயல்பாட்டு முலையிலன ெரி மெய்ய பவண்டுபெ ைவிர இைக்குகலள ெரி மெய்யக்கூடாது. உண்லெயில் வாழ்க்லக மிகவும் எளிைானது, ஆனால் நாம் வலியுறுத்தி அைலன சிக்கைானைாக ொற்றுகின்பைாம். மவறுப்பது எளிைானது, விரும்புவது கடினொனது; அதுபபாை, அலனத்து நல்ை விஷயங்கலளயும் அலடவது கடினொனது, மகட்ட விஷயங்கலளப் மபறுவது எளிைானது.
  4. 4. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் நம்மில் மபரும்பாைாபனார் எது அவெரம் என்பதிபைபய அதிக பநரத்லை மெைவிடுகிபைாம். எது முக்கியம் என்பதில் பபாதுொன பநரத்லை மெைவிடுவதில்லை. நாம் எலை திரும்பத் திரும்பச் மெய்கிபைாபொ அதுவாகபவ ஆகிபைாம். பதிைளிக்கும் பநாக்கத்துடன் இல்ைாெல், புரிந்துமகாள்ளும் பநாக்கத்துடன் எலையும் பகளுங்கள். நம்பிக்லக ெட்டுபெ எல்ைா உைவுகலளயும் லகயகப்படுத்தும் அடித்ைளொன மகாள்லகயாகும்.
  5. 5. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் நீங்கள் யாலரயாவது விரும்பினால் அவர்கலள பபாகவிடுங்கள்; அவர்கள் திரும்பி வந்ைால், எப்பபாதும் உங்களுக்குரியவர்கள்; திரும்பி வரவில்லைமயன்ைால், ஒருபபாதும் உங்களுக்குரியவரல்ை. வாழ்க்லகயின் இரண்டு ைலைலெ பரிசுகள், அழகு ெற்றும் உண்லெ. முைைாவது அன்பான இையத்திலும், இரண்டாவது மைாழிைாளியின் லகயிலும் காணப்படுகிைது. நம்முலடய ெகிழ்ச்சி ெற்றும் துக்கம் ஆகியவற்லை அனுபவிப்பைற்கு முன்பாகபவ நாம் அவற்லை பைர்வு மெய்துவிடுகிபைாம். மபருந்ைன்லெ என்பது, உங்களால் முடிந்ைலைவிட அதிகொகக் மகாடுப்பது; மபருலெ என்பது உங்களுக்கு பைலவயானலைவிட குலைவாக எடுத்துக்மகாள்வது.
  6. 6. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் நீங்கள் மெயல்படாைவலர எதுவும் ைானாக இயங்காது. நீங்கள் உங்களுக்கு மகாடுக்கமுடிந்ை மிகச்சிைந்ை பரிசுகளில் ஒன்று ென்னிப்பு. எல்பைாலரயும் ென்னியுங்கள். உங்களுக்கு எலையாவது பிடிக்கவில்லை என்ைால் அலை ொற்றுங்கள், உங்களால் அலை ொற்ைமுடியவில்லை என்ைால் உங்கள் அணுகுமுலைலய ொற்றுங்கள். நாம் ெரியான விஷயங்கலள விலைக்கவில்லை என்ைால், ைவைான விஷயங்கலள அறுவலட மெய்ய பவண்டியிருக்கும்.
  7. 7. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் அறிவு உங்களுக்கு ஆற்ைலை ஈட்டித்ைரும், குணம் உங்களுக்கு ெரியாலைலய ஈட்டித் ைரும். ைவறுகலள ஒப்புக்மகாள்ள லைரியம் இருந்ைால், அலவ எப்மபாழுதும் ென்னிக்கக் கூடியலவபய. உண்லெயான வாழ்க்லக என்பது ெற்ைவர்களுக்காக வாழ்வது. ஒரு விலரவான பகாபம், மவகு சீக்கிரொக உங்கலள முட்டாளாக ொற்றிவிடும்.
  8. 8. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் உங்களுக்கு புதிைாக ஏைாவது பவண்டுொனால், நீங்கள் மெய்யும் பலழய மெயலை முைலில் நிறுத்ை பவண்டும். ஒரு வணிகத்தின் பநாக்கம் வாடிக்லகயாளர்கலள உருவாக்குவதும், அவர்கலள ைக்கலவப்பதுபெ. நல்ை முடிவுகலள எடுப்பது, ஒவ்மவாரு ெட்டத்திலும் ஒரு முக்கியொன திைனாகிைது. எப்பபாமைல்ைாம் ஒரு மவற்றிகரொன வணிகத்லை பார்கின்றீர்கபளா, அங்கு யாபரா ஒருவர் ஒரு லைரியொன முடிலவ எடுத்திருக்கின்ைார் என்று அர்த்ைம்.
  9. 9. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் எனது மவற்றிகளின் மூைம் என்லன ெதிப்பிடாதீர்கள், எத்ைலன முலை நான் கீபழ விழுந்து மீண்டும் எழுந்பைன் என்பைன் மூைம் ெதிப்பிடுங்கள். ஒரு பவலைலய மெய்து முடிக்கும் வலர அது ொத்தியெற்ைைாகபவ பைாற்ைெளிக்கும். உயர்ந்ை சிந்ைலன உயர்ந்ை ெனதிலிருந்பை வருகின்ைது. நாட்டின் குடிெக்கள் கல்வியறிவு மபைாைவலர, எந்ை நாடும் உண்லெயில் பெம்பாடலடய முடியாது.
  10. 10. சிந்தனை முத்துக்கள் ெனிைனின் பைலவகளுக்கான விஷயங்கள் இந்ை உைகில் பபாதுொன அளவு உள்ளது. ஆனால், அவனின் பபராலெக்கு இல்லை. ஒரு அவுன்ஸ் பயிற்சி என்பது டன் கணக்கான பபாைலனகலளவிட அதிகம் ெதிப்பு வாய்ந்ைது. பநர்லெயான கருத்து பவறுபாடு முன்பனற்ைத் திற்கான நல்ை அறிகுறி. என்னுலடய அனுெதி இல்ைாெல் யாரும் என்லன புண்படுத்ை முடியாது.
  11. 11. உள்ளுணர்வு ச ொல்வனதக் ககளுங்கள் ! ஓர் உறுதியில்லொத நினல உங்கள் முன்ைொல் வரும்க ொது உடைடியொக நீங்கள் பின்வரும் ட்டியனலப்க ொடுங்கள். எந்தெந்ெ விஷயத்ெில் உறுெியின்மை இருக்கின்றது? எந்ெ ைாெிரியான உறுெியின்மை இது? இமெ சைாளிக்க நாம் எந்ெ விெைான ெிட்டம் மவத்ெிருக்கிறறாம்? இந்த மூன்றும் அடங்கிய பட்டியலைப் பபோடும்பபோது நம்முலடய உள்ளுணர்வு நமக்கு உதவ ஆரம்பிக்கும்.
  12. 12. உள்ளுணர்வு ச ொல்வனதக் ககளுங்கள் !
  13. 13. உள்ளுணர்வு ச ொல்வனதக் ககளுங்கள் ! மனம் சிறந்த முடிவுகளை எடுப்பதற்கு உள்ளுணர்வு சக்தி வாய்ந்த கருவியாகும். மி கு ந் த உ ள் ளு ண ர் வு ககா ண் ட ம க் க ளி ன் ப ழ க் க ்க க ள் படைப்பாற்றல் வளர்ப்பது ஆள் மனதின் குரடை பின்பற்றுதல் அடுத்தவரின் உள் மனநிடை அறிதல் கனவுகடள ஆய்வு செய்வது கவனமுைன் இருத்தல் தன் மீதுள்ள மன டதரியம்
